Column: Another day, another Chicago White Sox controversy that gets more intersting by the day
The Lance Lynn-Joe McEwing dugout incident during Monday’s Chicago White Sox game in Detroit brought back some vivid memories of a similar incident in 1996.
Frank Thomas and Robin Ventura, two of the biggest stars on the ‘96 Sox, engaged in a heated dugout spat on a hot August afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Thomas shoved Ventura in the chest in the seventh inning after Ventura tried to prevent him from getting ejected for arguing with the plate umpire. Teammates Dave Martinez and Lyle Mouton quickly intervened before things got out of hand.
But a WGN-9 camera caught the incident, and Sox manager Terry Bevington called the players together after the Sox’s 8-4 loss to tell them not to comment because he had handle everything.
“Both of those guys respect each other,” Bevington told reporters. “Both of those guys like each other. Little disagreements happen on teams. It’s really nothing.”
But Martinez ignored Bevington’s directive.
“(Ventura) was just speaking honestly in the dugout, and (Thomas) snapped,” Martinez said. “When a guy 275 pounds snaps, look out.”
Ventura politely said he couldn’t talk about what happened but then was informed Martinez already had given us a blow-by-blow account.
“I talked to him afterward. I have nothing against Frank,” Ventura said.
So he was just trying to keep Thomas from getting ejected?
“Evidently,” he said.
Thomas, unaware his teammates had spoken, brushed past reporters and barked: “I have nothing to say.”
The incident was the talk of the town. “Frank flips, Sox Flop” read the Chicago Tribune headline. But it quickly blew over, as most controversies do over the course of a long baseball season.
The Lynn-McEwing kerfuffle Monday was one of those things that happen when two headstrong individuals disagree. Unfortunately for them, it was shown on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast and the video quickly spread on Twitter.
Manager Tony La Russa told reporters afterward that Lynn was mad at himself for making a bad pitch. Lynn joked he and McEwing were debating what kind of steak was the best. McEwing was not made available for comment.
White Sox general manager RickHahn told reporters Tuesday that it was just a “conversation” that he heard was about steak, noting that McEwing doesn’t eat meat.
“No, that’s a nothing-burger,” Hahn said. “No pun intended.”
Honesty might be the best policy, but silence is golden. The Sox didn’t feel it was necessary to explain the details of the spat, which is their prerogative. McEwing on Tuesday confirmed to reporters he was indeed a pescatarian, and the argument was due to “miscommunication” with Lynn.
“We hugged it out,” he said. “Believe me, (I) love Lance to death. We have the same fiery personalities, and that’s where it came out. But we talked about it and moved on.”
In other words, a nothing burger.
But the lack of accountability from La Russa and Lynn on Monday night came on the heels of another controversy — La Russa’s intentional walk call on a 1-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner on Thursday — a decision that not only backfired but made the Sox a national story.
On a replay of the game, NBC Sports Chicago edited out the inning that included the Turner at-bat, a decision seen by many as a team interfering with its regional station’s editorial integrity to avoid making La Russa look worse than he already did.
La Russa’s relationship with Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is well-known. The Sox are part-owners of NBC Sports Chicago. Conspiracy theories abounded, especially after Marquee Sports Network’s censorship of a show that contained criticism of Cubs President Jed Hoyer.
So NBC Sports Chicago took its lumps, and deservedly so.
Kevin Cross, president and general manager of the three NBC stations in Chicago, said Tuesday that the company in New Jersey hired to edit the games down to a three-hour window erred by not leaving the fateful inning in the final edit.
“There was no conspiracy,” Cross said. “We had to cut an hour and 13 minutes out of the game, and the person that did it didn’t know the nuance of that intentional walk. They are not from this market and didn’t know the nuance of Tony La Russa’s decision.
“Where we messed up (is) we should’ve talked to (the company) and said ‘Whatever you do, don’t cut out this ending … That inning is untouchable.’ The fact it did get cut makes us look bad.”
Accountability matters.
NBC Sports Chicago accepted blame for the editing mistake. La Russa needs to heed the station’s example and be upfront about the Lynn-McEwing spat.
Whether the disagreement was over defensive positioning doesn’t matter as much as the attempt to obfuscate and avoid the subject afterward. McEwing obviously stood his ground against a popular player who has much more job security than a third-base coach.
La Russa afterward sat back in his chair in the visitors’ office with his pants undone as if he had just finished Thanksgiving dinner and praised Lynn for always being “accountable.” Lynn then made his joke to reporters about the steak dinner.
No accountability here.
What happened between Lynn and McEwing might soon be forgotten, just as the Ventura-Thomas spat was by the end of the 1996 season. If McEwing didn’t mind La Russa and Lynn throwing him under the bus, good for him.
The 2022 Sox still have a long way to go to match the wacky episodes of ‘96, when Tony Phillips was arrested for punching a Milwaukee Brewers fan, Bevington got into an altercation with umpire Rich Garcia at a downtown restaurant and the Thomas-Ventura incident at Yankee Stadium.
The ‘22 Sox have 102 games left after Tuesday’s game in Detroit. Someone could flip. Someone could flop.
Rest assured: It’s a story that gets more interesting by the day.
State baseball roundup: Seventh-inning grand slam seals St. Agnes’ Class 2A quarterfinal upset
CLASS 2A
St. Agnes 8, Watertown-Mayer 4: Aidan Walsh’s seventh-inning grand slam put an exclamation point on the unseeded Aggies’ upset of second-seeded Watertown-Mayer in a Class 2A baseball state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
St. Agnes led 3-1 to start the final inning. The first three Aggies reached to load the bases and set the table for the shortstop’s big blast.
Mikael Dahlstrom threw 6⅓ innings for St. Agnes, allowing just one earned run. Ezra Kuznia came on to get the final two outs for the Aggies.
The St. Paul school will play in the 2A semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday back in St. Cloud, with a trip to Friday’s state final at Target Field on the line.
Watertown-Mayer (20-6) actually struck first Tuesday, scoring in the bottom half of the first inning. But St. Agnes (22-4), in its second straight state tournament, responded with three runs in the top of the second, an inning highlighted by Dominic Smith’s two-run single.
All nine Aggies’ batters reached base, with eight logging hits. Landen Mickelson went 2 for 3 with a run batted in, while leadoff hitter John Patros was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
CLASS A
Randolph 10, Maccray 0, 5 innings: Eight of Randolph’s nine batters recorded a hit, eight batted in a run and seven scored as the second-seeded Rockets moved into the Class A state tournament semifinals for the second consecutive year with a convincing quarterfinal victory at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud
Randolph (23-1) exploded for eight runs in the first inning.
Andrew Jenkins, Jacob Weckop and Will Baldus each had two-hit games. Nathan Weckop threw three shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six before ceding way to Jacob Weckop and Baldus, who each threw a scoreless inning.
‘He is the anchor’: Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks goes on the injured list with a right forearm strain
The Chicago White Sox will be without one of the top closers in baseball for a while after placing Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.
“It’s a matter of how he responds to treatment over the next few days before we come up with an exact timetable, but the preliminary estimate would be three weeks,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Hendriks is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 16 saves in 25 appearances this season. He is tied for the American League lead in saves.
“It gives a team the confidence if they get the lead it’s going to end up shaking hands,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Hendriks’ impact. “It’s that tangible intangible. You can’t touch it but you know we’ve got him.
“To do it justice, the team has to feel that way about the last third or fourth (of a game), sixth or the ninth (inning). It’s beyond Liam, but he is the anchor.”
The move, retroactive to Sunday, was one of four announced by the Sox on Tuesday. They also reinstated reliever Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list, recalled pitcher Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned Bennett Sousa to Charlotte.
Hendriks last pitched Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“As a veteran pitcher, he’s used to having discomfort from time to time and he felt in his last outing, it was just a little bit different,” Hahn said. “Over his next couple of days they were able to get it calmed down enough to obviously we kept him active because we thought it was going to resolve itself, and (Monday) it seemed to move a little bit where it was giving him trouble.
“We went ahead and scanned him and saw the mild signal of the strain and decided the best to err on the side of caution. I think if Liam had his wishes we would continue to treat him to keep him active and run him back out there sooner rather than later. But taking the conservative path on this one serves us better long term.”
Hendriks led the AL with 38 saves last season, his first with the Sox, and was named the American League’s Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year.
Kelly and Kendall Graveman are among the options to close. Graveman pitched the ninth in Monday’s 9-5 victory against the Tigers.
“That’s a really big blow, but we’ve got Joe coming back and I think it’s the same thing as last year, that was a huge thing about the next man up,” said reliever Aaron Bummer, who is on the injured list with a with a left lat strain. “Somebody else is going to have to step up without Liam back there. It’s a pretty big blow. We’re obviously concerned and hopeful that his stint is pretty short.
“But there’s a bunch of guys out there that can carry the load. Kendall and Joe have both done it before for a while. And I’ve got a feeling that they’re going to be able to continue to go out there and to do their job and keep the line moving until Liam gets back.”
Kelly was placed on the injured list May 26 with a strained left hamstring. He is 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA, six holds and eight strikeouts in seven relief outings.
“He feels good and it’s good to have him back,” Hahn said. “Another veteran in the bullpen, especially in Liam’s absence. And another real positive in the clubhouse.”
Martin is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in three games (two starts) with the Sox. Sousa is 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA and one save in 25 relief appearances.
In other injury news, Sox shortstop Tim Anderson began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Charlotte. He is recovering from a strained right groin.
Hahn said the Sox don’t anticipate having him back for the weekend series against the Astros in Houston. The hope is for Anderson to be back for the next homestand, which begins Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
“But let’s let him play a little bit and then we can adjust the timeline,” Hahn said.
St. Paul debuts the city’s first skater trail at Highland Bridge
Tired of begging their parents for rides to skate parks and restless after days of distance learning, Highland Park buddies Luke Hanno and Theo Miller put their heads together and acted on Miller’s dad’s advice. They contacted those in the know about all things parks and planning at St. Paul City Hall with a request.
Soon enough, Miller and Hanno were in touch with St. Paul Parks and Rec landscape architect Ellen Stewart, pitching her their idea for an all-ages skater hang-out on city property.
Miller was 11. Hanno was 12. The pandemic just hit its stride, overshadowing all things fun, but their hopes were as high as their expectations were low.
“We thought nothing would probably happen,” Hanno said.
Little did they expect exactly how elaborately those dreams would come together. On Tuesday, the boys — now 13 and 14 — joined Stewart, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Parks and Rec Director Andy Rodriguez, representatives of master developer the Ryan Cos. and others in debuting the city’s first “skater trail,” a linear park that weaves from Mississippi River Boulevard at Bohland Avenue to Ford Parkway at Woodlawn Avenue.
Highland Bridge is open … for skaterbois! pic.twitter.com/rZ0OJpTi1j
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 14, 2022
Highland Bridge, the former home of the Twin Cities Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus, has officially unveiled its first public-facing amenity, and it’s all the rage with 13-year-old boys and other fans of skateboard culture. Rodriguez said the park is the first of its kind in the city, and one of the few skater trails in the metro, if not the state.
“I think we were all a little surprised,” Miller said.
A median bisecting the green is lined with skateboard ramps, rails, pads, A-frames, grind boxes and other obstacles aimed at varying levels of skater ability, as well as a skater bowl where more experienced skaters can take air.
Stewart said Hanno and Miller were instrumental in helping her explain to the general community why an all-ages skater trail was at its heart a family amenity. “I would have never been able to convince the community on my own,” she told the boys, sharing congratulations.
Melanie McMahon, the mayor’s executive project lead for redevelopment, said Stewart and other parks officials were determined to fill unmet needs in the city by programming each of the four future parks accordingly. Later this summer, the city will debut Unci Makha Park at the southern end of Highland Bridge, across from Hidden Falls Regional Park. It will feature sand volleyball courts and a nature play area for the very young.
Also on the horizon are a medical office building, currently under construction, and thousands of units of housing.
Pulte Homes has completed a trio of model row homes across from two future senior housing buildings being developed by Presbyterian Homes. A new Lunds grocery store will be ringed by multi-family housing, and custom home lots are also for sale.
