Kenya Real Estate: Buying/Selling Laws and Procedures
A process that should be straightforward as it is guided by comprehensive property and land laws, buying and selling real estate in Kenya is far from straightforward, however. Instead, buyers have to deal with slow documentation processes that are marred by corruption, where buyers either have to know the right people or have to offer bribes to quicken the processes.
All hope is not lost, with extensive implementation of new reforms such as the new land reforms, buying and selling property in Kenya will improve and existing laws will be applied to the letter.
To ensure you abide to Kenyan laws guiding real estate transactions and to avoid pitfalls such as being fleeced, it is advisable you seek legal representation when buying/selling property in the country.
Land Registration
In Kenya, land is registered under:
- The Land Act
- National Land Commission Land
- Land Registration Act; offering registration in all districts
Land Control Act
- Formulated under the Land Control Act, land control boards are forbidden by law to award assent to transfer agricultural land to companies and people who are not eligible to hold it.
Foreign & local investment of real estate in Kenya: the process
Under the new Constitution, non-citizens and companies with shareholders who are non-citizens are barred from owning property on freehold tenure. The law allows them to own property on lease for a period that does not exceed 99yrs.
- Both local and foreign property investors are allowed by law to purchase residential and commercial real estate situated in towns and within municipalities without any restrictions so long as they adhere to the legal procedures put in place.
- However, foreigners and private companies with shareholders who are non-citizens of Kenya are barred by law to buy agricultural land except where such purchase is exempted by provisions of Land Control Act, SEC 24.
Property identification
Once an investor has searched for and identified a suitable property, he or she should strive to visit and assess the real estate to ensure that:
- It actually exists
- It meets your needs and expectations such as physical location and access to infrastructure
- Its conditions are favorable and worth in investment
Note: there is a viewing fee applied when visiting properties for sale. Fees vary by type and size.
Conducting requisite search
A lawyer or the buyer must then obtain copies of the National Identity Card and property title from the seller and carry out requisite searches at lands office and Registration of Persons Bureau.
- This step is very important to verify that the said owner is truly the titleholder of the property.
- To carry out the search, you are required by law to file a copy of the title deed and a search application form and lodge it at the registry.
- The charges for requisite search are Ksh500.
- Land registry obtains the results within 2-3 days.
Results from the search should show
- The registered title holder of the property
- Property size
- Any pending issues registered against the property such as court orders, caveats and prohibitions, etc.
Additionally, it is important to:
- Verify whether the property is illegal or irregularly acquired as contained in Ndung’u Land Report filed by Commission of Inquiry on Illegal and Irregular Allocated Land.
- Procure a registered surveyor to not only establish the beacons of the property but also check out the land at the Survey Office.
Negotiation and sale agreement
Satisfactory preliminary checks should be followed by negotiations about terms of sale between the buyer and seller with the presence of their respective legal team.
- Negotiations entail discussions about the price of property and terms of payment
- 10% of the total amount is paid upfront as down payment and the balance is paid when the sale transaction is complete
- Agreement of terms by both parties set ground for preparation of a sale agreement by the seller’s advocate, who then seeks approval from the seller.
A sale agreement contains
- Terms of sale
- Purchase price
- Terms of payment
- Payment completion period
- Completion documents that facilitate the property transfer
- Law Society Conditions of Sale are often included
When both parties accept the sale agreement, they execute it with the buyer signing first followed by the seller. Finally money changes hands.
- A stamp duty costing Ksh200 is then obtained from lands office as required by law to ensure that in case of a dispute, the signed documents are admissible to court.
Transfer of property ownership and stamp duty
Once the buyer’s advocate has prepared the transfer, both parties approve and sign.
- The seller is responsible for acquiring every requisite completion document needed to effect property registration to the buyer.
- The buyer is then liable for the stamp duty fees payable to the Kenya Revenue Authority in line with Chapter 480 in the Stamp Duty Act of laws of Kenya.
- Prior to determination of duty, the seller must apply for property valuation by lodging signed valuation for stamp duty form and transfer of property form to the Land Office.
- A stamp duty declaration, assessment and pay-in slip is then filled at Lands Office.
Once stamp duty is obtained and transfer process is complete, law requires that transfer documentations together with the following documents are booked for registration:
- Original title deeds
- Stamp duty declaration
- Assessment and pay-in slip form
- Land rates clearance certificates
- Transfer consents
- Valuation for stamp duty form
Property registration: the final stage of property transfer
When the buyer obtains the registered property transfer, the law advises verifying registration of the same by conducting a property search.
Permission to develop
In case the property owner intends to develop the purchased property, he or she is required to go to relevant local authority and get requisite development authorization.
Often, the owner will be requested to:
- Commission an environmental impact assessment report to determine if the intended development has adverse environmental effects
- Get an environmental license from environmental body-NEMA.
Online Roulette Benefits That You Can’t Find in Live Casinos
No casino is complete without a game of roulette. This is pretty much a rule created by popular demand, and as you can see, crowded roulette tables aren’t lacking in any gambling establishment. Why it also makes a lot of money for the house, what with being a gambling game that’s so random and not beatable by any real table strategy.
This is a reason why roulette was brought online when casinos started popping up in the Internet. This allowed many people with no access to land-based casinos to play roulette alongside other popular casino games like Poker, Blackjack, Slots, and Craps. Since then, roulette became a huge online gambling fad, to the point that the game itself became a marketing tool for the many online casinos in existence. Even those used to gambling in live casinos have begun playing roulette online instead, and not without good reasons.
One of these is the fact that playing online roulette is a lot more convenient than going to casinos to play the game. This is because one doesn’t have to spend on anything else apart from the chips and the registration, and that playing online doesn’t require one to travel to casinos, thus saving energy, gas, or fare money. Well these are the obvious ones. Playing online roulette has a couple of perks that you can’t get from playing the game in land-based gambling establishments.
One of these is the fact that online casinos give you the chance to play roulette for free. Yes, free as in you don’t have to spend a dime to play the game. In free roulette games, you are usually given a free bankroll which unfortunately can’t be exchanged with real cash. This bankroll can be as high as a few thousand dollars and resets whenever you refresh the browser, allowing you to play as much as you wish. Free roulette games can usually be played by anyone visiting the gambling website, although some more profit-oriented online casinos may require paid registration before playing. You will never find this in live casinos as all tables are reserved for those with the money to spend on roulette.
The other is the roulette bonuses that most online casinos offer. These are actual money that you can spend on an online roulette game. These bonuses are often limited to a few hundred dollars and are only given once so it’s best to be careful on how you spend them. This can be used for practice if free roulette is absent or for no more than a few fun, exhaustive spins. Of course you won’t find this in land-based casinos, ever. While giving free roulette bonuses may mean better foot traffic for them, this will also mean spending much to attract unsavory freeloading individuals besides genuine players.
These are but two helpful online roulette perks that you will never enjoy in live casinos. Why is that so, you may ask? The answer is simple: profit. You see, land-based gambling establishments are big spenders due to tons of maintenance costs and plenty of employees to pay for. Introducing free roulette games will definitely be a big loss for them.
Online casinos, in contrast, need no more than a small office and a skeleton crew for employees. Thus they pay for far lesser expense than their land-based counterparts and are able to provide great service and the perks we’ve just detailed.
Students and Their Personal Finances
You have just started University or College. Money has become a huge matter because the expenses have increased. You decide to get a student loan or perhaps a scholarship but financial aid can be very complicated and there are many other students just like you. When you do have money, you lost track on when and where you spent it. So here are a few helpful hints on budgeting and economizing your way to a better lifestyle.
Before considering the idea of borrowing money, do explore all options of gift aid possible like rewards from associations or religious affiliations. These are like mini cash aids. One association might give you 100 dollars, another perhaps 50 dollars. These small amounts can add up to a big one.
Spend some time at the beginning of the course semester; by the time you get used to your daily routines, you can plan your finances. Have a record comparing your income and expenditure. Plan on how to maximize your income and to minimize your expenditure.
Keep a record in a book of what you spend. You might think the little expenses such as a candy bar here and a soft drink there would not hurt your pocket. But it is these small things that eat into your wallet. Scribble down every expenses. After a week/month you can then check your outgoings and keep track of your expenditures. File all your receipts, bank statements, grant and loan details for future reference. Also check your monthly bank statements because mistakes are common.
If you have regular monthly income (like salary from work, or a student grant), do not be tempted to spend it all at once. Stretch that over a period of one month. Save the balance in your bank account.
Take up holiday jobs or even work part time after classes and during the weekends for extra income. A job can also help to boost your career prospects when you graduate.
When possible, use public transportation or car pool. Many colleges provide free, on-campus shuttle bus service. If the journey is not too far, why not brisk walk to your destination. You saved on transportation fees and had a great workout thrown in as a bonus.
E-mail instead of phone calls. Not only is it cheaper, you can also reach more people at just one go. If you prefer calling, get a prepaid cell phone service, which helps you eliminate the monthly subscription fees. If you make frequent long distance calls, sign up for a medium quality international call provider instead of a high tech one because it is cheaper. Try out online messengers which provide video conferencing or phone call services. It is way cheaper.
Try applying for an in-state college or university so you can stay at home. Eliminating extra expenses like lodging fees.
Search for second-hand books rather than new ones. There sure will be graduates who wish to get rid of their old books.
Try and make cash withdrawals once a week at the bank you have an account with or its branches. Also keep the receipts for the withdrawals you make. Avoid carrying the cards with you.
Keep a simple lifestyle. Do not always spend unnecessarily and get rid of expenses that you do not need. For example a chocolate bar that cost 50 cents per day, in 10 days, you would have spent 5 dollars pacifying that sweet tooth.
Quit bad habits such as drinking, smoking and gambling. First, such habits will slowly kill you and secondly these habits waste money.
Be environmentally friendly. Switch off the lights when you leave the room and turn off the tap when you are done. Use both sides of a piece of paper and recycle the ones you no longer want. Recycling not only saves the earth but also helps to put some money back into your pockets.
When you are downloading stuff over the Internet or just simply listening to music on the computer, switch off the screen. The CPU requires only 40% of the power to run; the rest is taken up by the screen.
Invest in a coin box but not just any coin box; buy the ones without any ‘withdrawal’ holes in them. The clay figure ones are quiet cheap. Put in your spare change in them. Every cent counts.
Fixed deposits are a great way of cashing in. If you have a minimum amount of cash required by the bank, that you can spare for a short period of time, put it in a fix deposit as the interest is higher compared to normal bank accounts. However, please check and see which bank offers a higher interest. Another good option would be to invest in a mutual fund. Check out your nearest bank for further information because each bank has a different policy and interest rate.
Have long term goals such as buying a car and then create a fund to buy the car by putting money aside each month. In the end, even if you no longer wish to buy a car, there will be money for other things.
Adeline Ong © 2006
Mesothelioma Drug Cancer Trials – Need to Know Information
Perhaps you have already been diagnosed with mesothelioma. If so, there are still trials and clinics for you as well. When you know how to find out about these cancer trials and tests, you can sign up to participate in trials that may help you discover new ways to treat your mesothelioma and help you in other aspects of your treatment as well. It wasn’t until the 1970s when people discovered the link between asbestos and mesothelioma. Since then, there as been a decrease in asbestos exposure but an increase in cases as more and more people are diagnosed. This is because it can take many years after exposure before mesothelioma develops.
Mesothelioma is considered a rare form of cancer so there is still a lot to be learned about it and how it works in the body. Cancer trials help doctors and scientists learn more about this rare and chronic disease to help others find a treatment and possibly and cure one day.
Specific clinical trials can help show how well people respond to a certain type of treatment. In the past, it was very difficult to perform clinical trials for mesothelioma because little was known about the condition and most people would die quickly after realizing they had it, making long term studies nearly impossible.
That is not the case anymore today as we know more than we once did and clinical trials are now being conducted on a more long term basis for people who have mesothelioma, people who have been exposed to asbestos and might develop cancer and also people who are already currently under treatment for mesothelioma cancer.
There are now new trials and new testing methods for people with different types of this disease and also those undergoing different types of treatments for this cancer. The hopes are that these mesothelioma trials will lead to new treatments and hopefully a cure.
When looking into a clinical trial that you have heard about through your doctor, clinic or other source, you need to know that there are different drug trial phases. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are four different stages of mesothelioma trials. These are briefly defined below:
Phase 1: Evaluate a particular drug or treatment in a small group of about 20-80 people for the first time.
Phase 2: Test a larger group of people to see if the treatment or drug is effective and how it should be dosed, etc.
Phase 3: Administer a specific drug or treatment to a larger group. Test for the effectiveness of the drug and how it should be used when released for use.
Phase 4: Perform follow ups and studies from the previous phases of research and mesothelioma trials. Get more information about the drug risk and benefits and more. Get the drug ready to market to the public.
If you are considering participating in a mesothelioma trial, just be sure you know it is being conducted by a qualified and trained trial and testing facility that is regulated by the FDA.
