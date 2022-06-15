Finance
Make Money After Bankruptcy – Day 2 – Creating a Winning Information Product
Once you have decided on the market and researched it thoroughly, hopefully you will have an idea for an information product you feel confident in. Now we need to create the product.
There is a multitude of different media formats to deliver you product. Here are the most popular examples though the are many more:
E-book
Report
White Paper
E -Course/ lessons
Video Course
Webinar
Teleseminar
Audio MP3
Continuity Programme
Create Your Information Product Quickly
For your first information product keep it simple so you can get started quickly. I would recommend a short 20-50 page report, with the audio Mp3 of the report to go along with it (most people would rather listen to the audio and follow the report than just read the report).
Hear is a quick and easy way of creating an info product. Lets stay with the sales example from the previous post as I’m sure its relevant to lot of you out there who have experience in sales. Prepare a script for a presentation style lecture on your chosen subject lets say “Building a customer rapport quickly”. Make it last for about an hour and break it down into a number of sections ( I’ll explain why soon). Create a video seminar in which you present the information (you can even just use your webcam if you like. There is plenty of free trial software out there to help you with this part. Its as easy as doing a Google search to find). Record it and there you have it, your first information product.
If you don’t feel comfortable doing a video presentation simply do an audio one. The software I use for this is called “Stepvoice Recorder” and the sound editing software I use is called “WavePad Sound Editor”. Both are available with free 30 day trials so there is no need to even cough up the money to buy the software.
“What if the product I want to create for my niche has already been created by someone else?”
I hear you cry! Then there are 4 things you can do:
You could try to acquire the “Resale Rights” of the product. If the product has been around for a while and its creator/author has stopped promoting it maybe possible for you to buy the rights to it and sell it.
You could do a “Joint Venture” with the creator/author. This means you and the author collaborate to come up with a “New Improved” or revised version of the product and split the proceeds.
Find out if there is an “Affiliate Program” associated with the product that you can take part in( we will cover this in more detail letter on in the post series). Becoming an affiliate of a product means to sell someone else’s product and take a commission. Its very detailed and you could be here for days reading about it if I wrote everything there is!
You could break down the niche again to find the “niche within the niche” For example you’re an expert on selling to corporations what about just concentrating on sales presentations or building your customer rapport or body language and physical buying signals. You can break it down again and concentrate on sales presentations for software products or lingerie or whatever it is you have the knowledge on.
Then you must break down the niche again to find the “niche within the niche” For example you’re an expert on selling to corporations what about just concentrating on sales presentations or building your customer rapport or body language and physical buying signals. You can break it down again and concentrate on sales presentations for software products or lingerie or whatever it is you have the knowledge on.
Increase the value of your product
To increase the value of your product why not include the script you have written as a “Free Bonus” PDF download so people can follow your presentation with it. Why not split up the seminar into its sections so it becomes an Course of seminars and produce a workbook to coincide with it and provide a pod cast Mp3 as a “Free Bonus”. you can even post snippets of the video on YouTube as part of your marketing strategy (but we will go into more detail with that later in the post series)
If you really want to start adding value you could have a physical work book bound to accompany your course, record the course onto CD format and send these out to your customers. Then they’ll have a tangible product which gives them greater perceived value. The key here is really to make your offer massively, overwhelmingly valuable!
You must include free bonuses, unannounced bonuses, bonus podcasts, bonus free membership to your site where they get discounted future products etc.
There you have it your first information product created for a starving market.
Thanks for reading.
What is Lung Cancer – Incidence, Signs, Symptoms, Causation, Prognosis and Treatment
INTRODUCTION
Lung cancer may also be the most tragic cancer because in most cases, it might have been prevented, 87% of cases are caused by smoking. Lung cancer has long been the most common cause of cancer death in men and since 1987 it has also become the most common cause of cancer death in women. It is the second most commonly occurring form of cancer in most western countries and although the lung cancer incidence is less common in developing countries, the rapid increase in the popularity of smoking will see the number of sufferers in those countries quickly catch up with the western world.
Lung cancers can arise in any part of the lung, and 90%-95% of cancers of the lung are thought to arise from the epithelial, or lining cells of the larger and smaller airways (bronchi and bronchioles); for this reason, lung carcinomas are sometimes called bronchogenic carcinomas or bronchogenic cancers.
The most common types are epidermoid carcinoma, small cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma.
Most experts agree that lung cancer is attributable to inhalation of carcinogenic pollutants by a susceptible host. Who is most susceptible? Any smoker over the age of 40, especially if they began smoking before the age of 15, have smoked 20 or more for 20 years, or worked with or near asbestos. Two other factors also increase susceptibility: exposure to carcinogenic industrial and air pollutants (asbestos, uranium, arsenic, nickel, iron oxides, chromium, radio active dust, and coal dust.) and familial susceptibility.
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS
Because early lung cancer usually produces no symptoms, the disease is often in an advanced stage when first diagnosed. Late stage signs are: with epidermoid and small cell carcinoma; smokers cough, hoarseness, wheezing, dyspnea, hemoptysis and chest pain. With adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma; fever, weakness, weight loss, anorexia and shoulder pain. In addition, hormone production which regulates various body functions may also be affected.
DIAGNOSIS
Firm diagnosis requires chest x rays, sputum cytology, CT scanning, bronchoscopy the examination of pleural fluid and biopsies. Other tests to detect metastasis include bone scans, bone marrow biopsy and CT scans of the brain and abdomen.
METASTASES
The disease most often spreads to the liver, the adrenal glands, the bones, and the brain. Cancer that has metastasized to the bone causes bone pain, usually in the backbone (vertebrae), the thighbones, and the ribs. Cancer that spreads to the brain can cause difficulties with vision and weakness on one side of the body.
The cancer may grow into certain nerves in the neck, causing a droopy eyelid, small pupil, sunken eye, and reduced perspiration on one side of the face; together these symptoms are called Horner’s syndrome (see Autonomic Nervous System Disorders: Horner’s Syndrome). It may grow directly into the esophagus, or it may grow near it and put pressure on it, leading to difficulty in swallowing. It may also spread through the bloodstream to the liver, brain, adrenal glands, spinal cord, and bone.
TREATMENT
Treatment depends on the cancer’s specific cell type, how far it has spread, and the patient’s performance status. If investigations confirm lung cancer, CT scan and often positron emission tomography (PET) are used to determine whether the disease is localised and amenable to surgery or whether it has spread to the point where it cannot be cured surgically. Treatment is usually a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
There are also a multitude of alternative medicine treatments that are being advocated on the internet but very few if any stack up to thorough investigation. There is one area of research that does seem to offer hope and that is the intensive study of the body’s Redox mechanisms over the last 20 years. It has been postulated that changes in the Redox cell signaling system could be responsible for aberrant behaviour in cell function such as is seen in cancer and that restoring Redox homeostasis (balance) may reverse such pathologies and improve health.
Surgery has traditionally been the first option but at times Chemotherapy can be suggested as a first line treatment for or as additional treatment after surgery. Radiation therapy can be directed at your cancer from outside your body (external beam radiation) or it can be put inside needles, seeds or catheters and placed inside your body near the cancer (brachytherapy). Radiation therapy can be used alone or along with other lung cancer treatments and it can also be used to lessen side effects of lung cancer.
As suggested above a cell signaling supplement may be worth considering as well to support the body’s natural defenses.
Treatment may not be as effective for patients with bone or liver metastases from lung cancer, excessive weight loss, ongoing cigarette use, or pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease or emphysema. At some point, if you and your oncologist or primary care physician agree that treatment no longer is advisable, hospice care can provide comfort.
3 Secrets to Making Easy MLM Affiliate Money
The rise of MLM affiliate marketing in the last several years has been nothing less than astounding. The promise of long term residual income with short term, quick money makes using this business model almost irresistible to those who learn about it.
The basis of MLM affiliate marketing is that you create a business around yourself rather than just your MLM opportunity or product. By making this you base, you can profit from a wider range of those individuals you come into contact with.
The money you can make is like a sliding scale, with the easier money coming 1st, and the hardest money, which is from those joining your business last.
One easy way to make money in MLM affiliate marketing is to include Google AdSense on your website. Simply by attracting targeted internet traffic to your website, a certain percentage of those visitors will click on the ads, and you can generate a small, but consistent revenue from this. With this revenue stream, you make money by others simply clicking on ads on your website. The more targeted the traffic to your website, the higher the potential payout.
Another easy way to make money in MLM affiliate marketing is something known as CPA, or cost per action, marketing. There are organizations out there that help others promote their business or through a network of other advertisers. These advertisers, in turn, earn a commission each time a visitor fills out a simple form on their website.
Why would you promote others as an affiliate when trying to build your network marketing business? Simply because many you come in contact with won’t end up joining you in your business. Why not take advantage of MLM affiliate marketing, and still make a commission off of those who don’t join your business?
A final way to make easy money in MLM affiliate marketing is simply by referring people to products that will help them build their business. Things like website builders, training manuals, or autoresponders. Each time someone uses a product like this to build their business, you in turn make between a 50%-75% commission on each sale.
These are just 3 easy ways to earn in MLM affiliate marketing. To find out about other ways to profit in your network marketing business, read below and click on the link for more information.
5 Good Reasons For Doing Market Segmentation
Due to the broad nature of the market, promoting products will be too high and unattainable. There is need to divide it into smaller sets so that maximum satisfaction to the set of customers could be achieved. The following are several reasons to segment a market.
1. Increase in Profit
Except for few organization that are not profit oriented, Most businesses are setup to make profits.However, customers have different disposable income and also their sense of spending are quite dissimilar. Segmenting a market will enable organization sell same product to different set of customers based on their disposable income. Organizations can enhance their profits this way by raising their prices for different segments.
2. Popularity in the Market
Through careful segmentation and proper targeting, smaller businesses are able to compete with stronger and leading ones in the market. Usually strong companies have an edge over smaller ones in terms of production and marketing cost which are very lower since they already are the choice of the customers. But by dividing the market into smaller groups and focusing on just the need of target market segment, the smaller firm will be able to have an edge in this target segment.
3. Better Customer satisfaction
As stated above, customers sensitivity are different. So also are their needs. By creating separate solutions for each segment a better satisfaction to the customers can be achieved.
4. Better opportunity for product sales growth
Market segmentation can build sales margin. A customers may be encouraged to sell a product he has bought before for another one (trade-up) so as to improve the sale margin of the later one.
5. Very easier customer-business communication flow
Manufacturers of products need to advertise and deliver their message to a relevant customer audience. And where there is a broad target market, there is a strong risk that the key customers will be missed and even the cost of communicating to customers will be too high. But if the market has been segmented, the target customers can be easily reached more often and at a lower cost
