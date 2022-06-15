News
Injured Aroldis Chapman throws off Yankee Stadium mound, needs one more session before he faces hitters
Aroldis Chapman was throwing on the field before Tuesday’s series-opener against the Ray at Yankee Stadium. It was the second time the closer has thrown off the mound and he will need one more session before he is ready to face hitters, Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said.
“So the biggest thing is just to get him to focus on straight lining his delivery to play and not getting too rotational, too big,” Blake said. “And I felt like he’s made a lot of progress in the last week or two as he’s gotten used to focusing on these things in his throwing program.”
Chapman has been on the injured list with an Achilles issue, but it has held him back for about a week and a half. He’s used his time on the IL to work on his delivery. In the last five games he pitched before going on the IL, Chapman was scored on in each. He allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings pitched.
Chapman threw 25 pitches Tuesday, all of them hitting 96- to 98-miles an hour, Blake said. He had some balls go wild, which has been a problem in the past.
“I feel like that was probably about B, B-minus command, all things considered, but better than maybe what we’ve been getting,” Blake said. “So it’s just a process for him. Probably got one more bullpen and we’ll see where he’s at.”
In his absence, Clay Holmes has taken over the role of closer and done very well. Holmes has not allowed a run to score in his last 28 straight innings, over 26 appearances.
JUMPING IN
With Josh Donaldson serving his one-game suspension for his “disrespectful comments,” to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson Tuesday night, it was a chance for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to get Matt Carpenter back in the lineup.
“I mean, he’s been terrific. And today made a lot of sense coming out of the off day,” Boone said. “Get another lefty bat in there with (Giancarlo Stanton) being in the outfield lined up pretty well.”
The 36-year old infielder has eight hits as a Yankee in limited playing time and six of them are home runs. He’s coming off a game Sunday when he was an emergency starter and went out and hit two home runs and a double to drive in seven runs.
“Power and patience,” Boone said of Carpenter. “When he got to us, he was at home and had been at home for several days and right away we saw good at bats. And then this past week, he really hadn’t played much at all. And he goes in there the other day and it’s right away the same kind of quality of the bat. So it’s been impressive.”
TREVINO BACK
Catcher Jose Trevino, who was a late scratch on Sunday because of a back issue, was back in the lineup Tuesday night.
“I’m not too worried about it. I felt like he probably could have played Sunday but with the off day felt like it was the right thing, especially coming off that night game,” Boone said of Trevino’s back issue. “So yeah, we’ll continue to monitor it. And hopefully, it’s, it’s something that’s not a big deal.” It’s the seventh straight time — and ninth overall — that Trevino has caught Gerrit Cole, who used to have Kyle Higashioka as his personal catcher. Cole has a 3.28 ERA with Trevino behind the plate and a 4.25 in the four games Higashioka caught.
Trevino’s bat has been the deciding factor in him getting more playing time. Trevino is hitting .440/.472/.800 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI over his last 18 games.
LOAISIGA BACK ON TRACK
Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the IL with shoulder inflammation, began his throwing program on Monday. The right hander had it delayed by a week because of a trip back to his native Nicaragua to deal with a personal matter.
“He threw yesterday and threw today,” Boone said. “So he’s doing well now that he’s starting his in his throwing progression.”
()
News
Stillwater mother and daughter donate thousands in gift cards for cops to distribute
A Stillwater mother and daughter, inspired by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s “Live on Patrol” videos, have donated thousands of dollars in gift cards to local law enforcement agencies this year.
Melissa and Makayla, who asked that their last names not be publicized, last week gifted the Stillwater Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with stacks of different gift cards.
“They dropped off hundreds of dollars in gift cards to various fast food restaurants for deputies to use when they come across people during their shifts who haven’t eaten or are in need of food,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Laura Perkins said.
The 25 gift cards ranged in denominations of $15 to $25 each, Perkins said.
Melissa and Makayla also stopped by the Stillwater Police Department with 15 gift cards – worth $25 each – for Stillwater officers to use as they see fit. Among the stores and restaurants included: Holiday, Speedway, McDonald’s, Subway and Burger King.
“It’s an amazing gift to our community, and we are honored that she is allowing us to help her make a difference in people’s lives,” Police Chief Brian Mueller said.
Officers often run across people who are homeless or “couch surfing” who might need a meal or gas or other items, Mueller said.
Melissa and Makayla said they got the idea after watching Fletcher’s “Live on Patrol” broadcasts earlier this year. They were moved to donate and were put in touch with Darryl Spence, a community service officer at the department, who also serves as an associate minister at New Hope Baptist Church on St. Paul’s East Side. Spence works with people who are homeless, former gang members and “youth who are less fortunate,” he said. “When I pass out gift cards, I try to convince people to do different things.”
The “Live on Patrol” broadcasts, which have generated millions of views on social media, emphasize “being kind,” he said. “Whatever we can do, we do. We just spread it throughout the community and it helps. Say you’re with a mother at a (crime) scene, you can say, ‘Hey, why don’t you go feed the kids?’ You will find that the most upset person will calm down if you just simply hand them a $10 gift card to go to SA where they can go and get a sandwich. If we are able to hand them a gift card and say, ‘Go to McDonald’s, or ‘Here’s one to Holiday, Speedway,’ it means a lot to them.”
Spence meets Melissa and Makayla once a week at “the spot,” he said, an undisclosed location in Maplewood, where he receives that week’s bunch of gift cards.
“I get my hug of the week, and they hand me the gift cards and I’m on my way,” he said. “They are a blessing. I’m proud to be one that they call a friend. Because of what those two do, we can continue what we do.”
Melissa and Makayla are living out the Bible verse Matthew 25:35.
“It goes, ‘For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink … I needed clothes and you clothed me,’” he said. “When I was hungry, did you feed me? We want to be able to say yes.”
Melissa and Makayla estimate they have given away about $5,000 in gift cards so far this year. They bought so many at Target the other day that the cashier was concerned they were being scammed.
“We just try and do what good we can where we can when we can,” Melissa said.
Mikayla, who would like to work in law enforcement one day, said she is glad their donations are being put to good use.
“I love to help,” she said. “It’s fun. I like doing it very much because it just helps out the community so much because there are a lot of people now, especially because of COVID, who don’t have many things, and I feel guilty that I have way too much,” she said.
Said Melissa: “We have enough. Mikayla said it perfectly, I couldn’t have said it better myself: ‘We have more than enough.’”
News
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say over 10,000 visitors — all but one group of backpackers — had evacuated the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding.
Superintendent Cam Sholly said the visitors were asked to leave after roads and bridges washed out and power was knocked out from heavy rains and snow melt.
The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River, where it washed out several sections of the main highway from the park’s north entrance.
The torrent undercut the river bank and toppled a house where the families of six park employees had lived into the raging waters. The building, which had been evacuated, floated 5 miles (8 kilometers) downstream before sinking.
Sholly said one group of campers was still in the backcountry. They had been contacted and crews were prepared to evacuate them by helicopter, but that hasn’t been needed yet, he said.
Sholly added he didn’t believe the park had ever shut down from flooding. He said the north entrance is expected to be closed all summer.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park’s signature river reached an unprecedented level and unleashed floodwaters that tore through the surrounding areas, sweeping away houses, washing out bridges and roads, stranding tourists and residents, and prompting frantic helicopter and raft rescues.
The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming from days of rain and a rapidly melting snowpack indefinitely closed one of the nation’s most iconic parks just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up.
Instead of marveling at the site of massive elk, grizzlies and bison roaming freely, burbling thermal pools and the regular blast of Old Faithful’s geyser, tourists found themselves witnessing nature at its most unpredictable as the Yellowstone River crested in a chocolate brown torrent that washed away anything in its path.
“It is just the scariest river ever,” Kate Gomez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Tuesday. “Anything that falls into that river is gone. The swells are huge, and it’s just mud and silt.”
While no one has been reported killed or injured, waters were only starting to recede Tuesday and the full extent of the destruction wasn’t yet known.
Gomez and her husband were among hundreds of tourists stuck in Gardiner, Montana, a town of about 800 residents at the park’s north entrance. The town was cut off for more than a day until Tuesday afternoon, when crews managed to get part of a washed away two-lane road reopened. Officials warned that driving conditions were still dangerous.
While the flooding can’t directly be attributed to climate change, it came as the Midwest and East Coast sizzle from a heat wave and other parts of the West burn from an early wildfire season amid a persistent drought that has increased the frequency and intensity of fires that are having broader impacts. Smoke from a fire in the mountains of Flagstaff, Arizona, could be seen in Colorado.
Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said a warming environment makes extreme weather events more likely than they would have been “without the warming that human activity has caused.”
“Will Yellowstone have a repeat of this in five or even 50 years? Maybe not, but somewhere will have something equivalent or even more extreme,” he said. “It was just this time last year we were talking about the heat dome over the Pacific Northwest. These extreme heat events are becoming more common.”
Heavy rain on top of melting mountain snow pushed the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers to record levels Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials in Yellowstone and in several southern Montana counties were assessing damage from the storms, which also triggered mudslides and rockslides. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster.
Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.
In Red Lodge, Montana, a town of 2,100 that’s a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone, a creek running through town jumped its banks and swamped the main thoroughfare, leaving trout swimming in the street a day later under sunny skies.
Residents described a harrowing scene where the water went from a trickle to a torrent over just a few hours.
The water toppled telephone poles, knocked over fences and carved deep fissures in the ground through a neighborhood of hundreds of houses. The power was knocked out but restored by Tuesday, though there was still no running water in affected neighborhood.
Heidi Hoffman left early Monday to buy a sump pump in Billings, but by the time she returned her basement was full of water.
“We lost all our belongings in the basement,” Hoffman said as the pump removed a steady stream of water into her muddy backyard. “Yearbooks, pictures, clothes, furniture. Were going to be cleaning up for a long time.”
On Monday, Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern part of the park, where roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.
But the flooding affected the rest of the park, too, with park officials warning of yet higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.
The rains hit just as area hotels have filled up in recent weeks with summer tourists. More than 4 million visitors were tallied by the park last year. The wave of tourists doesn’t abate until fall, and June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.
It was unclear how many visitors to the region remained stranded or have been forced to leave Yellowstone, or how many people who live outside the park were rescued and evacuated.
Mark Taylor, owner and chief pilot of Rocky Mountain Rotors, said his company had airlifted about 40 paying customers over the past two days from Gardiner, including two women who were “very pregnant.”
Taylor spoke as he ferried a family of four adults from Texas, who wanted to do some more sightseeing before heading home.
“I imagine they’re going to rent a car and they’re going to go check out some other parts of Montana — somewhere drier,” he said.
At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning of Terre Haute, Indiana, got an up-close view of the roiling Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door.
Entire trees, debris and even a lone kayaker floated by on the choppy flow. In early evening, he shot video as the waters ate away at the opposite bank where a large brown house was precariously perched.
In a large cracking sound heard over the river’s roar, the house tipped into the waters and was pulled into the current and floated off downstream.
In south-central Montana, flooding on the Stillwater River stranded 68 people at a campground. Stillwater County Emergency Services agencies and crews with the Stillwater Mine rescued people Monday from the Woodbine Campground by raft. Some roads in the area are closed because of flooding and residents have been evacuated.
The sheriff’s office said it would assess damage when waters receded.
The towns of Cooke City and Silvergate, just east of the park, were also isolated by floodwaters.
In Livingston, residents in low-lying neighborhoods were told to leave and the city’s hospital was evacuated as a precaution after its driveway flooded.
Officials in Park County, which includes Gardiner and Cooke City, said extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas.
The Montana National Guard said Monday it sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations.
In the hamlet of Nye, at least four cabins washed into the Stillwater River, said Shelley Blazina, including one she owned.
“It was my sanctuary,” she said Tuesday. “Yesterday I was in shock. Today I’m just in intense sadness.”
Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.
“This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes,” Mottice said.
The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88 feet (4.2 meters) Monday, higher than the previous record of 11.5 feet (3.5 meters) set in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.
Yellowstone got 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service.
___
Brown reported from Billings, Montana. Associated Press writers Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City, R.J. Rico in Atlanta, Brian Melley in Los Angeles, Thomas Peipert in Denver, Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, contributed to this report.
News
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
By AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday that he will visit Saudi Arabia next month for talks with its leaders, a dramatic change in his stance on the kingdom that he pledged to make a “pariah” as a Democratic candidate for the White House.
With the visit at the tail end of a July 13-16 Middle East trip that includes stops in Israel and the West Bank, Biden is edging off his adversarial stance on the Saudis’ human rights record. He’s looking to reset the relationship at a time when the U.S. could use help from the oil-rich kingdom to alleviate soaring prices at the pump for motorists at home and around the globe.
The stop in Saudi Arabia will include talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the kingdom, according to White House and Saudi officials. U.S. intelligence officials have determined Prince Mohammed likely ordered the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In a brief exchange with reporters Tuesday, Biden bristled when asked about his upcoming visit to Jeddah and noted that his team had laid out in a statement “everything I’m doing in the Middle East.”
Human rights advocates and some Democratic allies cautioned Biden about visiting the kingdom, saying such a visit without first getting human rights commitments would send a message to Saudi leaders that there are no consequences for egregious rights violations. The Saudis have been accused of using mass arrests, executions and violence to squelch dissent.
But at a time of skyrocketing prices at the gas pump, growing worries about Iran’s nuclear program and perpetual concern that China is expanding its global footprint, Biden and his national security team have determined that freezing out the Saudis, particularly the crown prince, is not in the U.S. interest.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told CNN that Biden “has a tough job dealing with gasoline prices.” But Durbin said he had “mixed feelings” about the visit, calling the Saudis’ human rights record “an outrage.”
The Senate’s No. 2 Republican leader accused Biden of paying too little attention to American energy.
John Thune of South Dakota said, “It just seems having to go hat in hand to the Saudis to try and get them to increase energy production because we won’t do it here, I think it’s unfortunate that an American president is put in that position.”
The Saudi Embassy in Washington described the visit as coming at the king’s invitation “to strengthen the historical bilateral relations and the distinguished strategic partnership between” the two countries.
The White House announced the trip after Saudi Arabia this month helped nudge OPEC+ to ramp up oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, and the kingdom agreed to extend a United Nations-mediated cease-fire in its seven-year war with Yemen. Biden called the Saudi cease-fire decision “courageous.” Prince Mohammed, who is commonly referred to by his initials, MBS, played a “critical role” in brokering an extension of the cease-fire, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said King Salman invited Biden to visit the kingdom during a gathering in the port city of Jeddah of the six Gulf Cooperation Council nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.
She suggested that Biden would raise human rights concerns with Saudi officials but did not directly answer whether the president would speak to Prince Mohammed about the Khashoggi killing.
“It’s important to also emphasize that while we recalibrate relationships, we are not looking to rupture relationships,” Jean-Pierre said.
Hala al-Dosari, a prominent rights advocate in Saudi Arabia now living and teaching in the United States, said Biden’s decision to meet with the crown prince is “a betrayal.” She also raised concerns that Biden’s visit to Israel glosses over last month’s fatal shooting of prominent American-Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh in the West Bank. Independent investigations by The Associated Press and some other news organizations concluded Israeli fire likely killed the veteran journalist. Israel has said it would investigate.
Al-Dosari accused the administration of “prioritizing immediate interests over long-term goals of supporting democratic transitions” in Arab countries and “the immediate interests of securing more oil, and support for Israel.”
Family members of 9/11 victims have also raised concerns about the Saudi Arabia visit. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, in a CNN interview Tuesday said Biden understands the “devastating grief” 9/11 families endure and “will not shy away from representing them and their concerns.”
“We appreciate the President’s commitment to do everything he can to support the 9/11 family community, but empathy is not enough,” Terry Strada, national chair of the group 9/11 Families United, said in a statement.
Biden’s first stop during the Middle East swing will be in Israel for a long-planned visit with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem. He will then meet with Palestinian Authority leaders, including Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank. Biden will cap the whirlwind trip with the visit to Jeddah.
The trip to Israel comes at a fraught time for Bennett’s fragile coalition, as he tries to avert another election and the potential return to power of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and as Iran’s nuclear program continues advancing.
Biden while in Israel will take part in a virtual meeting of “I2-U2” leaders, an economic forum established late last year that includes Israel, India, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S.
The president’s time in Israel also coincides with the Maccabiah Games, a sporting competition that brings together thousands of Jewish and Israeli athletes from around the globe. Biden is expected to meet with athletes taking part in the games.
Israeli officials in their engagement with the Biden administration have pressed their point of view that U.S. relations with Arab capitals, including Riyadh, are critical to Israel’s security and overall stability in the region. The visit could also provide an opportunity to kick off talks for what the administration sees as a longer-term project of normalizing Israeli-Saudi relations.
Bennett said in a statement that the visit will “reveal the steps that are being taken by the U.S. to integrate Israel into the Middle East and increase the prosperity of the entire region.”
The Palestinians, meanwhile, will be looking for progress on reopening the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem. It served Palestinians before the Trump administration shut it in 2018 and folded its work into the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as part of the controversial recognition of the city as Israel’s capital.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.
The Palestinians also hope the Biden administration will make greater efforts to rein in Israeli settlement construction and other unilateral actions that they say hinder the eventual revival of a long-idled peace process.
Hussein al-Sheikh, a top aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told The Associated Press that the Palestinians welcome Biden’s visit and hope for “positive results” but feel stymied in their decades-long quest for an independent state alongside Israel.
“What is the American vision for resolving the conflict?” he asked.
___
Associated Press writers Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem, Darlene Superville in Philadelphia and Alan Fram in Washington contributed reporting.
Injured Aroldis Chapman throws off Yankee Stadium mound, needs one more session before he faces hitters
Stillwater mother and daughter donate thousands in gift cards for cops to distribute
75 Ball Bingo Rules And How To Play Guide
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Yellowstone official: Almost all visitors have left park
FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for older kids
War isn’t funny but humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma
Loons won’t have Kyndra de St. Aubin and Callum Williams as its broadcast team in 2023
6 Tips To Help You Win Online Casino Games
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients