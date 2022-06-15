BTC and Crypto as “Payment Currency” – Brazilian Congressman Passed the Bill

To empower 40 million monthly average users (MAU), Chingari today announced its GARI Mining program on its on-chain social app, which is the fastest-growing in the world. Users and artists can earn GARI (the largest Social Token in the world) by doing in-app tasks such as making and enjoying movies and sharing them. Interestingly, Chingari is the first social app in the world to give crypto to its producers and users on its platform.
Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari and GARI token, made the following remarks during the GARI Mining Program launch:
“It gives us immense pleasure to announce the GARI Mining program. We promised to democratize the creator economy when we launched Chingari a few years back and the GARI Mining is at the vanguard of that process. This program will ensure a level playing field for big and humble creators. Now, creators and users on the app can earn GARI tokens which can be traded on exchanges for money and creators will not be at the mercy of brand collaborations as their only source of income. The program will offer $ 12 million to the creators and users annually.”
Each day, a total of 50,000 GARI tokens will be granted to the GARI community’s creators, with 5,000 of those tokens reserved specifically for the daily login bonus. In-app actions such as viewing, liking, and sharing videos will earn the remaining 45,000 GARI for users and artists.
GARI Badges, the NFTs that users and creators may buy in the Chingari app to enhance their daily GARI profits by as much as 10x, can also be used to boost earnings even more. Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond Badges all give 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x multipliers, with the Diamond Badge offering a 10x multiplier.