Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields understands the offense’s growing pains are inevitable: ‘We’re not ready’
Eighty-nine days before the Chicago Bears kick off the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields was asked if he was itching for the season to start, if his eagerness to test his growth and see the team’s new-look offense in action was eroding his patience.
Fields just chuckled.
“No,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m not ready for the season to start.”
The response was firm and emphatic.
“I’m just being honest,” he said. “We’re not ready to play a game right now.”
Nor should they be. Not in mid-June, not after the massive overhauls the team made this offseason to the front office, coaching staff and roster. This is a one-step-at-a-time reboot, and the Bears starting quarterback is aware enough to understand the hard work has only just begun.
The Bears are engrossed in their mandatory minicamp this week at Halas Hall, another stage to continue molding their offense and another chance for Fields to work on his footwork, timing and overall comfort in coordinator Luke Getsy’s system. Still, it’s clear the offense as a whole is a major work in progress and immersed in a trial-and-error phase that is obviously rough around the edges.
Fields, for example, occasionally might be a touch late or a tad off with a throw, just like he was late in team drills Tuesday when cornerback Jaylon Johnson jumped a pass to Tajae Sharpe along the left sideline, picked it off and raced to the north end zone of Field 1.
Costly mistake. Defensive celebration.
Still, that’s also the type of error Fields can reflect on in meetings and post-practice film study, looking to diagnose what exactly went wrong and how he can fix it.
“Right now, the coaches are throwing a lot at us,” Fields said. “They’re pretty much throwing the whole playbook at us — which is good. Of course there are going to be mistakes. But we’d rather have the mistakes come right now than later in the fall or in camp.”
Fields, as has been well-documented, likely will be climbing uphill for the foreseeable future, particularly with an unproven receiving corps and an unsettled line around him. To the latter point, the Bears continue to move pieces around up front. On Tuesday, their first-unit offensive line consisted of left tackle Braxton Jones, right tackle Larry Borom and interior linemen Sam Mustipher, Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair.
Bears coaches are working to find the best grouping for what they want to do and might continue to fiddle with things into training camp in July and August.
“All combinations are open,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
Fields, you would think, would value continuity in his offensive line as soon as possible, wanting to develop a feel for how to operate within the pocket and learning how to distribute his trust. But as of this week, he said he has little anxiety about the fluid nature of the depth chart.
“I’m not in a rush,” Fields said. “We still have a lot of time. And at the end of the day, whoever does the job the best is going to be the best fit for us.”
Fields also spoke positively of his glowing connection with Getsy, eager to see that evolve in the months ahead.
In the bridge between the end of minicamp Thursday and the opening of training camp next month, Fields stressed his need to continue learning the details of his new playbook and the push to further his connection with his receivers.
Eberflus has emphasized the same things with his young quarterback and hopes off-campus throwing sessions with teammates will continue to be a part of Fields’ routine during the summer break.
“It’s an important factor for timing, to be able to work with each other,” Eberflus said.
Receiver Darnell Mooney might be the most dialed in with Fields at this point. And even with the growing pains the offense is enduring, Mooney is encouraged by Fields’ mindset.
“He’s just locking in and knowing what he wants to do with this offense, with this team,” Mooney said. “As a quarterback in this league, he wants to take over the league. He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. And he’s taken the strides to get there.”
That brand of grand rhetoric is expected, of course. And soon it will have to be backed up by high-level on-field production that is consistent and undeniable. To this point, though, the bumps in the road remain obvious.
Eventually, the patience many of the Bears have in working through the rough patches that are inevitable when installing a new offense with a young quarterback will give way to an urgency to start ramping up for Week 1. Balancing that patience and urgency properly will require effort.
“For me it’s just not making the same mistake twice,” Fields said. “If you make that one mistake on a play, just don’t do it again. And if you ultimately keep getting better growing, there will be (fewer) mistakes each and every day. And, of course, you’ll be right where you want to be.”
Tuesday was another reminder that where the Bears want to be offensively is still a long way away. The offense still needs significant time to get there. But the effort needed to pave that road will be substantial.
At the start of practice Wednesday, the Bears will be 88 days out from their opener as the countdown to their bigger tests continues.
Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul ID’d as 41-year-old
Police have identified a man fatally stabbed in a St. Paul apartment as a 41-year-old.
Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis, died in the North End Monday night. No one was under arrest as of Tuesday afternoon and investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
Officers responded to a report of an assault at an apartment building on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Paramedics pronounced Pryor dead at the scene.
Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing, which they do not believe was random.
Charges: St. Paul man fled police in Hastings and crashed, injuring two young passengers
A St. Paul man with a warrant and revoked driver’s license fled a traffic stop last month in Hastings and eluded police for nearly five miles before he crashed, injuring his two young passengers, according to criminal charges.
Ko Ko, 30, ran from the scene and escaped arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District Court charging him with two counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm-gross negligence and fleeing police in a motor vehicle-resulting in substantial bodily harm. Ko had not been located as of Tuesday.
Ko’s girlfriend, who was also in the car, told police that during the chase Ko said he was wanted on a warrant and was not going to pull over, according to Monday’s criminal complaint.
Court records show a warrant for Ko’s arrest was issued April 14 in Goodhue County after he violated conditions of his probation, then failed to appear at a hearing.
Around 1:40 p.m. May 30, a Dakota County sheriff’s office sergeant saw a white sedan in the parking lot of a Hastings gas station. Ko, the registered owner of the car, has a revoked driver’s license.
As the sergeant pulled around in the gas station, Ko accelerated rapidly out of the parking lot and headed north on state Highway 316. He blew through the stop sign at 33rd Street and Highway 316.
The sergeant followed Ko and with lights and sirens, but Ko accelerated at speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and weaved in and out of traffic, charges say. As the pursuit continued, the sergeant learned Ko had an arrest warrant.
After blowing through a red light at U.S. 61 and County Road 47, Ko drove northbound in a southbound lane of U.S. 61 near state Highway 55. A Hastings police officer deployed stop sticks at Seventh Street, puncturing one of Ko’s tires.
Just past the Hastings Bridge, Ko tried to make a right-hand turn off U.S. 61 into a business parking lot but lost control of the car and slammed into a brick sign. He fled on foot and into a wooded area.
Officers responded to the crashed vehicle and found Ko’s girlfriend in the front passenger seat and two children who were injured. They were transported by ambulance to the hospital, where it was discovered the 4-year-old boy suffered fractured vertebrae, fractures to his face and sternum and a dislocated shoulder. A 3-year-old girl suffered a broken arm.
After a search of the area, officers were not able to find Ko. His ID was found near the front driver’s seat of the car.
The sergeant had a dash camera activated during the entire pursuit, which lasted more than 4.5 miles.
Ko’s case in Goodhue County relates to charges last year for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession, failing to provide proof of insurance and driving with expired tabs. Ko received a year of probation and a stay of adjudication on the drug charge, meaning it would be dismissed if he complied with several court-ordered conditions. However, he failed to do so, then missed the April 14 court hearing, court documents show.
Ko’s criminal history includes convictions for receiving stolen property in 2017 in Yellow Medicine County and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle in 2018 in Ramsey County.
Hastings: Pursuit ended w a crash. 61 @ Kings Cove. Driver took off on foot into the woods. PD requesting medics for 2 kids in the vehicle with injuries. pic.twitter.com/Va8AgHrRQI
— Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 (@SEMFireNews) May 30, 2022
State boys lacrosse: Prior Lake 19, Farmington 10
Farmington junior Wyatt Ulrick credited team chemistry with helping the Tigers make it all the way to this year’s boys lacrosse state tournament.
In the end, though, it wasn’t enough for unseeded Farmington to overcome the firepower of No. 3 seed Prior Lake in the quarterfinals.
In matchup that was actually closer than the final score indicated, Farmington (11-6) ended a memorable season with a 19-10 loss Tuesday at Stillwater High School.
“We’ve always been counted out,” Ulrick said. “This was our year to come up and show what we’ve got. It was pretty cool to make it to the state tournament.”
With the win, Prior Lake (14-2) will face unseeded Centennial (15-2) in the semifinals on Thursday at Roseville High School.
Prior Lake asserted its dominance early on Tuesday before junior Cody Shoyat finally scored to put Farmington on the board. That said, at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers trailed 5-1 on the scoreboard.
Farmington players started to find their legs in the second period, getting a couple of goals from junior Luke Coolidge, another goal from Shoyat, and a goal from senior Zach Berg.
Then, as the second quarter wound to a close, senior Conner Jones scored for the Tigers with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to cut the deficit to 10-6 at halftime.
That’s as close as Farmington got, as Prior Lake reasserted itself in the third period, recording a handful of goals on offense and ratcheting up its pressure on defense.
“They move the ball so quick,” Ulrick said. “Our guys were trying to recover. It just wasn’t enough.”
With the game slipping away, senior Avery Bahn scored a couple of times for Farmington to cut the deficit to 15-8 at the end of the third period.
As the temperatures reached the mid-90s in the fourth period, the Tigers appeared to run out of gas. They did get a couple of goals from senior Tyler Kloeicki down the stretch to finalize the score at 19-10.
“I think the game could’ve gone either way,” Ulrick said. “We were both ready to compete.”
