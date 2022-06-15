Do People Still Follow Warren Jeffs?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Warren Jeffs is the President of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FDLS Church). A documentary miniseries named ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’ directed by Rachel Dretzin was released on Netflix on 8 June 2022. The four-episode- long series revealed the horrific exercises and ceremonies forced by Warren Jeffs and his authority. He committed a lot of felonies and crimes like underage marriage, polygamy, sexual harassment, etc.

Warren Jeffs held an extremely reputable position as the President of FDLS Church. But his actions contradicted the responsibility he was given. Thousands of his followers stopped looking up to him after learning the truth about him. But there are still a few people in his community who believe his lies. The fact that there is nothing religious or sacred about him doesn’t seem to faze them.

People from the community pray for Jeffs to break out of Prison. He asks too much from his disciples by blaming them for him not being out of the cell yet because they don’t pray hard enough. So, his followers pray all day and keep fast for his safety.

Where is Warren Jeffs Now?

Warren Jeffs is currently paying the price of his crimes by spending his time in prison. According to sources, he is locked up in a Louis C. Powledge Unit prison in Palestine in Texas. Jeffs was sentenced to a life sentence in prison plus twenty years in 2006. He was also made to pay a fine of ten thousand dollars. Warren Jeffs will not be released from prison until 22 July 2038.

Is Warren Jeffs Still the President of FDLS?

Even though Warren Jeffs is now in prison, he still runs the FDLS. He is allowed to run the community from Prison by sending letters to his daughters and some other contacts. Occasional visits by a single family member are also permitted. He gives directions to the other brothers of FDLS on running the community.

What Did Warren Jeffs Do?

Warren Jeffs kept polygamous relations with approximately twenty wives. Later when he was arrested, he had around seventy-eight wives along with sixty children and thousands of grandchildren. He made the sacred union of FDLS like a cult. Nonetheless, he completely shut the members of FDLS off from the outside world. He was involved in numerous underage marriages. Jeffs arranged the marriages of several girls who were younger than seventeen years with the member of FDSL. He had twenty-four underage wives. He sexually assaulted girls and minors for which he was charged with two felonies. However, he was accused of incest, sexual relations with minors, aggravated sexual assault of children, underage marriage, rape, etc. Warren Jeffs’ name was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List in 2006 for escaping the charges of arranging illegal marriages between underage girls and his old male followers in return for their loyalty to him.

Warren Jeffs in Prison

Jeffs tried to commit suicide in prison in 2017 by hanging himself. In 2009, he kept a strenuous fast and almost starved himself to death. He was put in a coma by doctors in prison in 2011, which was essential to save his life. He had become extremely weak at that time due to regular fasting. Other medical conditions like Ulcers had also developed which needed to be treated.

