‘Game Change Game,’ documentary about NBA in lockdown and Black Lives Matter protests, premieres at Tribeca Fest
Put 300 NBA players and their outsized personalities in a bubble, give some of them cameras to record themselves, add the tension of social justice unrest, and you get “Game Change Game,” a Tribeca Festival documentary that gives viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the basketball league coped during the turbulent summer of 2020.
The brainchild of former MTV president Christina Norman, who is now Head of Content at the National Basketball Players Association, the movie had its world premiere Tuesday at the SVA Theater in Chelsea.
The 110-minute film, directed by first-time directors Spike Jordan and Maxime Quoilin, features in-depth interviews with Phoenix Suns point guard and former union president Chris Paul, Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Sterling Brown and Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, as well as basketball greats like Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson and NBA coach Doc Rivers.
“Our mission is to represent the real player’s voice and that was the guiding light of all of this,” Norman told the Daily News.
“In the summer of 2020, when the world was burning down, I was sitting around trying to figure out what kind of content do I make now. The players were inspired to use their voices, to call for justice, to wake up the world, and to really lean in and get involved.”
The revealing footage shows how as basketball — and much of the sports world — shut down while coronavirus tore through the country and the world, the NBA decided to restart the season by isolating players in what they called a “bubble.”
All 22 teams arrived at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on July 7, nearly four months after the NBA season had shut down. Many of them stayed for almost three months.
Jordan and Quoilin, better known for Kanye West, Nas and Travis Scott music videos, used a multi-layered storytelling style to display the emotions of the players as they were cloistered and faced intense isolation.
Within those surreal 18 months of filming, the players faced life-changing events: They had to confront an unknown virus that was swiftly killing thousands and they were locked down from the outside world for the sake of keeping the billion-dollar basketball industry alive.
At the same time, social justice protests and marches were breaking out as the country grappled with the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
“Being an NBA player doesn’t exclude me from no conversations, at all,” Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says in the film. “First and foremost, I am a Black man and I’m a member of this community.”
In one of the more harrowing scenes, Rivers, 60, reveals his own encounter with racism, when skinheads burned down his home because he was “interracially married.”
“It’s one thing to make a tweet, but it’s another thing to go out there and embody what you’re saying,” Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle says as the cameras cut to him taking to the streets with Black Lives Matter protestors.
Social justice activists and victims of police brutality are also heard in “Game Change Game,” including author and activist Kimberly Jones who rallied for the elevation of Black people.
“This movement that we call the Black Lives Matter movement is really the Black Deaths Matter movement because we haven’t even begun to talk about Black lives …We’re in the streets everyday fighting for recognition and justice for Black death,” Jones says.
“We couldn’t just do like a straight documentary kind of story … We wanted something that was visually exciting that spoke to the players in the same language that they speak,” said Norman.
Jordan described the film as both timeless and timely.
“I have to say that because of what it’s about and how it’s 2022, and we’re still going through the same stuff, we’re still fighting for justice, our rights as people, as Black and brown people,” the co-director told The News.
What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?
Warren Steed Jeffs, a Mormon polygamist, headed the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) (LDS). The main Mormon Church (LDS) outlawed polygamy more than a century ago. The FLDS is adamantly opposed to polygamy and believes that men must practice it to get the highest degree of salvation from God in the hereafter. Rulon Jeffs, popularly known to his followers as Uncle Rulon, was the FLDS president from 1986 until 2002. He was married at least 20 times and had at least 60 children.
Warren Jeffs replaced his father as president and “prophet,” and he still rules the FLDS today. Before being elected president, the president of Alta Academy, an FLDS private school in Little Cottonwood Canyon, worked as the school’s principal. He also worked as a pastor’s counselor. Rebecca Wall left after his father’s death, and another denied to marry; he married all but two of his wives after his father’s death. He is legally married to Naomi Jessop.
About The Arrest
Warren Jeffs was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List in May 2006 after he left Utah on charges of felony confederate rape of a 14 to 18-year-old female. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to return to Utah to face two first-degree felony charges of accomplice rape for arranging the marriage of 14-year-old Elissa Wall and her cousin Allen Steed in August 2006, when he was imprisoned in Las Vegas.
Wall has published a book for the first time about growing up in a polygamous cult, marrying a teenager, and avoiding Warren Jeffs. While awaiting trial in Arizona, Warren Jeffs was accused of eight more crimes, including incest and sexual contact with minors. In Utah, he was censured to 10 years to life in prison in September 2007 for two counts of rape as an accomplice.
Where Is Warren Jeffs Now?
Warren Jeffs, now 66 years old, was found guilty in 2011 of two felony counts of child sexual assault and is now serving a life sentence in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to a following 20 years in jail and fined $10,000. Even though he resigned as president of the FLDS Church on 20th November 2007, Warren Jeff is still venerated as a leader and prophet by established members of the church. Campaigners are chancing to secure his release from prison. In 2012, Warren Jeffs published Jesus Christ’s Message To All Nations, a call to action for all people.
Streaming On
This is a must-see for lovers of true-crime documentaries. Netflix’s Pray and Obey is a great method to remain sweet. Warren Jeffs, the self-proclaimed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), is the subject of a four-part documentary series.
In 2008, distressing evidence of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse was discovered at the Yearning for Zion Ranch (YZR) in West Texas. Over 400 children have been taken from their homes and put in protective care. Eventually, Jeffs was charged with child sexual assault.
What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?
Little Tijuana returns with the same name but Asian-inspired menu and craft cocktails
If you’ve ever been young and out late in Minneapolis, seeking sustenance after bar close, chances are you have been to Little Tijuana, aka Little T’s.
Sadly, the Tex-Mex joint on Eat Street in the Whittier neighborhood closed during the pandemic after 60 years in business.
Good news! The restaurant is getting a refresh by some of the key players behind nearby Petit Leon, but if you’re looking for a greasy chimichanga to soak up the booze, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Though the team is keeping the name — it’s a neighborhood landmark, after all — they’re switching up nearly everything else and will be serving a menu of foods inspired by chef Dan Manosack’s visits to night markets in Asia, but also takes inspiration from foods closer to home. Joining Manosack (Petit Leon, Lyn 65) as owners are cocktail director Travis Serbus (Petit Leon), Bennett Johnson (Tattersall Distilling) and Benjamin Rients (Petit Leon and Lyn 65).
“Little Tijuana is a cultural landmark, so we wanted to keep pieces of the original, nostalgic vibe but totally revamp the space, drinks and food,” Serbus said in a news release. “This is a place that welcomes you in to unwind, feel good and connect with others through craft cocktails and delicious food.”
The menu will include sandwiches, pastas, small plates and snacks, with vegetarian and vegan options. There will be a slushie machine cranking out boozy pina coladas and frozen Amaro and diet cola. There will be a margarita (of course) and a mezcal old-fashioned, but also a Long Island tea on tap.
The hours of operation will be 4 p.m.-1 a.m. daily except Tuesdays, and the full menu will be available until midnight, with bar service until 1 a.m.
The restaurant opens Thursday, June 16.
Little Tijuana: 17 26th St. E., Minneapolis
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die?
Daniel Craig reveals why No Time to Die ended the way it did with Javier Bardem. No Time to Die, James Bond’s 25th film, is the latest in a series of films based on Ian Fleming’s novels, which began with Sean Connery’s Dr. No in 1962. Even though the film’s release was often delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, it was welcomed with widespread acclaim when it was ultimately released. The film’s success was attributed to bold narrative choices, Craig’s performance, and cinematography.
Craig’s 007 sacrificed his life for the sake of the plot to protect the safety of his family. Following the unexpected death of James Bond, many fans were horrified and dismayed that the film series would not continue as it has in the past. Fans have been asking why Bond was slain and what this means for the future of the James Bond brand since the film’s premiere.
Everything About It
A recent interview with fellow Bond actor Javier Bardem (who played Skyfall villain Raoul Silva) has disclosed additional information regarding Craig’s reason for assassinating James Bond. The actor said in Casino Royale that he wants Bond to die and has been waiting for the right opportunity ever since. Many people may be surprised. Given the film’s powerful emotional finale, he believes the character’s death in No Time to Die came at precisely the right time. See the whole of his quote here:
I’d had this idea for a long time, and I intended to kill him off in Casino Royale for a variety of reasons. The other is conceited. I believe it was time to call it a day. I’ll be content to walk away until someone else comes along and invents something completely fresh.
The Cast
Bond feels Swann betrayed him in Italy, resulting in a retelling of “Skyfall’s” plot five years after the prologue. Bond is brought back by the theft of a DNA-targeting weaponized virus, although he is originally tied to the CIA via Felix Leiter (a charmingly laid-back Jeffrey Wright) and Logan Ash (Billy Magnussen). James has been replaced by Nomi (Lashana Lynch) at MI6, and he does not trust M. (Ralph Fiennes). Bond still has Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) behind the scenes, but he’s convinced M knows more about the current threat than he’s letting on (of course he does). It’s a full cast of espionage professionals from all over the globe, but these superb supporting actors are given remarkably little to do but move the story toward its predictable conclusion.
No Time To Die Plot
James Bond has settled in Jamaica after retiring from active service and is enjoying the island’s laid-back lifestyle. But his tranquility is short-lived, as an old CIA friend called Felix Leiter approaches him and seeks his aid. Bond is placed on the trail of an unidentified adversary in possession of a potentially devastating new technology when the operation to rescue a kidnapped scientist proves to be far riskier than expected.
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die?
