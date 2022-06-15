News
Class 4A state baseball: Farmington 3, Park 2
After striking out in his first two plate appearances on Tuesday, Ethan Coyer hit a fastball left over the plate. Hard.
“The bullpen guys thought I had left them a souvenir,” Farmington’s senior third baseman said.
It wasn’t hit quite that hard, but plenty hard for what the top-ranked Tigers needed late in their Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal baseball game against Park Cottage Grove at CHS Field. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Farmington needed the leadoff hitter on base, and Coyer turned his line drive into left field into a double.
It was the beginning of a two-run rally that lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory in a rematch of last year’s state title game, also won by Farmington, now 22-3 heading into a noon semifinal Wednesday against Maple Grove or. St. Louis Park.
“We needed the leadoff guy on base,” Coyer said.
The Tigers got the leadoff runner on base twice Tuesday — the other on a walk from Matt Hinnenkamp — and both runners scored.
Nathan Bartell pinch-ran for Coyer and advanced to third on a single to right by Dominic Vogel, spelling the end for Park pitcher Brady Drkula, who didn’t allow a hit until designated hitter Hinnenkamp’s single in the third and had kept the Tigers at bay with a series of timely strikeouts — seven from the second to sixth innings.
Drkula swapped places with third baseman Jackson Tessman, who after a few warmup pitches gave up a bloop single to center to score Bartell with the tying run. It was Drew Conrad’s third hit of the day. He advanced to second on a walk by No. 9 hitter Luke Walton and scored the go-ahead run on a sharp single to left by his brother, Mason.
“I knew I needed to try and not do too much; I knew Drew would score on anything that left the infield,” Mason Conrad said. “I was sitting on a fastball and got one belt high over the plate.”
Tigers starter Zach Dohrmann overcame a two-run first inning to keep his team in the game and close out the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
It was a tough loss for unranked Park (18-8), which played a good game behind good pitching but fell just short of avenging last season’s title game loss in the quarterfinals.
“They’re a good team. It was a good revenge game,” said Park shortstop Josh Hatano, who went 1 for 3 and was stranded at third in the third inning. “If we were going to play them again, I wanted it to be in the first round. It just didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”
Dohrmann, a lanky right-hander, was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk. He hit a batter and struck out six. Sam Janski and Tessman each hit two-out singles and scored on Micah Runion’s flare to left for a 2-0 lead in the first.
“That’s pretty normal for me; I usually give up a few hits in the first,” Dohrmann said. “The rest of the game, not as many.”
Only five more Park batters reached base after the first inning. Park’s Brady Strand started the seventh with probably the Wolfpack’s hardest-hit ball but it was right at center fielder Connor Weed and Dohrmann got the last two outs in a strikeout and grounder to short.
The Tigers rallied from deficits twice during last year’s state tournament, against Minnetonka in the semifinals and Park in the championship game. So, the early two-run deficit did not scare them.
“In the dugout, it was, ‘No, sweat,’ ” Mason Coyer said. “We were read to come back.”
News
Column: Another day, another Chicago White Sox controversy they avoid addressing
The Lance Lynn-Joe McEwing dugout incident during Monday’s Chicago White Sox game in Detroit brought back some vivid memories of a similar incident in 1996.
Frank Thomas and Robin Ventura, two of the biggest stars on the ‘96 Sox, engaged in a heated dugout spat on a hot August afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Thomas shoved Ventura in the chest in the seventh inning after Ventura tried to prevent him from getting ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire. Teammates Dave Martinez and Lyle Mouton quickly intervened before things got out of hand.
But a WGN camera caught the incident, and Sox manager Terry Bevington called the players together after the Sox’s 8-4 loss to tell them not to comment because he’d handle everything.
“Both of those guys respect each other,” Bevington told reporters. “Both of those guys like each other. Little disagreements happen on teams. It’s really nothing.”
But Martinez ignored Bevington’s directive.
“(Ventura) was just speaking honestly in the dugout, and (Thomas) snapped,” Martinez said. “When a guy 275 pounds snaps, look out.”
Ventura politely said he couldn’t talk about what happened, but then was informed Martinez already had given us a blow-by-blow account.
“I talked to him afterward. I have nothing against Frank,” Ventura said.
So he was just trying to keep Thomas from getting ejected?
“Evidently,” he said.
Thomas, unaware his teammates had spoken, brushed past reporters and barked: “I have nothing to say.”
The incident was the talk of the town. “Frank flips, Sox Flop” read the Chicago Tribune headline. But it quickly blew over, as most controversies do over the course of a long baseball season.
The Lynn-McEwing kerfuffle Monday was one of those things that happen when two headstrong individuals disagree. Unfortunately for them, it was shown on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast and the video quickly spread on Twitter.
Manager Tony La Russa told reporters afterward that Lynn was mad at himself for making a bad pitch. Lynn joked he and McEwing were debating what kind of steak was the best. McEwing was not made available for comment.
Honesty may be the best policy, but silence is golden. The Sox didn’t feel it was necessary to explain the details of the spat, which is their prerogative. But the lack of accountability from La Russa and Lynn came on the heels of another controversy — La Russa’s intentional walk call on a 1-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner last week — a decision that not only backfired but made the Sox a national story.
On a replay of the game, NBC Sports Chicago edited the inning that included the Turner at-bat out, a decision seen by many as a team interfering with its regional station’s editorial integrity to avoid making La Russa look worse than he already did.
La Russa’s relationship with Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is well known. The Sox are part-owners of NBC Sports Chicago. Conspiracy theories abounded, especially after Marquee Sports Network’s censorship of a show that contained criticism of Cubs president Jed Hoyer.
So NBC Sports Chicago took its lumps, and deservedly so.
Kevin Cross, president and general manager of the three NBC stations in Chicago, said Tuesday the company in New Jersey hired to edit games down to a three-hour window erred by not leaving the fateful inning in the final edit.
“There was no conspiracy,” Cross said. “We had to cut an hour and 13 minutes out of the game, and the person that did it didn’t know the nuance of that intentional walk. They are not from this market and didn’t know the nuance of Tony La Russa’s decision.
“Where we messed up (is) we should’ve talked to (the company) and said ‘Whatever you do, don’t cut out this ending … That inning is untouchable.’ The fact it did get cut makes us look bad.”
Accountability matters.
NBC Sports Chicago accepted blame for the editing mistake. La Russa needs to heed the station’s example and be upfront about the Lynn-McEwing spat.
Whether the disagreement was over defensive positioning doesn’t matter as much as the attempt to obfuscate and avoid the subject afterward. McEwing obviously stood his ground against a popular player who has much more job security than a third base coach.
La Russa had an opportunity to defend his coach. Instead he chose to make up a story. La Russa sat back in his chair in the visitors’ office with his pants undone as if he’d just finished Thanksgiving dinner and praised Lynn for always being “accountable.” Lynn then made his joke to reporters about the steak dinner.
No accountability here.
What happened between Lynn and McEwing might soon be forgotten, just as the Ventura-Thomas spat was by the end of ‘96. But throwing McEwing under the bus, as La Russa and Lynn did, will linger.
The 2022 Sox still have a long way to go to match the wacky episodes of ‘96, when Tony Phillips was arrested for punching a Milwaukee Brewers fan, Bevington got into an altercation with umpire Rich Garcia at a downtown restaurant and the Thomas-Ventura incident at Yankee Stadium.
The ‘22 Sox have 102 games left after Tuesday’s game in Detroit. Someone could flip. Someone could flop.
Rest assured it’s a story that gets more interesting by the day.
()
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; DT Michael Pierce among absentees at mandatory minicamp
After skipping the Ravens’ organized team activities, quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, however, was not.
Pierce, who was not present for the three voluntary practices open to reporters in Owings Mills, signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Ravens in March. The reason for his absence Tuesday is unclear.
Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the Ravens could penalize Pierce up to $15,980 for his first missed day, $31,961 for his second and $47,936 for his third. Should he miss all of this week’s minicamp, Pierce could be fined up to $95,877.
Also absent Tuesday were running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee); left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle); defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (hip); outside linebackers Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) and David Ojabo (Achilles tendon); cornerback Marcus Peters (knee); and safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot). None participated in the team’s practices over the past three weeks.
Cornerback Iman Marshall, who missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons with torn ACLs, returned to the field.
Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, reported to minicamp Monday and is expected to participate in all three practices this week. Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Jackson to return for minicamp.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Didn’t play in eighth grade. Told he wasn’t good enough. Southland Prep graduate Tim Barnes keeps focus on NBA — and mental health issues. ‘I’m not giving up now.’
Tim Barnes has a workout scheduled on June 27 with the Indianapolis Pacers. Two days later, heads out west for a workout with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Southland Prep graduate said he knows the odds are stacked against him. He also knows he doesn’t want to give up his dream of playing in the NBA.
“I’ve gotten this far,” he said. “I’m not giving up now.”
Barnes, 23, was presented with the Universal Basketball Union’s MVP trophy Friday at the Tinley Park Convention Center.
After averaging 29.4 points and 5.5 assists, the 5-foot-9, 140-pound guard is getting some NBA looks. But he realizes he has a few things going against him.
“I know the politics of basketball,” he said. “I’m 5-foot-9. People have been telling me ‘no’ all my life and that I should give up this crazy dream. I was the team manager in eighth grade — I didn’t even make the team. I went to Southland and played, but people said I wasn’t good enough to go to college.
“I went to Beloit, a small school. I played semipro. I heard a lot of stuff over the years about how I should give this up. I’m not going to give it up, but I know I have a way bigger way to go to achieve the goal.”
The Matteson native said speed and shooting are his strengths. When he has to defend guards who are 6-3 or taller, he confirmed not everything is what it seems.
“I play dirty a little bit,” Barnes said. “The refs don’t see everything.”
Barnes played basketball in Armenia before heading to Germany. Although he enjoyed success overseas, he found it to be challenging as well.
“Playing overseas is not for the faint of heart,” he said. “A bunch of people romanticize it and think it’s the sweetest thing, but there were tough living circumstances and not getting paid on time.
“Most of it is just being alone. There were plenty of times when I questioned myself, but at the end of the day, I was able to make it.”
Barnes is not ashamed to admit he battled mental health issues abroad. For the most part, he hid that part of his life from people.
He said he kept himself busy to keep his mind off the times when “I wasn’t loving myself,” but there were times when he called home for support from his father, Craig, and mother, LaVerne.
“They were always there for me, no matter what time of the day or night I called them,” Tim said.
Craig, a Luther South graduate who attended the University of Illinois, said he always puts “student” in front of student-athlete when it comes to his kids.
He encouraged Tim to work on getting his degree, but Tim convinced him there’s a small window to maximize his athletic potential and a much bigger window to finish school.
Craig beamed watching his son receive the MVP trophy.
“It’s been a long journey,” Craig said. “From shooting all of those shots in the driveway to now. I’m not going to lie, I doubted him one time, but I said, ‘If you want to do this, I’ll support you.’
“We agreed to let him pursue his dream.”
Tim said if the NBA doesn’t work out, he still has a year remaining on his contract in Germany with Löwen Braunschweig to showcase his talents again.
He said he plans to donate $5,000 of his MVP bonus to the National Alliance on Mental Illness for research.
“It’s such a huge thing that a lot of people struggle with,” he said. “Men and women struggle with it, but it seems like more men struggle with it without saying anything.”
Jeff Vorva is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
()
Class 4A state baseball: Farmington 3, Park 2
Market Segmentation for Non-Profits in 7 Steps
Column: Another day, another Chicago White Sox controversy they avoid addressing
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 15
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; DT Michael Pierce among absentees at mandatory minicamp
The Best Sports Betting Sites Offer More Than Odds
Vietnam Blockchain Association ushers a new era in Blockchain Technology
Beware of Acai Berry Diet Pill Scams!
Didn’t play in eighth grade. Told he wasn’t good enough. Southland Prep graduate Tim Barnes keeps focus on NBA — and mental health issues. ‘I’m not giving up now.’
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 15
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients