Asset Protection – What You Need to Know Now
The first question you will be asked by a Financial Advisor is about what coverage you have on your personal insurance program? Having proper coverage is integral to protecting your assets. Insurance contracts vary. Consider these points when determining if you have proper protection:
– Excess Liability vs Umbrella. Just like “Kleenex” has become the generic label for facial tissue, “Umbrella” has become the generic label used for liability policies with high limits. These days, “true” umbrellas are harder to find. Most of these policies are actually “excess liability” policies which means you must have an underlying primary policy covered loss (such as an auto or home policy) for the excess liability policy to provide any coverage. That’s great if your loss is covered by your auto or home policy but what if you rent a boat or motor home on your next vacation? “True” umbrellas may cover additional exposures and provide more protection.
– Board of Directors, anyone? Nonprofits and associations commonly have a managing board of directors. If you gave up a few evenings a month to serve on one, you certainly want to make sure they are providing “Directors and Officers” insurance for you especially if it is a paid position otherwise any act by the board that results in bodily injury, property damage or personal injury to others, could hold you personally responsible.
– Personal Injury coverage- to have or not to have? This was just mentioned in the previous point and also applies to you personally – especially if you own rental dwelling properties. Personal Injury covers things like libel, slander, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, invasion of privacy, defamation of character and wrongful eviction.
– Maintain liability limits required by your umbrella. Did you call the “lizard” that you saw on a television commercial to make sure you were not paying too much for your auto insurance? Do you have an umbrella policy? Umbrella policies require that certain underlying liability limits be maintained for the higher limits to respond. If you have $15,000/$30,000 limits on your auto policy and the umbrella or excess liability requires you maintain $250,000/$500,000 limits- you have a significant “gap” in coverage. That’s an expensive mistake!
– How much coverage do you need? Add together the equity in your home and any other “real” property you own, personal belongings, investments outside of a retirement account (Retirement accounts such as 401k’s are usually “judgment proof.”) Also include savings, checking accounts and future wages. (Most people forget about future wages.) The total is the amount of total liability coverage you should have.
Contrary to popular belief, you are not paying “extra” to have an independent insurance agent guiding you on the coverage you need for your particular situation. Contact your agent today if you have any questions on your personal insurance program to be sure you’re getting the protection you think you have.
Forex News: Finding Refuge in the USD
In the first quarter of 2022, the well-traded currency pairs featuring the US dollar were driven by inflation worries, the crisis in Ukraine, and a healthy US economy. The American currency is a target for safe haven seekers in times of economic uncertainty so, at the beginning of March, the news was that “The dollar is in a significant groove right now, benefiting from safe haven flows and the solid shape of the US economy”, explained Joe Manimbo of Western Union Business Solutions. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had stated he was in favour of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike for later in the month, further bolstering the dollar. The EUR/USD currency pair, which pits the euro against the dollar, had fallen for four consecutive weeks, finding itself at 1.1060.
On the side of the euro, one factor exerting a great deal of pressure was rising oil prices. “The Ukraine crisis has really lit a fire under oil, and… that’s really becoming a source of significant weakness for the euro and a major source of strength for commodity currencies”, Manimbo elaborated, a claim which included the Australian dollar, which was up 0.3% against the US currency on May 3rd. Read more about EUR/USD as well as other top currency pairs including USD/MXN and GBP/USD.
EUR/USD
In early May, EUR/USD sunk as low as 1.0349, its lowest in five years, owing to a surge of interest in the US dollar off the heels of the Ukraine conflict and a frail stock market. There was an atmosphere of risk avoidance behind the weakness in equity markets, which fuelled interest in the dollar. Optimism about the European economy was at a low ebb, especially because the continent’s continued natural gas imports from Russia were in question. President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, was therefore in the difficult position of having to face problematic inflation rates without causing damage to the economy. Tightening interest rates would, perhaps, curb inflation, but indebted nations like Italy would be left economically vulnerable as a result. “The euro itself is not an attractive currency at the moment”, pronounced Francesco Pesole of ING Groep NV in the middle of the month.
In the last week of May, however, the euro recovered 0.4% to leave the EUR/USD at 1.0729. Even though equities were being sold off, the dollar failed to benefit from the search for safe havens. The trigger for the euro’s comeback was Lagarde’s statement that interest rates would be hiked before the end of the summer.
USD/MXN
By the last week of March, forex traders were anticipating an announcement on monetary policy by Mexico’s central bank. Inflation in the country was up 7.3% year-on-year in February, so the feeling was that interest rates should be hiked by a half-percentage-point, for the third straight time. The end of February and beginning of March had brought a boost to the USD/MXN, but in the two weeks preceding March 23rd, the pair was down 6% to roughly 20.15. Commodity prices like those of grain, metal and oil were well up, which bolstered the Brazilian real against the USD, but, since Mexico is more of an oil importer than exporter, and sends out mostly manufactured goods, the MXN did not benefit.
In mid-May, the Bank of Mexico (BOM) was keeping interest rates at 4%, because, despite high inflation, the official view was that it would not last. The USD/MXN dropped to 19.91807 on May 13th, with the peso supported by high crude oil prices, according to one opinion. The next date marked on forex traders’ calendars was June 24th, when the BOM would meet again, and analysts believed that, if inflation would remain elevated for several more months, The BOM might have to grow hawkish.
USD/GBP
By May 12th, the Bank of England’s dovish approach to interest rates was holding down the pound, so that the USD/GBP was up to 0.81985. One thing encouraging the trend was a set of economic data showing that there was a risk of recession. When the spectre of dulled economic growth, due to China lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict, was added to this, it seemed England’s central bank would likely remain dovish into the near future, and this weighed on the pound.
In the days following this, however, other data – this time on unemployment in the UK – showed that jobless numbers were low, which fuelled hopes interest rates would be raised in June. The pound rallied the most in 17 months, eventually settling on $1.2464, on May 17th. At the same time, there was a period of weakening for the dollar due to renewed risk appetite. Still, many analysts were unimpressed by the UK jobs statistics, and much more impressed by the fact that inflation increased 9.1% in April year-over-year, and so retained a bearish attitude to the pound.
Moving Ahead
In the next few weeks, forex traders ought to be keeping an ear out for Christine Lagarde’s next announcements, and an eye out for any ease-up in China’s lockdowns. Also, follow the progress of the conflict in Ukraine, which could affect both the European economy as well as key commodities, which may have a knock-on effect in the markets.
How to Play Online Poker: Are Your the Only One That Hasn’t Learned How?
How to Play Online Poker
Millions of poker players around the world dream of bringing down a high stakes pot worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in an online poker game. As the popularity of poker continues to improve, more poker players are turning that dream into a reality. However, even today’s top poker hotshots had to start somewhere, and most began by learning how to play poker online.
Learning Texas Hold’em
Texas Hold’em is the most popular Internet poker game, and if you’re interested in learning how to play poker online, you’re likely to be specifically interested in Texas Hold’em game play. Texas Hold’em unfolds in the following steps:
A big and small blind are entered by the players to the left of the dealer. The small and big blinds are forced bets that must be made to start a game of Texas Hold’em. The big blind is the minimum bet amount while the small blind is usually half that amount.
Two hole cards are dealt to each player. You keep your hole cards to yourself and will refer to them later on during the round.
The first betting round will resume with the player who is left of the small blind. You will be able to check, make your own bet, match the previous player’s bet or forfeit by folding.
The first three community cards dealt are called the flop and a second betting around occurs afterwards.
The fourth community card, called the turn, is dealt face up and a third betting round commences.
The final river community card is dealt and is succeeded by the last betting round.
A showdown then occurs where the remaining players show their cards. You may combine your hole cards and the community cards to make the best 5-card hand that corresponds to the standard poker hand ranking system.
Tips for Learning Online Poker
Figuring out the game play structure of poker games such as Texas Hold’em is just the tip of the iceberg. The real reward comes in learning how to become better at playing poker through experience.
For example, play a couple of rounds of poker online and you’ll quickly find out how important your starting hand selection really is. Receiving a good starting hand such as a pair of Jacks, Ace-Queen or King-Jack can automatically improve your chances of winning by 15 to 20%. Eventually, the true test of your poker knowledge and understanding will come from how you fare with mediocre or poor starting hands. Learning when to fold and how to make the best out of mediocre or poor hands in poker will go towards become a skilled poker player.
You’ll also quickly realize the importance that table position has when learning how to play poker online. For example, you’ll always be able to make more informed poker decisions when you’re one of the last players in the betting round because you’ve been able to view the actions of the previous players. The betting positions rotate after each round of online poker, so you will ultimately learn how to play online poker while keeping your table position as well as your starting hand strength in mind.
You won’t figure out any variation of online poker in the first couple of rounds. Nearly all online poker games are steeped in strategy, mathematical odds, probabilities and just plain old luck, so there’s almost always something new to learn from each round of poker online.
10 Casino Games to Play Online
To play casino games there is no need to get all dressed up these days. You don’t even have to leave the house, if you don’t feel like it. Casino games are available online and can be played from the comfort of your home, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Most of the time a one-time casino software download is necessary, when you want to play casino games online. The software is usually directly available on the online casino website of your choice.
These days some casinos offer flash games which do not require a download. Personally I find the downloadable casinos more practical as you don’t have to open a browser each time you want to play. You simply play straight from your desktop.
These are 10 casino games you can play online:
1. Blackjack
Arguably one of the most well known card games in the world is Blackjack. The aim of the game is to obtain a hand combination closest to 21 as possible, without going over (busting).
The 2-10 cards are worth their numerical value. Face cards are valued at 10 and Aces can be worth 1 or 11. With time you will learn the odds of your hand busting versus de dealer’s hand.
It basically is a very easy game to learn how to play, and worth spending some time on as it is possible to develop some good skills which will massively increase your winning odds in this game.
2. Craps
Craps is a very exciting dice game. It’s the fastest moving game at the casino tables with a large variety of betting and wagering options. Though a craps table can look pretty intimidating when you see it for the first time, but it is easier than it looks. It’s best to stick to the basic bets, as the more complex ones most of the time do not give you better winning odds.
3. Roulette
Mostly two types of roulette are offered to players online: American Roulettes and European Roulettes. As the American roulette wheel contains an extra 00 field, the European wheels have slightly better winning odds.
In this random number game players may choose to place bets either on a single number or a range of numbers, the colours black and red and the odd and even ranges. The croupier spins the roulette wheel, which contains coloured and numbered pockets, in one direction, while he releases and spins a little ball in the opposite direction on the circular track of the wheel. When the ball eventually loses its speed and falls into one of the (37 or 38) pockets of the wheel, the winning number (and therefore winning colour and number range) of the round is determined.
4. Mini Baccarat
Is a card game with the exact same rules as standard Baccarat, with the exception that players do not take turns being the banker. Six or seven players can be seated at a mini Baccarat table and there are 3 betting spots per player corresponding to banker, player and tie bets.
The aim of the game is to get as close to 9 as possible with 2 or 3 cards dealt to each player. 2-9 value cards represent their exact face value, and 10 and face cards value 0. The score of the hand is the right digit of the total of the cards. For example, if the two cards are an 8 and 7, which totals 15 the value of the hand is 5.
This is a fun and fast paced game of pure chance.
5. Online Slots
Online slots are among the simplest online casino games you can play. When you start the game you choose the amount of your bet (often 0.05€/$, 0.10€/$, 0.50€/$ or 1€/$ per spin) and how many lines you’d like to play. You then press the button to spin the reels.
Different slot machines offer different payouts for different picture line up combinations. You can find out which pictures, and how many in a row make you win, in the pay tables of the slot machine you are playing on.
6. Online video poker
Video poker basically is a poker based slot machine. The principles of poker provide the foundation for this game, and thus the aim is to obtain any of the winning poker hand combinations.
It is one of the most popular casino games today as it combines the excitement and skill of poker with the speed of slot machines and some of the highest winning odds of any casino game.
7. Pai Gow poker
Pai Gow poker is also called Double-hand poker. It is a version of the Chinese Pai Gow domino game, played with cards bearing poker hand values. The game is played with the standard 52 cards standard including a joker, which can be used as an ace, or to complete a straight, a flush or a straight flush. And the table is set for 6 players and a dealer.
The aim is to create two poker hands (a five-card hand and a two-card hand) out of the seven cards you are dealt. The five-card hand’s value needs to exceed the two-card hand’s value.
8. SicBo
SicBo is another dice game that can be played online. The game originates from ancient China and involves 3 dice and a table with a variety of betting options. The aim of the game is to guess the outcome of the roll of the dice.
The dice are rolled by the dealer using a special box, called the SicBo shaker, and the outcome is hidden until all bets are placed. Winning numbers and combinations light up on the table, and the dealer pays out the winning bets. True, the game board looks quite complex but the game is actually very easy to play.
9. Keno
Keno is a lottery type game which is very similar to the better known game called “Bingo”. It revolves around a circular glass enclosure, called a ‘bubble’, containing balls numbered from 1 – 80. Twenty of these 80 balls will be drawn each draw, while you have marked your numbers of choice on a blank keno ticket.
Once drawn the computerized Keno system calculates and determines the result of that game. How much you win depends on how many of the drawn numbers you had chosen.
10. Online Poker
Online poker is ragingly popular these days, fueled by the big international televised poker tournaments in which often amateur players enter and play alongside professional poker players. Check the poker bonuses on the different online poker sites as often you can win seats to enter big international poker tournaments.
Poker is a card game of chance, but if you practice and develop your skills, your odds of winning will be massively increased.
Different types of poker are played in online casinos, but the current favourite is Texas Hold’em. The aim of Hold’em is to make the best possible five-card poker hand using any of your two pocket cards (dealt to you face down) and the five community cards (dealt on the table face up).
There are so many different types of casino games these days and most of them you can find online as well. So whether you like the adventure of going to a real life land based casino or you prefer to play casino online from the comfort of your home, all these popular games are waiting to be played and enjoyed by you.
If you would like more information about casino games or you have more detailed questions as to how they are played, please feel free to contact me.
