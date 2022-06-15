Finance
Amazing Firsts in the History of Computers
A modern computer user accesses video, email, and spam every single day; it’s an accepted part of a connected life. The Internet is now a vital part of business, social relationships, and politics; it’s impossible to imagine how we ever got along without it. But computer and Internet technology as we know it is still quite new, on a historic scale. While many things are ubiquitous now, they were invented by someone who made the first leaps ahead. Here are some of those firsts in computer history.
The First Webcam
Webcams have revolutionized how we interact with others online, putting a human face onto a medium that was historically confined to text-only communications. Dial-up web connections couldn’t possibly handle a live video stream; web browsers didn’t gain the ability to display images until 1993. The first web cam was installed at the University of Cambridge in 1991. It showed a still image close-up of the laboratory’s coffee pot in the hallway just outside of the “Trojan Room”; the image would display three times per minute and reduce the users monitor resolution to 128X128 grayscale color.
Like many inventions, the webcam was born out of necessity; employees working in other areas of the building would often take a break to get some coffee, only to arrive and find the pot totally empty. Frustrated at having to make frequent and pointless trips, some of the engineers set up a camera, pointed it at the coffee pot, and connected it to a video capture card on an Acorn Archimedes computer. The camera was connected to the Internet in 1993, making it visible to thousands of people online; the Trojan Room coffee pot became an early web celebrity until it was disconnected in 2001 when the computer department moved to a new building on campus.
The First Message
The Internet as we know it today would not exist without ARPANET, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. It was the first operational packet switching network, laying the groundwork for how the Internet works today. It launched in 1969 with a network of four small computers called Interface Message Processors, located at University of California Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara, the University of Utah, and Stanford Research Institute.
UCLA was the first node; Stanford got the second. On October 29, 1969, project leader Leonard Kleinrock supervised UCLA student Charley Kline as he sent the very first host-to-host message from UCLA’s SDS Sigma 7 computer to Stanford’s SDS 940. The message was intended to be the word ‘login’, so that UCLA could access the Stanford host. However, the system crashed after sending just the L and the O, one letter at a time; Two simple characters “L & O” ushered in a new era of global communications that would ultimately become part of everyday modern life.
The First Virus
John von Neumann theorized the possibilities of self-reproducing automated programs in 1949, and even designed a theoretical self-replicating computer program. The first true virus, Creeper, was written in 1971 by a BBN Technologies employee named Bob Thomas. BBN was a major player in the field of early computer science, including implementing ARPANET and developing an early operating system called TENEX. Creeper would infect computers running TENEX, then use ARPANET to copy itself into remote systems and display the message, “I’m the creeper, catch me if you can!” This challenge inspired the first piece of anti-virus software, a similarly self-replicating program called Reaper, whose goal was to remove Creeper from infected systems.
Finance
Different Types of Investment Companies and Why You Should Invest
An investment company is a business that provides capital for other businesses or individuals to use, and it makes money by taking a percentage of the profits that the business gains. When people think of an investment company, they often equate it with a financial institution that provides loans and allows investors to make money. However, there are many different types of investment companies, and you need to know about them to benefit from the type that is right for you. Investment companies near me generally invest in stocks and bonds.
Different Types of Investment Companies and Why You Should Invest
1. Corporation.
One of the most popular investment companies is a corporation, which provides a completely safe form of investment. It means that you can avoid any risk associated with losing your money, but it also means that there is a cap on how much interest you can make on your money. These companies usually have experienced CEOs and management teams that provide financial advice and guarantees.
2. Mutual Fund.
There are many different types of mutual funds, such as index, growth, or bond funds. Still, they all operate under the same basic principle: Individuals invest in these units or shares and, in return, receive commensurate returns based on how well the company performs. It works a bit like a Retirement Savings Account. The company invests your money and, in return, gives you dividends based on the company’s successes. Mutual funds are advantageous because they provide the investor with many advantages, such as low fees and tax advantages.
3. Venture Capital Company.
Although venture capital companies are not technically considered investment firms, they still provide an investment service by offering private investors’ funds to small companies looking to start-up or expand their operations. Unlike mutual funds, where people invest in a group of stocks, investors buy specific shares of the company that they have decided to support with their money. This kind of investment is like a business loan and is often high-risk because if the company does well, you can expect to see significant returns on your investment.
4. Private Equity Company.
Private equity companies are often found in larger companies or organizations with significant assets. These investment companies have a lot of experience managing investments, and as such, they can provide excellent services to their clients. The terms of your contract will depend on the type of private equity firm you choose. Still, most private equity companies generally expect a certain percentage of the profit at the end of each year based on your initial capital investment.
5. Partnership.
You may choose to start your own business. If you have minimal money, it is probably best to use an investment company to invest in your business. Investments in real estate, other businesses, and stocks are often made using investment companies, banks, or financial consultants specializing in these fields.
6. Hedge Fund.
In a hedge fund, the investor gives capital to the manager, who has the job of making money by predicting trends in the market that can then be exploited by buying and selling assets at a meager price when they are cheap and selling when they are expensive. A hedge fund works like a mutual fund but with more risk.
7. Venture Capital Fund.
Venture capital funds are very similar to private equity funds, but they are specifically meant to support small and medium-sized companies in the early stages of their development. They have a very high risk of failure and can afford to take risks to see some of the returns that private equity companies can’t.
8. Venture Capital Firm.
Venture capital or VC firms are large investment companies that bring together a team of finance specialists from banks, law firms, accounting firms, consulting, and merchant banks who will work together to make investments for their clients.
If you are considering investing in an investment company, the first thing that you should do is take the time to research them to see which one will be best for your type of business. Remember that not all investment companies are the same, and if you get tired of your money not getting any interest or seeing much profit, it may be time to look for a different investment company. Live life to the fullest by investing wisely in the right investment company.
Finance
Cambodia Property Market
Early this year I had the good fortune to spend some time in Cambodia, and inevitably couldn’t resist taking a look at the property market there.
The Cambodian economy is still recovering from the fallout of the Khmer Rouge conflict, but it is recovering fast and my view is the place will look completely different in just a few short years. Many of Cambodia’s roads are dirt roads which turn to mud in the wet season, even between major towns. However, this is now changing and roads are being built apace.
Since being in Cambodia I have noticed that the Cambodia government is taking steps to make both easier and safer for foreigners and foreign entities to invest in the country with the aim of attracting considerable foreign investment, and not just in real estate.
It is also expected that the Cambodian government will soon make it possible for foreigners to buy real estate in their own names without the need to set up a company as it currently stands.
Without going into the economic details in this blog, we believe that all the signs are pointing to surefire growth period to come in the Cambodian property market. Many international property developers have already made their way on to the scene recently in light of the changing regulations.
Particularly recently I have started to see property developments promoted not just in the capital Phenom Pehn but on the coast, in locations such as Kep. I think there there is undoubtedly a lot of potential, but investors must be aware that the market is still very new and immature and will change a lot of the coming years – so it is not without its risks.
Given property price growth in many of SE Asia’s property markets has either slowed considerably or are in reverse gear, Cambodia may be a place to look for those interested in investing in the region and can handle a little more risk and uncertainty.
The Cambodian property market is certainly a market to keep a close eye on.
Finance
Features of Cloud PBX System
Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems have today become a lot more advanced incorporating several sophisticated features and the price is also becoming increasingly affordable.
If you feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to complete all of the work you have to do, you’re not alone. One of the major problems the most business enterprises have is managing their communication requirements.
Cloud hosted PBX has the inherent strength and features to provide all phone communications solutions to small as well as medium sized business. The user need not buy any hardware or bear the installation costs and also not bother about after-sales maintenance of the equipment.
In the past, companies used to have to buy or lease lots of expensive on-site equipment to fulfill business communication needs. With the advent of Cloud PBX, buying and installing a standard PBX within one’s business premises is now a thing of the past. The concept of Cloud hosted PBX is the order of the day and the popularity of Cloud PBX is indeed soaring.
The salient features of a cloud hosted PBX includes:
1. You will have only VoIP telephones in your office to operate and no bulky uncouth PBX hardware.
2. No major hardware to buy, no installation to undertake, no need to maintain an in-house PBX system.
3. There is provision for an auto attendant that will direct all incoming phone calls.
4. No need to hire in-house support technicians to operate and maintain the PBX.
5. The service provider will have professional technicians to serve you 24X7 and to manage and maintain your cloud hosted PBX.
6. You can program for hunting for workgroups and also add additional virtual phone numbers/ toll free phone numbers.
7. All the features hitherto enjoyed only by large corporations are now well within the means of small and mid-size businesses.
8. Your business will meaningfully save money on the monthly phone charges.
9. As the hosted PBX phone systems are served on Cloud servers, they are very fast, efficient and reliable.
10. You can avoid spending money on installation costs, training costs, and the many other costs that are inescapable for a traditional PBX phone system.
11. Because Cloud PBX relies on the Internet, you can use dozens of features like instant call recording, click-to-call, call flip etc.
Cloud PBX offers all the phone system features that you would expect in a business phone system and lot more. Some of the many useful features of a Cloud PBX are – Auto Attendant, Call Conferencing, Call Forwarding, Call Forwarding Follow Me, Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Hold, Caller ID, Password Protected Voicemail, Fax Mail, Voice to Email, Custom Message Alerts, Do Not Disturb, Custom Music-on-Hold, Call Screening, Dial by Name Directory, Call Logs etc.
Because Cloud PBX relies on the Internet, you can use dozens of features like instant call recording, click-to-call, call flip etc.
Cloud PBX means that your call comes through to the data center of the service provider where they use safe and secure technology to handle the calls. If you want to improve your business phone system, obtain enhanced employee productivity and build effective customer rapport and save costs -there’s no better way than opting for a Cloud PBX and selecting a reputed and reliable service provider.
Amazing Firsts in the History of Computers
GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage
Different Types of Investment Companies and Why You Should Invest
Ethereum L2 Scaling Solution Optimism Announces Addition of Ankr as an RPC Provider
Column: Another day, another Chicago White Sox controversy that gets more interesting by the day
Cambodia Property Market
Features of Cloud PBX System
Long rest and a changeup pays off for Kyle Hendricks — but Chicago Cubs waste his effort in an 8th straight loss
The 30 Best Horror Movies on Hulu Right Now
Crypto Exchange Billium Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Platform
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022