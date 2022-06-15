News
Do People Still Follow Warren Jeffs?
Warren Jeffs is the President of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FDLS Church). A documentary miniseries named ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’ directed by Rachel Dretzin was released on Netflix on 8 June 2022. The four-episode- long series revealed the horrific exercises and ceremonies forced by Warren Jeffs and his authority. He committed a lot of felonies and crimes like underage marriage, polygamy, sexual harassment, etc.
Warren Jeffs held an extremely reputable position as the President of FDLS Church. But his actions contradicted the responsibility he was given. Thousands of his followers stopped looking up to him after learning the truth about him. But there are still a few people in his community who believe his lies. The fact that there is nothing religious or sacred about him doesn’t seem to faze them.
People from the community pray for Jeffs to break out of Prison. He asks too much from his disciples by blaming them for him not being out of the cell yet because they don’t pray hard enough. So, his followers pray all day and keep fast for his safety.
Where is Warren Jeffs Now?
Warren Jeffs is currently paying the price of his crimes by spending his time in prison. According to sources, he is locked up in a Louis C. Powledge Unit prison in Palestine in Texas. Jeffs was sentenced to a life sentence in prison plus twenty years in 2006. He was also made to pay a fine of ten thousand dollars. Warren Jeffs will not be released from prison until 22 July 2038.
Is Warren Jeffs Still the President of FDLS?
Even though Warren Jeffs is now in prison, he still runs the FDLS. He is allowed to run the community from Prison by sending letters to his daughters and some other contacts. Occasional visits by a single family member are also permitted. He gives directions to the other brothers of FDLS on running the community.
What Did Warren Jeffs Do?
Warren Jeffs kept polygamous relations with approximately twenty wives. Later when he was arrested, he had around seventy-eight wives along with sixty children and thousands of grandchildren. He made the sacred union of FDLS like a cult. Nonetheless, he completely shut the members of FDLS off from the outside world. He was involved in numerous underage marriages. Jeffs arranged the marriages of several girls who were younger than seventeen years with the member of FDSL. He had twenty-four underage wives. He sexually assaulted girls and minors for which he was charged with two felonies. However, he was accused of incest, sexual relations with minors, aggravated sexual assault of children, underage marriage, rape, etc. Warren Jeffs’ name was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List in 2006 for escaping the charges of arranging illegal marriages between underage girls and his old male followers in return for their loyalty to him.
Warren Jeffs in Prison
Jeffs tried to commit suicide in prison in 2017 by hanging himself. In 2009, he kept a strenuous fast and almost starved himself to death. He was put in a coma by doctors in prison in 2011, which was essential to save his life. He had become extremely weak at that time due to regular fasting. Other medical conditions like Ulcers had also developed which needed to be treated.
Vivek Agnihotri Angry Response To Naseeruddin Shah’s Comment On ‘The Kashmir Files’
Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files‘ has been the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year and still continues to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. The movie was released in March with a low budget but unexpectedly broke the box office and collected Rs 252.90 crore in India.
The second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2022 is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy film is directed by Anees Bazmee starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The box-office collection of the latest release touched Rs 163.15 crore so far and is expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark soon.
The Kashmir Files still continue to attract controversies and criticism.
Naseeruddin Shah on The Kashmir Files
Recently in an interview with NDTV, the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was asked about his opinion on the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files and superstars like Akshay Kumar doing films like Samrat Prithviraj.
Naseeruddin Shah reacted to its success and called it an “almost fictionalised” film. He said,
“They want to be on the winning side.” And went to call The Kashmir Files “an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus” and even stated that the “government is promoting it”.
Shah also went on to say that there will be a rise in the number of “pseudo-patriotic films” in India due to the success of films like The Kashmir Files.
Vivek Agnihotri didn’t spare a moment when he got to know about it and reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s statement, by sharing a clip from the interview where the actor can be heard talking about the consequences of genocide and saying that when you talk about it “you get a slap on the wrist”.
By sharing the video, Vivek tweeted,
“I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country.”
Here is the video:
I agree with this.
You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country. pic.twitter.com/sU4lePOfe0
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 8, 2022
Most people are unaware that The Kashmir Files is not the first film in Vivek Agnihotri’s political thriller franchise. The first film, The Tashkent Files actually starred Naseeruddin Shah in a prominent role.
In the interview, the veteran actor was also asked about the silence of the Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.
He said,
“I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”
When asked about Shah Rukh Khan he even cited Aryan Khan’s drug case as an example and said,
“What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything.”
Why Is Hustle Rated R?
Who doesn’t love to watch Adam Sandler right? well, at least it is quite evident that people love watching him and his movies since the release of Hustle which has captured the position in the Netflix’s top 10 list and most watched films and has also received a lot of positive reviews feedback. However, one thing that Is eating up the minds of those who haven’t seen the film yet is why it has been rated R, and what is there in the movie that doesn’t make it apt for all the viewers. Well like always we are here to answer that and the answer is in this article, so keep on reading.
Hustle Rated R
Hustle directed by Jeremiah Zagar is rated R which implies that it is recommended for adults and mature audiences. The reason for its rating is the language. The movie is inspirational but does consist of harsh language and crude jokes that might not be suitable for family movie night. There are several curse words but they used them for generating comedy. Even though it has been rated R one thing can be said that it is mild if compared to other R Rater movies. Apart from this the movie does not necessarily consist of nudity and there are no sex scenes, there are just verbal references but nothing is shown. There isn’t any use or reference to drugs too.
About Hustle
Taylor Materne and Will Fetters written movie is a feel-good and inspiring sport-based movie that has comedy and drama. It is based on Stanley who is an aging international scout for National Basketball Association and is always on the search for bright players. This search has kept him away from his family too. He is then promoted to the position of assistant coach so that he can give time to his family.
But unfortunately, that does not last for long and he is demoted back to scouts duty and this time he is sent overseas for the hunt. Now you will get to see the real fun as he is at the hunt and meets Bo and tries to talk to him and convince him. Meanwhile, this is where a lot of hustle and bustle takes place. But definitely with that of comedy making this movie different from other sports films and a must-watch.
The Cast
The cast of this sports comedy movie includes some talented cast like Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman, Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz, and Queen Latifah as Teresa Sugerman. Along with them, Ben Foster as Vince Merrick, Kenny Smith as Leon Rich, and Robert Duvall as Rex Merrick is also there. Apart from them, there are other actors like Heidi Gardner, Ainhoa Pillet, and Anthony Edwards.
Where To Watch?
The feel-good sports comedy came out on June 3 and it’s available on June 8 to be watched exclusively on Netflix. The movie extends for 1 hour and 58 minutes. It is currently standing in the Top 10 list on Netflix.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Pension rules have changed, know who will get the benefit now
7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Defense has increased the maximum limit of family pension of its employees. Many other important changes have taken place under this. Let’s know the new rules.
7th Pay Commission Family Pension: The Ministry of Defense has changed the rules of family pension. Under the new rule, the amount of family pension of central employees working in the defense sector has been increased. The Ministry of Defense has increased the maximum limit of family pension for those employees who are associated with the defense sector. According to the Seventh Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission), the limit of pension has been increased.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the highest salary after the Seventh Pay Commission (CPC) has been revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Along with this, the amount of family pension has been increased according to the 7th Pay Commission to the children or dependents of the employees working in the defense sector.
Family pension revised
According to the news of PTI, the Department of Pension and Pension Welfare (DoPW) has revised the upper limit of 2 family pensions. Under this, if both the parents of the children in a family are central employees, then they are being given a family pension of Rs 1.25 lakh every month. Apart from this, in some cases, 30 percent of the salary of 2.5 lakh i.e. 75000 rupees is being given to the children as family pension.
What is the new rule on pension
After the 7th Pay Commission, the payment in government jobs has been revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The rules of pension to children have also changed. According to the notification of the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW), two limits have been changed to Rs 1.25 lakh per month and Rs 75,000 per month.
Compensation rule also announced
Apart from this, the amount of compensation has also been given to the person whom the defense employees have made their nominee during the course of the job. Apart from this, the Pensioners Department said in a coming memorandum that if the defense employee has not nominated anyone during his service and dies while on duty, then the amount of compensation will be divided equally among the family members.
Earlier this was the rule on pension
Earlier, if both the pensioners died, then as per sub rule (3) of rule 54, the limit of two pensions to the child or children was Rs 45,000, according to sub rule (2) of rule 54, both the pensions of the family were Rs 27,000. is applicable per month. The ceilings of pension of Rs 5,000 and Rs 27,000 are the highest at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent of Rs 90,000 per month under Rule 54(11) of CCS rules, as per the Sixth Pay Commission,
