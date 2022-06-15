Cheap Hotels in Salt Lake City Guide – A Look at Downtown Hotels, Ski Resorts, and Other Areas

Share Pin 0 Shares

As the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City is a highly populated city that offers unique dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities for visitors. Whether you plan to travel for business or fun, there are plenty of activities you might want to fit into your itinerary. If you don’t have much money to spend on accommodation, just take a bit of time to research cheap hotels in Salt Lake City.

There are a variety of hotels downtown and plenty of lodges at mountain resorts surrounding the city. Many hotels – including cheap ones like Super 8 and Candlewood Suites – offer free roundtrip airport shuttles for guests. There is also an extensive public transportation system set up by the Utah Transit Authority (UTA). During winter months, the UTA makes it easy for guests to make it safely to ski resorts. No matter where you want to stay, it shouldn’t be difficult to get to and from your hotel.

While downtown SLC is the best place to begin your search, there are other areas you might be interested in checking out as well, including Sugar House Park and Salt Lake Mountain. Sugar House Park is home to many must-see landmarks, such as the Utah State Capitol, Salt Palace, Eccles Stadium, Temple Square, Hogle Zoo, the Conference Center, etc… There are approximately 200 hotels in this area for you to look into.

There are many hotels in the Salt Lake Mountain area as well, including cozy mountain resorts. These are worth checking out if you plan to do any skiing. Sometimes you can find deals on ski vacation packages in areas like Alta, Brighton, Solitude Mountain, and Snowbird.

Where Else to Look for Cheap Hotels in Salt Lake City

Another area to look into is Park City (about 30 minutes away from downtown) – especially if you want to attend the Sundance Film Festival. If you do not, then you might want to wait another time to go, as it’s hard to find cheap hotels in Salt Lake City in January when 45,000+ other people are visiting the area for the Festival, in addition to the tourists flocking the ski resorts.

A good time to visit is in September and October, when the kids are still in school and the skiers have not arrived yet. Sometimes bargains can be found during springtime, even though the ground is soggy from the melted snow and higher levels of precipitation.

While notorious for all of its landmarks and outdoor activities, the city also offers great dining and shopping experiences. If this is what you’re after, keep the Gateway in mind when researching cheap hotels in Salt Lake City. Located in the downtown area, this 650,000-square foot plaza has over 100 shops and restaurants for you to explore.