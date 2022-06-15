News
GOP’s Rice loses House seat after voting to impeach Trump
By MEG KINNARD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.
Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump’s policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, another South Carolina Republican who angered Trump, won her GOP primary over her Trump-backed challenger.
In other races Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Nevada was being opposed by a progressive, while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei drew a challenge from a son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. In Maine, a former Republican congressman is looking to reclaim his old seat.
In Texas, a special primary election is being held to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term.
Key congressional races to follow in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Texas:
TWO SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS WHO CROSSED TRUMP HAVE DIFFERENT FATES
Rep. Tom Rice, a five-term congressman, attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump. All had cited the vote as a mark of disloyalty to both the former president and Rice’s constituents in the 7th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold that which heavily supported Trump in his two campaigns. Trump endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry in the race.
Rice, an otherwise consistent supporter of Trump’s policies, stood by his vote, acknowledging it could lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.
Trump had vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to impeach him. Four of the 10 decided against seeking reelection. A fifth, Rep. David Valadao of California, is still waiting to hear the results of his primary election from last week; he is fighting for the second spot in a race where the top two finishers advance to the general election in November.
Trump had campaigned with Fry earlier this year and described Rice as “respected by no one.” Rice conceded to Fry on Tuesday night, Rice’s campaign said.
The 7th Congressional District is strongly Republican and likely to remain in the party’s hands this fall. The district includes the tourist hotspot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, on the other hand, managed to hold off a primary challenge from former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who was recruited by Trump. Arrington also sought the 1st Congressional District seat in 2018, ousting then-U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in a GOP primary before going on to lose to Joe Cunningham in Democrat’s first red-blue seat flip in South Carolina in decades.
Mace won the seat back for Republicans in 2020 with Trump’s help. But the former president turned against her in part due to Mace’s criticism of his role in the Capitol violence. She also infuriated Trump by voting to certify Biden’s win in the 2020 election and to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.
But unlike Rice, Mace sought to make amends for angering Trump. Earlier this year, she filmed a video in New York outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s “earliest supporters.” She had worked for his 2016 campaign and had his backing in her 2020 run.
Mace will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the November general election.
PRIMARY CHALLENGE IN NEVADA’S SAFEST GOP HOUSE SEAT
Rep. Mark Amodei is facing a primary challenge from a perennial candidate with a famous last name.
Danny Tarkanian, son of legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is trying to knock off the six-term incumbent in the sprawling, rural northern district that no Democrat has won in its 40 years.
Over the years, Tarkanian has launched two Senate campaigns and lost numerous congressional bids in two other districts. But he created enough of a stir in 2018 in a primary challenge to Sen. Dean Heller that Trump intervened to persuade him to drop out and run again for the House.
Amodei won a special election for the seat in 2011 after Heller was appointed to fill an unexpired Senate term. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Amodei has easily turned back previous primary challenges in the past.
NEVADA DEMOCRAT FACES PRIMARY IN STATE’S BLUEST DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus, the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation, is facing a progressive challenge from Amy Vilela in the state’s most liberal district.
Vilela, who lost a primary bid in a neighboring district to Rep. Steven Horsford in 2018, was the Nevada co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. She has been endorsed by Sanders and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a progressive activist who scored a primary upset in 2020 against a 20-year Democratic incumbent.
Titus was a leading advocate for Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign. She has served six House terms and chairs a transportation subcommittee.
With one of the most liberal voting records in Congress, Titus has steamrolled her way through primary opponents over the years. But she has complained about how Nevada redrew its congressional districts after the 2020 census, turning her safely Democratic district into one where the party’s registered voters have only a single-digit margin.
FORMER MAINE CONGRESSMAN BIDS FOR HOUSE RETURN
A former congressman wants his old seat back in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow Republican in the largely rural, politically mixed district.
Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterms. To get there, he must stave off a primary challenge from Liz Caruso, the first selectwoman of the tiny town of Caratunk.
TEXAS SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTION TO FINISH CONGRESSMAN’S TERM
Whether Republicans can continue making gains with Hispanic voters — a top goal for the party in 2022 — is getting an early test in a South Texas special election.
Four candidates are running to finish the term of former Rep. Filemon Vela, a five-term Democrat who left Congress earlier this year to take a job in the private sector. They include Republican Mayra Flores, who won the GOP nomination for the seat in March and hopes that a short-term victory Tuesday will give her momentum toward flipping the seat in November.
Big gains by Trump along the border with Mexico in 2020 have put Democrats on the defensive after decades of one-party control in South Texas. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez switched from a neighboring district because of redistricting to run for Vela’s seat and is the party’s nominee for November. But he isn’t running to finish Vela’s term, and party leaders have rallied in the special election behind Democrat Dan Sanchez.
The first-place finisher would need more than 50% of the vote Tuesday to win outright. Otherwise, the top two finishers will go on to an August runoff.
Associated Press writers Scott Sonner in Reno, Nev., Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.
Gerrit Cole bounces back from awful outing to lead Yankees to win over Rays in first game of brutal stretch
The Yankees came prepared. This stretch of the season is expected to be a test for the Bombers, a chance to see how they measure up against the teams they are projected to be battling at the end of the year for playoff position, and in the playoffs. With six scoreless, bounce-back innings from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees showed they are ready for the test with a 2-0 win over the Rays at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees (45-16) have won five straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They increased their lead in the American League East to nine games over the Blue Jays and 10 over the Rays (35-26). The Yankees have dominated early. They lead the majors in home runs with 98 (though improved to 9-9 in games in which they do not hit a home run Tuesday night) and have the big-league home run leader in Aaron Judge with 24. Their pitchers have dominated, allowing just 180 runs, the fewest by any team’s staff in the majors.
The Yankees have the best record in baseball, but through the first 60 games only played 22 games against teams with a winning record.
That obviously stopped Tuesday night with their American League East rival Rays in town. It began a stretch of 13 straight games against teams with winning records. After the Rays, the Blue Jays and Astros follow.
”I think it’s gonna be tough. I mean, we’re entering a tough stretch of games right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We know how good Tampa is. We know how good Toronto is and how good they’re playing really over the last month.
”So, we got to continue to play well and know certainly through this stretch of games, especially within our divisions against two teams that we know are going to be there all the way,” Boone continued. We know we’ve got to play our best if we’re gonna have a chance to beat them on a nightly basis.”
Cole held the Rays scoreless, scattering five hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out seven. He threw 92 pitches and got 11 swings-and-misses, six on his fastball and four on his slider.
It was a bounce-back start from his last, a clunker against the Twins, but it wasn’t an easy night.
Cole was bailed out by his defense in the sixth inning. After Cole made a terrible throw to second, a video replay overturned the error, showing Gleyber Torres kept the bottom of one cleat on second base for the first out. After his Rays nemesis Ji-Man Choi singled on a ball up the middle, Cole used a slider away to get the double-play ground ball from Randy Arozarena to end the inning.
Cole was fired up after the play, pumping his fist twice and screaming to his teammates as he ran off the field.
In Tampa, when a call went against him, Cole walked the next batter on four pitches and the Rays scored on him as they went on to beat the Yankees 3-1. This time, after his own throwing error, Cole flailed his arms up and swore. Aaron Boone went out to the mound to try and settle his ace down.
Cole had a better beginning than his last start — when he gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs to the Twins in the first. After a one-out single to Harold Ramirez, Cole retired 11 straight Rays. He gave up a lead-off walk to Arozarena in the fifth and then walked Kevin Kiermaier on four straight pitches.
The Yankees took advantage of the Rays’ sloppy play in the fourth to score their runs. Corey Kluber walked Stanton with one out and Torres’ high pop clanged off of Manuel Margot’s glove to put two on. After Matt Carpenter struck out, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa lined a bloop single to left-center field, scoring Stanton. Torres scored when Arozarena’s throw from left field sailed over catcher Francisco Mejia’s head.
Ryan Mountcastle’s homer, Orioles bullpen back up Jordan Lyles in 6-5 win over Blue Jays
This all could have been much different had the ball been a few feet to the right. It had plenty of distance — landing in the highest deck at Rogers Centre — but Teoscar Hernández turned back toward home plate rather than starting the trot of a grand slam.
And one pitch later, Jordan Lyles struck Hernández out, stranding the bases loaded in a gritty display that has been missing from the Orioles right-hander of late. In the midst of a skid that includes at least four runs against him in six of his last eight starts, perhaps the collective cheers of Blue Jays fans when the ball left Hernández’s bat weren’t premature. It’s the kind of hit that has gone against Lyles recently.
It made the strikeout to end the third inning more satisfying, as Lyles allowed just one run instead of a deluge. It still wasn’t a hallmark effort from Lyles, who hasn’t completed six innings in almost a month. But it was an improvement, a platform Baltimore needed en route to a 6-5 victory in Toronto that required a five-out save from right-hander Jorge López.
The third inning was a grind, requiring 25 pitches for Lyles to escape with just one run against him, but it’s the sort of grind the Orioles (27-36) needed. Over his last three starts, Lyles had given up a combined 13 earned runs, failing to push deeper than the fifth inning. His outing in Kansas City on Thursday was the lowest point of that stretch, as he allowed six runs on eight hits.
Lyles made it past five innings Tuesday, although just barely. He recorded one out in the sixth and gave up a double before manager Brandon Hyde turned to Félix Bautista, who promptly allowed that inherited runner to score. Lyles finished having allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts — an improvement, yet still below the standards he holds for himself.
For much of Lyles’ career, this has been his ceiling. But he envisions himself as an innings eater for Baltimore, stepping up as a veteran in a rotation devoid of much experience, and he’s thrice thrown over 100 pitches this season. He finished at 96 pitches Tuesday, needing the bullpen to carry the final 3 2/3 innings. A run crossed on Cionel Pérez and a leaping snag from Ryan Mountcastle at first base prevented a run with López on the mound, but it was enough.
Lyles’ pitch movement was better than his last start, as he recorded 14 whiffs — half of which came from his slider. There have been times he needs to resort to that pitch, but he drew a called strike or swing and miss on one-third of his four-seam fastballs Tuesday and his sinker showed more life than it did in Kansas City.
That’s all promising, signs that Lyles could be scraping out of a rut that has left him and the Orioles in a funk. Still, had the ball off the bat of Hernández been a few feet to the right, it might’ve all been for naught.
Oh, Canada
There’s something about the Blue Jays, or perhaps it’s the need for a passport. But when Mountcastle faces Toronto, the ball tends to leap off his bat. He entered Tuesday’s contest with a 1.001 OPS against the Blue Jays, and he drove that number skyward over the course of the night.
First it was hit two-run home run in the third, blasted the opposite way for Mountcastle’s 10th career long ball against the Blue Jays — more than any other team. Then came a double in the fifth, which greeted right-hander Trevor Richards out of the bullpen. He wound up scoring when Adley Rutschman moved Mountcastle to third and Tyler Nevin sent a sacrifice fly to right field.
One batter earlier, Austin Hays’ bomb to straightaway center field chased left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the game, tagging him for a third run. Hyde hoped the Orioles could elevate the ball off Kikuchi, a tactic that worked last year when he faced Baltimore as a member of the Seattle Mariners. It worked again, with Mountcastle’s homer the prelude for a better offensive display than Monday night’s 11-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
For a week-long stretch in late May, Mountcastle found himself with five hits — all singles — and 11 strikeouts. But since May 30, Mountcastle has found his stride, with five homers and six doubles in 14 games playing a major role in Baltimore’s offense.
Around the horn
>> Trey Mancini will miss two to three games after he was hit by a pitch Monday on the knuckles of his right hand, leading to intense swelling. X-rays on the hand showed no fracture, and Mancini said he think he’ll avoid an injured list stint. “I’ve gotten hit like that a few times in the hand, and up to this point — knock on wood — I haven’t had any fractures or anything,” Mancini said. “I drank a lot of milk as a kid.”
>> With Kikuchi on the mound for Toronto, Hyde opted to sit outfielder Kyle Stowers to avoid a left-on-left matchup. Stowers made his debut Monday and recorded an RBI double. As a substitute player on the road trip, he only has so much time with the club before he rejoins Triple-A Norfolk. Hyde said Stowers will be back in the lineup Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next
WASHINGTON — House investigators are trying to make a methodical case that President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election led directly to his supporters’ insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The House panel investigating the attack has held the first two in a series of hearings providing its initial findings after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. The committee has shown clips not only from the violent attack on the Capitol, but also from its own closed-door interviews with Trump aides and associates who were trying to dissuade him from spreading falsehoods about an election he lost.
A rundown of what we’ve learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee — and what’s next:
REBUFFED ON ELECTION NIGHT
One after one, video excerpts have been played of Trump’s aides describing their conversations with the just-defeated president as returns came in on election night and in the days afterward, as it became increasingly obvious that he had lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The committee is trying to establish that Trump pushed lies about widespread election fraud despite hearing clear evidence that it didn’t happen.
As the aides tried to be realistic with the president, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani took the opposite approach, telling him on election night that he should declare victory right away, according to the testimony. It was four more days until Biden was declared the winner.
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, said she knew it was clear that the results would not be final on election night. Campaign aide Jason Miller said a better sense of the numbers was needed before making any declarations. Campaign manager Bill Stepien said he advised Trump to tell reporters that the race was too early to call, that he was proud of the campaign he ran and that he was in a good position to win.
But Trump didn’t listen. Miller said that Trump told the room that anyone who didn’t agree with Giuliani was being “weak.” He went out and publicly declared the election “a fraud on the American public.”
“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.
FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS COME UP EMPTY
In the weeks after the election, the Department of Justice investigated Trump’s claims of widespread fraud. States and localities that had counted the votes did their own checks. None found evidence to support the claims that Trump and Giuliani were pushing.
Attorney General Bill Barr, who resigned from office after publicly declaring there was no evidence of widespread fraud, described his interactions with the president as he tried to convince him of the facts. Not only was Trump angry, but he was becoming “detached from reality,” Barr said in a videotaped deposition.
Barr said that when he would tell Trump “how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never, there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were.”
Two in-person witnesses at the committee’s hearing on Monday talked about Trump and Giuliani’s pressure to try and overturn the results in their states. BJay Pak, a former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who resigned as Trump pressured Georgia officials, said his office investigated Giuliani’s “reckless” claims about fraud in the state and found them to be “simply untrue.”
Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the city’s election board, said Trump’s claims about fraud in his city were “fantastical” and thorough investigations turned up nothing of the sort.
FUNDRAISING USING FALSE CLAIMS
The panel detailed Trump’s fundraising off his own falsehoods. He and his allies raised hundreds of millions after the election, the committee said, and broadly misled donors as to where some of the money was going. Some of the dollars that were advertised as going to an “election defense fund” actually benefitted groups and entities connected to Trump’s family and friends.
“Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the panel.
After the hearing Monday, Lofgren said on CNN that Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was paid $60,000 for a short speech at Trump’s rally ahead of the insurrection.
A REMINDER OF THE VIOLENCE
While some of the committee’s findings are new, some of the evidence they are presenting is not. But the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel want to remind the public of what happened that January day – not only how violent it was, but the lies that led up to it.
At the initial hearing on June 9, the panel showed new video of police officers being beaten as Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory. Images from body cameras and security video showed the huge and angry crowd as it surged toward the entrances and shattered windows and doors, repeating Trump’s claims about fraud.
Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards described a bloody “war scene” and hours of hand to hand combat. She was one of the first officers injured, thrown to ground as the first rioters pushed past bike racks. She suffered a head injury and still hasn’t yet returned to the same unit.
“It was carnage,” she said. “It was chaos.”
WHAT’S NEXT
While the schedule is fluid, the committee plans up to five additional hearings to lay out its findings. While the first two hearings showed the violence of the siege and documented Trump’s resistance as his aides and allies initially tried to present the facts of his November loss, future hearings will describe how he continued to push the lies and eventually set his sights on the congressional certification of Jan. 6.
On Thursday, the panel will describe Trump’s efforts to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to illegally delay the electoral count or to object to Biden’s win as he presided over the congressional certification. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican co-chair, said the panel will examine Trump’s “relentless effort on Jan. 6, and in the days beforehand, to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes.”
Rep. Cheney also included a preview clip: former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann telling the committee in a video interview that he had told John Eastman, a lawyer who was working with Trump to push the false fraud claims, that he needed to “get a great effing criminal defense lawyer. You’re gonna need it.”
Other hearings will review Trump’s pressure on Justice Department officials and what was happening in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol.
“The Trump campaign legal team knew there was no legitimate argument — fraud, irregularities or anything — to overturn the election,” Cheney said at Monday’s hearing. “And yet President Trump went ahead with his plans for Jan. 6 anyway.”
A CRIMINAL REFERRAL?
After the hearings, the committee says its investigation will continue. And panel members will ultimately have to make a decision about whether they have found criminal activity and, if so, whether they should refer it to the Justice Department. The department, which is conducting its own investigation, could take or leave the recommendation.
Committee members have been debating that issue, but have emphasized a referral is not their main goal.
“We’re making a report to the American people about what happened, why it happened and how we need to protect ourselves in the future,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the committee.
