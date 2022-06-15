Blockchain
Bitcoin Shows Signs of Recovery, $23K Presents Resistance
Bitcoin formed a base near the $21,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is attempting a recovery wave, but the bears might protect gains above $23,000.
- Bitcoin traded as low as $20,824 before the bulls took a stand.
- The price is now trading below the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $23,000 resistance zone to start a decent recovery wave.
Bitcoin Price Remains In Downtrend
Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone below the $25,000 support zone. The price spiked below the $21,000 level and settled well below the $23,000 level.
A low was formed near $20,824 and the price is now attempting an upside correction. There was a move above the $22,000 resistance level. However, the price is still well below the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,100 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The first major resistance is near the $22,600 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from $28,300 swing high to $20,825 low. If there is a clear move above the trend line, the pair could rise towards the $23,000 resistance.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is near the $24,600 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from $28,300 swing high to $20,825 low. A clear move above the $24,500 and $25,000 levels could set the pace for a strong upward move.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,600 resistance zone and the trend line, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,250 level.
The next major support is near the $21,000 level. A downside break below the $21,000 support could send the price towards the $20,825 swing low. Any more losses may perhaps call for a test of $20,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is still below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $21,250, followed by $21,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,100, $22,600 and $23,000.
Exchange Inflows Ramp Up As Crypto Investors Clamor To Exit Market
With the crypto market’s decline, there have been a number of things that have changed drastically in the space. Mostly, investors have been rushing to get out of the market before the crash takes more of their funds. What this has led to has been a significant increase in the number of cryptocurrencies that are flowing to exchanges. Most notably have been Bitcoin and Ethereum, whose daily exchange inflows have touched billions of dollars.
Billions In Crypto To Exchanges
The data for the last 24 hours shows that the amount of funds that are being transferred into centralized exchanges is up over the last week. Instead of the sub-$1 billion figures that have usually been recorded, the volume has ramped up significantly.
Glassnode reports that more than $3 billion in Bitcoin had moved into exchanges over the last 24 hours. In total, there was $3.2 billion worth of BTC recorded to have flowed into exchanges, with $3.3 billion flowing out, leading to a negative net flow of -$103.5 million.
Related Reading | More Than 253,000 Traders Liquidated As Crypto Bloodbath Continues
The same was the case with Ethereum which had also seen $2.1 billion flowing in while $1.5 billion had flowed out. The positive net flow of $532.4 million for Ethereum is in line with the outflow trend that had been recorded for the digital asset over the last couple of months.
Interestingly, although high, the numbers for the last 24 hours are almost 50% below what was recorded on Sunday. This is understandable given that the majority of the market crash had happened in the late hours of Sunday, thus causing investors to want to move their funds.
Total market cap below $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
To put this in perspective, Sunday had seen $6.5 billion worth of bitcoin flow into centralized exchanges, while Ethereum’s numbers had clocked as high as $3.7 billion in the same time period.
🚨 Weekly On-Chain Exchange Flow 🚨#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $6.5B in
⬅️ $6.5B out
📉 Net flow: -$9.9M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $3.7B in
⬅️ $3.5B out
📈 Net flow: +$181.6M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $3.5B in
⬅️ $3.2B out
📈 Net flow: +$339.4Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwhVw
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) June 13, 2022
Tether Outflows Says No Accumulation
Tether is the largest of the stablecoins and possesses the largest range of crypto trading pairs that are present in the market. Its inflow and outflow trend has often helped to know if crypto investors were looking to purchase coins or were in fact dumping their coins.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Drops To 18-Months Lows, Has The Market Seen The Worst Of It?
The Tether inflows and outflows for the last two days show that instead of trying to accumulate, investors are heading for the safety provided by these stablecoins. On Sunday, USDT inflows were slightly above outflows, which does not spell good news for the crypto market. This trend has now continued as the last 24 hours have now seen inflows matching outflows.
What this indicates is that investors are not buying up bitcoin or Ethereum. Rather, they are converting their cryptocurrencies into stablecoins to escape the extreme volatility of the current market.
Featured image from Forbes India, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
What Would Happen If Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K, Arthur Hayes Predicts
The crypto market pushes further down and seems poised for more losses as Bitcoin touches the low of its current levels. The number one crypto by market cap approaches a major support level, and if bulls failed to protect it, BTC’s price could return to its 2020 range.
Related Reading | By The Numbers: Bitcoin Suffers Largest Single Day Drop Since March 2020
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,800 with a 5% and 29% loss in the last 24-hours and 7-days, respectively. BTC’s price began to trend lower as a result of a series of bad news around major crypto companies, and the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) shift to its monetary policy.
The general sentiment in crypto is fear as market participants are prepared for further losses. According to crypto exchange BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes, investors are hedging against downside price action by buying put (sell) options contracts.
Here we go …
1/
Looking at onchain data for $wBTC and $ETH, the liquidations have mostly happened. Data visualization from @parsec_finance
— Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) June 14, 2022
Hayes claims that options platforms Deribit record a high Open Interest (OI), total open options contracts, for Bitcoin at $20,000 and for Ethereum at $1,000. In addition, Hayes believes other “massive” investment vehicles could be “centered around those strikes”, around those specific price levels.
In that sense, $20,000 seems like a critical support level for Bitcoin. This price point coincides with the 2017 bull-run peak when the price of BTC climbed from below $3,000 and into price discovery mode.
Previous all-time highs usually are key levels when an asset trends downside. A lot of people could have bought the 2020 rally beyond $20,000, and they might be unwilling to sell below this price. Hayes said the following:
As far as the charts go, you better get out your Lord Satoshi prayer book, and hope the lord shows kindness on the soul of the crypto markets. Because if these levels break, you might as well shut down your computer because your charts will be useless for a while.
Bitcoin Could Enter A Black Hole?
If Bitcoin and Ethereum are unable to stay above those levels, Hayes predicts potential doom for the crypto market. As the FED begins to increase interest rates, the market seems ready for further losses even if BTC and ETH are in critical support. Hayes added:
If these levels break, 20k BTC and 1k ETH, we can expect massive sell pressure in the spot markets as dealers hedge themselves. We can also expect that there will be some otc (over the counter) dealers and that will be unable to hedge properly and might go belly up.
Related Reading | Has Bitcoin Hit Bottom Yet? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
For the time being, the crypto market and traditional markets could see some relief as indicators enter oversold levels.
$SPX hitting the first significant support ever since the breakdown.
Still think it will probably head towards covid lows eventually but support is support.
Gimme a bounce pic.twitter.com/A1DbeAIPVD
— DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) June 14, 2022
BTC and Crypto as “Payment Currency” – Brazilian Congressman Passed the Bill
Despite the market dip, crypto adoption is rising in all parts of the world. The recent talk of the town is that a bill is introduced to make Bitcoin and digital currencies as payment options in Brazil. So the Brazilian Legislators are highly expecting for an official discussion to regulate the act.
On June 10th, the Congressman of Brazil passed a bill addressing BTC and crypto to be the legal currency of their country. To point out the matter, some countries like Brazil are eager to accept digital assets as means of payment.
Moreover, to highlight the scope and use of cryptocurrencies, the Federal Deputy of Brazil, Paulo Martins briefs a legislative proposal to the members of Brazil’s National Congress. However, with all these efforts, Bitcoin will soon become the legal tender of Brazil in the near future.
BTC & Crypto Payments in Brazil
As Martin elaborates the proposal, she attaches a quote prepared by Tax Law officials who are experts in Tax studies. Furthermore, adding on the proposal, the Federal Deputy attaches an Item 14 of the Article 835, defining crypto.
The article keenly states that the cryptocurrencies are digital forms of value. It is not being money and traded electronically through crypto platforms. It also follows a context of distributed ledger technologies for transactions for goods and services or investments. So this clear explanation will act as a support to approve the bill for crypto payments.
More so, accepting crypto or BTC payments is on the quiet trend in recent months after the announcement of El Salvador. As the entire market knows, El Salvador is the first country for Bitcoin Legal Tender. On a clear note, after El Salvador’s decision many countries are taking initiative to explore digital payments and its services. Thus, if the Brazilian regulators pass the bill, Brazil will be the next popular country in the list for accepting BTC as legal tender.
As a step moving forward, in late May, a real estate developer announced to accept Bitcoin as payment for purchase of apartments in Brazil. The company initiated the process despite the strict regulation from the country’s Central Bank.
Thus, if the bill is passed successfully, Brazil will also announce Bitcoins and crypto’s as their legal payment currency.
