Introduction to Marketing?
Marketing is the art and science of identifying customer needs and wants, developing a product based on customer needs and wants and finally formulation of strategy for right product marketing mix. A thing important to note is marketing and sales are not the same. Marketing activities involves before the product development on the other hand sales only comes after product development for the purpose of selling the final product to the customers.
Marketers always aim to develop the products which solve the customer problems and also explore the new opportunity to offer something new in the market to surprise the customers. We have successful stories of 3M innovative, Apple computers, Amazon and eBay products or services. Today, customers admire these giants for their unique ideas.
Majority of products are failed in the earlier stages of product life cycle, it does not mean that the products are not able to qualify the needs and wants of the customers. There could be much rationale for the failure of products such as weak distribution, setting high expectation of customer in product advertisements, pricing strategy, segmentation and others. Marketers must construct the marketing plan with care to do justice with every factor of marketing.
Today Dell, Microsoft, HP, Amazon, Google, Southwest Airlines and Wal-Mart enjoying the journey of success not only because of products and services which they offer but also their tremendous and innovative way of marketing to reach the right audience. Marketing is not the single activity it is the set of activities to gather requirements regarding customers need and wants, communicate specification to the product team, developing right product and marketing plan.
75 Ball Bingo Rules And How To Play Guide
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo
75-Ball Bingo is the most common way to play bingo, based on the traditional North American version of the game. Introduced on a national scale in the 1930’s by toy manufacturer Edwin Lowe, 75-Ball Bingo is easily one of the most popular games among all age groups in the United States and beyond.
It’s not hard to learn how to play 75-Ball Bingo. So long as you can read numbers, you can play. 75-Ball Bingo is a game of sheer luck, with no real skill involved.
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Numbers
75-Ball Bingo is played with balls number 1-75, generally drawn randomly from a machine that uses a puff of air to bring one ball to the surface at a time. Other 75-Ball Bingo games involve an electronic number drawing, where a software program uses an RNG (random number generator) to select each number at random.
The numbers are displayed on a screen, made clearly visible to all players.
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Cards
A 75-Ball Bingo card is made up of 25 squares in a 5×5 grid. The very center square is the Free Space, marked “FREE”. This square is instantly marked off to assist in the completion of whatever 75-Ball Bingo pattern you might be playing. (See “How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Patterns” below)
There are 5 columns down, each labeled with a letter; B-I-N-G-O. Each column will contain 5 random numbers (or 4 numbers in the case of the N column, because of the Free Space) within a 15-number range. The first column, the B, can only contain numbers ranging from 1-15; the I column 16-30; the N column 31-45; the G column 46-60; the O column 61-75.
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Patterns
The biggest difference between 75-Ball Bingo and its European cousin, 90-Ball Bingo, is the presence of pattern bingo games. Because the 75-Ball Bingo card has a 5×5 grid of random numbers, there are hundreds of patterns that can be applied. These include numbers, letters and shapes, like the coffee mug, umbrella or airplane, as well as things like 4-corners and coverall bingo.
Coverall is often played as a jackpot bingo game with bigger prizes on the line. The players must cover every single square on their bingo card to win.
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Playing the Game
To play 75-Ball Bingo, make sure you are first aware of the bingo pattern being played (it should be displayed on or next to the screen where the numbers are shown). Each time a number is called, the player looks over his/her card(s) for that number. For example, if B-13 is called, players look in the B column for a 13.
Whenever a called numbers appears on the card, it is daubed with a foam-tip marker, called a dauber.
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Winning
To win a game of 75-Ball Bingo, all you have to do is complete the bingo pattern being played on a single bingo card. Once all numbers within that pattern have been daubed, shout “Bingo!” the first person to correctly daub the complete pattern and shout “Bingo!” win the game.
How to Play 75-Ball Bingo: Online Bingo
Playing 75-Ball Bingo online is much easier than the live version, though it doesn’t really get your heart racing in the same manner. This is because players are not required to really do anything. An Auto-Daub feature can be used to instantly mark off all bingo cards, and the software even calls “Bingo!” for the winner(s) automatically. You can turn off Auto-daub to have a more realistic live bingo experience.
Most players choose to keep the Auto-Daub feature on because it allows them to participate in the online bingo chat, or play side games like slots, video poker and other casino style games. This helps break the monotony of a standard 75-Ball Bingo game with a more entertaining distraction, especially for avid online bingo players.
6 Tips To Help You Win Online Casino Games
If you are already familiar with the rules and regulations of playing online casino games, you can follow our simple tips and best practices. With this approach, you will be able to win most of your games and earn plenty of money. Without further ado, let’s take a look at 6 of these simple but powerful tips.
1. Choose the Best Online Casinos
Regardless of the game that you have selected, you may not want to underestimate the importance of doing your research. You should know the payout percentage, for example. Apart from this, the game should support the platform you are using. And your internet connection speed should be best for an optimal experience.
You can check out online reviews to decide on the most suitable website. With background research, you can go for the best title for testing your luck.
2. Consider a Low House Edge game
It is better that you try games that feature a low house edge. Basically, House Edge refers to the amount paid by the casino in relation to the true odds. For example, you can take caps.
3. Don’t be upset about losses
At times, you may not be able to make any progress since the start of a session. But you don’t need to worry about it. The thing is that it can happen every now and then. If you think you can use bigger edges or take a higher risk to get your lost money back, you are making a grave mistake.
If you follow this approach, you will have to suffer even bigger losses. What happens is that your opponent will recognize your behavior which will increase your chances of losing.
4. Collect your Bonuses
We suggest that you collect your bonuses if possible. These bonuses can help you make a lot of money. For example, you can get sign-up bonuses, welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, hand-free bonuses, just to name a few.
5. Have solid Strategies
Poker is a game that involves powerful strategies. If you are a smart player and you can manage your bankroll, you will be able to beat your less informed opponent. There is no such thing as the lack of information if you want to win the game and make money.
However, you cannot win every game no matter how effective strategies you want to employ. The thing is that strategies work in case of specific patterns or when you have a statistical advantage.
6. Stick to Your Limits
If you want to play online casinos, you can have a lot of opportunities. With these opportunities, you can improve your gameplay with the help of tournaments and multi-reel slots. You may have the temptation to go for big jackpots, but we suggest that you stay within your limits. After all, you don’t want to take too much pressure while gambling.
In short, following these 6 tips can help you increase your chances of winning online casino games. You can play these games from the comfort of your office or home and make plenty of money while spending your time doing something that you love.
Make Money After Bankruptcy – Day 2 – Creating a Winning Information Product
Once you have decided on the market and researched it thoroughly, hopefully you will have an idea for an information product you feel confident in. Now we need to create the product.
There is a multitude of different media formats to deliver you product. Here are the most popular examples though the are many more:
E-book
Report
White Paper
E -Course/ lessons
Video Course
Webinar
Teleseminar
Audio MP3
Continuity Programme
Create Your Information Product Quickly
For your first information product keep it simple so you can get started quickly. I would recommend a short 20-50 page report, with the audio Mp3 of the report to go along with it (most people would rather listen to the audio and follow the report than just read the report).
Hear is a quick and easy way of creating an info product. Lets stay with the sales example from the previous post as I’m sure its relevant to lot of you out there who have experience in sales. Prepare a script for a presentation style lecture on your chosen subject lets say “Building a customer rapport quickly”. Make it last for about an hour and break it down into a number of sections ( I’ll explain why soon). Create a video seminar in which you present the information (you can even just use your webcam if you like. There is plenty of free trial software out there to help you with this part. Its as easy as doing a Google search to find). Record it and there you have it, your first information product.
If you don’t feel comfortable doing a video presentation simply do an audio one. The software I use for this is called “Stepvoice Recorder” and the sound editing software I use is called “WavePad Sound Editor”. Both are available with free 30 day trials so there is no need to even cough up the money to buy the software.
“What if the product I want to create for my niche has already been created by someone else?”
I hear you cry! Then there are 4 things you can do:
You could try to acquire the “Resale Rights” of the product. If the product has been around for a while and its creator/author has stopped promoting it maybe possible for you to buy the rights to it and sell it.
You could do a “Joint Venture” with the creator/author. This means you and the author collaborate to come up with a “New Improved” or revised version of the product and split the proceeds.
Find out if there is an “Affiliate Program” associated with the product that you can take part in( we will cover this in more detail letter on in the post series). Becoming an affiliate of a product means to sell someone else’s product and take a commission. Its very detailed and you could be here for days reading about it if I wrote everything there is!
You could break down the niche again to find the “niche within the niche” For example you’re an expert on selling to corporations what about just concentrating on sales presentations or building your customer rapport or body language and physical buying signals. You can break it down again and concentrate on sales presentations for software products or lingerie or whatever it is you have the knowledge on.
Then you must break down the niche again to find the "niche within the niche" For example you're an expert on selling to corporations what about just concentrating on sales presentations or building your customer rapport or body language and physical buying signals. You can break it down again and concentrate on sales presentations for software products or lingerie or whatever it is you have the knowledge on.
Increase the value of your product
To increase the value of your product why not include the script you have written as a “Free Bonus” PDF download so people can follow your presentation with it. Why not split up the seminar into its sections so it becomes an Course of seminars and produce a workbook to coincide with it and provide a pod cast Mp3 as a “Free Bonus”. you can even post snippets of the video on YouTube as part of your marketing strategy (but we will go into more detail with that later in the post series)
If you really want to start adding value you could have a physical work book bound to accompany your course, record the course onto CD format and send these out to your customers. Then they’ll have a tangible product which gives them greater perceived value. The key here is really to make your offer massively, overwhelmingly valuable!
You must include free bonuses, unannounced bonuses, bonus podcasts, bonus free membership to your site where they get discounted future products etc.
There you have it your first information product created for a starving market.
Thanks for reading.
