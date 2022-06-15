Class 4A state baseball: Farmington 3, Park 2

After striking out in his first two plate appearances on Tuesday, Ethan Coyer hit a fastball left over the plate. Hard.

“The bullpen guys thought I had left them a souvenir,” Farmington’s senior third baseman said.

It wasn’t hit quite that hard, but plenty hard for what the top-ranked Tigers needed late in their Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal baseball game against Park Cottage Grove at CHS Field. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Farmington needed the leadoff hitter on base, and Coyer turned his line drive into left field into a double.

It was the beginning of a two-run rally that lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory in a rematch of last year’s state title game, also won by Farmington, now 22-3 heading into a noon semifinal Wednesday against Maple Grove or. St. Louis Park.

“We needed the leadoff guy on base,” Coyer said.

The Tigers got the leadoff runner on base twice Tuesday — the other on a walk from Matt Hinnenkamp — and both runners scored.

Nathan Bartell pinch-ran for Coyer and advanced to third on a single to right by Dominic Vogel, spelling the end for Park pitcher Brady Drkula, who didn’t allow a hit until designated hitter Hinnenkamp’s single in the third and had kept the Tigers at bay with a series of timely strikeouts — seven from the second to sixth innings.

Drkula swapped places with third baseman Jackson Tessman, who after a few warmup pitches gave up a bloop single to center to score Bartell with the tying run. It was Drew Conrad’s third hit of the day. He advanced to second on a walk by No. 9 hitter Luke Walton and scored the go-ahead run on a sharp single to left by his brother, Mason.

“I knew I needed to try and not do too much; I knew Drew would score on anything that left the infield,” Mason Conrad said. “I was sitting on a fastball and got one belt high over the plate.”

Tigers starter Zach Dohrmann overcame a two-run first inning to keep his team in the game and close out the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

It was a tough loss for unranked Park (18-8), which played a good game behind good pitching but fell just short of avenging last season’s title game loss in the quarterfinals.

“They’re a good team. It was a good revenge game,” said Park shortstop Josh Hatano, who went 1 for 3 and was stranded at third in the third inning. “If we were going to play them again, I wanted it to be in the first round. It just didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”

Dohrmann, a lanky right-hander, was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk. He hit a batter and struck out six. Sam Janski and Tessman each hit two-out singles and scored on Micah Runion’s flare to left for a 2-0 lead in the first.

“That’s pretty normal for me; I usually give up a few hits in the first,” Dohrmann said. “The rest of the game, not as many.”

Only five more Park batters reached base after the first inning. Park’s Brady Strand started the seventh with probably the Wolfpack’s hardest-hit ball but it was right at center fielder Connor Weed and Dohrmann got the last two outs in a strikeout and grounder to short.

The Tigers rallied from deficits twice during last year’s state tournament, against Minnetonka in the semifinals and Park in the championship game. So, the early two-run deficit did not scare them.

“In the dugout, it was, ‘No, sweat,’ ” Mason Coyer said. “We were read to come back.”