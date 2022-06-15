News
Concert review: New Kids on the Block goes for nostalgia with the help of En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley
Fourteen years after reuniting, the New Kids on the Block continue to surprise. And they did once again Tuesday at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center for a crowd of about 10,500.
Now in their early 50s, save for 49-year-old baby of the group Joey McIntyre, the New Kids have used about three years’ worth of boy band success as the base for a series of consistently entertaining live tours. The current outing, dubbed the Mixtape Tour, is their ninth since 2008 and they also host a wildly popular annual cruise that returns to action in October.
As they did last time we saw them in 2019, NKOTB upended the traditional role of an opening act and worked mini sets from Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley into their own show, turning it into a non-stop late ’80s/early ’90s nostalgia trip that ran well over two hours straight.
They opened with a seven-song set with both old favorites (“You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl”) and reunion-era songs that weren’t radio hits but have become familiar to the group’s loyal fan base (“Dirty Dancing,” “Summertime”). By the time they got to “The Whisper,” the guys were making their way through the crowd to a second stage near the back of the arena floor.
From there, we got the first appearances from En Vogue (“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Free Your Mind”) and Rick Astley (“Together Forever,” “It Would Take a Strong Strong Man”). Both acts, along with Salt-N-Pepa, each returned several more times throughout the show and focused on their biggest singles, including En Vogue joining SNP for their smash joint hit “Whatta Man.”
The New Kids worked in a short DJ set with remixes, mashups and samples (including Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mac” and Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”). Later, they led the audience in a singalong of old hits like Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and Bel Biv DeVoe’s “Poison.” After the crowd screamed their way through Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the cameras focused on Donnie Wahlberg’s grinning mug. And then the arena got Rickrolled in real life when the 56-year-old Astley came out to sing “Never Gonna Give You Up” with the song’s iconic music video playing on the screen behind him. (The New Kids briefly lingered behind him, acting as backup dancers.)
A big part of what makes New Kids shows such fun is that the guys absolutely do not take themselves seriously. They keep the mood light, frothy and celebratory. They bump and grind like they’re auditioning for roles in the next “Magic Mike” sequel. And, yes, once again they had a camera feed from their changing room that gave the almost entirely female crowd the chance to ogle their waxed chests and bulging muscles.
News
State golf: Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon leads Class 3A girls after opening-round 65
The Class 3A high school girls golf state tournament has belonged to the McCauley sisters the past few years.
But Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine could change all that this week.
VanArragon, who won this tournament in 2018, took the opening-round lead of the 2022 tournament, cruising around Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids on her way to an impressive 7-under 65.
Isabella McCauley, a Simley senior, won the state tournament in 2019. Then, after the event took a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, her sister Reese McCauley, a Simley sophomore, won the 2021 state title. Isabella did not play in last year’s tournament after she created a scheduling conflict by qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open.
And both of the McCauleys are lurking this week.
Isabella, a University of Minnesota commit who is ranked No. 1 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, shot a 67 on Tuesday to trail VanArragon by two shots going into Wednesday’s final 18-hole round. Reese, ranked No. 2, is one shot back after opening with a 68.
VanArragon entered the tournament ranked No. 3 in the state.
Alexandria, the defending team champion, is back on top in the team competition with a score of 318, nine shots in front of Maple Grove.. Eastview is third at 331, Lakeville South seventh at 353 and Stillwater eighth at 356.
Boys: Edina leads the Class 3A boys competition with a first-round score of 298, three shots in front of second-place Spring Lake Park (301) at Bunker Hills. Lakeville North and Alexandria are tied for third at 304. Eastview is sixth at 313, and Stillwater is seventh at 327.
Jack Wetzel of Edina and Nate Stevens of Northfield are tied for the individual lead at 2-under 70. Four players are tied for third at 71 — Owen Rexing of Rosemount, Tyler Gandrud of Anoka, Bennett Olsen of Alexandria and Isaac Ahn of Rochester Mayo.
CLASS 2A
Boys: Sam Udovich of St. Croix Lutheran is tied for the individual lead in Class 2A with Jacob Ferrin of Southwest Christian after both shot 71 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Pine Island leads the team event at 309, 11 shots in front of second-place Totino-Grace.
Girls: Lake City opened up a big lead in the girls meet, shooting an opening-round team score of 330. Fergus Falls is second at 357. St. Croix Lutheran is sixth at 382.
Mallory Belka of Perham is the individual leader at 76.
CLASS A
Boys: Cole Witherow of New Life Academy in Woodbury shot a first-round 73 to share the Class A tournament’s 18-hole individual lead with Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Fertile-Beltrami leads the team event at 323. New Life Academy is sixth at 360.
Girls: Legacy Christian and Lac qui Parle Valley are tied for first in the team competition at 354. Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian is the individual leader with an 81.
News
GOP’s Rice loses House seat after voting to impeach Trump
By MEG KINNARD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.
Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump’s policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, another South Carolina Republican who angered Trump, won her GOP primary over her Trump-backed challenger.
In other races Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Nevada was being opposed by a progressive, while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei drew a challenge from a son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. In Maine, a former Republican congressman is looking to reclaim his old seat.
In Texas, a special primary election is being held to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term.
Key congressional races to follow in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Texas:
TWO SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS WHO CROSSED TRUMP HAVE DIFFERENT FATES
Rep. Tom Rice, a five-term congressman, attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump. All had cited the vote as a mark of disloyalty to both the former president and Rice’s constituents in the 7th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold that which heavily supported Trump in his two campaigns. Trump endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry in the race.
Rice, an otherwise consistent supporter of Trump’s policies, stood by his vote, acknowledging it could lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.
Trump had vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to impeach him. Four of the 10 decided against seeking reelection. A fifth, Rep. David Valadao of California, is still waiting to hear the results of his primary election from last week; he is fighting for the second spot in a race where the top two finishers advance to the general election in November.
Trump had campaigned with Fry earlier this year and described Rice as “respected by no one.” Rice conceded to Fry on Tuesday night, Rice’s campaign said.
The 7th Congressional District is strongly Republican and likely to remain in the party’s hands this fall. The district includes the tourist hotspot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, on the other hand, managed to hold off a primary challenge from former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who was recruited by Trump. Arrington also sought the 1st Congressional District seat in 2018, ousting then-U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in a GOP primary before going on to lose to Joe Cunningham in Democrat’s first red-blue seat flip in South Carolina in decades.
Mace won the seat back for Republicans in 2020 with Trump’s help. But the former president turned against her in part due to Mace’s criticism of his role in the Capitol violence. She also infuriated Trump by voting to certify Biden’s win in the 2020 election and to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.
But unlike Rice, Mace sought to make amends for angering Trump. Earlier this year, she filmed a video in New York outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s “earliest supporters.” She had worked for his 2016 campaign and had his backing in her 2020 run.
Mace will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the November general election.
PRIMARY CHALLENGE IN NEVADA’S SAFEST GOP HOUSE SEAT
Rep. Mark Amodei is facing a primary challenge from a perennial candidate with a famous last name.
Danny Tarkanian, son of legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is trying to knock off the six-term incumbent in the sprawling, rural northern district that no Democrat has won in its 40 years.
Over the years, Tarkanian has launched two Senate campaigns and lost numerous congressional bids in two other districts. But he created enough of a stir in 2018 in a primary challenge to Sen. Dean Heller that Trump intervened to persuade him to drop out and run again for the House.
Amodei won a special election for the seat in 2011 after Heller was appointed to fill an unexpired Senate term. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Amodei has easily turned back previous primary challenges in the past.
NEVADA DEMOCRAT FACES PRIMARY IN STATE’S BLUEST DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus, the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation, is facing a progressive challenge from Amy Vilela in the state’s most liberal district.
Vilela, who lost a primary bid in a neighboring district to Rep. Steven Horsford in 2018, was the Nevada co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. She has been endorsed by Sanders and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a progressive activist who scored a primary upset in 2020 against a 20-year Democratic incumbent.
Titus was a leading advocate for Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign. She has served six House terms and chairs a transportation subcommittee.
With one of the most liberal voting records in Congress, Titus has steamrolled her way through primary opponents over the years. But she has complained about how Nevada redrew its congressional districts after the 2020 census, turning her safely Democratic district into one where the party’s registered voters have only a single-digit margin.
FORMER MAINE CONGRESSMAN BIDS FOR HOUSE RETURN
A former congressman wants his old seat back in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow Republican in the largely rural, politically mixed district.
Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterms. To get there, he must stave off a primary challenge from Liz Caruso, the first selectwoman of the tiny town of Caratunk.
TEXAS SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTION TO FINISH CONGRESSMAN’S TERM
Whether Republicans can continue making gains with Hispanic voters — a top goal for the party in 2022 — is getting an early test in a South Texas special election.
Four candidates are running to finish the term of former Rep. Filemon Vela, a five-term Democrat who left Congress earlier this year to take a job in the private sector. They include Republican Mayra Flores, who won the GOP nomination for the seat in March and hopes that a short-term victory Tuesday will give her momentum toward flipping the seat in November.
Big gains by Trump along the border with Mexico in 2020 have put Democrats on the defensive after decades of one-party control in South Texas. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez switched from a neighboring district because of redistricting to run for Vela’s seat and is the party’s nominee for November. But he isn’t running to finish Vela’s term, and party leaders have rallied in the special election behind Democrat Dan Sanchez.
The first-place finisher would need more than 50% of the vote Tuesday to win outright. Otherwise, the top two finishers will go on to an August runoff.
___
Associated Press writers Scott Sonner in Reno, Nev., Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.
___
Meg Kinnard can be reached at
___
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at and on Twitter at
News
Gerrit Cole bounces back from awful outing to lead Yankees to win over Rays in first game of brutal stretch
The Yankees came prepared. This stretch of the season is expected to be a test for the Bombers, a chance to see how they measure up against the teams they are projected to be battling at the end of the year for playoff position, and in the playoffs. With six scoreless, bounce-back innings from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees showed they are ready for the test with a 2-0 win over the Rays at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees (45-16) have won five straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They increased their lead in the American League East to nine games over the Blue Jays and 10 over the Rays (35-26). The Yankees have dominated early. They lead the majors in home runs with 98 (though improved to 9-9 in games in which they do not hit a home run Tuesday night) and have the big-league home run leader in Aaron Judge with 24. Their pitchers have dominated, allowing just 180 runs, the fewest by any team’s staff in the majors.
The Yankees have the best record in baseball, but through the first 60 games only played 22 games against teams with a winning record.
That obviously stopped Tuesday night with their American League East rival Rays in town. It began a stretch of 13 straight games against teams with winning records. After the Rays, the Blue Jays and Astros follow.
”I think it’s gonna be tough. I mean, we’re entering a tough stretch of games right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We know how good Tampa is. We know how good Toronto is and how good they’re playing really over the last month.
”So, we got to continue to play well and know certainly through this stretch of games, especially within our divisions against two teams that we know are going to be there all the way,” Boone continued. We know we’ve got to play our best if we’re gonna have a chance to beat them on a nightly basis.”
Cole held the Rays scoreless, scattering five hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out seven. He threw 92 pitches and got 11 swings-and-misses, six on his fastball and four on his slider.
It was a bounce-back start from his last, a clunker against the Twins, but it wasn’t an easy night.
Cole was bailed out by his defense in the sixth inning. After Cole made a terrible throw to second, a video replay overturned the error, showing Gleyber Torres kept the bottom of one cleat on second base for the first out. After his Rays nemesis Ji-Man Choi singled on a ball up the middle, Cole used a slider away to get the double-play ground ball from Randy Arozarena to end the inning.
Cole was fired up after the play, pumping his fist twice and screaming to his teammates as he ran off the field.
In Tampa, when a call went against him, Cole walked the next batter on four pitches and the Rays scored on him as they went on to beat the Yankees 3-1. This time, after his own throwing error, Cole flailed his arms up and swore. Aaron Boone went out to the mound to try and settle his ace down.
Cole had a better beginning than his last start — when he gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs to the Twins in the first. After a one-out single to Harold Ramirez, Cole retired 11 straight Rays. He gave up a lead-off walk to Arozarena in the fifth and then walked Kevin Kiermaier on four straight pitches.
The Yankees took advantage of the Rays’ sloppy play in the fourth to score their runs. Corey Kluber walked Stanton with one out and Torres’ high pop clanged off of Manuel Margot’s glove to put two on. After Matt Carpenter struck out, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa lined a bloop single to left-center field, scoring Stanton. Torres scored when Arozarena’s throw from left field sailed over catcher Francisco Mejia’s head.
()
Concert review: New Kids on the Block goes for nostalgia with the help of En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley
State golf: Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon leads Class 3A girls after opening-round 65
GOP’s Rice loses House seat after voting to impeach Trump
Gerrit Cole bounces back from awful outing to lead Yankees to win over Rays in first game of brutal stretch
Bitcoin Shows Signs of Recovery, $23K Presents Resistance
Ryan Mountcastle’s homer, Orioles bullpen back up Jordan Lyles in 6-5 win over Blue Jays
Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next
Class 3A baseball: Grand Rapids gets revenge on Mahtomedi
Chris Bassitt strikes out seven, allows just three hits in eight innings as Mets beat Brewers at Citi Field
Alex Kirilloff’s grand slam lifts Saints to eighth straight victory, 8-7 over Columbus
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients