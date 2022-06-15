Finance
District of Columbia Issues Revised Sales and Use Tax Guidelines
As of October 1, 2011, the District of Columbia sales and use tax will apply to a new range of service providers. Armored car, private investigation, and security services are now required to pay the sales and use tax at the general six percent rate. This tax will apply to any charges for services rendered under existing contracts for ongoing services, as well as for any new services beginning on or after October 1, 2011. The tax exists regardless of the service’s duration or the date on which the contract was signed.
Limits Defined by the Office of Tax and Revenue
According to guidelines issued by the District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue, an “armored car service” is defined as any company involved in the pickup and delivery of money, receipts, or other items of value. Such companies must use personnel and equipment to protect the property while in transit. Taxable income for “armored car services,” however, does not include any separately-stated charges for coin rolling or change room services.
“Private investigation” services are defined using slightly more complex requirements. The tax regulations apply to any legally-recognized organization that conducts investigations with the purposes of providing information related to a crime (either already committed, or threatened to be committed), the identity or character of any person, or the credibility of a witness or any other individual. “Private investigation services” taxes also apply to those involved in investigations to locate a missing individual or property, or to ascertain the cause of a fire or accident. On the other hand, this category does not include any private process services unless the service goes beyond the simple process to an actual missing person investigation. There are other specifications for this category which can be gleaned from the Office of Tax and Revenue website.
Lastly, “security services” taxes apply to any activities performed as a security guard for compensation. Such activities include anything done to protect an individual or property, provided on the premises of a personal or commercial property, or done to monitor an electronically-operated burglar alarm system. However, this category does not apply to any installation services or the maintaining of security systems for a customer. Similarly, provision of medical response services are not subject to sales and use taxes.
Any of the aforementioned service providers who are not currently registered to receive sales and use tax must either register online or at the Office of Tax and Revenue website.
Finance
Market Segmentation for Non-Profits in 7 Steps
Non-profits can and should adopt best practices borrowed from the for-profit sector when doing so can help them run a more efficient, more productive organization. In fact, any business or operating practice that can reduce costs and stretch the operating budget further should be taken seriously by non-profits. One such practice is that of market segmentation.
Market segmentation is the discipline of dividing one’s potential target audience or market into segments – or groups – for the purposes of devising marketing outreach efforts that hyper-target each segment.
The result of a well-designed and executed market segmentation effort can lead to much greater return on investment (ROI) for the organization’s marketing dollars, since campaigns targeted to reach the most-likely-to-convert segments will elicit, on average, a much higher conversion rate for each dollar spent.
Managers of non-profit enterprises and organizations may wonder whether their market segmentation efforts should differ in any way from the segmentation efforts of for-profit enterprises. Here is how to conduct market segmentation for non-profits in 7 steps:
1. Identify your trade area:
Depending upon whether your organization is local, regional, national, or global in focus, your trade area will vary in size, span and location. It is important to start your segmentation efforts by gauging your trade area realistically. You can denote your trade area in a number of ways, including using city or major metro area names, lists of zip codes, states/provinces, or even custom-drawn polygon shapes around each of your brick-and-mortar locations.
2. Determine if there are any disqualifiers for your target market:
Next, it is time to calculate the total market size within your trade area. This is usually best done at the household level. Start by calculating the total number of households, then subtracting out the total count of any households that meet any obvious disqualifying criteria. For example, if your organization makes environmentally-friendly home insulation kits made for older homes, you may want to subtract from your target market size all homes that were built within the past 10 years.
3. Find out what descriptive information you can about your existing stakeholders/customers and separate it into categories:
Now it is time to build of model of all of your current or recent stakeholders (i.e., customers). The best way to do this is to append relevant data to each one. You can leverage any number of methods to do this, including appending demographic information (like marital status or income) or by leveraging pre-existing market segmentation systems that take into account psychographic and other factors.
4. Divide your stakeholders into segments based upon these categories:
At this point, it is important for you to put your stakeholders into segments based upon different combinations of the categories you created in step 3. For example, one segment might include all households with a median household age of 45 to 50 and who have a median household income of $50,000 to $75,000. Perhaps you will call this one Segment A. Another segment might be median age of 45 to 50 with a median income of $75,000 to $90,000. Suppose you call this one Segment B, etc. (Note that if you had decided to leverage a pre-existing segmentation system, your stakeholders will already be conveniently divided into segments.)
5. Determine which segments index highest relative to that of the general population in your trade area:
Now, compare the percentage of households in each of your stakeholder segments with those of all households within the trade area. For example, if 15% of your stakeholders fall into Segment A but just 5% of the general population in your trade area fall into this segment, you can say that Segment A indexes at 300 (15% / 5% x 100 = 300). Another way to say this is that households belonging to Segment A are three times more likely to become your customer than is any household chosen at random from within your trade area. This is valuable information to have! Now it is time to apply what you have learned to your marketing and advertising campaigns.
6. Devise a campaign to target your best segments:
Isolate those segments that have high index scores relative to the households in your trade area. These are your best segments. Chances are that there are thousands or millions of prospective stakeholders belonging to your best segments but with whom you are not currently doing business. You need to locate these households and reach out to them with targeted marketing. You can purchase targeted mailing lists or devise TV, radio, newspaper or online campaigns that are designed to reach areas with high concentrations of your best segments.
7. Create messaging and branding campaigns that speak the language of your best segments:
Finally, be sure that the ads and other marketing materials that you create reflect the motivations, interests and habits of your best segments. Tailor the positioning statements, benefits statements, visual imagery, and language that you use in your campaigns to specifically “talk to” the households belonging your best segments.
An intelligently-executed market segmentation effort is sure to bring your non-profit a much higher return on your marketing investment by helping you to focus your marketing dollars on those households that are 3-5 times or more likely to respond to your campaigns.
Finance
The Best Sports Betting Sites Offer More Than Odds
What’s the Best Site for Sports Betting?
There are a few sites that keep coming up on everyone’s list of the best sports betting sites on the Net. Bodog, Betmaker, The Greek and Pinnacle are four sportsbooks that are tops amongst sports bettors and reviewers alike. What does each sports betting site offer, making it one of the best? What do they have in common?
Below are some of the shared characteristics that help qualify each site as one of the best for online sports betting:
o Each site’s primary focus is sports betting. They’re dedicated to it and that means they want to do everything they can to get and keep your business. It’s true that each site offers casino games and poker; still, each of these sites excels and is best at sports betting.
o All of these online sportsbooks are noted for superior 24/7 customer service.
o They offer odds on all major U.S. sports and on other sports that are popular in other parts of the world, including cricket and soccer.
o The sites have numerous ways to process your money, fast sign-ups and solid bonus offers on deposits.
o These sports betting sites offer all of the common types of bets, such as moneyline, point spreads and over/unders.
o Each of the sites provides free information on betting and/or sports news.
o All of these sportsbooks have a track record of at least nine years.
Can you go wrong with any of these sites? It’s tough to believe that you would. Still, there are some other things to consider when determining which sports betting site is best for you.
Sites that are trying to be inventive by offering new types of wagering opportunities should always be examined carefully. The fact is all of the sports betting sites above continue to develop innovative betting opportunities, either by adding a new twist to standard types of wagers, creating new exotics or providing a new customer service feature. The best sports betting sites are always attempting to enhance their catalogue of sports. Look for a site that has a new take on betting that may benefit you.
One feature that’s bound to improve a bettor’s gambling life is actually a weakness in a sportsbook-their odds making. Sites that carry a large number of events usually have a weak spot or two, especially in the lesser bet sports. It would be tough to find a sports betting site that isn’t current on football or basketball since so many people bet on these sports. But hockey, baseball, boxing, golf, tennis and NASCAR odds can vary a lot from site to site. Shop around and you may find some great odds that are tough to turn down.
Bodog, Bookmaker, The Greek and PlayersOnly are all leaders in Internet sports betting, providing some of the best service, widest range of betting opportunities and finest security. Still, bettors should shop around; look for other sites that have some of the same great qualities but that may offer something different or better. Don’t just fall into the laps of the big guys. Checking out their competition will help keep them honest, prodding them to continue to work hard to attract your hard-earned money.
Finance
Beware of Acai Berry Diet Pill Scams!
All of the reliable and credible scientific literature done on acai is related to the antioxidant capacity and the oil composition of the berry. Companies promoting acai as a weight loss aid purposely conceal the contents of their product. They claim to provide a product in pill form that is acai. They fail to reveal what % of that pill is acai and whether it is made from freeze-dried or spray-dried powder. Acai does not possess the capacity to drive, create or stimulate weight loss. It is considered a superfood based on its nutritional profile. A superfood does not mean that it supports weight loss. The product being sold by this company does not work because it cannot work based on their claims.
If you try contacting any of the companies selling the miracle Acai diet pills, you will most likely be connected to an answering service. When you ask the service if they had a way to contact the company directly, you will probably be told that they did not have access to any phone numbers except for the toll number listed on the website. If you ask what the name of the company was for whom they were providing this service you will mostly likely find the business names to be unregistered, in other words, the company is hiding. They fail to provide a physical address, a reliable phone number to a company headquarters nor are they searchable via Google or the state they do business in.
These companies all have the ear marks of organizations involved in scamming the public. There is no recourse. In their terms of service and privacy statements they are very clear about taking the customers private information with the intent to sell and resell. In addition to this they clearly state that they will use ‘cookies’ an internet term of describing the act of monitoring their customers’ internet use. Essentially they say that when you buy a product from them they are not only going to sell and resell all of your private information but they say that the purchase in effect creates a contract with the customer that allows the company to monitor and spy on their customers so that they may gain more private information to sell and resell.
Here is what the Terms of Service on one of the websites actually states:
1.2 Third Party List Information.
XXXX collects information from individuals when an individual provides information to a third party and XXXX subsequently purchases, licenses, or otherwise acquires the information from the third party (the “Seller”). Such purchased information may include, but is not limited to, an individual’s name, email address, street address, zip code, telephone numbers (including cell phone numbers and carriers), birth date, gender, salary range, credit card information, education and marital status, occupation, industry of employment, personal and online interests, and such other information as the individual may have provided to the Seller (together, “Third Party List Information”). When acquiring Third Party List Information, XXXX seeks assurances from the Seller that the Seller has a right to transfer the Third Party List Information to XXXX and that the Seller has a right to provide offers from advertisers to the individuals whose personal information is included on the Seller’s list.
In other words, it appears to be a phishing scam. Their terms of service allows them, by a “contract”, to use your personal information any way they wish! Phishing refers to the process of tricking you into giving up personal details such as your bank account or credit card details, or your passwords. Phishing is prevalent on the internet today and you must be very careful of this phenomenon and protect your personal information.
The Acai Berry Diet [http://ripoffreport.com/searchresults.asp?q5=acai%20berry&q1=ALL&q4=&q6=&q3=&q2=&q7=&searchtype=0&submit2=Search!&Search=Search] “Free Trial” is a sophisticated “bait and switch” scheme. If you don’t cancel the product after receiving it, you will be billed about $80 on your credit card for your “Free Trial”. Not only that, they will bill you EVERY month about $80 until you cancel the monthly subscription. But since they promise you that you will lose 50 pounds of weight, a normal customer would probably give the product some time to see if it actually works before canceling. But by the time they see that it doesn’t work, their credit card could have been charged $80-160. Some of the terms of service refuse any returns so the customer is stuck with the bill and the ineffective product. In other words, it’s a perfect scam.
Always check the terms of service and privacy policies of an online store before you buy anything. A reputable store should have trust icons such Hacker Safe, McAfee Secure or BBBOnline which validates a companies’ physical address, phone number which should also be listed on their home page or in their “About Us” page. You can also use a free plugin for your browser by McAfee.com called SiteAdvisor to indicate if a website is safe while you are doing searches in Google, yahoo or msn. If a website hasn’t been validated, you will see a question mark, otherwise the site will have a green checkmark. Also, some sites have been flagged if they have been caught sending spam emails or using fraudulent schemes.
