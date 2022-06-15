Asset Protection – What You Need to Know Now

To play casino games there is no need to get all dressed up these days. You don’t even have to leave the house, if you don’t feel like it. Casino games are available online and can be played from the comfort of your home, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Most of the time a one-time casino software download is necessary, when you want to play casino games online. The software is usually directly available on the online casino website of your choice.

These days some casinos offer flash games which do not require a download. Personally I find the downloadable casinos more practical as you don’t have to open a browser each time you want to play. You simply play straight from your desktop.

These are 10 casino games you can play online:

1. Blackjack

Arguably one of the most well known card games in the world is Blackjack. The aim of the game is to obtain a hand combination closest to 21 as possible, without going over (busting).

The 2-10 cards are worth their numerical value. Face cards are valued at 10 and Aces can be worth 1 or 11. With time you will learn the odds of your hand busting versus de dealer’s hand.

It basically is a very easy game to learn how to play, and worth spending some time on as it is possible to develop some good skills which will massively increase your winning odds in this game.

2. Craps

Craps is a very exciting dice game. It’s the fastest moving game at the casino tables with a large variety of betting and wagering options. Though a craps table can look pretty intimidating when you see it for the first time, but it is easier than it looks. It’s best to stick to the basic bets, as the more complex ones most of the time do not give you better winning odds.

3. Roulette

Mostly two types of roulette are offered to players online: American Roulettes and European Roulettes. As the American roulette wheel contains an extra 00 field, the European wheels have slightly better winning odds.

In this random number game players may choose to place bets either on a single number or a range of numbers, the colours black and red and the odd and even ranges. The croupier spins the roulette wheel, which contains coloured and numbered pockets, in one direction, while he releases and spins a little ball in the opposite direction on the circular track of the wheel. When the ball eventually loses its speed and falls into one of the (37 or 38) pockets of the wheel, the winning number (and therefore winning colour and number range) of the round is determined.

4. Mini Baccarat

Is a card game with the exact same rules as standard Baccarat, with the exception that players do not take turns being the banker. Six or seven players can be seated at a mini Baccarat table and there are 3 betting spots per player corresponding to banker, player and tie bets.

The aim of the game is to get as close to 9 as possible with 2 or 3 cards dealt to each player. 2-9 value cards represent their exact face value, and 10 and face cards value 0. The score of the hand is the right digit of the total of the cards. For example, if the two cards are an 8 and 7, which totals 15 the value of the hand is 5.

This is a fun and fast paced game of pure chance.

5. Online Slots

Online slots are among the simplest online casino games you can play. When you start the game you choose the amount of your bet (often 0.05€/$, 0.10€/$, 0.50€/$ or 1€/$ per spin) and how many lines you’d like to play. You then press the button to spin the reels.

Different slot machines offer different payouts for different picture line up combinations. You can find out which pictures, and how many in a row make you win, in the pay tables of the slot machine you are playing on.

6. Online video poker

Video poker basically is a poker based slot machine. The principles of poker provide the foundation for this game, and thus the aim is to obtain any of the winning poker hand combinations.

It is one of the most popular casino games today as it combines the excitement and skill of poker with the speed of slot machines and some of the highest winning odds of any casino game.

7. Pai Gow poker

Pai Gow poker is also called Double-hand poker. It is a version of the Chinese Pai Gow domino game, played with cards bearing poker hand values. The game is played with the standard 52 cards standard including a joker, which can be used as an ace, or to complete a straight, a flush or a straight flush. And the table is set for 6 players and a dealer.

The aim is to create two poker hands (a five-card hand and a two-card hand) out of the seven cards you are dealt. The five-card hand’s value needs to exceed the two-card hand’s value.

8. SicBo

SicBo is another dice game that can be played online. The game originates from ancient China and involves 3 dice and a table with a variety of betting options. The aim of the game is to guess the outcome of the roll of the dice.

The dice are rolled by the dealer using a special box, called the SicBo shaker, and the outcome is hidden until all bets are placed. Winning numbers and combinations light up on the table, and the dealer pays out the winning bets. True, the game board looks quite complex but the game is actually very easy to play.

9. Keno

Keno is a lottery type game which is very similar to the better known game called “Bingo”. It revolves around a circular glass enclosure, called a ‘bubble’, containing balls numbered from 1 – 80. Twenty of these 80 balls will be drawn each draw, while you have marked your numbers of choice on a blank keno ticket.

Once drawn the computerized Keno system calculates and determines the result of that game. How much you win depends on how many of the drawn numbers you had chosen.

10. Online Poker

Online poker is ragingly popular these days, fueled by the big international televised poker tournaments in which often amateur players enter and play alongside professional poker players. Check the poker bonuses on the different online poker sites as often you can win seats to enter big international poker tournaments.

Poker is a card game of chance, but if you practice and develop your skills, your odds of winning will be massively increased.

Different types of poker are played in online casinos, but the current favourite is Texas Hold’em. The aim of Hold’em is to make the best possible five-card poker hand using any of your two pocket cards (dealt to you face down) and the five community cards (dealt on the table face up).

There are so many different types of casino games these days and most of them you can find online as well. So whether you like the adventure of going to a real life land based casino or you prefer to play casino online from the comfort of your home, all these popular games are waiting to be played and enjoyed by you.

If you would like more information about casino games or you have more detailed questions as to how they are played, please feel free to contact me.