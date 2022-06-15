Information Technology and its Strategic Uses

Share Pin 0 Shares

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND IT’ S STRATEGIC USES

The success or failure of an organization in today’s highly competitive and technological business world depends on how they manage to streamline the flow of information between their departments and outside world. This is where IT comes into action. It deals with the application of technology to automate the flow of information in an organization’s information system. The strategic opportunities framework enables executives to identify opportunities for strategic use of IT.

The main areas to be considered to study the effects of IT are:

1. DEVELOPING AN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY

Issues like Critical Success Factors, IT planning and manpower are considered. Manpower is very important as it can decide on the Strategy being successful or not.

2. STRATEGIC USE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

This is a broad area where a lot of core issues come up. Questions like

a. Is IT necessary?

b. What impact has IT on the business world?

c. What opportunities have IT brought into the business areas of the Company?

d. Is IT of any worth to business are studied here?

The spotless blend of IT Strategy with Corporate Strategy has to be achieved through the principles of SUIT

3. QUALITY MANAGEMENT

Methods of Quality Control, Audits, different strategies used in TQM are dealt with in this area. As Quality cannot easily be defined, the study of Quality Control and its upkeep deserve our keen involvement and interest.

IT can be used to develop new products or processes or to improve existing products and processes so as to achieve a competitive edge in the market or to effect significant improvements in internal operations. The natural potential importance of IT for an organization depends upon the information intensity of processes and the information content of the products. The strategic use of IT in an organization is necessary for the bending of the IT strategy into the corporate strategy.