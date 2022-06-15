How to Print Your Own T-Shirt on a Budget with RareCustom‍

If you think you have never engaged in virtual sex, you should have a rethink. It’s basically what you do each day, mostly unknown to you. However, the concept of virtual sex is possible thanks to technological advancement. The world since technology has become digital, and now we have almost everything done online. We now have digital currencies, VR, and even the concept of the metaverse, all thanks to technology.

The adult entertainment has undoubtedly enjoyed some of these advancements via its adoption of most of these technologies in its communities. One of the main factors that made camming successful in the 21st century, especially during the pandemic, is technological advancement where you can sit at the corner of your room and chat on adult cam sites. The world is becoming digital by the day, and you shouldn’t be left out.

What is virtual sex?

As mentioned earlier, at some point, you have practiced one form of virtual sex or the other unknowingly. Virtual sex is any type of sexual activity done through the internet. It includes phone sex, sexting, and mutual masturbation via video chats, sliding into DMs, exchanging nudes and visiting chat rooms. There is, however, so much more that you need to understand when it comes to virtual sex, especially if you visit the adult cam sites a lot. You should understand that visiting a cam site is not all about virtual sex. There are so much more.

However, here are some types of virtual sex you need to know in 2022.

Camming:

This became so popular during the pandemic. Since the lockdown, there was an increase in the rate at which people needed to get their sexual tensions relieved, hence camming. It involves visiting a reputable cam site where you meet cam models, join private chats, and watch sexual acts performed while you tip the performer. It became so popular compared to regular porn because you get to dictate what you want the cam model to do. So, in this case, you are not only the viewer but the director. On adult cam sites, you could request a private show, including you and the cam girl alone. Here, you get to talk about everything and anything exclusively; you could masturbate as well.

Mutual masturbation:

Suppose you are the type that enjoys video chats, or you are in a long-distance relationship. In that case, one way to keep the relationship going sexually is by engaging in mutual masturbation. This could be achieved either via FaceTime or sharing a porn link and creating a video chat room where you get to watch one another masturbate. This could be pretty intense if both partners are into the act. In fact, it could be a routine or relationship kink both partner shares. However, it is essential to note that mutual masturbation via video chat is one of the rampant forms of virtual sex. Not only does it help to keep intimacy, but it also helps to keep both partners sexually active with one another, even if it’s via the internet.

Phone sex:

The phone is one valuable asset every young adult would also need as a prized possession. Not because it could only communicate with people from far and near, it’s because it also can make long-distance appear closer and bring the relationship into a more intimate and cordial consensus. Phone sex is one of the tops of the list when it comes to virtual sex. You could discuss sexy things over the phone with your partner and have it explained as though both of you are in a room. Depending on your oratory prowess, phone sex could be that one factor that your relationship survives on. Several relationships have been established over the phone, and even more, are being maintained using phone sex. So, if you are discussing virtual sex, it’s impossible not to discuss phone sex as one of the primary types of virtual sex. If you haven’t tried phone sex, you should give it a shot; you’d be surprised at how enjoyable it could be.

Virtual sex isn’t one that could be eradicated, for as long as humans get horny, the internet is running, and there’s electricity; virtual sex will remain. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that if you’d be adopting virtual sex into your relationship, be sure your partner is okay with it, and they are ready to do all it takes to make it work. Some relationships are such that they thrive on virtual sex, while others were established on virtual sex.