Basic Guidance on Health Insurance

Look back over the years and try to remember how many different stocks and mutual funds you have owned. Suppose you had owned only 2 different equities during that entire time. One when the market was going up and the other when the market was going down.

And you always make money in both directions



probably doubling your money every 4 to 5 years.

You don’t believe it. Follow along and I will



prove YOU can do it.

You are not going to buy any stock; you are



not going to have any short positions. Both are too



volatile and shorting is too dangerous.



Furthermore, you are not going to change your



position more than once or twice a year and



there will be no commission paid. You will never



have any big losses and you will have some huge



winners. Forget about that myth of doing



research; you never need it. There will be times



you will have one position on for a couple of



years. Am I getting your attention?

You are going to buy hundreds of stocks that



have their prices smoothed out so you can sleep



at night. You buy them in mutual funds and the



funds you are buying do not have any commission



charge at all. You may want to open an account



with these fund families as they do not have



brokers who try to talk you in or out of your



buying or selling decisions. Of course, you can



do this with a discount broker. I have no



financial connection with these firms. One is



Rydex Investments and the second is DAL



Corporation. Both are on the Internet.

The mutual fund symbol for DAL is FUNDX



and for Rydex it is RYURX. These are seen on the



Internet at bigcharts.com or at your broker’s



web site. Run out a 5-year weekly chart and put



in a 40-week Moving Average. This is not



complicated. If you have a problem ask your



broker and print out both charts.

Look at the RYURX chart and you will see



that the price of the fund moves up through the



40-week moving average line on September 20,



2000. You buy this fund for $7.32. For the next



two years all your friends are losing their



money and your fund is erratically moving up and



up, When the price finally turns down below the



40-week moving average line you sell out on



April 21, 2003 at $11.88 for a profit of $4.56



per share or 62%. The stock market went in the



tank and you made money.

Now you are in cash in a money market account



and the next buy signal occurs a couple of weeks



later as that upward moving 40-week moving



average has started up and is penetrated by the



FUNDX mutual fund price on May 5, 2003 at



$22.88. As of this date (7/4/05) you are still



holding the shares now worth about $35.00 with



an unrealized profit of 53%. In less than 5



years you are now ahead more than 148% (not



counting taxes). If you have started with



$10,000 in 2000 you would now have $24,880.

If you have the discipline to follow this



simple method using just 2 funds that are only



invested one at a time you can become a



millionaire. These are two funds for the money.

Get ready – GO!

Copyright 2005