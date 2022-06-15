News
Alex Kirilloff’s grand slam lifts Saints to eighth straight victory, 8-7 over Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Kirilloff’s second-inning grand slam ignited the St. Paul Saints to an 8-7 victory over the Columbus Clippers in an International League game Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
It was St. Paul’s eighth consecutive victory and 10th win in its past 11 games.
The Saints (31-29) jumped on the Clippers (35-26) early, scoring two runs in the first inning, then four more in the second on Kirilloff’s slam for a 6-0 lead in front of a crowd of 9,229. Columbus battled back, scoring one run in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to tighten the game up immediately.
Kirilloff finished his big game 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and five runs batted in. Tim Beckham and Curtis Terry added two hits for the Saints.
Twins’ Luis Arraez has a fan in Ichiro Suzuki
SEATTLE — Luis Arraez has been a fan of Ichiro Suzuki for years. Tuesday, Arraez found out that the Seattle Mariners legend is a big fan of his, too.
In conversation with the future hall of famer, television announcer Dick Bremer found out about Suzuki’s admiration for the Twins’ infielder. He passed that along to Arraez, and about a half hour later, the two met during batting practice.
“It was amazing,” Arraez said. “I’ve wanted to meet Ichiro for a long time. He’s an amazing guy. He was one of the best hitters in the major leagues.”
Suzuki, a career .311 hitter over the course of his 19-year MLB career, collected more than 200 hits in 10 seasons on his way to 3,089. Before coming to the United States, he collected 1,278 hits while playing in Japan, giving him more than 4,000 total in his 28-year professional career. Suzuki played two games in 2019 when the Mariners opened their season in Japan before retiring.
These days, it’s Arraez who is one of the league’s top hitters. He entered the day hitting .362 with a .444 on-base percentage. Both numbers lead the major leagues.
.@dbremer_pxp asked Ichiro who his favorite current left-handed batter is.
Ichiro said Luis Arraez.
The two just met. pic.twitter.com/Wb2hmTQRFe
— Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) June 14, 2022
“Ichiro had skills upon skills and he was doing things, again, kind of creating his own mold in the way that he did it. Luis’s kind of like that now,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re not comparing players right now in this conversation, but Luis has his own style as well, and I think the longer he continues to go out there and perform the way he is, the more I think the league and baseball fans everywhere will take a lot of notice of what Luis can do.”
Suzuki certainly has.
“I didn’t know he thought about me,” Arraez said. “I’m excited because I know I’m a hitter, but like him? I don’t think so. Ichiro was a really good hitter.”
Now serving as a special assistant to the Mariners’ chairman, Suzuki was out shagging balls during batting practice, and Arraez marveled at how game-ready the 48-year-old still looked.
The two chatted briefly before parting ways, the interaction clearly making a big impression on Arraez.
“He said, ‘You’re Bueno, man! You’re Bueno,’” Arraez said. “I said, ‘Thank you, man. I appreciate you.’ It’s amazing. He was an amazing hitter. He could still play. I watched him play catch in right field and he took a lot of fly balls there, like normal. I think he could play baseball again.”
FLYING FISH
Meeting Suzuki wasn’t the only exciting part of Arraez’s day.
The infielder was part of a group — which also included Jose Miranda, Nick Gordon and Jovani Moran — who headed down to Pike Place Market on Tuesday morning. As a group of onlookers assembled, the players took their turn catching flying fish, a market tradition.
“I was like, ‘Don’t miss it. Don’t miss it,’ ” Miranda said. “I was glad I wasn’t the one that missed.”
All three infielders successfully caught the fish that came flying in their direction. Moran, after watching his teammates do so, said there was a little bit of pressure on him.
It took him two attempts to catch a fish, and his teammates sure let him hear about it.
“I just saw Miranda,” Moran said hours later. “He was laughing.”
BRIEFLY
Byron Buxton served as the Twins’ designated hitter for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Baldelli said that that was a sign that Buxton’s knee was feeling good — initially the Twins had targeted Tuesday as a potential day off for him. … Jorge Polanco (back) was out of the lineup again as he continues to deal with back tightness. Baldelli said his condition had neither worsened nor shown as much improvement as the Twins would have hoped. Baldelli said the plan was to get imaging done on his back.
Girls state lacrosse: Chanhassen 18, Stillwater 4
Chanhassen entered the girls lacrosse state tournament as the top seed and favorite to take home the crown — and nothing it did in Tuesday’s quarterfinals will change that perception.
If anything, the Storm only further cemented themselves as the team to beat.
Chanhassen dominated from beginning to end in its 18-4 victory over unseeded Stillwater at Roseville Area High School.
On a day in which the other three favorites were pushed to the brink, Chanhassen enforced its will.
The Storm scored the first three goals of the game and led 6-1 at the break. Junior attacker Allie Welder scored four times to pace Chanhassen (16-1), while Storm goalie Katie Colleran dominated in net.
“She absolutely killed it,” said Storm senior attacker Isabella Detienne, who added a pair of goals herself.
Frankly, the entire team did.
“I think we played really, really well. We just rose above the heat, above everything here,” Detienne said. “Just top to bottom, it was crazy.”
Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said the Storm simply executed their game plan better than Stillwater (12-5).
Jessica Miggler netted the Ponies’ lone first half goal. Stillwater was back in the tournament after experiencing a rare section loss in 2021. This week’s experience, Schmitz noted, is important for the program.
“It’s definitely the experience that we need to take the program in the direction that we want it to go in,” Schmitz said. “Seeing these top teams in the state, it gives us the competition that I want our players to be seeing to be able to improve.”
As for Chanhassen, Detienne’s only concern was that Tuesday’s dominance could bloat the Storm’s egos.
“I think we have to keep it in check a little bit, because we know now teams are going to be gunning for us even more,” she said. “We just have to go into every (game) thinking it could be our last.”
St. Paul district drafts smudging policy, allowing ceremonial burning in schools
St. Paul Public Schools is drafting a new policy that would allow students to engage in the American Indian cultural practice of smudging in buildings throughout the school district.
Smudging involves the burning of sweetgrass, sage, cedar or tobacco in a handheld bowl and waving the smoke around to heal or purify the room and those participating in the ceremony.
The district describes it as “a cultural approach to support social and emotional health of our students.”
The state’s prohibition on tobacco in schools has an exception for American Indian ceremonial practices. The district says smudging does not pose a health risk.
A draft policy informally endorsed by the school board on Tuesday would allow students to smudge “anywhere in a school building as needed,” as long as a staff member ignites the material.
The board is expected to vote to adopt the policy in August.
Even without the policy, the practice has been taking place in some schools.
Alyssa Parkhurst, a 2019 Johnson High School graduate, told the school board that when students would smudge in a small storage room at the school, students who didn’t understand the practice would complain that it smelled like marijuana.
“We’d get comments like that all the time,” she said.
Parkhurst said a group of students eventually got a meeting with the principal and were allowed to smudge in a particular classroom. The group also was given time to educate other students about what they were doing, and dozens of non-Indian students began to join them.
“It helped create a sense of community that we didn’t have before,” she said.
John Bobolink, the district’s Indian education supervisor, said he hopes the policy will set a precedent for other school districts to follow.
Board member Jeanelle Foster said it’s an example of giving “all cultural communities space in this district.”
Nearly 4 percent of the district’s students — 1,233 as of last fall — identify as American Indian.
