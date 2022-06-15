News
Gophers football adds seventh in-state recruit in Shakopee’s Garrison Monroe
The Gophers football program received a commitment for a third straight day on Tuesday when Shakopee athlete Garrison Monroe pledged to the U for the 2023 recruiting class.
Monroe, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, received a scholarship offer from Minnesota during a visit to campus on Tuesday.
Minnesota is now up to 15 total commitments for next year’s class, including seven from the state. This is the most in-state commitments in any recruiting class under P.J. Fleck, besting the five Minnesotans in his initial class in 2017, when the brand new head coach honored those who pledged to former coach Tracy Claeys.
Monroe had other reported offers from South Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Iowa and North Dakota. Monroe, who has been listed as a defensive back, thanked Fleck, safeties coach Danny Collins and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes for the opportunity.
Fleck and multiple, to-be-named players will represent the Gophers during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 26, the conference said Tuesday. Six other programs will be present on July 26 and the remaining seven others will take their turns July 27.
A laughter-filled voice memo and updates from the crowd: How the Orioles are experiencing the College World Series
Adley Rutschman wasn’t surprised when he checked his phone after Monday’s game and saw a message from Gunnar Henderson. When he opened it to find a voice memo, he expected the friendly trash talk that had passed between the pair of Orioles prospects for days.
Henderson was committed to Auburn before Baltimore drafted him. Rutschman starred at Oregon State. And over the last week, as the Tigers and Beavers were locked in an NCAA Tournament Super Regional matchup, the duo have gone back and forth.
So Rutschman checked the voice memo from Henderson.
“It was just him laughing,” Rutschman said.
With the College World Series field finalized, there aren’t many players in the Orioles’ clubhouse with direct ties to the teams headed to Omaha, Nebraska. Many were drafted out of high school or from colleges lower in the pecking order than the likes of Oregon State, an annual powerhouse.
But for Henderson, Rutschman, outfielder Kyle Stowers and first baseman Trey Mancini, there has been one eye peeking at phones — or listening to updates from the crowd — as their college programs reach the final eight.
During Sunday’s game in Kansas City, several fans yellowed out to Mancini while he stood at first base, offering updates on Notre Dame’s quest to beat No. 1 seed Tennessee. The Fighting Irish were successful, pulling off a major update that pumped Mancini up for his old team.
“Obviously, I’m focused on our game, but when somebody is yelling updates, I’m gonna hear it,” Mancini said. “I was definitely pretty happy — extremely happy — to hear that. And it was especially pretty sweet it came against a Tennessee team that certainly played with a certain style and flair this year.”
There has been coaching turnover since Mancini left Notre Dame in 2013. But he’s developed relationships with the staff there, and pitching coach Chuck Ristano — one of the holdovers from Mancini’s time — threw to him during last year’s Home Run Derby. Mancini said he talked to Ristano on Sunday to extend his congratulations.
Since Link Jarrett arrived in 2019 as Notre Dame’s new coach, Mancini grew close with him, too, and he’s impressed by how Jarrett turned around the program in a short time.
“I don’t know how he did it. It’s incredible,” Mancini said. “It’s not always easy to get guys to go play baseball in South Bend, Indiana. It’s freaking cold. We don’t play a home game until like a month into the season. There’s a lot more tempting schools to go to down south. But the fact that he’s recruited such great talent and these guys all seem so bought-in and they really seem like they play for each other, play for the university, I just love the way they play. It’s really fun to follow and I’m definitely proud of them.”
Mancini reached out to Jarrett on Sunday, too, hoping the coach would pass along a message to the players for him.
“Just said, ‘Tell the team they made all of us who have played there really proud to be alumni of Notre Dame baseball,’” Mancini said. “And that hasn’t always been the case. When I was there, we weren’t the best team on campus, I’d say.”
But now Notre Dame, Auburn and Stanford are featuring in the College World Series, leaving three members of the Orioles organization with conflicting rooting interests. Rutschman already has to buy Henderson dinner to make up for the fact Auburn knocked out Oregon State — but it’s Henderson’s birthday soon, so Rutschman doesn’t mind combining the events.
Should any of those teams meet, Mancini is optimistic Notre Dame could be the one on the winning side. Perhaps he’ll even take a page from Henderson’s book by sending a voice memo of himself laughing.
“They’re a good enough team to win it all,” Mancini said. “They really are.”
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic’s ‘Jeopardy!’ streak ends and he takes home $160,601
After dominating six games in a row on “Jeopardy!” – and winning $160,601 in the process – Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic lost by a mere $2 on Tuesday’s show.
Watergate did him in.
Under the category 1972, the “Final Jeopardy!” clue was: “In June he said, ‘Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is … a comedy of errors.’ ”
Barry Margulies, a professor from Maryland, answered first and incorrectly guessed H.R. Haldeman. California attorney Megan Wachspress followed with the correct response, Richard Nixon. And that’s when Ahasic’s heart sank, knowing he had written down John Dean.
“I totally overthought that one,” Ahasic said. “My first thought was disappointment. No one wants to lose. But then, honestly, I felt some relief. It was an emotional rollercoaster.”
Indeed, “rollercoaster” is a word the 32-year-old Ahasic used numerous times in describing his experience in competing on the show. A “Jeopardy” fan since Ken Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins in 2004, Ahasic applied 15 times before he finally made it onto the show.
On his first of two days on set in April – “Jeopardy!” films five episodes per day, twice a week – Ahasic learned he was not only going to compete in the first game of the day, he was up against Ryan Long, who had won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games.
“I thought I was probably going to lose,” he said. “It was probably going to be a one-and-done affair. I figured I’d have fun with it and remember all the moments. Twenty-five minutes later, I beat this guy. To kind of have a new life was wild.”
Ahasic performed remarkably well, finding and winning two Daily Doubles and taking home $18,401. And that was just the start. For five games in a row, he entered Final Jeopardy with enough money to ensure his win.
“Eric Ahasic has done it again,” host Mayim Bialik said at the top of Tuesday’s show. “Secured a win without being able to be caught in Final Jeopardy. It’s his fifth straight runaway game. Now to put that in perspective, only one other season 38 champion has achieved runaway status in five of their first six games and she’s one of the best players this game ever seen, Amy Schneider.” (Schneider won 40 games in a row from November 2021 to January 2022, placing her second behind Jennings.)
Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015, said the experience was nerve-wracking.
“They shoot the episodes back to back to back,” he said. “You’ve barely realized you won, they take you off set, you change your clothes, get touched up and you’re back on set to do it again. It was a grueling day, physically and mentally. I was shaking at times with nerves. You don’t get a lot of time to sit back and reflect.”
Ahasic said he started to hit a good rhythm during the second half of his second game.
“I kind of switched my grip on the buzzer,” he said. “And I started getting those Daily Doubles. My whole thought process was to keep riding the wave, and take it one question at a time.”
While he said he didn’t get much sleep after the first day, the second day (when he shot Monday and Tuesday’s episodes) was a bit easier.
“I never really felt comfortable, but the shaking had stopped. I was nervous, but kind of excited. I had already done all I could possibly imagine and then some, so I tried to just have fun.”
And once he lost, Ahasic said it was the first time in weeks he could truly relax.
“It was so much fun to stick around for the rest of the day,” he said. “Watching the game behind the scenes was awesome. That’s when you really get to meet your fellow contestants.”
When Ahasic hit the five-game mark, he became eligible for the show’s annual Tournament of Champions, which airs in November.
“I would have loved to keep winning,” he said. “But I won enough. And I am one of the lucky, privileged people who get to go back and play again.”
Tim Walz has record $4.5 million in campaign coffers
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday they have raised $1.8 million for their re-election campaign since July 1 and now have $4.5 million in cash on hand — a record for a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign at this point in the election cycle.
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s ticket said the fundraising figure reflected grassroots support for their mobilization around reproductive rights and the Roe v. Wade abortion case now pending in the U.S. Supreme Court.
“With Roe v. Wade on borrowed time, our supporters are mobilizing to defend reproductive rights,” campaign manager Nichole Johnson said in a news release.
Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican-endorsed candidate, has not yet released his second-quarter fundraising totals. He had raised more in campaign contributions during the first three months of this year — $256,792 — than the other GOP candidates and had $774,393 in cash on hand as of March 31.
