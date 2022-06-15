How To Be Making At Least $1,000 Monthly From Your Blog

There are times when I just can’t forget a song, especially a song with a real message. This song will move anyone to tears–I guarantee it.

It was around the Christmas holidays in 1989, that I recorded this song off the radio. This was before I discovered CDs. I did a lot of recording off the radio back then.

The song I am referring to is entitled, Dear Mr. Jesus. It was written by Richard Klender and sung by a nine year old girl, back then, named Sharon Batts.

Before I display the lyrics of this poignant song of immense emotion, I will give you the facts about the song. It is a true story about child abuse.

In New York City, on May 14, 1981, a baby girl was born by the name of Elizabeth Lisa Launders. By November of the year 1987, the entire world came to know her as “Lisa Steinberg.”

On November 1, 1987, Lisa Steinberg was beaten to death by a New York attorney, named, Joel Steinberg. This brutal, inhumane crime happened at 14 West 10th Street, in Greenwich Village. It would later be a wake-up call to child welfare authorities and the law concerning how they would handle such unimaginable crimes as this one.

First, he savagely beat his live-in lover, Hedda Nussbaum. Then he delivered several blows to Lisa’s head. Her baby brother was found in a back room, laying on the floor, tied to his crib with a short length of rope, dressed in filthy clothing.

If that wasn’t bad enough, they both waited over 12 hours to call for help. Lisa did not die that day, she died three days later from severe brain injuries.

When Hedda later found Lisa was no longer breathing, Joel still didn’t want to call for help, but eventually did. Lisa was in a coma for three days.

This low-life, child killer, deserves no name–only shame, and a ticket to hell. And his live-in lover, deserves more than what she got. He got off easy in the eyes of the law. In 1989, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, then released after serving only 15 years.

Many others should share the responsibility of this crime. Child welfare workers, police officers and even a teacher who had seen the evidence of abuse on Lisa’s body, failed to report this or do anything about it. So we have another case of a child who could have been saved if someone had only been willing to help her.

Hedda Nussbaum, was abused by her boyfriend, Joel Steinberg, for years and was beaten by him just before he delivered the blows that killed Lisa, therefore, she was not able to help Lisa. She was not prosecuted since she had been found unable to help Lisa and was not involved in her abuse other than not reporting it.

Following Lisa’s birth, her biological mother, paid Joel Steinberg, an attorney, $500 to find an adoptive home for her. A home was never found and although he never adopted Lisa, she lived with Joel for her entire short life.

Lisa’s biological mother, was awarded $15 million in damages in September 2003 from a civil lawsuit she originally filed against Steinberg, Nussbaum and various city agencies. The city of New York, settled without admitting any wrongdoing in 1999 and paid $985,000.

For more information on this horrendous crime, log onto Lisa Steinberg in your search. Also, by logging onto the title of the song, Dear Mr. Jesus, the song is able to be downloaded.

Lisa deserved to live a long and happy life. She also deserves the recognition and attention of child abuse awareness. I will leave you with the lyrics of this special song that is definitely a moving story of Lisa’s short life of gross negligence and deadly abuse.

Dear Mr. Jesus

(words and music by Richard Klender and sung by Sharon Batts)

Dear Mr. Jesus

I just had to write to you

Something really scared me

When I saw it on the news

A story about a little girl

Beaten black and blue

Jesus thought I’d take this right to you

Dear Mr. Jesus

I don’t understand

Why they took her mom and dad away

I know that they don’t mean to hit

With wild and angry hands

Tell them just how big they are I pray

Please don’t let them hurt your children

We need love and shelter from the storm

Please don’t let them hurt your children

Won’t you keep us safe and warm

Dear Mr. Jesus

They say that she may die

Oh I hope the doctors stop the pain

I know that you could save her

And take her up to the sky

So she would never have to hurt again

Please don’t let them hurt your children

We need love and shelter from the storm

Please don’t let them hurt your children

Won’t you keep us safe and warm

Dear Mr. Jesus

Please tell me what to do

And please don’t tell my daddy

But my mommy hits me, too

Please don’t let them hurt your children

We need love and shelter from the storm

Please don’t let them hurt your children

Won’t you keep us safe and warm

Please don’t let them hurt your children

They need love and shelter from the storm

Please don’t let them hurt your children

Won’t you keep us safe and warm