Introduction to Marketing?

Once you have decided on the market and researched it thoroughly, hopefully you will have an idea for an information product you feel confident in. Now we need to create the product.

There is a multitude of different media formats to deliver you product. Here are the most popular examples though the are many more:

E-book



Report



White Paper



E -Course/ lessons



Video Course



Webinar



Teleseminar



Audio MP3



Continuity Programme



Create Your Information Product Quickly

For your first information product keep it simple so you can get started quickly. I would recommend a short 20-50 page report, with the audio Mp3 of the report to go along with it (most people would rather listen to the audio and follow the report than just read the report).

Hear is a quick and easy way of creating an info product. Lets stay with the sales example from the previous post as I’m sure its relevant to lot of you out there who have experience in sales. Prepare a script for a presentation style lecture on your chosen subject lets say “Building a customer rapport quickly”. Make it last for about an hour and break it down into a number of sections ( I’ll explain why soon). Create a video seminar in which you present the information (you can even just use your webcam if you like. There is plenty of free trial software out there to help you with this part. Its as easy as doing a Google search to find). Record it and there you have it, your first information product.

If you don’t feel comfortable doing a video presentation simply do an audio one. The software I use for this is called “Stepvoice Recorder” and the sound editing software I use is called “WavePad Sound Editor”. Both are available with free 30 day trials so there is no need to even cough up the money to buy the software.

“What if the product I want to create for my niche has already been created by someone else?”

I hear you cry! Then there are 4 things you can do:

You could try to acquire the “Resale Rights” of the product. If the product has been around for a while and its creator/author has stopped promoting it maybe possible for you to buy the rights to it and sell it.

You could do a “Joint Venture” with the creator/author. This means you and the author collaborate to come up with a “New Improved” or revised version of the product and split the proceeds.

Find out if there is an “Affiliate Program” associated with the product that you can take part in( we will cover this in more detail letter on in the post series). Becoming an affiliate of a product means to sell someone else’s product and take a commission. Its very detailed and you could be here for days reading about it if I wrote everything there is!

You could break down the niche again to find the “niche within the niche” For example you’re an expert on selling to corporations what about just concentrating on sales presentations or building your customer rapport or body language and physical buying signals. You can break it down again and concentrate on sales presentations for software products or lingerie or whatever it is you have the knowledge on.

Increase the value of your product

To increase the value of your product why not include the script you have written as a “Free Bonus” PDF download so people can follow your presentation with it. Why not split up the seminar into its sections so it becomes an Course of seminars and produce a workbook to coincide with it and provide a pod cast Mp3 as a “Free Bonus”. you can even post snippets of the video on YouTube as part of your marketing strategy (but we will go into more detail with that later in the post series)

If you really want to start adding value you could have a physical work book bound to accompany your course, record the course onto CD format and send these out to your customers. Then they’ll have a tangible product which gives them greater perceived value. The key here is really to make your offer massively, overwhelmingly valuable!

You must include free bonuses, unannounced bonuses, bonus podcasts, bonus free membership to your site where they get discounted future products etc.

There you have it your first information product created for a starving market.

Thanks for reading.