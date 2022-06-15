Finance
Career Clusters, A Bridge Between Education and Career Planning
Since 1960s, career cluster resources have been used as career exploration and planning tools in schools, learning communities, and organizations across the nation. Career Clusters is a system that matches educational and career planning.
Step 1: Identifying Career Cluster Interest Areas
Career clusters are groups of similar occupations and industries. When teachers, counselors, and parents work with teens, college students, and adults, the first step is to complete career cluster assessment. The assessment identifies the highest career cluster areas. Career assessments show teens, college students, and adults rankings from one of the following 16 Interests Areas or Clusters:
1. Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources
2. Architecture & Construction
3. Arts, A/V Technology & Communication
4. Business, Management & Administration
5. Education & Training
7. Government & Public Administration
8. Health Science
9. Hospitality & Tourism
10. Human Services
11. Information Technology
12. Law, Public Safety & Security
13. Manufacturing
14. Marketing, Sales & Service
15. Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
16. Transportation, Distribution & Logistics
Step 2: Exploring Career Clusters and Related Careers
After pinpointing the highest career clusters, teens, college students, and adults explore the different careers and create education plans. Career cluster tools used in career and educational planning include:
- LISA: A comprehensive career cluster database
- Models
- Brochures
- Pathways
- High school plan of study
- Interest and Skills Areas
- Crosswalks
After completing a career cluster assessment, teens, college students, and adults look at web sites, career models, brochures, pathways, and high school plans. One of the most unique comprehensive career cluster resources is the Louisiana Integrated Skills Assessment (LISA), an Internet program. LISA lets you explore career clusters, careers, abilities, training requirements, and more. There are 3 steps in the LISA program:
STEP 1: Click here to select a Career Cluster
STEP 2: Click here to select a Career Group
STEP 3: Explore Occupations within this Career Group
In Step 1, when you choose a career cluster, you will see a description of the cluster. When you select a career group in Step 2, you see different careers. Finally, in Step 3, you see a wealth of information:
- Job descriptions
- Educational and training requirements
- Crosswalks, for example ONET, DOT, GOE, and other codes
- Abilities
- Knowledge
- Skills
- Tasks
- Work Values
- Labor Market Information
Even though LISA is an awesome program, in classroom or workshop settings, you need printed materials. When using printed materials, the career model is the best place to start. Models provide excellent overviews listing the cluster definitions, sample careers, pathways, knowledge, and skills. Visual models show career clusters, the cluster subgroups, and related careers. Models are an excellent way to introduce career clusters.
For presentations, workshops, and group discussions, the career cluster brochures provide additional information. Adults and teens read about the different careers that are available in each career cluster. Teachers, counselors, and parents use the brochures to solidify adults’ and teens’ potential career or educational decisions. The brochures cover topics such as:
- Definition of career clusters
- Careers
- Career pathways
- Employment outlooks
- Skills
- Credentials
Teachers, counselors, and parents use career pathways for more detailed information. The career pathways are subgroups or areas of concentration within career clusters. Each pathway contains career groups. The career groups have similar academic skills, technical skills, educational requirements, and training requirements. Career pathways are plans of study that outline required secondary courses, post secondary courses, and related careers. The career pathways are essential tools that teachers, counselors, parents, and other adults use to give educational planning advice.
Several web sites feature High School Plans of Study. These study plans show required, elective, and suggested courses for each grade level. The school plans also match the career clusters to related careers, career pathways, and post-secondary options. Teachers, counselors, and parents find that these school plans are guides for selecting the right high school courses to match potential careers. Beyond high school, the Utah System for Higher Education has created a College Major Guide. Parents, teachers, and counselors can use the guide to match college majors to Certificate and Degree Programs.
Additional Resources for Counselors and Teachers
For planning curriculum and educational programs, there are detailed Knowledge and Skills Charts and Cluster Crosswalks. The knowledge and Skills expand upon the information listed on the career cluster models. For each knowledge and skill area, there are performance elements and measurement criteria. Crosswalks show the relationships between career clusters and other career models:
Career clusters build a bridge between education and career planning. Different types of career cluster resources are available: videos, web sites, booklets, brochures, activity sheets, and workbooks. Teachers, counselors, and parents use career cluster resources to successfully complete career and educational planning.
PBX Vs VoIP: Making Sense of Today’s Business Phone Systems
For the past few years, VoIP has quickly become a part of people’s vocabulary. It has been touted as a convenient and cost-effective way to stay in touch with your business network and is used to optimize internal call flow. Before VoIP, however, analog PBX systems were the go-to business phone systems of choice.
PBX relates more to the traditional analog phone system that relied on the presence of large equipment and complex cabling. It also wasn’t as cost effective since expenses would accumulate due to maintenance and long distance fees, and expansion was time consuming. PBX is still being utilized for business communications today, but users are quickly realizing the downsides to this technology in comparison to VoIP.
Reliability
Some will say that a PBX system is more reliable than a VoIP system because of VoIP’s dependability on an internet connection. That may have been true a few years ago but just as technology has quickly evolved in the last few years, VoIP has also evolved to bypass these emergency situations with simple call forwarding features.
VoIP indeed uses your internet connection to operate but implementing a fail over strategy that involves back up endpoints allows you to continue receiving calls to a mobile device with or without internet or electricity so your customers can reach you whenever they need to regardless of your connectivity status.
Cost
If you’re running a business you’ll want to take any chance to save on expenses, so investing on business phone systems that can reduce your monthly phone bill should be a no brainer. With traditional analog PBX business phone systems, the initial cost can be significant when you factor in equipment and installation costs, as well as the maintenance and long distance fees which can become significant over time.
Implementing a VoIP business phone system is known to alleviate the strain of monthly bills because there is virtually no cost in setting the system up. If your office already has IP business phones, all you need to do is have the provider implement their system, which usually won’t take more than a few minutes once all the documentation and ports have been completed, and you’ll be ready to make calls in no time.
Even if you don’t have the proper phone hardware, you can find business phones for sale at great prices that meet most budgets. Other than hardware and service, there are no maintenance fees or pricey long distance fees.
Expansion
Like most business owners, you probably intend to expand your business. Even if you don’t have any immediate plans to expand your business locations, internal expansion is on every business owner’s mind. With a traditional PBX, expansion meant having to install more cables, purchase the hardware, and additional maintenance costs.
With VoIP business phone systems, adding extensions is easy and affordable. With some providers, all it takes is getting in touch with a preferred agent and notifying them of the changes you want to make to your system. Some hardware may be necessary if you’re adding a physical phone but it still won’t add up to the spend levels of a traditional PBX.
Improvements to the PBX Phone System Over Time
Before the technology we know today, businesses hired receptionists and secretaries to physically connect communication lines to their desired destinations using switchboards. By the 1990s, VoIP started to become more popular with its ability to exchange voice data on other devices such as PCs. Fast forward to today’s communication methods and we’re surrounded by endless ways to stay in touch with each other right at our fingertips. In an effort to modernize business communications, the traditional analog PBX phone system is becoming more cloud based, evolving into what is known as IP PBX and Hosted PBX. Now, there is no need for excess equipment since this communication technology is making its way to the cloud.
If you’re not quite sure yet that VoIP is the best option for you and you want to continue using your traditional PBX phone system, it is possible to use VoIP with your traditional PBX phone system. This hybrid option can reduce your costs just as well and make the transition to a more modern communication system smoother.
Ready to Upgrade to a VoIP Phone System?
If you’re looking for a modernized VoIP phone system, be aware that VoIP and IP PBX have become similar technologies and getting the most out of these communication methods depends on the quality of the provider. With the rapid development of multi-channel communication tools and devices, it’s easy to get lost in the novelty and endless list of features but always remember your specific VoIP phone system needs and the value that your new communication strategy can bring to your business for longevity and growth.
How to Choose the Best Credit Card to Suit Your Needs
Finding an appropriate Credit Card for your lifestyle and budget can be a daunting task if you consider the range of cards currently available. If you are trying to find a card that suits your lifestyle, Credit Card Comparison sites can be highly beneficial, providing information, hints and comparisons of credit cards and helping you determine the bank that offers the best rate. Credit cards exist in many different forms, from Balance Transfer Credit Cards to No Annual Fee Cards, Debit Cards and Platinum Cards; whatever your needs and financial situation are, you can find a Card that will benefit you.
The main advantage of Credit Cards is that you can utilize them as an alternative to cash, meaning that you needn’t carry with you great amounts of money for large purchases. They make shopping on the internet or by phone easy, as well as paying for bills and other daily expenses. With most stores worlwide accepting Credit Cards, they’re also a great option when you travel overseas.
If you are probably going to use a Credit Card as your main means of paying for everyday expenses, then you can capitalize on that by choosing a Rewards Card. These transfer the money that you spend into rewards points that can be redeemed for vouchers, subscriptions or other luxuries. If you travel a lot, or just want assistance in paying for vacations, there are Rewards Cards that let you redeem your points for various airline flights.
For those who only want to use Credit minimally, there are No Annual Fee cards. These provide you with the security and convenience of the knowledge that if you need money in an emergency, you’ll have access to it. If your card goes unused you won’t be charged anything for it, however if you buy anything you will typically be charged an increased interest rate.
There are also choices for Businesses and Students, each taking into account their particular needs. Business Credit Cards often have a higher credit limit, and can be beneficial to small or large businesses. They provide specific features to appeal to corporations, such as complimentary travel insurance and reduced taxes. They assist in keeping business and personal expenses separate, as well as providing certain restrictions on what can be purchased on the card. Student Credit Cards generally have a low Credit Limit, and can be great for creating a good credit rating for potential investments, such as a car or home loan. They also encourage good financial planning, as well as offering security in an emergency.
Gold and Platinum Cards are more costly, however they have exceptional rewards and membership offers that are exclusive to this higher class of Card. Low Interest Rate cards are the opposite; they are less costly and don’t offer any excessive benefits. They are ideal for those who wish to have the advantages of a Credit Card but don’t want to pay great sums of money for the privilege.
Your financial position and how you would like to use it determines which card would best suit you. For all Credit Cards you can find ways to minimize the expenses while maximizing your gain. Assure that you explore your choices before you make your final decision.
Mobile Phones For Business – What Are the Top Features of a Business Phone?
In this era of “smart phones” it’s hard to find a businessperson who doesn’t have a phone that can make and receive calls, retrieve voicemail, receive and respond to emails, and connect to the internet. In fact, some would say a business-owner or worker who does not have a phone with those capabilities is downright negligent.
Smart phones allow for almost instant communication, allowing workers to get back to clients regarding emailed questions or concerns almost immediately. A quick response time is always seen as a positive attribute for a business. However, with so many options, it’s hard to narrow options down to just one or two. While the Blackberry has been a favorite of business-owners for years, there are a few other phones that offer a wide variety of powerful features.
New Mobile Phones for Business:
One such phone is the Nokia N95. This phone offers 8GB of storage space, GPS navigation for trying to get to important business meetings in strange places, a five megapixel camera for sending high-resolution images on the go, a large display with 3G video calling, and HSPDA data transfer. What does that mean for a worker? It means this 128-gram phone offers everything one needs to deal with clients while away from the office. With so many features, it’s hard to believe this phone comes in at only $900.
Face Detection Technology:
Another popular phone is the LG KF750 SECRET. With a 5 megapixel camera featuring automatic face detection, a 4GB memory allowance, and a light 116-gram weight, this phone offers speedy internet connections, a built in hands-free mode, and the ability to observe the screen in a landscape or portrait mode. This phone adds up to a tidy price of $512.
If You Are Looking For High Resolution Camera:
Finally, the Samsung U900 SOUL offers yet another 5 megapixel camera, an MP3 player and FM Radio for long trips, Java compatibility – something very few smart phones have, several supported frequencies, and a micro SD slot. This all adds up to a phone that again allows itself to be used like a miniature computer, coming in at $460 .
What makes a smart phone better than the average mobile? With a smart phone, the user has access to practically every feature they would while being at a computer. This is a very attractive idea for those who are in a fast-paced business that needs them to constantly have access to the latest information and be able to communicate with clients almost instantaneously. That’s what a smart phone offers that no other can match. The user has the ability to take and email photos – something that would be helpful for, say, a realtor who has someone interested in a house that wants to get a few pictures that weren’t already available.
A realtor with a smart phone would be able to immediately snap several pictures and email them, negating the need for a digital camera, uploading to the computer, editing, uploading to email, and then sending. A creative entrepreneur can find that a smart phone allows them to do their job without ever touching a computer. The freedom offered by a mobile phone allows businesses to come into the new technological age.
