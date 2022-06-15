News
Class 3A state baseball: Alexandria 4, St. Thomas Academy 2
What matters in baseball is how many runs you score, not how they are scored.
Alexandria rarely hit the ball hard but took advantage of its opponent’s sloppiness Tuesday at Chaska Athletic Park to pull off a big victory.
Pitcher J.D. Hennen struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, Caleb Runge and Reed Reisdorf had two hits apiece, and the Cardinals beat St. Thomas Academy 4-2 in a Class 3A baseball state tournament quarterfinal game.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals (20-6) will face No. 1 Mankato West at noon Wednesday in a semifinal; No. 4 St. Thomas Academy (19-8) will play unseeded St. Francis in the consolation round.
“From the beginning of the year, we were picked to be last in our section> nobody was talking about us,” Hennen said. “No one was looking at us, but they are now.”
His resolve is a reason the Cardinals are advancing. The senior righthander allowed at least two runners in each of the opening three innings, yet worked around the potential peril, striking out the final two batters of the second inning and the last batter in the third.
“I know when I get it in the zone, I’ve got swing-and-miss stuff. Maybe I was overthrowing a little bit at the beginning, a little amped up because it’s a state tournament game,” he said.
Leading 1-0, Alexandria took advantage of the Cadets defensive ugliness to put together a three-run fourth.
Devin Cimbura hit a sharp grounder to third base, but the throw by Blake Fritz sailed over the head of first baseman Gavin Engelbert. The ensuing sacrifice bunt by Wyatt Mohr was fielded clean by pitcher Michael Miller, however, his throw to first was off target, allowing Cimbura to score.
Two outs later, Runge lined an RBI single to left. A throwing error by second baseman Daniel Dahl on Hennen, the next batter, plated another Alexandria runner.
“Our small ball put pressure on their defense,” Alexandria coach Jake Munsch said. “… Credit to us for executing our side of the game.”
“They made the plays, they threw strikes, they got on a base and took advantage of our mistakes. It’s part of the process, and I think our youth showed at times,” St. Thomas Academy coach Bobby Thompson said. Just two the nine Cadet hitters are seniors.
Miller, whom Thompson said has been a leader on and off the field, allowed five hits and struck out six in five innings. He worked out of a couple of early jams with Alexandria leaving three runners in scoring position over the first two innings. The Cardinals also left the bases full in the fateful fourth.
“It was kind of frustrating a little bit hitting the ball hard but right where they were at,” Reisdorf said.
Fritz had an RBI single for St. Thomas Academy in the fifth, and the Cadets scored on a Cardinal error in the seventh.
Mankato West 1, St. Francis 0: Louis Magers tripled with two outs in the bottom of seventh inning and scored on an error allowing top-seeded Mankato West to slip past unseeded St. Francis in a quarterfinal game.
Magers also went the distance on the mound for the Scarlets (24-1), allowing six hits and striking out 10. Aaron Smith tossed 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball for the Fighting Saints (13-11) before reaching a pitch limit. Cam Husby added two hits.
The 25 Best Comedies On Amazon Prime To Watch
Everyone needs a few doses of laughter to keep their hearts happy and healthy at least once a day. And what’s the better medium to recharge your mind from the hectic schedule than watching comedy films that are truly cherished by people for decades. So, here are 25 such iconic best comedies on Amazon Prime that have made people laugh for generations and are readily available on Amazon Prime Video.
No matter what trend is going on in the present times, old movies have a unique charm that makes them stand out from the rest of modern-day movies. If you are a fan of watching old classics and evergreens that are sure to hit at the right spot, then you need to switch to Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime Video is one such streaming platform that provides thousands of quality content from across the decade in just one click.
25. I’ll See You in My Dreams
- Director: Brett Haley
- Writer: Brett Haley, Marc Basch
- Cast: Blythe Danner as Carol Petersen, Martin Starr as Lloyd, Sam Elliott as Bill, Malin Åkerman as Katherine Petersen.
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
I’ll See You in My Dreams is a comedy-drama movie, revolving around a widow and songstress named Carol Petersen, who is in her 70s figuring out her life like most young adults these days. She is completely clueless about how to go on with her life after her partner’s death. The movie deals with themes of loss and the circumstances that arise when the other person is still living their life all alone.
Through this movie, we got to see some great performances of underrated actors like Blythe Danner. The character of Caroll Petersen has not gotten over his husband’s death yet as the melancholy in her eyes couldn’t go unnoticed. It will be interesting to see how she embraces the new chapter in her life. This is the kind of movie which is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s for the people who enjoy a specific kind of humor.
24. Overboard
- Director: Garry Marshall
- Writer: Leslie Dixon
- Cast: Goldie Hawn as Joanna Stayton, Kurt Russell as Dean Proffitt, Edward Herrmann as Grant Stayton III, Katherine Helmond as Edith Mintz.
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 44%
Overboard is a 1987 romantic comedy film that everyone needs to watch at least once in their lifetime (to all the younger people out there, no you will not be considered an oldie for checking out this movie). Overboard revolves around a ruthless young heiress from a wealthy family named Joanna Stayton and Kurt Russell, a hired carpenter who comes to fix her closet one day. As predicted, she treats him horribly and she refuses to pay him either.
After an incident when she gets amnesia and couldn’t remember anything about her rich lifestyle, the carpenter shows up once again in her life and decides to convince her that they are husband and wife as revenge.
23. My Man Godfrey
- Director: Gregory La Cava
- Writer: Eric Hatch (1101 Park Avenue, 1935 novel)
- Cast: William Powell as Godfrey, Carole Lombard as Irene Bullock, Alice Brady as Angelica Bullock, Gail Patrick as Cornelia Bullock.
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
We are pretty sure you probably must have never heard of My Man Godfrey before in your life. We are here to introduce you to another masterpiece that still tickles our bones even after so many decades. My Man Godfrey is one of the most amazing screwball comedies ever made. The movie revolves around a family from a rich background that hires a dejected person from the streets to work as their butler.
The socialite that convinced him into becoming their butler eventually falls in love with him. It is one of the rare comedies in which every element of this movie works in today’s scenario. The wide gap between the rich and poor is perfectly presented in the movie.
22. Book of Love
- Director: Robert Shaye
- Writer: William Kotzwinkle (Jack In The Box)
- Cast: Michael McKean as Adult Jack Twiller, Chris Young as Jack Twiller, Tricia Leigh Fisher as Gina, Keith Coogan as Crutch Kane.
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 56%
Book of Love is an American comedy-drama film and we are sure you are going to love every second of this movie. This movie revolves around Jack Twiller as he remembers his high school days the moment he opens his high school’s yearbook. It’s a must-watch for people who want to enjoy a film with genuinely funny moments. After watching this movie you will realize that this is an underrated movie and deserves to be talked about.
21. Saint Ralph
- Director: Michael McGowan
- Writer: Michael McGowan
- Cast: Adam Butcher as Ralph Walker, Campbell Scott as George Hibbert, Gordon Pinsent as Father Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Tilly as Nurse Alice.
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 64%
Saint Ralph is a comedy-drama film from 2004 that presents a fresh take on a bunch of unrelated subjects. The story revolves around a boy named Ralph Walker who believes that the key to waking his mother up from the coma is to win at the 1954 Boston Marathon and only a miracle can save his mother’s life. The film suggests that Ralph’s passion for sports isn’t the driving force for motivation, it is the wellbeing of his mother, the sentiments of a child towards seeing his mother healthy again, that motivates him towards the marathon.
20. Something’s Gotta Give
- Director: Nancy Meyers
- Writer: Nancy Meyers
- Cast: Jack Nicholson as Harry Sanborn, Diane Keaton as Erica Barry, Keanu Reeves as Julian Mercer, Amanda Peet as Marin Klein.
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 72%
Something’s Gotta Give is a popular romantic comedy of 2003 that revolves around a man in his 60s who has stayed bachelor all through his life, named Harry Sanborn. He finally finds his love interest who is closer to his age, named Erica Barry.
Any romantic movie fan is sure to fall for this romantic comedy, not only because it has a compelling storyline but also because it has amazing cast members who add a lot of charm to the movie.
19. Waitress
- Director: Adrienne Shelly
- Writer: Adrienne Shelly
- Cast: Keri Russell as Jenna Hunterson, Nathan Fillion as Dr. Jim Pomatter, Cheryl Hines as Becky, Adrienne Shelly as Dawn.
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
Waitress is a comedy-drama movie from 2007 that is based on the life of a waitress in a pie shop, named Jenna Hunterson, who is stuck in an abusive marriage while dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. In short, she has a messed-up life. She is constantly trying to find ways to break free from her mind-wrenching circumstances.
18. Heathers
- Director: Michael Lehmann
- Writer: Daniel Waters
- Cast: Winona Ryder as Veronica Sawyer, Christian Slater as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Shannen Doherty as Heather Duke, Lisanne Falk as Heather McNamara.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
Heathers is a 1989 comedy movie that revolves around a ton of teenage drama. The movie depicts the tale of the outcast student plotting against the cool kids in college. Heathers feels uncanny and daring and it continues to resonate with each one of us even now on because it seems to highlight the fact that college life prepares you for your scary future that you are going to deal with (and no, the college experience is not as rosy as it sounds).
17. Napoleon Dynamite
- Director: Jared Hess
- Writer: Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess
- Cast: Jon Heder as Napoleon Dynamite, Efren Ramirez as Pedro Sánchez, Tina Majorino as Deborah “Deb” Bradshaw, Aaron Ruell as Kipland Robert “Kip” Dynamite
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 72%
We guarantee you that this small town indie comedy from 2004 is going to be one of your favorite old classics as soon as you finish watching the movie. It revolves around a quirky nerd from high school named Idaho who lives with his grandmother. This film is a mix of true-to-life moments and a dash of comedy that is sure to entertain you thoroughly. The character of Napoleon Dynamite is brilliantly played by Jon Heder which will make you respect the nerds in your class.
16. The General
- Director: Clyde Bruckman, Buster Keaton
- Writer: William Pittenger, book (The Great Locomotive Chase)
- Cast: Buster Keaton as Johnnie Gray, Marion Mack as Annabelle Lee, Glen Cavender as Union Captain Anderson, Jim Farley as General Thatcher
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
The General is a popular silent comedy film from 1926, considered a masterpiece in silent cinema. This movie has a perfect mix of slapstick comedy and genuine comedy moments to make you giggle throughout the day. The General is a true rip-roaring adventure that plays with the idea of staging and can make a tremendous chase scene into an extremely funny and unpredictable movie.
15. The Big Sick
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Writer: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
- Cast: Kumail Nanjiani as a fic, Zoe Kazan as Emily Gardner, Holly Hunter as Beth Gardner, Ray Romano as Terry Gardner
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
The Big Sick is a 2017 comedy film that revolves around a Pakistani-American Uber driver in Chicago. His parents expect him to follow their family tradition of an arranged marriage but he ends up having an unexpected relationship with a white student. The movie is based on the love story between Nanjiani and Gordon. This interethnic couple has to bear the black clouds of cultural differences to save their unexpected relationship.
14. The Royal Tenenbaums
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Writer: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson
- Cast: Gene Hackman as Royal Tenenbaum, Anjelica Huston as Etheline Tenenbaum, Danny Glover as Henry Sherman, Ben Stiller as Chas Tenenbaum
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 81%
The Royal Tenenbaums is a comedy-drama film from 2001, which was immensely loved and appreciated for its ironic and strange humor, making it one of the most hilarious movies you will ever see. This movie is also best known for its “storybook” filmmaking style. This film takes place in the life of three children who are highly successful in their youth. Their world goes upside down when their father abandons them.
13. Borat
- Director: Larry Charles
- Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Peter Baynham,Anthony Hines,Todd Phillips
- Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev, Ken Davitian as Azamat Bagatov, Luenell as Luenell the prostitute, Pamela Anderson as herself.
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
This black comedy mockumentary from 2006 was very well received by the audience all around the world for its unique comedy style. The film revolves around a Kazakhstani journalist who sets out to travel across the United States to make a documentary for the sole purpose of capturing the face-to-face interactions with Americans. The sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was also released in 2020 on the popular demand of the viewers.
12. Fargo
- Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
- Writer: Joel Coen,Ethan Coen
- Cast: Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, William H. Macy as Jerry Lundegaard, Steve Buscemi as Carl Showalter, Peter Stormare as Gaear Grimsrud.
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
This iconic black comedy film is one of the finest works of the Coen brothers. This reality-based crime drama nails its witty humor, comic timing, and intriguing storyline. Fargo delivers some of the greatest performances in the history of crime thrillers like the one by Frances McDormand and William H. Macy. It revolves around a kidnapping case that is investigated by a pregnant police officer who is trying hard to find out who was the man behind a triple homicide that happened outside the town. This film is a perfect portrayal of criminal wickedness.
11. A Fish Called Wanda
- Director: Charles Crichton
- Writer: John Cleese, Charles Crichton
- Cast: John Cleese as Archie Leach, Jamie Lee Curtis as Wanda Gershwitz, Kevin Kline as Otto West, Michael Palin as Ken Pile
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
A Fish Called Wanda is a heist comedy film from 1988 is among one of the most influential comedies of the decade. The film features a group of four diamond thieves. Things start to take an interesting turn when they begin to double-cross each other for their major heist. It will respectfully remain one of the most entertaining movies for many more years to come because it is still alive in the hearts of people even after so many years have gone by.
10. Star Wars
- Director: George Lucas
- Writer: George Lucas
- Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
This multimedia franchise is one of the most popular franchises to ever exist. The very first part of the Star Wars original trilogy was released in 1977 (Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope) which is also the fourth chronological chapter of the Skywalker Saga. This epic space opera film continues to amaze the audience even after so many decades have passed.
9. Spaceballs
- Director: Mel Brooks
- Writer: Mel Brooks, Ronny Graham
- Thomas Meshan
- Cast: Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 56%
Spaceballs is a 1987 space opera parody film from 1987, also considered as a parody to the original Star Wars trilogy. This film can get you chuckling at the hilarious and sarcastic moments featured in the film because it’s just that interesting. What will certainly captivate you is the special effects which are exactly similar to the original Star Wars trilogy. This film is sure to be one of the most creative and original films ever made.
8. The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Writer: Wes Anderson,Hugo Guinness
- Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Saoirse Ronan, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Mathieu Amalric, Jason Schwartzman
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
The Grand Budapest Hotel is a comedy-drama from 2014 which takes place in Zumbroka, a fictional city of Europe. The film features the adventures of a well-known concierge named Gustave H. at a high-class European hotel known as The Grand Budapest Hotel. Although the film contains some controversial elements, it never fails to amuse the audience worldwide. The captivating performance of Ralph Fiennes in the character of Gustave H. proves that he has a knack for acting and is capable of all genres and not just in comedy. The Grand Budapest Hotel is a memorable movie with its subtle and dark humor.
7. Love & Friendship
- Director: Whit Stillman
- Writer: Jane Austen (Lady Susan)
- Cast: Kate Beckinsale as Lady Susan, Chloë Sevigny as Alicia Johnson, Xavier Samuel as Reginald DeCourcy, Stephen Fry as Mr. Johnson
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Love & Friendship is a popular period comedy film from 2016. The film revolves around a clever widowed mother who is constantly trying to find a suitable husband for her daughter and for herself too. The viewers, especially the novel writer Jane Austen fans, go gaga at the movie. This is a hilariously funny film as it has some of the most hilarious moments. The character of Susan never fails to entertain us no matter how many times you watch the movie. It just keeps getting better.
6. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Writer: Wes Anderson
- Cast: Bill Murray as Steve Zissou, Owen Wilson as Kingsley Zissou, Cate Blanchett as Jane Winslett-Richardson, Anjelica Huston as Eleanor
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 52%
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou is a comedy-drama film from 2004. This movie is both a parody and an honor to Jacques Cousteau, a French driving pioneer. The film revolves around an oceanographer named Steve Zissou who is determined to take revenge on a jaguar shark that ate his wife Esteban. This movie not only aged well but is also loved by the present generation.
The people who earlier watched the movie know for a fact that they cannot detach themself from this movie. They keep coming back to witness this masterpiece with their friends and family.
5. Sleepless in Seattle
- Director: Nora Ephron
- Writer: Jeff Arch
- Cast: Tom Hanks as Sam Baldwin, Meg Ryan as Annie Reed, Bill Pullman as Walter Jackson, Ross Malinger as Jonah Baldwin
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 75%
Sleepless in Seattle is a romantic comedy film from 1993 that is regarded as the best romantic movie of the 90s era. The story revolves around a kid who is trying to find a partner for his recently widowed father through a radio talk show.
Sleepless in Seattle is a chick flick that is sure to make you fall in love with the main members, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as they have incredible chemistry in the movie. This movie has got a unique persona that makes it stand out from the other romantic movies. It is one of the greatest classics that we have ever seen.
4. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Director: Jake Kasdan
- Writer: Judd Apatow
- Cast: John C. Reilly as Dewey Cox, Kristen Wiig as Edith Cox, Raymond J. Barry as Pa Cox, Margo Martindale as Ma Cox
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 74%
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is a popular comedy film from 2007 that revolves around the journey of a simple-minded and naive boy named Dewey Cox who grows up to become a popular singing sensation. The film never gets old as it is a perfect mix of comedic moments and a unique storyline. The songs featured in the movie were greatly appreciated by fans.
3. Pride
- Director: Matthew Warchus
- Writer: Stephen Beresford
- Cast: Ben Schnetzer as Mark Ashton, Joseph Gilgun as Michael Jackson, Faye Marsay as Stephanie Chambers,Dominic West as Jonathan Blake
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Pride is a historical comedy-drama film from 2014 that is based on a true story. The film revolves around a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists to raise money for striker’s families. Pride is an uplifting movie and you will have tears of joy after completing this movie. This comedy film was considered the best film of 2014.
2. UHF
- Director: Jay Leveyv
- Writer: Weird Al Yankovic, Jay Levey
- Cast: Weird Al Yankovic as George Newman, David Bowe as Bob Steckler/Bobbo the Clown, Fran Drescher as Pamela Finklestein, Michael Richards as Stanley Sadowski
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 61%
UHF is a quirky comedy movie that was released in 1989. Some might consider this movie to be dumb but it is one of the best and most memorable comedies history has ever known. This madcap parody revolves around a strange daydreamer with no objective in life, taking charge of a failing television station. We guarantee you that this is going to be your favorite old movie of all time. You wouldn’t regret watching this film. Although UHF received modest success in theaters, it became a cult classic on home video and cable TV.
1. Weekend at Bernie’s
- Director: Ted Kotcheff
- Writer: Robert Klane
- Cast: Andrew McCarthy as Larry Wilson, Jonathan Silverman as Richard Parker, Terry Kiser as Bernie Lomax, Catherine Mary Stewart as Gwen Saunders,Don Calfa as Paulie
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes: 54%
Weekend at Bernie’s is a popular comedy movie that is sure to make your day better with its dark humor. The story revolves around two insurance corporation employees, who discover the sudden death of their boss, Bernie after reaching his house. Weekend At Bernie’s depicts the circumstances that forced this happy-go-lucky duo to convince people he is still alive and happy. It made a box office collection of $30 million and it’s still watched by people when they need to have a good laugh.
Read More: The 60 Best Movies on Amazon Prime To Watch Right Now
Conclusion
There’s something about these old-school movies that capture the attention of the people who respect the era that has gone by. The atmosphere, the music have a unique feel and are still enjoyed by the younger generation. Comedy is one such genre that binds us all together because life becomes so much better when you are smiling and laughing. Old classic films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Runaway Bride are a gem and everyone needs to watch these movies.
The post The 25 Best Comedies On Amazon Prime To Watch appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Zach Wilson has best offseason practice as Jets open mandatory minicamp
Zach Wilson sliced the defense into pieces during the first day of the Jets’ mandatory minicamp.
When all was said and done, it was his best offseason practice.
Wilson’s efficiency throughout Tuesday’s practice was outstanding as he operated within the structure of the play calls. The former No. 2 overall pick went 10-for-13 in team drills and 13-for-16 during 7-on-7s.
Numbers in practice don’t equate to much. It’s in shorts with little pass rush. But it’s how he generated those stats.
Wilson’s eyes were constantly in the right place throughout the afternoon as he fired a plethora of accurate passes within the timing of the play. The second-year quarterback did a phenomenal job of surveying the field throughout the day and his anticipation was sharp.
There weren’t a bunch of explosive chunk plays that usually cause fans to drool on the smart device as they salivate over the highlights. But the quick decision-making post-snap by locating where his eyes should be equaled a decisive Wilson on this day.
It was the death by a thousand paper cuts approach.
Receivers quickly sprung open and Wilson found them whether it was in the intermediate game, short areas or after he found his checkdowns in the flat after he went through the progressions.
In his previous OTA practice, Wilson struggled with reading the defense, which led to a multiple interception practice.
But during Tuesday’s practice, those issues vanished, at least for one day on the green grass of the practice facility on One Jets Drive.
Wilson’s day slightly nosedived towards the end of the day during the two-minute drill. The offense started well with two darts by Wilson for the first two plays. But the next three passes fell incomplete.
But overall, six incompletions. Good day for the young QB.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur described Wilson’s progression throughout the offseason in one word: improvement.
“His daily focus is what he’s trying to get done. Not trying to have a laundry list of things each and every day. It’s let’s focus on this one thing, two things, whatever it might be, and stay dialed into that,” LaFleur said. “I think [QB coach] Rob Calabrese has just done awesome in setting a standard, the goals that we wanted to get accomplished each and every day each week. And Zack has bought into that.”
Wilson accomplished what the goal was for Tuesday’s practice. Let’s see if he can carry the momentum into the final day of minicamp.
OTHER OTA OBSERVATIONS
- No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson had his best practice of the offseason in the sessions available to the media. Wilson ran nice routes to create decent separation and made a fantastic catch in traffic that showed off his verticality. He also had some other catches that caught people’s eyes.
- Corey Davis was Zach Wilson’s security blanket throughout the day as he caught four passes for sizable gains.
- Denzel Mims caught a pass from Joe Flacco over the middle and turned on his 4.3 speed for a long gain.
- D.J. Montgomery caught a deep ball from Zach Wilson on a broken play during 7-on-7. Montgomery continues to flash in each practice and he’ll be a receiver fighting for that final receiver spot once training camp rolls around.
- The Jets defense gave little resistance to the Gang Green offense as each quarterback chopped the defense up. The group had some nice moments throughout the offseason. Tuesday wasn’t one of them.
- Mekhi Becton was present at minicamp as expected, but he didn’t practice. Becton worked out with the rehab team along with Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, D.J Reed, George Fant and Jamien Sherwood.
- Jason Pinnock continues to run with the first team at the safety spot. Lamarcus Joyner and Pinnock will have a good battle during training camp.
()
State boys lacrosse: Centennial 10, Chanhassen 8
After jumping out to an early lead Tuesday at Stillwater High School, an upset bid by Centennial nearly fell short in the quarterfinals of boys lacrosse state tournament.
Luckily for the Cougars, senior Sammy Rodriguez wouldn’t let them fall.
With the score tied 8-8 in the final period, Rodriguez put his head down, plowed his way to the net and netted the go-ahead goal with 3 minutes 12 seconds left to give unseeded Centennial (15-2) a lead it never relinquished in a 10-8 victory over No. 2 seed Chanhassen (14-3).
“You’ve just got to want it more,” Rodriguez said. “You’ve got to have more grit.”
Not long after Rodriguez gave the Cougars the lead, sophomore Logan Adams provided the dagger with a behind-the-back goal that got crowd on its feet.
“I wasn’t expecting the pass, and I bobbled it,” Adams said. “I just had to throw it behind my back as a last resort.”
Whatever works.
“That was unreal,” Rodriguez said. “I was sitting on the bench getting some water and I jumped out of my seat.”
Despite entering the matchup as the underdog, Centennial led 3-1 at the end of the first period thanks to a pair of goals from senior Noah Berger and a goal from senior Matthew Everson.
That lead grew in the second quarter as sophomore Brol Scherman, Rodriguez and Adams netted a goal apiece to make it 6-3 at halftime.
Not surprisingly, Chanhassen pushed back in the third period, erupting on offense and tightening up on defense to cut the deficit to 7-6 heading into the final frame.
“They came out hard and scored a few goals on us,” Adams said. “The captains kept our heads in the game, and we stayed strong.”
Indeed. In the end, the Cougars stayed mentally tough throughout the fourth quarter, getting goals from Berger, Rodriguez, and Adams to finalize the score at 10-8.
Now the next step for Centennial is keeping the Cinderella run rolling against No. 3 seed Prior Lake (14-2) on Thursday at Roseville High School.
“We’re a really close team,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what allows us to win games like this.”
