Finance
Cleaning Black Mold Can Be Health Threatening
There are several steps needed to effectively clean black mold contamination. Without you knowing it, there can be hundreds of mold types that can survive in your home and can contaminate the indoor air, harming your over all health. However, cleaning black molds can also subject you to health-threatening problems. It is thus recommended to take necessary precautions and protection when dealing with it.
Spores are fungi and are less than 4 microns in size. With such a small size, they can literally bypass a vacuum cleaner or the finest air filters around. What is most alarming is that they can go around your immune system and bloodstream by traveling through your respiratory system when you inhale them.
Black molds can produce negative health effects like inflammation, certain allergic reactions, memory impairment, skin rashes, and fever. The most common health concern from black molds is fever-like allergic symptoms. Those individuals most susceptible to mold-related health problems are especially those with existing respiratory conditions. In fact, some individuals with chronic respiratory diseases like asthma may even experience some forms of difficulty when breathing.
Infants and children are very susceptible to problems from mycotoxin exposure because of their weak immune system. Always seek professional medical help immediately with such cases.
There are reports even those toxic molds containing mycotoxins inside your homes can cause health conditions like pulmonary hemorrhage or can be a cause of memory loss. This is why it is so crucial to select necessary steps before the mycotoxins and spores can stimulate severe effects to our health.
The crucial thing to understand about cleaning up mold is that there is no kind of protection that can be thought too extreme. Remember and always take note that mold serve as a biohazard. Scraping a mold colony can let loose millions of spores into thin air. This can pollute the surrounding air and can cause certain allergies. The problem can be worsening if the spores are transferred by people or pets to other parts of the house.
The public is anxious over the health problems induced by black mold. A little spot of mold can bring about thousands of microscopic spores with mycotoxins. The hazards presented by molds that may contain mycotoxins should be considered well. Cleaning black mold can be threatening to your health as you are exposed to these spores. Find the best information before doing the mold clean up and stay protected.
Finance
Modern Trends in Sports Administration and Management
One of the major factors militating against the development of sports in Nigeria today is lack of effective management. A lot of solutions are being proffered by concerned and patriotic Nigerians daily to bail us out the quagmire. One of such solutions is this text entitled “Modern Trends in Sports Administration and Management”. It is written by Dr. Joseph Awoyinfa, a lecturer in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Nigeria; a researcher and educational consultant. I was the person invited by the author and the university to review the book when it was presented to the public on December 4, 2008 in Nigeria.
According to Awoyinfa, it is a truism all over the world that sport is now a reference issue which can no longer be ignored at various sectors of the economy and spheres of life. The author adds that this text thus takes a critical look at topical issues in sports administration and management, dwelling on theories and principles of modern trends in sports administration and management such as leadership, organisation, planning, motivation, etc.
The text contains 16 chapters. Chapter one is christened “the concept of sports management”. Here, Awoyinfa says management is a concept that implies different things to different people at different times, thus leading to its multiplicity of definitions. He explains that management has been variously described as an art, a science, a person or people, a discipline and a process.
This author expatiates that as an art, sports management is all about carrying out sports organisational functions and tasks through people; while as a science, sports management is about establishing sports philosophy, laws, theories, principles, processes and practices. As an organisation, according to him, sports management is defined as a means of creating formal structures and an establishment based on a mission, objectives, targets, functions and tasks.
Awoyinfa says as a person or group of people, sports management may refer to the head alone or to all the senior staff, committee, etc.; while as a discipline, management is a field of study with various subjects and topics. The author illuminates that sports management as a process is about a systematic way of doing things. Awoyinfa highlights management functions in sports administration as planning, organising, staffing, directing/leading, controlling, coordination, budgeting and evaluation. On whom a sports manager is, this author educates that a sports manager is anyone at any level of sport organisation who directs
the efforts of other people towards the achievement of organisational goals sport-wise.
Chapter two is based on the subject matter of evolution and trends of sports management thought. Here, Awoyinfa discloses that the development of thoughts on sports management dates back to the days when people first attempted to accomplish goals by working together in a group. In his words, “There was serious thinking and theorising about managing many years before the dawn of the twentieth (20th) century, which marked the beginning of modern sports management thought. Major efforts to develop theories and principles of sports management began from the early twentieth (20th) century with the work of Frederick Taylor and Henri Fayol. The industrial revolution of the nineteenth (19th) century probably provided the climate for this very serious theorising.”
Awoyinfa adds that since the turn of the 20th century, writers on sports management and business theory have been propounding different theories about how to manage work and personnel more efficiently and effectively. This author educates that the three main schools of management thought are: the classical; the human-behavioural; and the integrative. Awoyinfa also highlights early sports management theorists; principles and characteristics of scientific management; appraisal of the scientific management theory, etc., in this chapter.
Chapter three is thematically labelled “principles of sports management”. In this chapter, the educational consultant explains that sports principles are the basic laws on which the practice of sports management is built. He adds that management principles must therefore be based on general terms for them to be applicable within sport organisations of varying sizes and character. “Modern sports managers and administrators are expected to be able to identify and use appropriate principles that are relevant to particular situations. This is because no single principle can suit all administrative situations,” submits Awoyinfa.
He says the fundamental principles of sports are those applicable to all sports organisations and as a result of their general acceptability, they are sometimes referred to as “universal principles of sports management”. This author expatiates that some of these principles are: responsibility; delegation of authority and communication. As regards humanitarian principles of sports management, Awoyinfa identifies these as democracy, justice, human relations, sympathy, empathy, consideration and humility.
In chapter four based on the concept of behavioural and motivational theories in sports organisation, the author says human beings are unique creatures as they behave differently under different conditions and are mostly difficult to predict. Awoyinfa stresses that since human beings constitute the most important element in sports organisation, sports managers need some understanding of why people behave in one way or the other, so that they (sports managers) can influence people to perform exactly the way sports organisations find desirable.
One potent instrument this author suggests that can be used to elicit performance in athletes is motivation. In his words, “Motivation is something needed in sports organisations to make employees perform.
However, it has been an important and a puzzling subject for sports managers.” Awoyinfa further discusses development of motivational concepts in sports organisation; application of motivational theories to sports management; methods of behaviour modification, etc., in this chapter.
In chapters five to ten, the author beams his analytical searchlight on subject matters such as management techniques in sports organisation; the concept of sports organisation; setting design in sports organisation; the concept of planning in sports administration; making sports organisations more effective in Nigeria and staffing in sports organisations.
Chapter 11 is based on communication strategies in sports organisation. According to Awoyinfa here, communication is a crucial factor in any organisational effectiveness because organisations cannot function effectively when communication skills are lacking among members. “Since communication is the moving spirit in an organisation, its absence may make organisations standstill,” asserts this author.
In chapters 12 to 16, Awoyinfa X-rays concepts such as organisational changes and development in sports administration; leadership in sports administration and management; administration and management of soccer as a coach; teaching human kinetics and health education in schools and colleges; and organisation and administration of schools at various levels of education.
As regards mode of presentation, this text scores a pass mark. For instance, the language is comprehensible and the ideas are brilliantly articulated. The simplicity of the language is expected, given the author’s dual professional background as a lecturer and pastor. To ensure easy study of the text on readers’ part, Awoyinfa highlights the objectives of each chapter at the beginning and ends with review/revision questions.
What’s more, he creatively embroiders the text with graphics (pages 50, 97, 317, 330, 338, 395, etc.) to enhance readers’ understanding through visual communication. Awoyinfa includes references at the end of each chapter to fulfil academic obligation of source disclosure and offer readers opportunities to read more. Inclusion of many references also confirms the depth of his research. His use of visual distinction for the phrase “Modern Trends” in the title is emphatically creative.
If there are chapters that really make this text qualified as a compendium of modern solutions to the administrative and management problems plaguing our sports development in Nigeria, they are chapters four, eight, 11 and 13. This is because they discuss motivation, planning, communication and leadership respectively.
Meanwhile, the thematically greatest chapter of all is chapter four. The fact that it is consciously or unconsciously taken to be the greatest chapter finds practical expression in the deeper communication and cohesion between its subject matter on the one hand and the outer front cover’s allegorical visuals or metaphorical images such as goal post, cyclists racing, a lawn tennis player poised for action with her bat, sprinters competing and footballers struggling for ball possession, on the other hand. These are images used for illustration in motivational discourse.
However, some errors are noticed in this text. The errors are “Acknowledgement” (page iii), instead of “Acknowledgements”; non-paragraphing of the natural first few paragraphs of “Preface”; “Loosing” (pages 396 and 404), instead of “Losing”, etc. These errors need to be corrected in the next edition.
On a note of analytical finality, this text is a compendium of irresistible sports management tips. It is a must-read for all stakeholders in the sports sector, especially managers and administrators. It is simply fascinating.
GOKE ILESANMI, Editor-in-Chief/CEO of http://www.gokeilesanmi.com and Managing Consultant/CEO of Gokmar Communication Consulting, is a Certified Public Speaker/Emcee, (Business) Communication Specialist, Motivational Speaker, Career Management Coach, Renowned Book Reviewer, Corporate Leadership Expert and Editorial Consultant.
For business discussion, reach him on +234(0)8055068773; +234(0)8056030424
Email: [email protected]
Finance
Alcoholic Boyfriend? How Alcoholic Behavior Destroys Your Trust
As a psychiatrist that specializes in addiction, I have heard a lot of complaints over the years from different clients about their experiences dating an alcoholic boyfriend. The stories are like a country western song where the chorus is always the same. The recurring theme is a pattern of alcoholic behavior which includes being irresponsible and lying. Here is a recent case from my practice that illustrates the difficulties of having a boyfriend with an alcohol problem.
T.R. is 24 years old and has been dating a recovering alcoholic for six months. They get along well and she has been very pleased that he treats her 4 year-old son in a loving and kind way. Her son has become very fond of him. Several weeks ago, T.R. was at a family dinner with her alcoholic boyfriend, her parents, and some close friends. Her boyfriend excused himself from the table. He never returned! She called him multiple times on his cell phone, but he did not respond. She did not know what to think. She felt a range of emotions including anger, resentment, worry, embarrassment (how do you explain this to your family) and panic. She did not hear from him for 2 days! When he finally contacted her, he told her some crazy excuse why he had left the dinner without telling anyone. She knew he was lying. She confronted him about having an alcohol relapse. He denied it and became very defensive.
This case is a variation of the following themes I hear: he disappeared, he lost his cell phone, his car broke down etc. The other common scenarios are the girlfriend finds empty alcohol bottles hidden in drawers, her boyfriend comes in smashed at 3AM, he promises to quit drinking alcohol, but continues to drink.
Typical alcoholic behavior impacts the victim (you) in negative ways. Alcoholic behavior includes lying, hiding drinking, not being responsible about keeping in touch, getting defensive about an alcohol relapse when confronted, and being in denial that alcohol is the dominant force in his life (interfering with his personal life and his work).
Anyone with an active alcohol problem is focused on drinking alcohol and is not focused on a relationship. His main relationship is with a bottle of alcohol. A person who is actively drinking alcohol or using drugs is unable to meet the needs of his partner in a consistent way. He believes he needs alcohol (his brain is alcohol dependent) and you think you need him.
The more alcoholic behavior you are willing to put up with, the more you are demonstrating that you are addicted to him, in your own way.If you want a stable, healthy, and happy relationship, find someone else. If he decides to go into alcoholic recovery, it usually takes a year of sobriety to be able to handle a romantic relationship.
Marriages to an alcoholic husband tend to be very stormy and difficult. If you go on to marry your alcoholic boyfriend, you most likely have issues with your own self-esteem that should be addressed. Try attending Al-Anon meetings to get some perspective about your unhealthy relationship and learn how to set appropriate boundaries. Therapy may be helpful as well. Learn to take care of you.
Finance
Immigration to Germany: Important Information One Must Know
Introduction
In a stark contrast to some other European nations, Germany supports immigration of skilled workers and since 2005, it has made permanent residency application to all highly-skilled workers rather than offering them a five-year initial visa as was the case previously. In fact, The German Immigration Act, the supervisory rule of law was changed in 2005 to address the talent shortage of highly skilled workers, the ones who are in IT or in scientific research, in the sprawling nation.
Family Members of German residents having a visa and skilled highly enough can apply for work permit legally. This is applicable to close family members who later want to join their families in Germany, too.
Foreign graduate students passing from a German university can stay 18 months in the country after their graduation. Students having degrees considered valid from universities out of Germany can stay up to 6 months on a Jobseeker’s Visa.
Businessmen who could invest roughly about EUR 250,000 and create job opportunities through their initiatives can also apply for permanent settlement visas in Germany.
Additionally, Germany being a member of the Schengen Agreement, people having a Schengen Visa can stay and roam in Germany freely. However, this is applicable to countries that are a member of this agreement.
The Entrepreneur Visa
The Entrepreneur Visa is granted to people the experience and services of who is in high demand in Germany. If your investment can create a positive impact on the German economy, or you have sufficient funds (a minimum of EUR 250,000) to establish a business, then there are very good chances of obtaining an entrepreneur visa.
The Entrepreneur Visa holders have equal rights as any other German citizens. No German associate or guarantor has to be named or proved to get this visa. There is a gestation period of three years after establishing the business in Germany, and once the business is established for these three years, the founder can get unlimited residence permits allowing him/her to stay or enter in Germany anytime wished.
Visa for Spouses and Children
People who marry German citizens get equal rights as that of the permanent citizen whom he/she has married, meaning that if the spouse is permitted to work, the foreign national who married him/her could also stay and work in the country.
Children below the age of 16 can go to stay in Germany if both parents (and the parent having custody of the children) have a permanent residence permit. 16+ minors can also join their parents in Germany provided they speak German. This is also applicable to children moving into Germany whose both parents or a parent having the custody have permanent residency in the country.
The same-sex community has same rights as those of straight individuals in Germany and they are treated similarly to married couples in Germany.
Germany van der Elst Visas
The ‘van der Elst’ ruling states that a European Economic Area (EEA) company does not need to obtain additional work permits in Europe. While many EEA countries do not allow this ruling to be effective; Germany does accept it.
Additionally, any non-EEA employee residing in the EEA under an employer or service provider for more than 12 months need not obtain additional work permits provided they apply for the ‘van der Elst visas.
Permanent Residence in Germany
To stay and work in Germany, separate residence and work visas are not required. The employees should only apply for resident visas and they are automatically granted work permits for working in the country.
Legal residents of the US, Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland and other designated nations mentioned in the 2005 immigration Act can apply for their residence and work permit while being visitors in Germany. Residents of other countries must apply to the German Embassy or Consulate before entering Germany.
The Application Procedure for Immigration to Germany
Stage 1: The potential immigrant must fill up the residence permit application providing access to the labor market as well. It should be received by the German embassy in the home country of the probable immigrant.
Stage 2: The Embassy send this application to the immigration office known as the Auslaenderbehoerde in the location of a job for the potential immigrant. The immigration office now checks the application along with the employment office called the Arbeitsamt of the selected location by the potential immigrant and makes a decision.
Stage 3: Once the application is approved, the Embassy offers an entry visa to the candidate.
Stage 4: The immigrant and their family members can apply for work and residence permits after arrival in the country at the local foreign national authority.
The Student Applicant Visa
1. The basic requirement for student applicant visa is to gain admission to a German university. Student Applicant Visas allow prospective students to enter Germany to take admissions tests and go through numerous other requirements related to the university application process. Preliminary student application visas are granted for 3 months, but these can be extended in case of a valid and applicable requirement.
2. Students can apply for student visas to the German Embassy in their own country once they are accepted onto a course at a German university. The verification certificate offered by a registered and valid German university must also be attached to the application.
3. The German Embassy will then take an opinion to the foreigners’ authority in the given town or city of the university.
4. If the foreigners’ authority approved the application, the German Embassy will issue the visa for entry into Germany.
Holidaymakers who wish to Work in Germany
German working holiday visas are offered to young people between 18 and 30 from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. These visa holders can stay up to 12 months in Germany and seek holiday jobs lasting not more than 90 days to get help to finance the trip. Working holiday visas can be obtained via the local German Embassy.
Cleaning Black Mold Can Be Health Threatening
Binance Exchange Offers Crypto Refugee Card to Around 70K Ukrainians
Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge
Modern Trends in Sports Administration and Management
Alcoholic Boyfriend? How Alcoholic Behavior Destroys Your Trust
Decentralized DAO, EarthFund Launches To Promote Simple & Democratized Funding for World-Changing Causes
Immigration to Germany: Important Information One Must Know
Spinal Cord Injury Causation – Increase Your Awareness to Lower the Incidence of Injury
Roulette – Online Casino Gambling at It’s Best
Study, Think and Plan Daily
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022