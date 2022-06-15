News
Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul ID’d as 41-year-old
Police have identified a man fatally stabbed in a St. Paul apartment as a 41-year-old.
Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis, died in the North End Monday night. No one was under arrest as of Tuesday afternoon and investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
Officers responded to a report of an assault at an apartment building on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Paramedics pronounced Pryor dead at the scene.
Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing, which they do not believe was random.
Charges: St. Paul man fled police in Hastings and crashed, injuring two young passengers
A St. Paul man with a warrant and revoked driver’s license fled a traffic stop last month in Hastings and eluded police for nearly five miles before he crashed, injuring his two young passengers, according to criminal charges.
Ko Ko, 30, ran from the scene and escaped arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District Court charging him with two counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm-gross negligence and fleeing police in a motor vehicle-resulting in substantial bodily harm. Ko had not been located as of Tuesday.
Ko’s girlfriend, who was also in the car, told police that during the chase Ko said he was wanted on a warrant and was not going to pull over, according to Monday’s criminal complaint.
Court records show a warrant for Ko’s arrest was issued April 14 in Goodhue County after he violated conditions of his probation, then failed to appear at a hearing.
Around 1:40 p.m. May 30, a Dakota County sheriff’s office sergeant saw a white sedan in the parking lot of a Hastings gas station. Ko, the registered owner of the car, has a revoked driver’s license.
As the sergeant pulled around in the gas station, Ko accelerated rapidly out of the parking lot and headed north on state Highway 316. He blew through the stop sign at 33rd Street and Highway 316.
The sergeant followed Ko and with lights and sirens, but Ko accelerated at speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and weaved in and out of traffic, charges say. As the pursuit continued, the sergeant learned Ko had an arrest warrant.
After blowing through a red light at U.S. 61 and County Road 47, Ko drove northbound in a southbound lane of U.S. 61 near state Highway 55. A Hastings police officer deployed stop sticks at Seventh Street, puncturing one of Ko’s tires.
Just past the Hastings Bridge, Ko tried to make a right-hand turn off U.S. 61 into a business parking lot but lost control of the car and slammed into a brick sign. He fled on foot and into a wooded area.
Officers responded to the crashed vehicle and found Ko’s girlfriend in the front passenger seat and two children who were injured. They were transported by ambulance to the hospital, where it was discovered the 4-year-old boy suffered fractured vertebrae, fractures to his face and sternum and a dislocated shoulder. A 3-year-old girl suffered a broken arm.
After a search of the area, officers were not able to find Ko. His ID was found near the front driver’s seat of the car.
The sergeant had a dash camera activated during the entire pursuit, which lasted more than 4.5 miles.
Ko’s case in Goodhue County relates to charges last year for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession, failing to provide proof of insurance and driving with expired tabs. Ko received a year of probation and a stay of adjudication on the drug charge, meaning it would be dismissed if he complied with several court-ordered conditions. However, he failed to do so, then missed the April 14 court hearing, court documents show.
Ko’s criminal history includes convictions for receiving stolen property in 2017 in Yellow Medicine County and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle in 2018 in Ramsey County.
Hastings: Pursuit ended w a crash. 61 @ Kings Cove. Driver took off on foot into the woods. PD requesting medics for 2 kids in the vehicle with injuries. pic.twitter.com/Va8AgHrRQI
— Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 (@SEMFireNews) May 30, 2022
State boys lacrosse: Prior Lake 19, Farmington 10
Farmington junior Wyatt Ulrick credited team chemistry with helping the Tigers make it all the way to this year’s boys lacrosse state tournament.
In the end, though, it wasn’t enough for unseeded Farmington to overcome the firepower of No. 3 seed Prior Lake in the quarterfinals.
In matchup that was actually closer than the final score indicated, Farmington (11-6) ended a memorable season with a 19-10 loss Tuesday at Stillwater High School.
“We’ve always been counted out,” Ulrick said. “This was our year to come up and show what we’ve got. It was pretty cool to make it to the state tournament.”
With the win, Prior Lake (14-2) will face unseeded Centennial (15-2) in the semifinals on Thursday at Roseville High School.
Prior Lake asserted its dominance early on Tuesday before junior Cody Shoyat finally scored to put Farmington on the board. That said, at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers trailed 5-1 on the scoreboard.
Farmington players started to find their legs in the second period, getting a couple of goals from junior Luke Coolidge, another goal from Shoyat, and a goal from senior Zach Berg.
Then, as the second quarter wound to a close, senior Conner Jones scored for the Tigers with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to cut the deficit to 10-6 at halftime.
That’s as close as Farmington got, as Prior Lake reasserted itself in the third period, recording a handful of goals on offense and ratcheting up its pressure on defense.
“They move the ball so quick,” Ulrick said. “Our guys were trying to recover. It just wasn’t enough.”
With the game slipping away, senior Avery Bahn scored a couple of times for Farmington to cut the deficit to 15-8 at the end of the third period.
As the temperatures reached the mid-90s in the fourth period, the Tigers appeared to run out of gas. They did get a couple of goals from senior Tyler Kloeicki down the stretch to finalize the score at 19-10.
“I think the game could’ve gone either way,” Ulrick said. “We were both ready to compete.”
Class 3A state baseball: Alexandria 4, St. Thomas Academy 2
What matters in baseball is how many runs you score, not how they are scored.
Alexandria rarely hit the ball hard but took advantage of its opponent’s sloppiness Tuesday at Chaska Athletic Park to pull off a big victory.
Pitcher J.D. Hennen struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, Caleb Runge and Reed Reisdorf had two hits apiece, and the Cardinals beat St. Thomas Academy 4-2 in a Class 3A baseball state tournament quarterfinal game.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals (20-6) will face No. 1 Mankato West at noon Wednesday in a semifinal; No. 4 St. Thomas Academy (19-8) will play unseeded St. Francis in the consolation round.
“From the beginning of the year, we were picked to be last in our section> nobody was talking about us,” Hennen said. “No one was looking at us, but they are now.”
His resolve is a reason the Cardinals are advancing. The senior righthander allowed at least two runners in each of the opening three innings, yet worked around the potential peril, striking out the final two batters of the second inning and the last batter in the third.
“I know when I get it in the zone, I’ve got swing-and-miss stuff. Maybe I was overthrowing a little bit at the beginning, a little amped up because it’s a state tournament game,” he said.
Leading 1-0, Alexandria took advantage of the Cadets defensive ugliness to put together a three-run fourth.
Devin Cimbura hit a sharp grounder to third base, but the throw by Blake Fritz sailed over the head of first baseman Gavin Engelbert. The ensuing sacrifice bunt by Wyatt Mohr was fielded clean by pitcher Michael Miller, however, his throw to first was off target, allowing Cimbura to score.
Two outs later, Runge lined an RBI single to left. A throwing error by second baseman Daniel Dahl on Hennen, the next batter, plated another Alexandria runner.
“Our small ball put pressure on their defense,” Alexandria coach Jake Munsch said. “… Credit to us for executing our side of the game.”
“They made the plays, they threw strikes, they got on a base and took advantage of our mistakes. It’s part of the process, and I think our youth showed at times,” St. Thomas Academy coach Bobby Thompson said. Just two the nine Cadet hitters are seniors.
Miller, whom Thompson said has been a leader on and off the field, allowed five hits and struck out six in five innings. He worked out of a couple of early jams with Alexandria leaving three runners in scoring position over the first two innings. The Cardinals also left the bases full in the fateful fourth.
“It was kind of frustrating a little bit hitting the ball hard but right where they were at,” Reisdorf said.
Fritz had an RBI single for St. Thomas Academy in the fifth, and the Cadets scored on a Cardinal error in the seventh.
Mankato West 1, St. Francis 0: Louis Magers tripled with two outs in the bottom of seventh inning and scored on an error allowing top-seeded Mankato West to slip past unseeded St. Francis in a quarterfinal game.
Magers also went the distance on the mound for the Scarlets (24-1), allowing six hits and striking out 10. Aaron Smith tossed 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball for the Fighting Saints (13-11) before reaching a pitch limit. Cam Husby added two hits.
