‘He is the anchor’: Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks goes on the injured list with a right forearm strain
The Chicago White Sox will be without one of the top closers in baseball for a while after placing Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.
“It’s a matter of how he responds to treatment over the next few days before we come up with an exact timetable, but the preliminary estimate would be three weeks,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Hendriks is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 16 saves in 25 appearances this season. He is tied for the American League lead in saves.
“It gives a team the confidence if they get the lead it’s going to end up shaking hands,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Hendriks’ impact. “It’s that tangible intangible. You can’t touch it but you know we’ve got him.
“To do it justice, the team has to feel that way about the last third or fourth (of a game), sixth or the ninth (inning). It’s beyond Liam, but he is the anchor.”
The move, retroactive to Sunday, was one of four announced by the Sox on Tuesday. They also reinstated reliever Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list, recalled pitcher Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned Bennett Sousa to Charlotte.
Hendriks last pitched Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“As a veteran pitcher, he’s used to having discomfort from time to time and he felt in his last outing, it was just a little bit different,” Hahn said. “Over his next couple of days they were able to get it calmed down enough to obviously we kept him active because we thought it was going to resolve itself, and (Monday) it seemed to move a little bit where it was giving him trouble.
“We went ahead and scanned him and saw the mild signal of the strain and decided the best to err on the side of caution. I think if Liam had his wishes we would continue to treat him to keep him active and run him back out there sooner rather than later. But taking the conservative path on this one serves us better long term.”
Hendriks led the AL with 38 saves last season, his first with the Sox, and was named the American League’s Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year.
Kelly and Kendall Graveman are among the options to close. Graveman pitched the ninth in Monday’s 9-5 victory against the Tigers.
“That’s a really big blow, but we’ve got Joe coming back and I think it’s the same thing as last year, that was a huge thing about the next man up,” said reliever Aaron Bummer, who is on the injured list with a with a left lat strain. “Somebody else is going to have to step up without Liam back there. It’s a pretty big blow. We’re obviously concerned and hopeful that his stint is pretty short.
“But there’s a bunch of guys out there that can carry the load. Kendall and Joe have both done it before for a while. And I’ve got a feeling that they’re going to be able to continue to go out there and to do their job and keep the line moving until Liam gets back.”
Kelly was placed on the injured list May 26 with a strained left hamstring. He is 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA, six holds and eight strikeouts in seven relief outings.
“He feels good and it’s good to have him back,” Hahn said. “Another veteran in the bullpen, especially in Liam’s absence. And another real positive in the clubhouse.”
Martin is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in three games (two starts) with the Sox. Sousa is 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA and one save in 25 relief appearances.
In other injury news, Sox shortstop Tim Anderson began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Charlotte. He is recovering from a strained right groin.
Hahn said the Sox don’t anticipate having him back for the weekend series against the Astros in Houston. The hope is for Anderson to be back for the next homestand, which begins Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
“But let’s let him play a little bit and then we can adjust the timeline,” Hahn said.
St. Paul debuts the city’s first skater trail at Highland Bridge
Tired of begging their parents for rides to skate parks and restless after days of distance learning, Highland Park buddies Luke Hanno and Theo Miller put their heads together and acted on Miller’s dad’s advice. They contacted those in the know about all things parks and planning at St. Paul City Hall with a request.
Soon enough, Miller and Hanno were in touch with St. Paul Parks and Rec landscape architect Ellen Stewart, pitching her their idea for an all-ages skater hang-out on city property.
Miller was 11. Hanno was 12. The pandemic just hit its stride, overshadowing all things fun, but their hopes were as high as their expectations were low.
“We thought nothing would probably happen,” Hanno said.
Little did they expect exactly how elaborately those dreams would come together. On Tuesday, the boys — now 13 and 14 — joined Stewart, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Parks and Rec Director Andy Rodriguez, representatives of master developer the Ryan Cos. and others in debuting the city’s first “skater trail,” a linear park that weaves from Mississippi River Boulevard at Bohland Avenue to Ford Parkway at Woodlawn Avenue.
Highland Bridge is open … for skaterbois! pic.twitter.com/rZ0OJpTi1j
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 14, 2022
Highland Bridge, the former home of the Twin Cities Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus, has officially unveiled its first public-facing amenity, and it’s all the rage with 13-year-old boys and other fans of skateboard culture. Rodriguez said the park is the first of its kind in the city, and one of the few skater trails in the metro, if not the state.
“I think we were all a little surprised,” Miller said.
A median bisecting the green is lined with skateboard ramps, rails, pads, A-frames, grind boxes and other obstacles aimed at varying levels of skater ability, as well as a skater bowl where more experienced skaters can take air.
Stewart said Hanno and Miller were instrumental in helping her explain to the general community why an all-ages skater trail was at its heart a family amenity. “I would have never been able to convince the community on my own,” she told the boys, sharing congratulations.
Melanie McMahon, the mayor’s executive project lead for redevelopment, said Stewart and other parks officials were determined to fill unmet needs in the city by programming each of the four future parks accordingly. Later this summer, the city will debut Unci Makha Park at the southern end of Highland Bridge, across from Hidden Falls Regional Park. It will feature sand volleyball courts and a nature play area for the very young.
Also on the horizon are a medical office building, currently under construction, and thousands of units of housing.
Pulte Homes has completed a trio of model row homes across from two future senior housing buildings being developed by Presbyterian Homes. A new Lunds grocery store will be ringed by multi-family housing, and custom home lots are also for sale.
Max Scherzer 90 percent recovered from oblique injury but still only halfway to returning to mound
Max Scherzer’s oblique strain is 90% recovered, but only halfway there.
The expensive ace revealed he received a P4P injection not long after suffering his injury, and the treatment went well enough to begin his tedious climb to the finish line quickly.
”The way to describe this injury and the rehab of this, half of the battle is getting back to 90% and then the second half of this battle is 90% to 100%,” Scherzer said. “With the trainers here we’ve done a good job of getting back to 90% but I’m still fighting the fight here to get back to 100%.”
Confusing math notwithstanding, Tuesday’s update was encouraging. Scherzer threw in the outfield before the Mets’ game against the Brewers, having returned to the club after rehabbing at home during its 10-game road trip. He’s scheduled to pitch a live batting practice session this week and the ideal scenario, as Scherzer explained, is one rehab start before an MLB return.
But Scherzer was also careful not to put timelines or expectations on his recovery.
”You just have to keep increasing your workload. You have to be cognizant and very aware of your body from how you stress it and how does it respond. You have to know what’s going on and what is normal and what’s not,” Scherzer said. “The other way I kind of describe it right now is breaking in a new shoe. It doesn’t feel good when you break in a new shoe, but you got to do it. That’s how I kind of feel now. I’m breaking through the scar tissue here of getting back to throwing and bullpens and everything. As you stress it, you’re going to feel different things. But you don’t want it to spiral out of control and have a setback.”
The original recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks would have Scherzer back by mid-July. He’s not paying attention to that estimate.
”It means nothing to me. I’m just doing what I can do every single day,” Scherzer said. “Come out here and work, put my work in, whatever I can handle. If I can do it quickly, great. If I do it slower, great. I can only do what I can do.”
Scherzer noted that former Nationals teammate Yan Gomes returned just 19 days after treating the same injury with a PRP injection.
“Actually in a big-league ballgame in 19 days. That’s crazy,” Scherzer said. “I can also see how he did it. If it works for you, it can really work. And I feel like it worked for me and got me back to 90%, the first half of this, pretty fast. I was back out there at 90% really quick. It’s the last 10% here that’s the danger.”
Scherzer’s update arrived as Jacob deGrom, who suffered a stress fracture in spring training, continued his “mound progressions.” It’s a tantalizing to think about reintegrating two aces to a club that currently holds the best record in the National League.
”It’s not hard to (think about those players coming back),” Buck Showalter said. “I’ve got some very loose dates on everybody. I’ve asked those questions, like I’m sure you would, or even a fan would, ‘Hey, best case scenario? Hey, worst case scenario? Try to get a window there.”
Although cautious about his outlook, Scherzer was happy to be back in the clubhouse.
”I hate watching them on TV. I’d rather be out there with them, but it is what it is,” Scherzer said. “I got to listen to Keith Hernandez a little bit more.”
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including Robert Quinn’s absence and Dakota Dozier’s injury
The Chicago Bears kicked off their mandatory minicamp Tuesday at Halas Hall — the final piece to the first offseason for a new regime — and it was another bumpy performance for the offense with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker coming away with interceptions.
Here are four things we heard and saw.
1. Robert Quinn was a no-show.
Since the voluntary offseason program opened in April, coach Matt Eberflus has been mindful to thank players just about every time he has spoken about the development of the team.
When mandatory minicamp kicked off Tuesday morning at Halas Hall, there was one significant absence. Quinn, the outside linebacker who set a franchise record with 18 ½ sacks last season, was not in attendance after choosing to take a pass on the voluntary portion of the offseason as well.
Quinn, the highest earner on the roster at $12.9 million, is subject to a fine for each day he misses.
“We’re not talking about that as an organization,” Eberflus said. “We hoped he would be here. (GM) Ryan (Poles) and his staff are going to work through that. I really don’t have any other comment other than that about Robert Quinn.
“Yeah, I’ve talked to him. Wished him happy birthday a few weeks ago. … In terms of being here, not being here, I’m going to leave that up to Ryan.”
The absence of Quinn, 32, only fuels speculation that the best move for both parties could be a trade. He’s well-traveled and might invite the chance to play with a contender. Quinn is an asset for Poles who will have diminished value by the time the Bears are ready to contend again. The Bears might have to settle for a Day 3 pick in return for Quinn — and they’ll need to find a trade partner with ample salary-cap space — but that’s how it goes for a player over 30 making a lot of money.
The Bears don’t have a lot of experience at defensive end after Quinn, but they like Al Quadin-Muhammad, who was on the sideline during practice, and Trevis Gipson is ready for an expanded role after notching seven sacks in 2021. Without Quinn, it would be easier for the coaching staff to get rookie Dominique Robinson on the field to evaluate him.
2. Veteran guard Dakota Dozier was carted off.
Dozier went down at the end of a play late in practice when the ball came loose. After the training staff evaluated him, Dozier was helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room. Eberflus has consistently declined to address injuries. It appeared Dozier suffered a left leg injury, potentially his left knee.
The injury is noteworthy considering Dozier, a backup throughout his eight-year with the exception of 2020 when he started 16 games at left guard for the Minnesota Vikings, has been in the mix with the first team. Dozier and Sam Mustipher have gotten the vast majority of reps with the starters at right guard, and it appeared that competition could carry into training camp.
If Dozier’s injury is serious, the Bears would have to proceed with Mustipher as the starter, reshuffle the deck with players under contract or perhaps look outside the building for help.
Eberflus said the team was sticking with its plan of splitting the first half of OTAs and minicamp practices with one group and then the second half with a few changes. That means rookie Braxton Jones remains with the starters at left tackle. Larry Borom is still at right tackle and Teven Jenkins, last year’s second-round pick, is playing right tackle with the second team.
“All combinations are open, I’ll just say that,” Eberflus said. “I’m not going to comment on is it yes or no but I’ll say that we have an open lens of all combinations are open. And we’re just trying to find the best five.”
3. Matt Eberflus hosted longtime NFL coach Rod Marinelli at practice.
Eberflus considers Marinelli a good friend and mentor after the pair coached together with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-17. Eberflus said Marinelli, who was the Detroit Lions coach for three years and spent four seasons with the Bears, including three as defensive coordinator, taught him about player-coach relationships.
“To be able to show the player that you care through action and to prepare the player to play his best on Sunday,” Eberflus said. “And then you’re able to challenge them and push them past the point they can’t take themselves, and that’s what I learned from Rod. And players, everybody who talks about him just loves him to death. And man, I know when he was here he pushed the guys past the point they couldn’t take themselves.”
Marinelli, whom Eberflus called “a dynamic speaker,” will address the Bears at a team meeting Wednesday. Marinelli recently retired from coaching after spending two seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach.
Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who helped the Bears during their search for new general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus in January, also watched practice Tuesday.
4. The Bears took a team-bonding trip to Wrigley Field on Thursday that included a home run derby.
Videos of quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet hitting home runs at Wrigley dominated social media Thursday afternoon.
At a team meeting that morning on the final day of OTAs, Eberflus told players he was bringing them to the ballpark and then showed them the Bears’ history playing there from 1921-70.
When the Bears arrived at the field, players were split into teams for a multi-event competition that included a home run derby. Fields, who played baseball in high school in Georgia, hit two home runs.
“I honestly didn’t think I could hit a home run, but I got a couple out, so I was surprised by that,” Fields said. “Actually, once I saw a few guys go before me and they got close, I was like, ‘All right, this is possible.’ It was awesome. I think everyone had a good time. It was definitely a great team-bonding event.”
However, Fields didn’t win the event. Kmet, who played baseball and football at Notre Dame, hit three homers to win the derby, the Bears reported.
“I was happy when we were picking teams,” said wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was on Kmet’s team. “I was like, as long as I get Cole, it doesn’t matter what team I’m on.”
