Finance
Information Technology and its Strategic Uses
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND IT’ S STRATEGIC USES
The success or failure of an organization in today’s highly competitive and technological business world depends on how they manage to streamline the flow of information between their departments and outside world. This is where IT comes into action. It deals with the application of technology to automate the flow of information in an organization’s information system. The strategic opportunities framework enables executives to identify opportunities for strategic use of IT.
The main areas to be considered to study the effects of IT are:
1. DEVELOPING AN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY
Issues like Critical Success Factors, IT planning and manpower are considered. Manpower is very important as it can decide on the Strategy being successful or not.
2. STRATEGIC USE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
This is a broad area where a lot of core issues come up. Questions like
a. Is IT necessary?
b. What impact has IT on the business world?
c. What opportunities have IT brought into the business areas of the Company?
d. Is IT of any worth to business are studied here?
The spotless blend of IT Strategy with Corporate Strategy has to be achieved through the principles of SUIT
3. QUALITY MANAGEMENT
Methods of Quality Control, Audits, different strategies used in TQM are dealt with in this area. As Quality cannot easily be defined, the study of Quality Control and its upkeep deserve our keen involvement and interest.
IT can be used to develop new products or processes or to improve existing products and processes so as to achieve a competitive edge in the market or to effect significant improvements in internal operations. The natural potential importance of IT for an organization depends upon the information intensity of processes and the information content of the products. The strategic use of IT in an organization is necessary for the bending of the IT strategy into the corporate strategy.
Finance
Aim of Vocational Rehabilitation
Vocational rehabilitation is the service offered to people having mental and physical disabilities. It helps to maintain the return to the work force, after they have been sick or injured. It considers their work skills and their medical condition.
Aim of Vocational Rehabilitation
The aim of the this program is to help individuals to regain or retain the ability to participate in work, rather than to treat any injury or illness by itself. It offers the individuals with the skills and knowledge essential to achieve suitable work. The rehabilitation coordinator will refer you to a rehabilitation provider who will suggest you the ways to help you to obtain suitable work.
If you decide to undertake a vocational rehab program, you will be involved in the developmental program making sure that it meets your needs. It also assures that it recognizes and builds on your abilities, skills and work experience.
A Vocational Rehabilitation program includes:
• A work site evaluation
• Vocational appraisal
• Goal setting and intervention planning
• Support for self management of health conditions
• Interventions to get rid of employment, environmental and attitudinal barrier
• Career Counseling and Guidance
• Evaluation Services
• On the job training
• Vocationally based short term training
• Work training placements
• Training in job seeking skills
• Assisting in the preparation of an employment training
• Assistance for job seeking
• Personal assistance services
The Vocational Rehabilitation Act of 1973
This Act was put forward to correct the problem of prejudice against people with disabilities in the United States. People having a disability have experienced prejudice because of physical barriers at work place and also because of negative behavior to their ability to be an effective employee. According to this Act, the employer’s must make practical accommodations for disabled employees. However, it does not mean that they must hire unqualified individuals. Vocational counseling, Assistance in training and job placement for individuals with severe disabilities are the additional sections of this Act.
Vocational Rehabilitation Association (VRA)
This VRA was founded in 1994 to offer a debate for practitioners working in the field of vocational rehabilitation and to drive improvement in standards. This is a membership organization with a charitable status.
Vocational Rehab Assessment
This determines a vocational goal and identifies a range suitable option for employment. It is based on the individual’s current abilities, interest and transferable skills. There are some more tips for rehabilitation on this blog.
Below is a list of few Vocational rehabilitation Centers:
• Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services
• California Department of Rehabilitation
• Delaware Division of Vocational rehabilitation
• Florida Division
• Georgia Division of rehab services
• Idaho Division
• Missouri Division
• Montana Vocational rehabilitation Council
• New York Vocational rehab
• South Carolina Department
• New Jersey Division
• Washington State Division
Vocational rehabilitation program is a one step career development program, which offers individuals a broad choice of services designed to offer them with resources, skills, attitudes and expectations required to compete in the interview process, in order to get the job and develop a lifetime career.
Finance
Preparation Tips for NISM Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Exam
NISM-Series-V A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination is one of the important exams, conducted by NISM (National Institute of Securities Market). It’s very helpful module for the peoples, those are willing to work in the field of mutual funds. The aim of this certification is to enhance the quality of sales, distribution and related support services in the mutual fund industry.
To clear NISM Series V A: M. F. D. Certification Exam, candidate should have knowledge of following things:
- Concept and role : Before attempting NISM V-A Certification Exam, you should have a clear picture of MF in your mind. In other words, we can say that how it works. So just try to know the concept and role model of a mutual fund. In this section, you have to learn lot of things like Advantages and limitations of a mutual fund, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), Investment objectives, Fund running expenses and some of the others.
- Fund Structure and Constituents: In this, you need to learn the things about the Structure of MF in India and related regulations, Role of the sponsor and Role of other fund constituents and related regulations.
- Legal and Regulatory Environment: Know the Role and functions of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in regulating MF and take a look on investment restrictions and related regulations.
There are some other important sections in this module as: Offer Document, Fund Distribution and Sales Practices, Accounting, Valuation and Taxation, Investor Services, Risk, Return and Performance of Funds, Scheme Selection, Selecting the Right Investment products for Investors, Helping Investors with Financial Planning and Recommending Model Portfolios and Financial Plans.
Before attempting NISM Series V A Certification exam, you should have knowledge of above listed things. Now collect relevant information from your books or try to find out the things online. In modern age, it’s very easy to find out any of the informations online easily and quickly. You may also collect some information from the site of NISM.
So learning all of the above listed things will help you in clearing NISM-Series-V A: M. F. D. Certification Examination easily with high marks.
Other thing, you can find out the model paper of NISM series-V-A online for preparation. Take a mock test or practice test online for the module of NISM Series V A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Exam. Now you can also test yourself by giving NISM series V A mock test online.
Finance
Amazing Firsts in the History of Computers
A modern computer user accesses video, email, and spam every single day; it’s an accepted part of a connected life. The Internet is now a vital part of business, social relationships, and politics; it’s impossible to imagine how we ever got along without it. But computer and Internet technology as we know it is still quite new, on a historic scale. While many things are ubiquitous now, they were invented by someone who made the first leaps ahead. Here are some of those firsts in computer history.
The First Webcam
Webcams have revolutionized how we interact with others online, putting a human face onto a medium that was historically confined to text-only communications. Dial-up web connections couldn’t possibly handle a live video stream; web browsers didn’t gain the ability to display images until 1993. The first web cam was installed at the University of Cambridge in 1991. It showed a still image close-up of the laboratory’s coffee pot in the hallway just outside of the “Trojan Room”; the image would display three times per minute and reduce the users monitor resolution to 128X128 grayscale color.
Like many inventions, the webcam was born out of necessity; employees working in other areas of the building would often take a break to get some coffee, only to arrive and find the pot totally empty. Frustrated at having to make frequent and pointless trips, some of the engineers set up a camera, pointed it at the coffee pot, and connected it to a video capture card on an Acorn Archimedes computer. The camera was connected to the Internet in 1993, making it visible to thousands of people online; the Trojan Room coffee pot became an early web celebrity until it was disconnected in 2001 when the computer department moved to a new building on campus.
The First Message
The Internet as we know it today would not exist without ARPANET, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. It was the first operational packet switching network, laying the groundwork for how the Internet works today. It launched in 1969 with a network of four small computers called Interface Message Processors, located at University of California Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara, the University of Utah, and Stanford Research Institute.
UCLA was the first node; Stanford got the second. On October 29, 1969, project leader Leonard Kleinrock supervised UCLA student Charley Kline as he sent the very first host-to-host message from UCLA’s SDS Sigma 7 computer to Stanford’s SDS 940. The message was intended to be the word ‘login’, so that UCLA could access the Stanford host. However, the system crashed after sending just the L and the O, one letter at a time; Two simple characters “L & O” ushered in a new era of global communications that would ultimately become part of everyday modern life.
The First Virus
John von Neumann theorized the possibilities of self-reproducing automated programs in 1949, and even designed a theoretical self-replicating computer program. The first true virus, Creeper, was written in 1971 by a BBN Technologies employee named Bob Thomas. BBN was a major player in the field of early computer science, including implementing ARPANET and developing an early operating system called TENEX. Creeper would infect computers running TENEX, then use ARPANET to copy itself into remote systems and display the message, “I’m the creeper, catch me if you can!” This challenge inspired the first piece of anti-virus software, a similarly self-replicating program called Reaper, whose goal was to remove Creeper from infected systems.
Information Technology and its Strategic Uses
RedBus Launched RedRail App For Online Train Ticket Booking
3AC Transfers $90M FTT on KuCoin
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Aim of Vocational Rehabilitation
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
Long rest and a changeup pays off for Kyle Hendricks — but Chicago Cubs bullpen implodes for an 8th straight loss
Preparation Tips for NISM Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Exam
Will NEXO Bounce Back From 40% Dips?
Surging inflation clears way for biggest Fed hike in years
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022