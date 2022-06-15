Connect with us

Blockchain

EarthFund New Launch Made Setting Up Funding DAO Simple

Published

15 seconds ago

on

EarthFund New Launch Made Setting Up Funding DAO Simple
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A decentralized platform EarthFund that allows anyone to set up funding Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) for causes they care about, was launched today (June 15, 2022). 

As mentioned above EarthFund is a decentralized platform, in that anyone can able set up DAOs to fund any meaningful impact. This decentralized platform makes everything easier and simpler, founders, donors, and users can make their voices heard in the real world with a simple UI and a full-stack ecosystem approach.

Furthermore, previously there is a concept of creating a Decentralized Autonomous Organization like Constitution DAO or UkraineDAO to fund real-world causes that have become mainstream. But, unfortunately, they are not impactful as expected.

Moreover, in past even for the experienced and trained solidity developers, setting up a funding DAO was a very difficult task. But EarthFund has changed the entire situation, anyone can create a funding DAO more simply and easily. Simple UI and a full-stack ecosystem will be the biggest advantage for EarthFund compared to others. 

Eventually, Dr. Lucy Tweed, will launch the Carbon Removal cause to support community-led carbon removal projects and Deepak Chopra, will focus on raising funds for mental health projects around the world. 

Aim of EarthFund

The main focused aim of EarthFund is to solve several issues that have disillusioned people from donating to worthwhile causes. The main factor among them is the accountability of funds, usually for administrative purposes charities will take between 26% and 87% of donated funds, and the rest will be deployed as the creators see fit. Henceforth, blockchain ecosystem transparency can make the biggest impact on charity giving efficiency. 

Hence, Co-founder of EarthFund, Adam Boalt mentioned, “We think crypto has an unparalleled opportunity to be a massive force for good, but it hasn’t been fully adopted yet mainly because of usability”

As simple, everyone can use its inttuitive UI to set up their funding DAO for a cause they care about, attract funds, and offer token holders both a real say in the project and the incentive needed to turn the dream into reality.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bill Gates Supposes NFT as Greater Fool Theory

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Bill Gates Supposes NFT as Greater Fool Theory
google news

54 seconds ago |