Aim of Vocational Rehabilitation
Vocational rehabilitation is the service offered to people having mental and physical disabilities. It helps to maintain the return to the work force, after they have been sick or injured. It considers their work skills and their medical condition.
The aim of the this program is to help individuals to regain or retain the ability to participate in work, rather than to treat any injury or illness by itself. It offers the individuals with the skills and knowledge essential to achieve suitable work. The rehabilitation coordinator will refer you to a rehabilitation provider who will suggest you the ways to help you to obtain suitable work.
If you decide to undertake a vocational rehab program, you will be involved in the developmental program making sure that it meets your needs. It also assures that it recognizes and builds on your abilities, skills and work experience.
A Vocational Rehabilitation program includes:
• A work site evaluation
• Vocational appraisal
• Goal setting and intervention planning
• Support for self management of health conditions
• Interventions to get rid of employment, environmental and attitudinal barrier
• Career Counseling and Guidance
• Evaluation Services
• On the job training
• Vocationally based short term training
• Work training placements
• Training in job seeking skills
• Assisting in the preparation of an employment training
• Assistance for job seeking
• Personal assistance services
The Vocational Rehabilitation Act of 1973
This Act was put forward to correct the problem of prejudice against people with disabilities in the United States. People having a disability have experienced prejudice because of physical barriers at work place and also because of negative behavior to their ability to be an effective employee. According to this Act, the employer’s must make practical accommodations for disabled employees. However, it does not mean that they must hire unqualified individuals. Vocational counseling, Assistance in training and job placement for individuals with severe disabilities are the additional sections of this Act.
Vocational Rehabilitation Association (VRA)
This VRA was founded in 1994 to offer a debate for practitioners working in the field of vocational rehabilitation and to drive improvement in standards. This is a membership organization with a charitable status.
Vocational Rehab Assessment
This determines a vocational goal and identifies a range suitable option for employment. It is based on the individual’s current abilities, interest and transferable skills. There are some more tips for rehabilitation on this blog.
Below is a list of few Vocational rehabilitation Centers:
• Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services
• California Department of Rehabilitation
• Delaware Division of Vocational rehabilitation
• Florida Division
• Georgia Division of rehab services
• Idaho Division
• Missouri Division
• Montana Vocational rehabilitation Council
• New York Vocational rehab
• South Carolina Department
• New Jersey Division
• Washington State Division
Vocational rehabilitation program is a one step career development program, which offers individuals a broad choice of services designed to offer them with resources, skills, attitudes and expectations required to compete in the interview process, in order to get the job and develop a lifetime career.
Preparation Tips for NISM Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Exam
NISM-Series-V A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination is one of the important exams, conducted by NISM (National Institute of Securities Market). It’s very helpful module for the peoples, those are willing to work in the field of mutual funds. The aim of this certification is to enhance the quality of sales, distribution and related support services in the mutual fund industry.
To clear NISM Series V A: M. F. D. Certification Exam, candidate should have knowledge of following things:
- Concept and role : Before attempting NISM V-A Certification Exam, you should have a clear picture of MF in your mind. In other words, we can say that how it works. So just try to know the concept and role model of a mutual fund. In this section, you have to learn lot of things like Advantages and limitations of a mutual fund, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), Investment objectives, Fund running expenses and some of the others.
- Fund Structure and Constituents: In this, you need to learn the things about the Structure of MF in India and related regulations, Role of the sponsor and Role of other fund constituents and related regulations.
- Legal and Regulatory Environment: Know the Role and functions of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in regulating MF and take a look on investment restrictions and related regulations.
There are some other important sections in this module as: Offer Document, Fund Distribution and Sales Practices, Accounting, Valuation and Taxation, Investor Services, Risk, Return and Performance of Funds, Scheme Selection, Selecting the Right Investment products for Investors, Helping Investors with Financial Planning and Recommending Model Portfolios and Financial Plans.
Before attempting NISM Series V A Certification exam, you should have knowledge of above listed things. Now collect relevant information from your books or try to find out the things online. In modern age, it’s very easy to find out any of the informations online easily and quickly. You may also collect some information from the site of NISM.
So learning all of the above listed things will help you in clearing NISM-Series-V A: M. F. D. Certification Examination easily with high marks.
Other thing, you can find out the model paper of NISM series-V-A online for preparation. Take a mock test or practice test online for the module of NISM Series V A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Exam. Now you can also test yourself by giving NISM series V A mock test online.
Amazing Firsts in the History of Computers
A modern computer user accesses video, email, and spam every single day; it’s an accepted part of a connected life. The Internet is now a vital part of business, social relationships, and politics; it’s impossible to imagine how we ever got along without it. But computer and Internet technology as we know it is still quite new, on a historic scale. While many things are ubiquitous now, they were invented by someone who made the first leaps ahead. Here are some of those firsts in computer history.
The First Webcam
Webcams have revolutionized how we interact with others online, putting a human face onto a medium that was historically confined to text-only communications. Dial-up web connections couldn’t possibly handle a live video stream; web browsers didn’t gain the ability to display images until 1993. The first web cam was installed at the University of Cambridge in 1991. It showed a still image close-up of the laboratory’s coffee pot in the hallway just outside of the “Trojan Room”; the image would display three times per minute and reduce the users monitor resolution to 128X128 grayscale color.
Like many inventions, the webcam was born out of necessity; employees working in other areas of the building would often take a break to get some coffee, only to arrive and find the pot totally empty. Frustrated at having to make frequent and pointless trips, some of the engineers set up a camera, pointed it at the coffee pot, and connected it to a video capture card on an Acorn Archimedes computer. The camera was connected to the Internet in 1993, making it visible to thousands of people online; the Trojan Room coffee pot became an early web celebrity until it was disconnected in 2001 when the computer department moved to a new building on campus.
The First Message
The Internet as we know it today would not exist without ARPANET, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. It was the first operational packet switching network, laying the groundwork for how the Internet works today. It launched in 1969 with a network of four small computers called Interface Message Processors, located at University of California Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara, the University of Utah, and Stanford Research Institute.
UCLA was the first node; Stanford got the second. On October 29, 1969, project leader Leonard Kleinrock supervised UCLA student Charley Kline as he sent the very first host-to-host message from UCLA’s SDS Sigma 7 computer to Stanford’s SDS 940. The message was intended to be the word ‘login’, so that UCLA could access the Stanford host. However, the system crashed after sending just the L and the O, one letter at a time; Two simple characters “L & O” ushered in a new era of global communications that would ultimately become part of everyday modern life.
The First Virus
John von Neumann theorized the possibilities of self-reproducing automated programs in 1949, and even designed a theoretical self-replicating computer program. The first true virus, Creeper, was written in 1971 by a BBN Technologies employee named Bob Thomas. BBN was a major player in the field of early computer science, including implementing ARPANET and developing an early operating system called TENEX. Creeper would infect computers running TENEX, then use ARPANET to copy itself into remote systems and display the message, “I’m the creeper, catch me if you can!” This challenge inspired the first piece of anti-virus software, a similarly self-replicating program called Reaper, whose goal was to remove Creeper from infected systems.
Different Types of Investment Companies and Why You Should Invest
An investment company is a business that provides capital for other businesses or individuals to use, and it makes money by taking a percentage of the profits that the business gains. When people think of an investment company, they often equate it with a financial institution that provides loans and allows investors to make money. However, there are many different types of investment companies, and you need to know about them to benefit from the type that is right for you. Investment companies near me generally invest in stocks and bonds.
1. Corporation.
One of the most popular investment companies is a corporation, which provides a completely safe form of investment. It means that you can avoid any risk associated with losing your money, but it also means that there is a cap on how much interest you can make on your money. These companies usually have experienced CEOs and management teams that provide financial advice and guarantees.
2. Mutual Fund.
There are many different types of mutual funds, such as index, growth, or bond funds. Still, they all operate under the same basic principle: Individuals invest in these units or shares and, in return, receive commensurate returns based on how well the company performs. It works a bit like a Retirement Savings Account. The company invests your money and, in return, gives you dividends based on the company’s successes. Mutual funds are advantageous because they provide the investor with many advantages, such as low fees and tax advantages.
3. Venture Capital Company.
Although venture capital companies are not technically considered investment firms, they still provide an investment service by offering private investors’ funds to small companies looking to start-up or expand their operations. Unlike mutual funds, where people invest in a group of stocks, investors buy specific shares of the company that they have decided to support with their money. This kind of investment is like a business loan and is often high-risk because if the company does well, you can expect to see significant returns on your investment.
4. Private Equity Company.
Private equity companies are often found in larger companies or organizations with significant assets. These investment companies have a lot of experience managing investments, and as such, they can provide excellent services to their clients. The terms of your contract will depend on the type of private equity firm you choose. Still, most private equity companies generally expect a certain percentage of the profit at the end of each year based on your initial capital investment.
5. Partnership.
You may choose to start your own business. If you have minimal money, it is probably best to use an investment company to invest in your business. Investments in real estate, other businesses, and stocks are often made using investment companies, banks, or financial consultants specializing in these fields.
6. Hedge Fund.
In a hedge fund, the investor gives capital to the manager, who has the job of making money by predicting trends in the market that can then be exploited by buying and selling assets at a meager price when they are cheap and selling when they are expensive. A hedge fund works like a mutual fund but with more risk.
7. Venture Capital Fund.
Venture capital funds are very similar to private equity funds, but they are specifically meant to support small and medium-sized companies in the early stages of their development. They have a very high risk of failure and can afford to take risks to see some of the returns that private equity companies can’t.
8. Venture Capital Firm.
Venture capital or VC firms are large investment companies that bring together a team of finance specialists from banks, law firms, accounting firms, consulting, and merchant banks who will work together to make investments for their clients.
If you are considering investing in an investment company, the first thing that you should do is take the time to research them to see which one will be best for your type of business. Remember that not all investment companies are the same, and if you get tired of your money not getting any interest or seeing much profit, it may be time to look for a different investment company. Live life to the fullest by investing wisely in the right investment company.
