‘I love Lance to death’: Chicago White Sox 3B coach Joe McEwing explains heated discussion with Lance Lynn
Chicago White Sox third-base coach Joe McEwing wanted to make something clear Tuesday at Comerica Park.
“First things first, I’m a pescatarian, so I don’t eat meat,” McEwing said. “I don’t eat ribeye or fillet, … I eat fish.”
McEwing was referencing Lance Lynn’s reasoning after the pitcher was asked after Monday night’s game about a lively discussion caught on camera between the two during a game against the Detroit Tigers.
“He was trying to get me going,” Lynn said after the game. “He kept telling me that fillets are better than ribeye. I’m more of a ribeye and potatoes guy. He’s a fillet and Caesar salad. I just told him was wrong.
“And then he went back to coaching third.”
McEwing said the situation was a miscommunication.
“Let it be known I love Lance to death,” McEwing said. “We have the same personalities. We’re both competitors and we both care so much about how much work goes into a daily game. It was a miscommunication between us. And we took care of it, we hugged each other. I was thinking something else that he was thinking internally and mentally. And we hugged it out and we’re good.”
The Tigers had seven hits in the first two innings. The discussion was before the third. The assumption was the conversation centered on positioning of players.
“And that’s the miscommunication part, that’s what I assumed,” McEwing said. “And it was more or less about him not making pitches. He wasn’t making pitches. He was leaving balls in the middle of the zone, and that’s what he was feeling internally.
“My assumption was that it was about something else. And that’s where the miscommunication comes. And it happens. When you’re out there competing and both sides care about their job and winning and losing and things like that may happen. But that’s part of the game. … We have the same fiery personalities and that’s where it came out. But we talked about it and moved on.”
Lynn allowed three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4⅓ innings in the 9-5 victory.
“Lance battled and perhaps most importantly told me after the game he feels good,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He feels really good. Location might have shown a little bit of rust. I know he got frustrated because he didn’t make a couple of pitches that he is normally used to making.
“But he battled through with his stuff, without his best stuff like the veteran that he is and gave us what we needed to get a win (Monday). That was good to have him back from a performance standpoint, and it’s just fantastic having him back in that (clubhouse) giving his presence.”
Hahn didn’t make much of what was shown on camera between Lynn and McEwing.
“I viewed it as two competitors having a conversation,” Hahn said. “Now the fact that Joe doesn’t eat meat makes me a little dubious of the explanation that you all reported that the conversation was about, but I’m not going to question your sources. (Lynn’s explanation) was impressive, but you’ve got to check your sources on that one.
“That’s a nothing burger. No pun intended.”
Afton Strawberry Festival offers berries, bands and baking contest
The Afton Strawberry Festival celebrates berry season with two days of free activities, including a bake-off, a live animal show and a strawberry shortcake eating contest.
Afton Apple Orchard will provide the events’ freshly harvested strawberries and strawberry-based desserts. The festival also features nine local food trucks and tents, and a marketplace with over 100 vendors, and live entertainment from local musicians.
The annual event is organized by the Afton Area Business Association.
The festival takes place Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Afton Town Square Park, 3418 St. Croix Trail S.
Class 4A state baseball: Stillwater 6, Sartell 5
It was 97 and muggy for the first pitch of Stillwater’s quarterfinal game at the Class 4A state tournament against Sartell at CHS Field, and there was Ponies starting pitcher Josh Wallace with full black sleeves under his jersey.
“Superstition,” the big right-hander explained. “I’m undefeated wearing sleeves, so I decided I’ve got to keep with it.”
That first pitch, incidentally, was a single by Sartell’s Austin Henrichs, and before the Sabres were done hitting, they were ahead 3-0. Asked if he was regretting the sleeves early, Wallace said no.
“As I got into the fourth,” he said.
No matter.
Second-ranked Stillwater quickly rebounded from a rough start that included three hits, a pair of walks, two errors and a hit batsman, scoring six in their half of the first inning and then holding off Sartell for a 6-5 victory.
“Not exactly how we planned it,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said.
Relying on a curve, changeup and his two-seam fastball, Wallace lasted 5⅓ innings before leaving with a 6-5 lead in the sixth. Center fielder Brayden Hellum, who saved a run by snaring a live line drive in the fourth inning, came in to retire the last five Sartell batters.
Stillwater (21-4) advanced to a Wednesday semifinal against the winner of the late quarterfinal between Andover and Chanhassen. Last year, the Ponies lost in the quarterfinal round by the same score, 6-5 to Minnetonka.
“It’s all in the head, all your mentality,” Wallace said of his rebound. “I like to think of myself as a dog, and a dog fights till the end. I still had enough to do the job.”
The Ponies averaged nine runs a game in the regular season, 11 in the sectional tournament. They felt comfortable that they’d put some runs up, and they quickly erased their early deficit by sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs in their half of the first inning.
Mason McCurdy and Jacob Carlson hit run-scoring singles and left the bases loaded for Wallace, who cleared them with a double into the right-field corner off Sabres right-hander Wesley Johnson.
“In the box, I told myself I just have to keep my weight back because he wasn’t throwing super hard,” Wallace said. “I saw how they were playing me and knew that corner was open, and when he threw me something on the outer half, I said, ‘This is my pitch. We’re back in this.’ ”
That made it 5-3, and the Ponies added a final run on an error that wound up being the game-winner.
Johnson recovered from his 42-pitch first inning to go pitch another five scoreless innings for Sartell (14-11), and the offense added runs in the third on a single by Gavan Schulte and in the sixth on a double from leadoff hitter Austin Henrichs to make it tense late.
That set up Hellum with the save opportunity. The left-hander trotted in from center, took a handful of warmup pitches and threw strikes.
“I’ve told Coach all year, I’ll pitch anytime, anywhere — five in a row, however my arm feels,” Hellum said. “My adrenaline gets me ready more than the warmup pitches.”
He retired the last two batters in the sixth on lineouts to second and left field, then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Right fielder Brinkenhoff squeezed the final out on a fly ball to right.
“Satell battled really hard,” Parker said. “They’re a good-hitting team.”
So is Stillwater.
“We’ll take it,” Parker said. “It was kind of a Stillwater victory. We’ve been scoring a lot of runs this year; we just didn’t think they’d all come in the first inning.”
Column: Another day, another Chicago White Sox controversy that gets more intersting by the day
The Lance Lynn-Joe McEwing dugout incident during Monday’s Chicago White Sox game in Detroit brought back some vivid memories of a similar incident in 1996.
Frank Thomas and Robin Ventura, two of the biggest stars on the ‘96 Sox, engaged in a heated dugout spat on a hot August afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Thomas shoved Ventura in the chest in the seventh inning after Ventura tried to prevent him from getting ejected for arguing with the plate umpire. Teammates Dave Martinez and Lyle Mouton quickly intervened before things got out of hand.
But a WGN-9 camera caught the incident, and Sox manager Terry Bevington called the players together after the Sox’s 8-4 loss to tell them not to comment because he had handle everything.
“Both of those guys respect each other,” Bevington told reporters. “Both of those guys like each other. Little disagreements happen on teams. It’s really nothing.”
But Martinez ignored Bevington’s directive.
“(Ventura) was just speaking honestly in the dugout, and (Thomas) snapped,” Martinez said. “When a guy 275 pounds snaps, look out.”
Ventura politely said he couldn’t talk about what happened but then was informed Martinez already had given us a blow-by-blow account.
“I talked to him afterward. I have nothing against Frank,” Ventura said.
So he was just trying to keep Thomas from getting ejected?
“Evidently,” he said.
Thomas, unaware his teammates had spoken, brushed past reporters and barked: “I have nothing to say.”
The incident was the talk of the town. “Frank flips, Sox Flop” read the Chicago Tribune headline. But it quickly blew over, as most controversies do over the course of a long baseball season.
The Lynn-McEwing kerfuffle Monday was one of those things that happen when two headstrong individuals disagree. Unfortunately for them, it was shown on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast and the video quickly spread on Twitter.
Manager Tony La Russa told reporters afterward that Lynn was mad at himself for making a bad pitch. Lynn joked he and McEwing were debating what kind of steak was the best. McEwing was not made available for comment.
White Sox general manager RickHahn told reporters Tuesday that it was just a “conversation” that he heard was about steak, noting that McEwing doesn’t eat meat.
“No, that’s a nothing-burger,” Hahn said. “No pun intended.”
Honesty might be the best policy, but silence is golden. The Sox didn’t feel it was necessary to explain the details of the spat, which is their prerogative. McEwing on Tuesday confirmed to reporters he was indeed a pescatarian, and the argument was due to “miscommunication” with Lynn.
“We hugged it out,” he said. “Believe me, (I) love Lance to death. We have the same fiery personalities, and that’s where it came out. But we talked about it and moved on.”
In other words, a nothing burger.
But the lack of accountability from La Russa and Lynn on Monday night came on the heels of another controversy — La Russa’s intentional walk call on a 1-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner on Thursday — a decision that not only backfired but made the Sox a national story.
On a replay of the game, NBC Sports Chicago edited out the inning that included the Turner at-bat, a decision seen by many as a team interfering with its regional station’s editorial integrity to avoid making La Russa look worse than he already did.
La Russa’s relationship with Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is well-known. The Sox are part-owners of NBC Sports Chicago. Conspiracy theories abounded, especially after Marquee Sports Network’s censorship of a show that contained criticism of Cubs President Jed Hoyer.
So NBC Sports Chicago took its lumps, and deservedly so.
Kevin Cross, president and general manager of the three NBC stations in Chicago, said Tuesday that the company in New Jersey hired to edit the games down to a three-hour window erred by not leaving the fateful inning in the final edit.
“There was no conspiracy,” Cross said. “We had to cut an hour and 13 minutes out of the game, and the person that did it didn’t know the nuance of that intentional walk. They are not from this market and didn’t know the nuance of Tony La Russa’s decision.
“Where we messed up (is) we should’ve talked to (the company) and said ‘Whatever you do, don’t cut out this ending … That inning is untouchable.’ The fact it did get cut makes us look bad.”
Accountability matters.
NBC Sports Chicago accepted blame for the editing mistake. La Russa needs to heed the station’s example and be upfront about the Lynn-McEwing spat.
Whether the disagreement was over defensive positioning doesn’t matter as much as the attempt to obfuscate and avoid the subject afterward. McEwing obviously stood his ground against a popular player who has much more job security than a third-base coach.
La Russa afterward sat back in his chair in the visitors’ office with his pants undone as if he had just finished Thanksgiving dinner and praised Lynn for always being “accountable.” Lynn then made his joke to reporters about the steak dinner.
No accountability here.
What happened between Lynn and McEwing might soon be forgotten, just as the Ventura-Thomas spat was by the end of the 1996 season. If McEwing didn’t mind La Russa and Lynn throwing him under the bus, good for him.
The 2022 Sox still have a long way to go to match the wacky episodes of ‘96, when Tony Phillips was arrested for punching a Milwaukee Brewers fan, Bevington got into an altercation with umpire Rich Garcia at a downtown restaurant and the Thomas-Ventura incident at Yankee Stadium.
The ‘22 Sox have 102 games left after Tuesday’s game in Detroit. Someone could flip. Someone could flop.
Rest assured: It’s a story that gets more interesting by the day.
