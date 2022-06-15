News
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic’s ‘Jeopardy!’ streak ends and he takes home $160,601
After dominating six games in a row on “Jeopardy!” – and winning $160,601 in the process – Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic lost by a mere $2 on Tuesday’s show.
Watergate did him in.
Under the category 1972, the “Final Jeopardy!” clue was: “In June he said, ‘Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is … a comedy of errors.’ ”
Barry Margulies, a professor from Maryland, answered first and incorrectly guessed H.R. Haldeman. California attorney Megan Wachspress followed with the correct response, Richard Nixon. And that’s when Ahasic’s heart sank, knowing he had written down John Dean.
“I totally overthought that one,” Ahasic said. “My first thought was disappointment. No one wants to lose. But then, honestly, I felt some relief. It was an emotional rollercoaster.”
Indeed, “rollercoaster” is a word the 32-year-old Ahasic used numerous times in describing his experience in competing on the show. A “Jeopardy” fan since Ken Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins in 2004, Ahasic applied 15 times before he finally made it onto the show.
On his first of two days on set in April – “Jeopardy!” films five episodes per day, twice a week – Ahasic learned he was not only going to compete in the first game of the day, he was up against Ryan Long, who had won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games.
“I thought I was probably going to lose,” he said. “It was probably going to be a one-and-done affair. I figured I’d have fun with it and remember all the moments. Twenty-five minutes later, I beat this guy. To kind of have a new life was wild.”
Ahasic performed remarkably well, finding and winning two Daily Doubles and taking home $18,401. And that was just the start. For five games in a row, he entered Final Jeopardy with enough money to ensure his win.
“Eric Ahasic has done it again,” host Mayim Bialik said at the top of Tuesday’s show. “Secured a win without being able to be caught in Final Jeopardy. It’s his fifth straight runaway game. Now to put that in perspective, only one other season 38 champion has achieved runaway status in five of their first six games and she’s one of the best players this game ever seen, Amy Schneider.” (Schneider won 40 games in a row from November 2021 to January 2022, placing her second behind Jennings.)
Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015, said the experience was nerve-wracking.
“They shoot the episodes back to back to back,” he said. “You’ve barely realized you won, they take you off set, you change your clothes, get touched up and you’re back on set to do it again. It was a grueling day, physically and mentally. I was shaking at times with nerves. You don’t get a lot of time to sit back and reflect.”
Ahasic said he started to hit a good rhythm during the second half of his second game.
“I kind of switched my grip on the buzzer,” he said. “And I started getting those Daily Doubles. My whole thought process was to keep riding the wave, and take it one question at a time.”
While he said he didn’t get much sleep after the first day, the second day (when he shot Monday and Tuesday’s episodes) was a bit easier.
“I never really felt comfortable, but the shaking had stopped. I was nervous, but kind of excited. I had already done all I could possibly imagine and then some, so I tried to just have fun.”
And once he lost, Ahasic said it was the first time in weeks he could truly relax.
“It was so much fun to stick around for the rest of the day,” he said. “Watching the game behind the scenes was awesome. That’s when you really get to meet your fellow contestants.”
When Ahasic hit the five-game mark, he became eligible for the show’s annual Tournament of Champions, which airs in November.
“I would have loved to keep winning,” he said. “But I won enough. And I am one of the lucky, privileged people who get to go back and play again.”
Tim Walz has record $4.5 million in campaign coffers
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday they have raised $1.8 million for their re-election campaign since July 1 and now have $4.5 million in cash on hand — a record for a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign at this point in the election cycle.
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s ticket said the fundraising figure reflected grassroots support for their mobilization around reproductive rights and the Roe v. Wade abortion case now pending in the U.S. Supreme Court.
“With Roe v. Wade on borrowed time, our supporters are mobilizing to defend reproductive rights,” campaign manager Nichole Johnson said in a news release.
Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican-endorsed candidate, has not yet released his second-quarter fundraising totals. He had raised more in campaign contributions during the first three months of this year — $256,792 — than the other GOP candidates and had $774,393 in cash on hand as of March 31.
Girls state lacrosse: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 7, OT
Trailing 7-4 in the second half of a state tournament against a quality opponent would rattle a lot of teams.
Not Benilde-St. Margaret’s, if for no reason than it was awfully familiar territory for the Red Knights.
That was the exact same second-half deficit they faced in their section final against Wazata, before rallying to top the Trojans 9-8 in overtime.
A familiar script played out Tuesday, as Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored the game’s final four goals to edge Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 8-7 in overtime in the state quarterfinals at Roseville Area High School to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.
Sophomore attacker Maggie Grazcyk bagged the game-winner in overtime off a pass from Julia Evens. Grazcyk said the play was an isolation from Evens, and when the defender slid over to help on the drive, she was there for the easy feed and finish.
“Then just bury it low,” she said. “(It felt) pretty good.”
Grazcyk scored each of the game’s final three goals, while the fourth-seeded Red Knights (15-2) held the Warriors scoreless for the game’s final 14 minutes. Tilly Wolfe also scored three goals.
“We just channeled that (section final),” Grazcyk said. “Just focused on taking our time and that it was our game and we could put the ball in the back of the net.”
Making their first state tournament appearance, fifth-seeded Warriors led for much of the game, with their lead ballooning as large as three. Jaylen Rosga, Eva Anderson and Samantha Hohn each netted two goals for the Warriors (13-2).
The Warriors had chances to win the game at the end of regulation and on the first possession of overtime but couldn’t beat Red Knights’ goalie Brooke Nelson. Still, Warriors coach Jeff Rosga liked the way his team battled.
“They didn’t quit, they battled back, they made plays and we gave ourselves an opportunity, and that’s all you can really ask for,” Rosga said. “Does it hurt? Yeah. Does it sting, especially for some of the seniors? Absolutely. You can see it with some of the tears. But that’s sports. The best part is we had an opportunity all game.”
Injured Aroldis Chapman throws off Yankee Stadium mound, needs one more session before he faces hitters
Aroldis Chapman was throwing on the field before Tuesday’s series-opener against the Ray at Yankee Stadium. It was the second time the closer has thrown off the mound and he will need one more session before he is ready to face hitters, Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said.
“So the biggest thing is just to get him to focus on straight lining his delivery to play and not getting too rotational, too big,” Blake said. “And I felt like he’s made a lot of progress in the last week or two as he’s gotten used to focusing on these things in his throwing program.”
Chapman has been on the injured list with an Achilles issue, but it has held him back for about a week and a half. He’s used his time on the IL to work on his delivery. In the last five games he pitched before going on the IL, Chapman was scored on in each. He allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings pitched.
Chapman threw 25 pitches Tuesday, all of them hitting 96- to 98-miles an hour, Blake said. He had some balls go wild, which has been a problem in the past.
“I feel like that was probably about B, B-minus command, all things considered, but better than maybe what we’ve been getting,” Blake said. “So it’s just a process for him. Probably got one more bullpen and we’ll see where he’s at.”
In his absence, Clay Holmes has taken over the role of closer and done very well. Holmes has not allowed a run to score in his last 28 straight innings, over 26 appearances.
JUMPING IN
With Josh Donaldson serving his one-game suspension for his “disrespectful comments,” to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson Tuesday night, it was a chance for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to get Matt Carpenter back in the lineup.
“I mean, he’s been terrific. And today made a lot of sense coming out of the off day,” Boone said. “Get another lefty bat in there with (Giancarlo Stanton) being in the outfield lined up pretty well.”
The 36-year old infielder has eight hits as a Yankee in limited playing time and six of them are home runs. He’s coming off a game Sunday when he was an emergency starter and went out and hit two home runs and a double to drive in seven runs.
“Power and patience,” Boone said of Carpenter. “When he got to us, he was at home and had been at home for several days and right away we saw good at bats. And then this past week, he really hadn’t played much at all. And he goes in there the other day and it’s right away the same kind of quality of the bat. So it’s been impressive.”
TREVINO BACK
Catcher Jose Trevino, who was a late scratch on Sunday because of a back issue, was back in the lineup Tuesday night.
“I’m not too worried about it. I felt like he probably could have played Sunday but with the off day felt like it was the right thing, especially coming off that night game,” Boone said of Trevino’s back issue. “So yeah, we’ll continue to monitor it. And hopefully, it’s, it’s something that’s not a big deal.” It’s the seventh straight time — and ninth overall — that Trevino has caught Gerrit Cole, who used to have Kyle Higashioka as his personal catcher. Cole has a 3.28 ERA with Trevino behind the plate and a 4.25 in the four games Higashioka caught.
Trevino’s bat has been the deciding factor in him getting more playing time. Trevino is hitting .440/.472/.800 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI over his last 18 games.
LOAISIGA BACK ON TRACK
Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the IL with shoulder inflammation, began his throwing program on Monday. The right hander had it delayed by a week because of a trip back to his native Nicaragua to deal with a personal matter.
“He threw yesterday and threw today,” Boone said. “So he’s doing well now that he’s starting his in his throwing progression.”
