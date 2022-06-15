Exchange Inflows Ramp Up As Crypto Investors Clamor To Exit Market

With the crypto market’s decline, there have been a number of things that have changed drastically in the space. Mostly, investors have been rushing to get out of the market before the crash takes more of their funds. What this has led to has been a significant increase in the number of cryptocurrencies that are flowing to exchanges. Most notably have been Bitcoin and Ethereum, whose daily exchange inflows have touched billions of dollars.

Billions In Crypto To Exchanges

The data for the last 24 hours shows that the amount of funds that are being transferred into centralized exchanges is up over the last week. Instead of the sub-$1 billion figures that have usually been recorded, the volume has ramped up significantly.

Glassnode reports that more than $3 billion in Bitcoin had moved into exchanges over the last 24 hours. In total, there was $3.2 billion worth of BTC recorded to have flowed into exchanges, with $3.3 billion flowing out, leading to a negative net flow of -$103.5 million.

The same was the case with Ethereum which had also seen $2.1 billion flowing in while $1.5 billion had flowed out. The positive net flow of $532.4 million for Ethereum is in line with the outflow trend that had been recorded for the digital asset over the last couple of months.

Interestingly, although high, the numbers for the last 24 hours are almost 50% below what was recorded on Sunday. This is understandable given that the majority of the market crash had happened in the late hours of Sunday, thus causing investors to want to move their funds.

Total market cap below $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

To put this in perspective, Sunday had seen $6.5 billion worth of bitcoin flow into centralized exchanges, while Ethereum’s numbers had clocked as high as $3.7 billion in the same time period.

Tether Outflows Says No Accumulation

Tether is the largest of the stablecoins and possesses the largest range of crypto trading pairs that are present in the market. Its inflow and outflow trend has often helped to know if crypto investors were looking to purchase coins or were in fact dumping their coins.

The Tether inflows and outflows for the last two days show that instead of trying to accumulate, investors are heading for the safety provided by these stablecoins. On Sunday, USDT inflows were slightly above outflows, which does not spell good news for the crypto market. This trend has now continued as the last 24 hours have now seen inflows matching outflows.

What this indicates is that investors are not buying up bitcoin or Ethereum. Rather, they are converting their cryptocurrencies into stablecoins to escape the extreme volatility of the current market.

Featured image from Forbes India, chart from TradingView.com

