Girls state lacrosse: Chanhassen 18, Stillwater 4

Chanhassen entered the girls lacrosse state tournament as the top seed and favorite to take home the crown — and nothing it did in Tuesday’s quarterfinals will change that perception.

If anything, the Storm only further cemented themselves as the team to beat.

Chanhassen dominated from beginning to end in its 18-4 victory over unseeded Stillwater at Roseville Area High School.

On a day in which the other three favorites were pushed to the brink, Chanhassen enforced its will.

The Storm scored the first three goals of the game and led 6-1 at the break. Junior attacker Allie Welder scored four times to pace Chanhassen (16-1), while Storm goalie Katie Colleran dominated in net.

“She absolutely killed it,” said Storm senior attacker Isabella Detienne, who added a pair of goals herself.

Frankly, the entire team did.

“I think we played really, really well. We just rose above the heat, above everything here,” Detienne said. “Just top to bottom, it was crazy.”

Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said the Storm simply executed their game plan better than Stillwater (12-5).

Jessica Miggler netted the Ponies’ lone first half goal. Stillwater was back in the tournament after experiencing a rare section loss in 2021. This week’s experience, Schmitz noted, is important for the program.

“It’s definitely the experience that we need to take the program in the direction that we want it to go in,” Schmitz said. “Seeing these top teams in the state, it gives us the competition that I want our players to be seeing to be able to improve.”

As for Chanhassen, Detienne’s only concern was that Tuesday’s dominance could bloat the Storm’s egos.

“I think we have to keep it in check a little bit, because we know now teams are going to be gunning for us even more,” she said. “We just have to go into every (game) thinking it could be our last.”