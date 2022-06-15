Connect with us

Finance

Guide to Small Business Loan Interest Rates

Published

6 mins ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

If you are starting your own business and do not have enough start up cash to do so, a small business loan can be very useful. However, whenever we think of applying for loans we think of banks and financial institutions. It is true that loans taken from these banks have sound legal formalities. But sometimes these small business loan interest rates can be difficult to repay. Most of the time the novice entrepreneur fails to pay the regular monthly installments. This mainly happens because a business that has just started is less likely to be able to generate adequate revenue to be able to afford such high payment rates for these small business loan interest rates. When a business is unable to pay the installments due on these loans, it will results in negative publicity of the company in the market and even bankruptcy in extreme cases. Also, borrowers end up taking more loans in order to pay off these unpaid ones. This gives rise to a vicious cycle of bad debts.

Other than the high interest rates, the security that is sometimes demanded by regular banking companies is hard to meet. Unless you already have immense personal wealth it is possible to provide for collateral that is worthy of securing the business loan. In that case applying for the loan would not have been essential.

Small business loans are useful for initial capital formation of the company. Investments in physical space, infrastructure, stationery, wage payments, and other rents are also taken care of by these loans. Most of the time a new business does not have enough market experience to be able to boast off sufficient success under its name. Therefore, when banks and other financial institutions ask for profit returns and revenue details there is not much that these companies can come up with. However, these lending institutions do base their choice of borrowers based on business history. But for small businesses, this history is mostly very brief and devoid of much glory.

In such cases, you have the option of approaching the unofficial lenders in the market. They are no different from Shakespeare’s Shylock, except maybe the pound of flesh repayment medium! But seriously, these moneylenders usually have reasonable rates of interest and adjustable repayment plans. These loans also most often don’t require any collateral deposit or proof of credit history. You do not have to prove your worth by submitting your tax returns and business plans. Other than a few simple documentation procedures, these loans are much more borrower-friendly.

If you are looking for small business loan interest rates that are the lowest, beware of the terms and conditions that come with them at the same time. Banks do offer easy loans to small businesses, but most of the time they have unreasonable “conditions apply”. These short-term business loans may boast of the lowest interest rates on these loans, but the terms attached to them prove more of a liability to the borrower, which most often tends to overshadow the benefits of the loan itself.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Finance

Basic Guidance on Health Insurance

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

google news

Health care providers like labs, hospitals and x-rays our the house of store which shares and access your health information with the doctors and using computers and other electronic devices makes your work easy for you. Using computers in this interesting way in today fast life is called health information technology or health IT.

Health information technology is a very useful technology. They are as follows eliminating the need for the handwritten medical records thus reducing the paper work..it eliminates the mistakes of misreading of the doctors handwriting and also reducing medical errors by transmitting accurate information electronically. By decreasing the need of repeat medical tests by different doctors which in turn reduces the health care cost and eliminating both staff s time and hospitals storage space to maintain the medical records.improving your health care quality by decreasing the errors and assuring to have exact and accurate information of your health by your health care providers on time.

Throughout your health care system HIT plays a important role. Three important healths IT of the types might affect your future as more of the consumers are opting and using personal health records (PHRs) and more over the entire physician uses the latest electronic health record (EHRs) and electronic prescribing (e-Rx)

Now let’s see about personal health record. A document with information regarding our health and (our family members health) which has to be updated everyday for reference and this effective document is called personal health record.Date of your children immunization, major illness, allergies,operations or most important the list of your family members medicines all this can be followed and tracked on using (PHR).

(PHR) are provided free from hospitals, doctors office, private companies and government. (PHR) is also very easy to use. Some (PHR) company also charges there specific fees monthly or annually. You can manage your health information from anywhere if you have access to internet since your (PHR) is online. Due to electronic facility you can collect, share, manage and view your health information, and having a (PHR) it will help you to manage and take care of your health care more actively.

Electronic health record ( EHR) is an latest method of designed for easy health care. An electronic health record ( EHR) is a document used by hospitals, your doctor, and the doctors staff which is on computer basis. Similar to your old paper medical chart,an EHR provides information from your doctors and also the other health providers. Health conditions. allergies, treatment medications and test all this information you will find in any typical (EHR) certain (EHR) have alerts provided for the test and treatment you undergoing,which is also benefited to the doctors.

google news
Continue Reading

Finance

Two FundsThat Always Make Money

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

google news

Look back over the years and try to remember how many different stocks and mutual funds you have owned. Suppose you had owned only 2 different equities during that entire time. One when the market was going up and the other when the market was going down.

And you always make money in both directions

probably doubling your money every 4 to 5 years.

You don’t believe it. Follow along and I will

prove YOU can do it.

You are not going to buy any stock; you are

not going to have any short positions. Both are too

volatile and shorting is too dangerous.

Furthermore, you are not going to change your

position more than once or twice a year and

there will be no commission paid. You will never

have any big losses and you will have some huge

winners. Forget about that myth of doing

research; you never need it. There will be times

you will have one position on for a couple of

years. Am I getting your attention?

You are going to buy hundreds of stocks that

have their prices smoothed out so you can sleep

at night. You buy them in mutual funds and the

funds you are buying do not have any commission

charge at all. You may want to open an account

with these fund families as they do not have

brokers who try to talk you in or out of your

buying or selling decisions. Of course, you can

do this with a discount broker. I have no

financial connection with these firms. One is

Rydex Investments and the second is DAL

Corporation. Both are on the Internet.

The mutual fund symbol for DAL is FUNDX

and for Rydex it is RYURX. These are seen on the

Internet at bigcharts.com or at your broker’s

web site. Run out a 5-year weekly chart and put

in a 40-week Moving Average. This is not

complicated. If you have a problem ask your

broker and print out both charts.

Look at the RYURX chart and you will see

that the price of the fund moves up through the

40-week moving average line on September 20,

2000. You buy this fund for $7.32. For the next

two years all your friends are losing their

money and your fund is erratically moving up and

up, When the price finally turns down below the

40-week moving average line you sell out on

April 21, 2003 at $11.88 for a profit of $4.56

per share or 62%. The stock market went in the

tank and you made money.

Now you are in cash in a money market account

and the next buy signal occurs a couple of weeks

later as that upward moving 40-week moving

average has started up and is penetrated by the

FUNDX mutual fund price on May 5, 2003 at

$22.88. As of this date (7/4/05) you are still

holding the shares now worth about $35.00 with

an unrealized profit of 53%. In less than 5

years you are now ahead more than 148% (not

counting taxes). If you have started with

$10,000 in 2000 you would now have $24,880.

If you have the discipline to follow this

simple method using just 2 funds that are only

invested one at a time you can become a

millionaire. These are two funds for the money.

Get ready – GO!

Copyright 2005

google news
Continue Reading

Finance

How Can A Criminal Defense Lawyer Help You?

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

google news

Hiring a criminal defense lawyer for your case is very important. There are no two cases that will be the same. Moreover, it is absolutely important to understand the smallest of details of your case. Your lawyer will know how to take your case forward with precision and how to present certain facts to the court. This is why you must have a defense lawyer if you have been charged with something along those lines.

Why you require a lawyer?

Your defense lawyer can also be helpful to you in a number of ways. Some of the ways as to how your criminal defense lawyer can help you are discussed below.

• Get a plea bargain for you – One of the most important things that your lawyer can do is get a plea bargain for you by making ends meet with the prosecutor. A plea bargain is extremely important as it can reduce the sentence and also remove some of the charges that are against you. Thus, you must urge your lawyer to get a good plea bargain, should the occasion arise.

• Plan out the sentencing program – Your lawyer might be able to work out a sentencing program for you depending upon the charges that are against you. They can do a great deal in structuring your sentencing program in a way that will work to your benefit. For this, you must hire a good and experienced lawyer.

• Show you the reality – They will know how things work in a court, much better than you do. He will be aware of how to deal with certain situations in the courtroom and will be better equipped at handling them. He will inform you of the happenings in the court in a much better way than anyone else. So, you must hire a good criminal defense lawyer for yourself.

• Inform you about the various rules and regulations – Law is a very difficult and complex field. Thus, it might be that a regular layman may not be able to understand all the rules pertaining to the court room. Thus, it is highly recommended that you hire a lawyer who is well versed in the laws and processes of the courts. In this way, he might be able to help you out with any problems that you might face in the court.

So, now that you have read about how a defense lawyer can help your case, you must consider hiring them, should such a need arise.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.