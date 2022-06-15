Did You Ever Lose Big on a Slot and See the Next Player Win the Jackpot? Don’t Cry! Here’s Why

If you’re just heard the phrase ‘Tag and Ping’ and scratching your

head in puzzlement — this article may be worth your time. Not that

Tag and Ping is some magic marketing formula that will deliver

untold riches. It won’t.

It is just one more marketing tool professional online marketers

are using to give their site or sites a competitive edge over

their competition. It will help put your site on the Internet

map and if done right, Tag and Ping will deliver plenty of

very targeted traffic to your sales pages. It will boost

your rankings and increase your sales.

Tag and Ping is one of those simple, yet relatively unknown

marketing techniques savvy Internet Marketers have been using

and trying to keep quiet for years. To truly understand how Tag

and Ping works, you will have to know some basic background

information on keywords, blogging, tags, and how all these

can work in sync to deliver traffic, links and sales to your site.

What are Blogs?

Most web users will know a blog is an online journal where bloggers

post their daily or hourly entries (their opinions, views, info, links)

on any subject that interests them. The most popular blogging systems

are Blogger.com (owned by Google) Bloglines (owned by Ask Jeeves),

LiveJournal, and many professional marketers use the free WordPress

software which they can host on their own websites.

Each blog has its own RSS feed — RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication

although its original acronym stood for Rich Site Summary. These

RSS feeds broadcasts the information in the blog posts to all

concerned parties — those who have subscribed and use an RSS reader

or aggregator to view the posts. Or more commonly, they use the FireFox browser,

Google Desktop, or MyYahoo to access their favorite RSS feeds.

The next version of Windows will have RSS embedded into its operating

system.

What are Tags?

Tags are really another name for keywords. Most surfers will know

keywords are the exact words Internet users type into search engines

to find what they’re looking on the world wide web. Tags work in the

same way and are a form of social bookmarking, a way of classifying

and accessing all that content in all those countless blogs.

Many major blogging directories such as Technorati use tags to

serve up the information to its patrons. One simple technique

to create a tag in Technocrati:

Laptops

(remove asterisks in actual code)

Or if your blogging software supports categories; this will

be recognized by Technorati as a tag.

What the heck is a Ping?

A ping is a simple way to notify the different search engines to let

them know that your blog has been updated. You call up or ping your

blog post.

You bookmark or place an entry in any one of the countless blogging

sites such as Technorati, Furl, del.icio.us, Blinklist, Flickr —

you go to these sites and click your blog or tag to inform them

you have updated your blog. Many blogging systems will automatically

ping your blog updates.

Or you can do this manually, for example Technorati’s ping form

is here: http://www.technorati.com/ping

Simple Way to Ping

If this is still confusing to you, one simple way to ping your

tags/blogs is to use a site like: http://pingomatic.com/

and it will automatically ping your blog in many of the most

popular blogging services.

Enter The Online Professional Marketers and It All Hits the Fan

Of course, online marketers have long discovered that the whole

blogging system — blogs, rss, tags, pinging — is an excellent

marketing vehicle. One great marketing system delivering

targeted traffic to their products and services.

It really is a corruption or commercialization of blogging

and this surely wasn’t the idea the original designers of

blogs had in mind. But the whole blogging system is

so lucrative, many professional marketers (the author is pleading

the fifth!) are using blogging systems like WordPress

to create mainly marketing sites that may have little resemblance

to a real blog. It just uses the backbone structure of

blogs, RSS, Tags to give their sites a slight competitive

edge in a very competitive world.

As we saw with the ‘comment spam’ there is a great

likelihood that Tag and Ping will be misused and further

antagonize the blogging purists. So if you are going to use

Tag and Ping make sure you’re creating valuable, usable content

— then most sites will want to link to your site anyway. Content is

still king no matter what tricks the professional

marketers want to use. Always will be!

Using a Simple Tag and Ping Marketing Technique With Technorati

To explain further the whole idea of Tag and Ping. Lets just

walk through a marketing system you can quickly create using

Technorati, one of the most popular blogging services.

First, sign your blog up with Technorati. This is quite a

simple procedure. Just upload a photo, doesn’t have to be of

you — your site’s logo will do. Register your profile with

your 20 or so tags relating to your blog. Make sure these

are keywords you’re marketing with your blog. Then you have to

place the Technorati code on your blog for a link back.

Next, you must understand that Technorati creates a landing page

for each tag in their system. This page is made up of

four parts:

– Flickr Photos

– Recent blog posts tagged with that keyword or phrase

– Who’s Blogging About sidebar which links to any profiles of blogs

that those same keywords or phrase in their profile

– Links from Furl for the same tag

So to take full advantage and to use this marketing technique you

have to sign up with both Flickr and Furl. Your aim is to get

your links in all four spots on this Technorati landing page

for your tag or keyword.

When signing up for Flickr, many marketers use their site’s name

for their Flickr username, just use a dash instead of a dot in

your site’s url. You can use a photo of the product they’re promoting

to get a link from Flickr in the top spot on the landing

page. Pick your tags and description for the product.

Set up a Furl account and download the Toolbar , bookmark a few

sites to get the hang of how its done.

Now You’re Really To Put Everything Together To Tag and Ping

1- You can start with the Flickr photos at top of the Technorati page.

Just post a photo or cover image into your Flickr account,

making sure you tag it and use a catchy headline in your description.

Link it to your landing or affiliate page url. Example:

Don’t buy another

marketing tool until your check out this site.

2 – Next, make the first of your blog posts on your particular subject

or product to your blog, making sure you tag it with your keywords and

then ping Technorati. Make all your posts good content, reviews,

product information or free downloads. Your entry will appear on the top of the

list for that tag shortly in Technorati.

3 – Furl your blog post and your landing/affiliate page with your tags

to make sure your entry/post is listed the bottom section of the

Technorati page for your tag.

To work this system, add another blog post every few hours, Tag and

Ping, plus Furl your posts. For better results you can sign up for countless

other social bookmarking sites and bookmark your pages. Here are just a

few good ones: del.icio.us, blinklist, moreover, icerocket, weblogs…

Flickr, Blog, Tag, Ping, Furl

This is just one Tag and Ping method, professional marketers have

countless systems and sites working many variations on this relative new

marketing technique. But the information given above should get you started

on your own Tag and Ping marketing system.

Remember, blogging and RSS are the wave of the future, make sure you’re

geared up to take advantage of all they have to offer. You must

have at least one blog on your site. Use WordPress if you

can — Blogger will do in a pinch!

Just make sure you’re using some Ping and Tag marketing techniques

to harvest all those links, traffic and sales for your site.

This is one marketing technique you should now be using. Just

remember to Flickr, Blog, Tag, Ping, Furl – Rinse and Repeat!