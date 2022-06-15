Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Market In Panic Ahead Of FED Meeting, Will It See Relief?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

crypto bitcoin btc btcusd Ethereum
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The crypto market could face more volatility during today’s trading session. The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to host its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and possibly announce a hardline approach to combat inflation.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Miners’ Exchange Flow Rises To Seven-Month High Amid Bloodbath

Inflation metrics have been at their 40-year high versus the U.S. dollar. Thus, investors expect the financial institution to announce a hawkish monetary policy to try and bring down inflation which has been impacting the crypto market and risk-on assets.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is barely hanging above $20,000 and records a 33% loss in the last week. Ethereum records a 40% loss over the same period with smaller cryptocurrencies trading in the red.

BTC trends to the downside on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Trading desk QCP Capital recently posted a market update highlighting the levels of panic in the crypto market. As Bitcoin and other larger cryptocurrencies trended to the downside, major crypto companies failed to meet their financial obligations.

The recent evens followed a catastrophic collapse in the Terra ecosystem which already set the stage for a soft market to see further losses. Now, lending and borrowing platform Celsius halted all withdrawals, and Coinbase and BlockFi fired 18% of their personnel.

In a letter to his employees, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spoke of an imminent economic recession. These events contributed to the crypto market selloffs. QCP Capital said:

These are record levels for the year, reflecting the heightened panic in the market as we head into FOMC in a few hours. Markets have revised expectations for the FOMC rate hike from 50 bps to 75 bps. Markets are rightly worried that the Fed might be prioritizing inflation over recession concerns.

In other words, the FED could choose to stop inflation regardless of spilling more blood in the traditional market.

Will The Crypto Market See More Violence?

However, QCP Capital believes there is a possibility for some relief in the short term. This move to the upside could be supported by the high amount of leverage positions that suffered liquidations during the recent downside move.

In addition, Bitcoin is trading above its previous all-time high which has often operated as a major area of support. This could provide bulls with more breathing room as selling pressure declines. QCP Capital added:

The market seems to be at max bearishness right now and any dovish indication from Fed could trigger a short squeeze. While everyone is focused on the negative headlines, a sharp move higher could catch the market by surprise.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills

The FED meeting will take place in less than an hour and could push Bitcoin and the crypto market back to their pre-2020 range. This could see BTC’s price trading in the $10,000 levels, but as of right now, $20,000 is holding.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 16

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 16
google news
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On June 16, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.10.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 16, 2022, is $6.35.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 16, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on June 16, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.

The triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend. Traders also use moving averages in conjunction with a symmetrical triangle chart pattern to trail their stop loss.

Currently, the price of DOT is $7.23. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.10, and the buy level of $7.70. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.35 and the sell level of DOT is $6.85.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

google news

Small and retail investors are not the only ones getting hit hard by the Bitcoin crash. Institutional investors are also feeling the heat of the market crash. This has sent the institutional investors running as inflows had halted for the last week. Outflows from crypto and blockchain-related investments grew steadily over the course of the weeks, totaling more than $100. million.

Institutional Investors Stay Away

The institutional outflows for last week have been concerning for crypto investors but in no way surprising. With the emergence of the ‘crypto winter’, it has signaled that the bear market is in full force. Thus, investors are forced to react accordingly.

Outflows had climbed throughout last week and had come out to a total of $102 million. It culminates a long-running outflow trend that had mostly stayed in the altcoins. However, this time around, bitcoin has been drawn into this trend.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Drops To 18-Months Lows, Has The Market Seen The Worst Of It?

The pioneer cryptocurrency saw outflows totaling $57 million last week alone. This was the case across the short-bitcoin investment products which had also recorded outflows. For bitcoin, these weekly outflows bring its month-to-date outflows to $91 million. Short-bitcoin investment products are now only seeing $55 million of total assets under management (AuM) compared to $27 billion for its longer-term bitcoin investment products.

Crypto total market cap chart from TradingView.com

Total market cap drops below $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Outflows All Across Crypto

Ethereum had been recording consistent weeks of outflows over the past several months and this past week was no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw $41 million in outflows this past week. This brought its year-to-date outflows to $387 million, only now making up 4.4% of the total crypto-assets under management. 

Blockchain quiddities have also joined the league of outflows with a total of $5 million in the past week. As well as multi-asset investment products which saw $4.7 million of outflows. The majority of the outflows recorded for last week have been from the Americas, making up more than $98 million outflows. Their European counterparts only recorded $2 million in outflows for the same time period. 

Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Ramp Up As Crypto Investors Clamor To Exit Market

What this shows is the general sentiment of investors towards the crypto market no matter what avenue they have invested through. The bear market is expected to last for at least another year and as such, investors have begun to plan accordingly. 

The crypto market cap has now fallen below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021. With sentiment skewing powerfully into the negative, there is no sign of recovery or relief for investors.

Featured image from The Financial Express, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance Exchange Offers Crypto Refugee Card to Around 70K Ukrainians

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Binance Exchange Halts Bitcoin (BTC) Withdrawals Amid Turbulent Conditions
google news

36 mins ago |