Heat aggressively preparing for No. 27 pick in NBA draft . . . unless Pat Riley makes it vanish
There are few sure things when it comes to working in the collegiate wing of the Miami Heat scouting department. Yet until Feb. 9, Adam Simon and his staff were assured of being on the clock during the first round of the June 23 NBA draft.
Now, as often is the case with Heat first-round picks during the Pat Riley era, there are no guarantees of a prospect donning a Heat hat at Barclays Center.
As part of the machinations to acquire Jimmy Butler in the 2019 offseason, the Heat sent a lottery-protected future first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers, a selection eventually forwarded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Because that pick, at the time, could be exercised as soon as the 2023 draft, it meant the Heat were unable to trade their 2022 first-rounder, under the NBA rule that precludes teams from being without successive future first-round picks.
And then came Feb. 9, when the Heat worked out a complex pair of deals with the Thunder that offloaded forward KZ Okpala and pushed back the initial due date of that forwarded first-round pick to Oklahoma City to 2025.
Suddenly, the Heat were free to – and remain free to – trade their upcoming first-round pick.
So on June 23, the Heat will select at No. 27 . . . or perhaps not at all, with Trader Pat back open for business.
“Well we still own a pick,” Simon said, which at the moment remains the case. “It was just a matter of when we would owe the pick and lifting the restriction. We just thought it was a great opportunity to give us flexibility and use in different ways.”
The flexibility could render months of work moot by Simon, the Heat’s the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations.
It is a life Simon and his staff are familiar with.
Last year, the Heat did not have a pick in either round.
Should this year’s first-rounder be dealt, that also would be the case, with their 2022 second-rounder previously dealt.
In fact, since Riley’s tenure as Heat president began after the 1995 draft, the Heat exited the draft without first-round picks in 2021, ‘18, ‘16, ‘13, ‘12, ‘10, ‘09, ‘06, ‘01, 2000 and ‘98.
In some cases a player was selected by the Heat in the first round and then immediately dealt on draft night. The Heat could do that again next week. If that is the approach, then the Heat immediately become eligible to also trade their 2023 first-round pick.
In 11 of Riley’s first 26 Heat drafts, no first-rounder was delivered to South Florida. Among those the picks were utilized to help acquire included Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and, yes, Butler.
The ultimate irony is that in order for Riley to free himself from his previous coaching obligation, his first move with the team effectively was trading a Heat first-round pick in 1995 to the New York Knicks for himself.
Soon, Riley’s hands will be tied again. With the Thunder, under the revised picks terms, either due a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick or an unprotected ‘26 first-rounder, the Heat currently are precluded from trading their ‘24, ‘25, ‘26 or ‘27 first-rounders.
So if the trigger finger gets itchy ahead of a first-round, either such a deal would have to come for this year’s or next year’s draft . . . or the 2028 draft.
So, yes, Simon and scouting associates Keith Askins and Eric Amsler very much are focusing on the Heat’s current No. 27 draft slot, but also aware that it is somewhat a moving target . . . or potentially a disappearing one.
“We’re trying to be the best we can to fill in the boxes and gather as much as possible,” Simon said, the Heat running prospects through drills these past few weeks at FTX Arena. “We have all our scouting reports and all the intel that we have, but you’re not going to be able to get everything you may need, in terms of workouts and interviews for guys at the top.
“So, yeah, we’re focusing on 27, but that also means we could possibly move up, keep the pick, move back. It gives us options. Last year, we didn’t have a pick. We had to prepare if we could get in, and we ended up focusing on guys that weren’t going to get drafted. We could do that again.”
Who Is Diane Weyermann
Diane Hope Weyermann was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 22, 1955. She graduated from George Washington University in 1977 and received a Juris Doctor degree from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1981. After working in legal aid, she returned to school and obtained a Master of Fine Arts in film at Columbia College Chicago in 1992.
Producer and chief content officer of Participant Media, Diane Weyermann. During her career, Weyermann received several honours (more on that in a sec). She worked as an executive producer for the television show Keep Sweet even though she passed away the year before its debut.
What Else Did She Put Effort Into?
Weyermann has contributed to a large number of important documentaries. Among her finest accomplishments were David Byrne’s American Utopia, Food, Inc., Citizenfour, and An Inconvenient Truth.
What Year Did She Die?
According to The New York Times, Weyermann passed away in October 2021 from lung cancer. She was 66. In June 2022, the documentary series would debut.
She was 66 years old and was at a hospice facility in Manhattan, New York. Their nephews, sister and brother-in-law of Diane are still alive. Another sister, Debra, had passed away in 2013 and was a seasoned filmmaker.
The simplest way to summarise what Diane wanted was to discuss what movies mean to her in an earlier interview. “Film is a creative medium, which is what I love about it,” she said. Let’s tell a narrative, let’s tell it elegantly, let’s tell it poetically, not simply, “Let’s focus on an issue and educate.” Let’s explain it in a way that isn’t immediately clear.
What More Did She Accomplish?
A great deal, Weyermann “helped transform the documentary sector from an earnest and underfunded backwater of the movie business into a dynamic must-see category,” according to The Times. Weyermann led a documentary programme at Sundance before being hired by Participant Media, having previously worked as a public interest lawyer.
According to The Times, Weyermann’s duties included finding, obtaining money for, producing and publicising films worldwide. Weyermann has worked on movies that have won four wins, eight Emmy nominations, three wins, three BAFTA nominations, one win, and five Spirit Award nominations, according to her Participant biography.
Before Registering With Participant In 2005
Weyermann oversaw the programme for documentaries at the Sundance Institute. During her tenure there, she headed the Sundance Documentary Fund. In addition, she co-founded the Edit and Story Lab, the Documentary Composers Lab, and two annual documentary film laboratories focused on the creative process.
She also co-founded the Sundance Film Festival. Weyermann headed the Arts and Culture Program at the Open Society Institute in New York before joining Sundance. She created the Soros Documentary Fund (which later became the Sundance Documentary Fund).
Diane had a reputation for choosing movies that, among other things, examined the state of the nation’s education system, the plight of immigrants, and government monitoring. Her works won four Academy Awards and three Emmys. These successes include the films “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Citizenfour,” both of which were executive produced by Diane.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
According to reports, the government may soon increase the house rent allowance of central employees. It is being reported that this increase may be up to 3 per cent.
The DA of central government employees has been increased by 3 per cent to 31 to 34 per cent. After the increase in DA, now the central employees are also expecting an increase in HRA. The last increase in HRA was seen in July last year. Then DA had crossed the figure of 25 per cent.
At that time, the government had increased the DA to 28 per cent. Now that the government has increased the DA, the HRA may also be revised. If the HRA is increased, the salaries of government employees may see a big increase.
This is how HRA is determined
A city with a population of over 5 million falls under the ‘X’ category. On the other hand, those with a population of more than 5 lakhs fall into the ‘Y’ category and cities with a population of less than 5 lakhs fall under the ‘Z’ category. HRA for government employees is determined by the category of the city in which they work.
Class X employees are getting HRA at the rate of 27% of their basic salary. Y category workers gets HRA at the rate of 18 to 20 per cent. Z category employees get HRA at the rate of 9 to 10 per cent. These rates vary by area and city. The minimum HRA for all the three categories is Rs. 5400, 3600 and 1800.
According to reports, the HRA of government employees may soon increase to 3 per cent. Employees in X category cities may see a 3 per cent increase in their HRA, while Y category cities may see a 2 per cent increase in their allowance. In addition, the HRA of employees in Z category cities can also increase up to 1 per cent.
At present, central employees are getting HRA at the rates of 27, 18 and 9 per cent. HRA was revised when DA crossed 25 per cent in July last year and when DA was increased to 28 per cent in July 2021 and then HRA was revised even after DA crossed 25 per cent. Now the DA of central employees has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, so there is a possibility that the HRA may be increased by 3 per cent soon.
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die
After months of delays, the 25th official James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” was released in 2021. It is an epic (163-minute!) action film that presents 007 with one of his most difficult missions: to end the era that most people agree gave new life to one of the most iconic film characters of all time. Everyone knows that this is Daniel Craig’s final picture as Bond, so “No Time to Die” must entertain on its terms, bring closure for this chapter of the character, and even hint at the future of the spy with a license to kill.
The Bond mystique had become stale—it was your father’s or grandfather’s franchise—and Daniel Craig breathed new life into it. For something that previously seemed to so expertly mix the old of a timeless character with a newer, richer style,
James Bond As A Character
Bond has had several liaisons with people of the opposing sex, but he seldom has long-term relationships with either men or women. Bond has no acquaintances before his parents’ deaths and only sporadic communication with friends from his late teens. He has only been married once to Tracy Bond, and that marriage was tragically cut short due to circumstances beyond his control. He also has true feelings for several women, like Vesper Lynd and Madelaine Swann.
Bond defies the stereotype of an MI6 00 agent and a former Royal Navy intelligence officer and captain. He looks to have a good intellect and strong spirit, yet he can also be disconnected and even harsh sometimes. He is extremely brilliant, extremely cunning, and diabolically self-sufficient. He is also very smart, calm, mature, and cunning.
Bond is an excellent communicator. He can act easily in various circumstances, but he seeks friendship just for sexual amusement. Bond’s lone wolf personality style attracts others. He is a highly manipulative, calculating, and intelligent individual. He has a fiery temper at times.
Explanation Of James Bond’s Death In ‘No Time To Die.’
007 gets slain for the first time in his 59-year movie career (and 68-year literary history). The title of the film deceived us. It’s also quite conclusive; Safin had severely injured him, and the missile attack had wiped off the island. However, the great spy appeared content with his lot.
As the scene starts:
Bond hurries back to reopen the silo doors, which have begun to close. Is it a trap? It is.
Safin gets the upper hand on Bond, shooting him multiple times and infecting him with nanobots programmed with Madeleine’s DNA, ensuring he can never touch her or Mathilde again without murdering them. He’s such a jerk.
Bond numbly executes Safin and reopens the silo doors, but he won’t be able to leave in time. He climbs a ladder to the roof, is severely injured, and telephones Madeleine to tell her he loves her.
He tells her, “You have all the time in the world.”
“She has your eyes,” she says, confirming Mathilde is his daughter.
“I know,” he replies as the missiles hit the base. “I know.”
Bond gets engulfed in explosions as a result.
What Happens After James Bond’s Death
Nomi arrives at MI6 headquarters in London, where M gathers her, Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q (Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw) in an emotional toast to their late comrade, during which M delivers a quote from novelist Jack London.
“The proper duty of man is to live, not to exist,” he argues. “I’m not going to squander my days trying to make them last any longer. I’ll make the best of my time.”
This was originally used in Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice book, appearing in Bond’s obituary after the world assumed he’d died.
Where To Watch, If You Haven’t
You can watch and stream No Time To Die on Amazon Prime Video. So what are you waiting for if you haven’t watched it yet?
