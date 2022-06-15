News
Class 3A baseball: Grand Rapids gets revenge on Mahtomedi
The revenge is nice, but it is far from everything Grand Rapids wants in this trip to the Twin Cities.
Ren Morque had three hits, Myles Gunderson gutted out a high-ankle sprain, and Grand Rapids held off Mahtomedi 2-0 in a Class 3A state baseball quarterfinal Tuesday at steamy Chaska Athletic Park.
Last June at Target Field, Mahtomedi beat Grand Rapids 20-3 for the state Class 3A title. The Zephyrs also beat the Thunderhawks en route to the 2018 title.
“The coaches looked at it as a step on the way, I think the kids more looked at it as revenge. Right away, Myles was the first one that said, ‘We owe these guys,’ ” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “It’s a different team. We got rid of the seniors from last year and we’ve got young kids back, but all those young kids were at the game in the crowd, too. When you give up 20, you remember it.”
“We wanted to face these guys,” Morque said.
And everyone in attendance will remember this finish.
Held to one hit through six innings, Mahtomedi (18-5) loaded the bases with no outs in its last at-bat. The last runner came when Gunderson slipped trying to field a sacrifice bunt and suffered his injury. Down on the field for a few minutes, Gunderson said there was no way he was coming out of the game.
“The trainer and I looked at each other and both of us said, ‘We’re not pulling him out with that look in his eye,’ ” Kinnunen said.
After a strike out and pop out, Roan Appert tattooed a ball to center field.
The problem is that is Ben Keske territory. Keske, who Kinnunen said runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, made the catch look easy.
“I knew he was running that thing down,” said Gunderson, who struck out nine.
Keske did the same two innings earlier, needing a full sprint to track down a Jacob Johnson ball in right-center.
Unseeded Grand Rapids (17-6) will face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a semifinal at 2:30 Wednesday.
Three straight singles in the first inning resulted in Nolan Svatos scoring for the Thunderhawks, who ultimately left the bases loaded in the frame.
Grand Rapids had a combined three base runners the next three innings as Seth Nelson was humming on the mound for the Zephyrs.
“He’s a gamer, a competitor, he’s full of passion. He controls himself and the situation very, very well,” said Mahtomedi coach Rob Garry.
Nelson struck out six in going the distance, allowing eight hits. However, two of those came in the seventh, including an RBI insurance-run double by Morque.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Winona 1: Owen Orndahl struck out six in six shutout innings and the second-seeded Red Knights beat unseeded Winona 4-1.
Caleb Koskie had two hits and Tomas Lee and Dan Porisch each had an RBI for Benilde-St. Margaret’s (22-3).
Quinn Larsen drove in the lone run for Winona (14-11), which committed four errors.
Chris Bassitt strikes out seven, allows just three hits in eight innings as Mets beat Brewers at Citi Field
That was something to be proud of.
After getting shellacked in his previous outing and feeling “beyond embarrassed” for leaving the bullpen vulnerable, Chris Bassitt pounded the Brewers through eight shutout innings in Tuesday night’s 4-0 Mets victory at Citi Field.
Bassitt, an All-Star last season with the A’s, pitched to just five batters over the minimum while collecting seven strikeouts and allowing three hits. He was assisted by strong defensive plays from Brandon Nimmo in center field – including a horizontal dive on a liner to thwart a double – and was only in trouble once, when the Brewers had runners at the corners with one out in the sixth inning.
Bassitt then induced his third double play of the night – a career high – and set the Brewers down in order in the seventh and eighth innings to cap his best outing of the season. He totaled 109 pitches, striking out his final batter, Jace Peterson, to a standing ovation. Bassitt’s ERA dropped from 4.35 to 3.89, six days after he allowed seven runs over 3 ½ innings in a loss to the Padres.
Drew Smith secured the shutout with a perfect ninth inning.
Offensively, the Mets (41-22) struck early with first-inning RBIs from Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar. McNeil’s double required good fortune, bouncing off the outstretched glove of pitcher Adam Houser and rolling slowly into the outfield.
Houser was pulled in the fifth inning after Alonso’s single scored Starling Marte. It gave Alonso his league-leading 59th RBI of the season.
The Brewers (34-29) are struggling and lost for the 11th time in their last 13 games.
The Mets have been exceptional this season, especially considering the absences of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, but their division lead was also shrinking.
Why? The Braves entered Tuesday with a 12-game winning streak, while the Phillies, apparently boosted by firing Joe Girardi, had captured 10 of 11.
Buck Showalter said he expected such a resurgence from those division rivals and rarely looks at the standings.
“I know you might roll your eyes. I haven’t looked at the standings since we left (for a 10-game road trip on June 3), except for the plane coming back,” Showalter said. “Maybe it’s on purpose. But things like that, whether the Braves or the Phillies or whoever, it’s a given to me and to us. I mean, you’re all gonna seek your level in a baseball season. Everybody knew they were too good to get there, and our curiosity will be satisfied and it will play out and your strengths will show up and your weaknesses will show up and you’re hoping that not too many injuries make it go one way or the other.”
()
Alex Kirilloff’s grand slam lifts Saints to eighth straight victory, 8-7 over Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Kirilloff’s second-inning grand slam ignited the St. Paul Saints to an 8-7 victory over the Columbus Clippers in an International League game Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
It was St. Paul’s eighth consecutive victory and 10th win in its past 11 games.
The Saints (31-29) jumped on the Clippers (35-26) early, scoring two runs in the first inning, then four more in the second on Kirilloff’s slam for a 6-0 lead in front of a crowd of 9,229. Columbus battled back, scoring one run in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to tighten the game up immediately.
Kirilloff finished his big game 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and five runs batted in. Tim Beckham and Curtis Terry added two hits for the Saints.
Twins’ Luis Arraez has a fan in Ichiro Suzuki
SEATTLE — Luis Arraez has been a fan of Ichiro Suzuki for years. Tuesday, Arraez found out that the Seattle Mariners legend is a big fan of his, too.
In conversation with the future hall of famer, television announcer Dick Bremer found out about Suzuki’s admiration for the Twins’ infielder. He passed that along to Arraez, and about a half hour later, the two met during batting practice.
“It was amazing,” Arraez said. “I’ve wanted to meet Ichiro for a long time. He’s an amazing guy. He was one of the best hitters in the major leagues.”
Suzuki, a career .311 hitter over the course of his 19-year MLB career, collected more than 200 hits in 10 seasons on his way to 3,089. Before coming to the United States, he collected 1,278 hits while playing in Japan, giving him more than 4,000 total in his 28-year professional career. Suzuki played two games in 2019 when the Mariners opened their season in Japan before retiring.
These days, it’s Arraez who is one of the league’s top hitters. He entered the day hitting .362 with a .444 on-base percentage. Both numbers lead the major leagues.
.@dbremer_pxp asked Ichiro who his favorite current left-handed batter is.
Ichiro said Luis Arraez.
The two just met. pic.twitter.com/Wb2hmTQRFe
— Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) June 14, 2022
“Ichiro had skills upon skills and he was doing things, again, kind of creating his own mold in the way that he did it. Luis’s kind of like that now,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re not comparing players right now in this conversation, but Luis has his own style as well, and I think the longer he continues to go out there and perform the way he is, the more I think the league and baseball fans everywhere will take a lot of notice of what Luis can do.”
Suzuki certainly has.
“I didn’t know he thought about me,” Arraez said. “I’m excited because I know I’m a hitter, but like him? I don’t think so. Ichiro was a really good hitter.”
Now serving as a special assistant to the Mariners’ chairman, Suzuki was out shagging balls during batting practice, and Arraez marveled at how game-ready the 48-year-old still looked.
The two chatted briefly before parting ways, the interaction clearly making a big impression on Arraez.
“He said, ‘You’re Bueno, man! You’re Bueno,’” Arraez said. “I said, ‘Thank you, man. I appreciate you.’ It’s amazing. He was an amazing hitter. He could still play. I watched him play catch in right field and he took a lot of fly balls there, like normal. I think he could play baseball again.”
FLYING FISH
Meeting Suzuki wasn’t the only exciting part of Arraez’s day.
The infielder was part of a group — which also included Jose Miranda, Nick Gordon and Jovani Moran — who headed down to Pike Place Market on Tuesday morning. As a group of onlookers assembled, the players took their turn catching flying fish, a market tradition.
“I was like, ‘Don’t miss it. Don’t miss it,’ ” Miranda said. “I was glad I wasn’t the one that missed.”
All three infielders successfully caught the fish that came flying in their direction. Moran, after watching his teammates do so, said there was a little bit of pressure on him.
It took him two attempts to catch a fish, and his teammates sure let him hear about it.
“I just saw Miranda,” Moran said hours later. “He was laughing.”
BRIEFLY
Byron Buxton served as the Twins’ designated hitter for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Baldelli said that that was a sign that Buxton’s knee was feeling good — initially the Twins had targeted Tuesday as a potential day off for him. … Jorge Polanco (back) was out of the lineup again as he continues to deal with back tightness. Baldelli said his condition had neither worsened nor shown as much improvement as the Twins would have hoped. Baldelli said the plan was to get imaging done on his back.
