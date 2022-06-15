Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum L2 Scaling Solution Optimism Announces Addition of Ankr as an RPC Provider

Published

2 mins ago

on

Ethereum L2 Scaling Solution Optimism Announces Addition of Ankr as an RPC Provider
For Ethereum blockchain users, Ankr, a rapidly expanding supplier of Web3 infrastructure, is proud to announce that it is now an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) provider for Optimism, a lightning-fast, and inexpensive Layer-2 scaling solution. Ankr is now an RPC provider for 17 blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche, as a result of this agreement. Using RPCs, many apps may communicate with the blockchain at the same time.

More than 50 blockchains are served by the Ankr Protocol on an average of six billion blockchain queries daily. Optimism’s public RPC resources have been greatly expanded thanks to Ankr’s high-performance RPC node technology.

According to Matthew Slipper, OP Labs’ Head of Engineering:

“Apps and integrations choose to build in the Optimism ecosystem because they feel aligned with our values and culture and appreciate the tooling and technical options available to them. In response to requests from our community, we’re excited to offer Ankr as an additional Optimism RPC provider.”

Scalability is brought to Ethereum by using optimistic rollups. In order to cut transaction costs and improve throughput, Optimism submits the transaction data to Ethereum while processing transactions off-chain. Since its start, Optimism has saved its consumers over a billion dollars in gas costs.

Greg Gopman, the Chief Marketing Officer at Ankr, said:

“We love what Optimism is building for the future of Ethereum. Ankr is happy to do our part to provide a fast and reliable RPC service for their users.”

Dapp developers searching for more Optimism RPC endpoints would also benefit significantly from this alliance. With the public and premium RPCs in place, developers may perform requests and look up on-chain data in the same way they would be able to do with a self-hosted complete node of Optimism.

Ankr provides a geo-distributed and decentralized Optimism RPC consisting of several independent blockchain nodes operating globally for low latency and dependable connections to build the global Optimism network. ANKR tokens will be offered to Optimism node operators in exchange for adding their nodes to the load balancer.

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange Billium Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Platform

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Crypto Exchange Billium Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Platform
A Dubai-based crypto exchange is launching a revolutionary Copy Trading platform. Copy Trading is a mutually beneficial relationship for both amateur and professional traders. The platform will allow new traders to copy and trade like professionals are bringing even more innovation to the space.

When it comes to trading, having the right information is always the difference between making a profit and a loss. With Billium, amateur traders are assured of always getting real-time updates from their preferred professional traders.

Not only does Billium plan to shake up the Copy Trading world, but it is also launching products across the beloved spot and margin trading platforms. Billium’s mission is to increase the popularity of Copy Trading across the UAE, Turkey, and Russian markets.

Copy Trading is the process whereby a user can copy and place the exact trades that a professional has placed. In doing so, they increase their chances of profit and a portion of the profit is provided to the professional as an incentive to produce more successful trades. It ensures that beginners can make a profit while they continue on their learning journey, eliminating the established risks of making losses when an individual first starts trading.

Billium ensures the authenticity of the professional traders by taking them through a rigorous vetting process. Only traders with a verifiable track record of successful trades are allowed to register as professional traders. It compiles the strategies, statistics, trades, and records of the professionals and makes them available to amateur traders. This is to help guide its users on the best trades to copy.

Its advanced algorithms come into play to provide timely updates to users. What this does is to make sure that a trader does not miss any trades from the professional they are attached to. Trades are placed in a timely fashion without any lag issues.

The Best Of Billium

Billium prioritizes the safety of its users above all else. This is why its platform features two-factor authentication, among other security measures, to ensure user accounts are protected at all times. This emphasis on safety spills over into the way the platform handles flagged transactions.

Unlike other trading platforms, when the algorithms of Billium flag a transaction, the funds are not frozen on the exchange. Instead, they are returned to the sender account. This provides every single user a safety net of not worrying if they will have their funds seized or frozen. It includes not having to worry about the regulatory scrutiny that comes with high-volume trading.

The Billium exchange features a highly liquid order book that pulls liquidity from the top crypto exchanges in the world. This ensures that users are not exposed to any form of slippage. The crypto exchange also enhances user profitability up to a 5x leverage.

More To Come

Billium is currently in its Beta testing phase but from all information provided, it is gearing up to bring a unique product to its users. The crypto exchange will feature a friendly interface that is easy to use. It also puts safety above all else to ensure that users do not lose their funds.

Among other things, Billium will offer a liquidity aggregator, advanced API for trading robots, and reliable order execution. Others include high-frequency trading and scalping strategies and a very liquid order book in addition to its advanced algorithms.

The “BILT” token, the official token of the Billium exchange, will be launched within the year. The exchange is expected to hit more than 100,000 thousand users in its main regions, which are Turkey and Russia, and plans to get a license to operate in Europe.

 

Blockchain

What is Celsius? – Look Inside

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

What is Celsius? - Look Inside
  • Withdrawals from the Celsius Network had been halted.
  • CEL holders get better rates.
  • Celsius will creates a supply and demand cycle for CEL.

Celsius calls itself a network and refers to a community as well as an executive team. But the Celsius white paper looks like a marketing desk. With Celsius users can join the platform, deposit cryptocurrency, and apply for loans.

Celsius looks like moreover selling pamphlet.

What is Celsius Look Inside
Celsius Website screenshot

The Celsius (CEL)

The Celsius network is made up for lenders who accept cryptocurrencies as a deposit, borrowers who have access to leveraged trading tools and the Celsius service, which manages everything, including funds and protocols on exchanges.

It’s made by converting borrowers’ dollar fees into CEL, which are then awarded to lenders following a charge reduction in order to create a value-driven lending and borrowing platform.

In technical terms Celsius seems unable to explain why it requires a token. They only needed the token for the artificial economy as well as to raise funds through a presale and crowd sale.

CEL holders get better rates and Celsius claims that its service creates a supply and demand cycle for CEL by regulating everything between borrowers and lenders.

Multiple advantage strategies such as the $GBTC arbitrage and futures market contango, gave traders risk-free rewards in 2021 and these enabled market neutral trade and allowed many to profit from the yield.

Celsius suspended everything since consumers were withdrawing funds and markets were falling. This is one among the things that happened after users were notified on Sunday that withdrawals from the Celsius Network had been halted.

Celsius (CEL) traded at $0.666539 USD with a trading volume of $137,778,398 USD and the market cap is $159,211,815 USD. CEL lost 91% from its all-time high of $8.02 which was recorded one year ago. 

Blockchain

Bitcoin Miners' Exchange Flow Rises To Seven-Month High Amid Bloodbath

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Bitcoin Miners' Exchange Flow Rises To Seven-Month High Amid Bloodbath
Bitcoin mining profitability has plummeted by more than 75% from the market peak, and is now at its lowest level since October 2020.

Bitcoin Price Plummets Further

Bitcoin’s price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20,800 on Wednesday, down from an all-time high of $68,788 by more than 70%. Despite the fact that the price has already returned above $21,000, important market indications indicate that bears still have a strong grip on the current market.

The Bitcoin Miners to Exchange Flow, a metric that measures the amount of BTC transferred from miners to crypto exchanges, hit a seven-month high of 9,476. The increase in exchange flows suggests that miners are selling their BTC in anticipation of a price drop.

BTC miners'exchange flow. Source: Glassnode.

Related article | Exchange Inflows Ramp Up As Crypto Investors Clamor To Exit Market

Miners Actions Signals Market Sentiment

BTC miners’ activities often mirror broader market sentiment, as they typically sell BTC to avoid losing money on their mining payouts. The large drop in mining profitability explains the increase in Bitcoin miners selling activity.

Mining profitability has plummeted by more than 75% since its peak, and Bitcoin’s hash price is at $0.0950/TH/day, the lowest since October 2020.

Bitcoin 

BTC/USD falls to a 52-week low. Source: TradingView

The netflow of miners to exchanges has also improved. When the miner netflow is positive, it means that more coins are being transmitted to exchanges than to individual wallets. This type of activity indicates that miners are negative on the price and are feeling pressured to sell.

With the price of BTC falling below $21,000, many BTC mining rigs have become unprofitable and may be shut down if the price does not recover. As the whole market value went below $1 trillion, the rest of the crypto market followed BTC’s price behavior.

BTC has gone through a number of bull cycles in the last decade, each followed by an 80%-90% drop from its peak. The BTC price, on the other hand, has never gone below the previous cycle’s all-time high. BTC is currently trading at its 2017 high of $19,783, and any sell-off from here might drive it back into 2017 territory.

Related article | TA: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Recovery, $23K Presents Resistance

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView.com
