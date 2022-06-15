Morbius Ending Explained

Share Pin 0 Shares

It was Venom in 2018 that began Sony’s Spidey universe. This Sony setup has a so-so connection with Marvel Spiderman’s universe. It will connect with events after Spider-Man No Way Home.

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinoza and the movie’s screenplay was given by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. The movie follows the character’s origin story, which is portrayed by Jared Leto. He becomes a vampire after he injects himself with a serum to cure his blood disease which was fused with Bat-vampire DNA.

The film is placed in the same universe as Venom’s as he was mentioned by the FBI agents when Morbius killed agents when he was turned.

The movie ends with a few deaths and 2 credit scenes that set up the tone for future movies. After killing Matt Smith who played Milo, Morbius meets with someone who was fighting with Spider-Man.

Milo And Morbius’s Abilities

Michael tests numerous of his Morbius skills throughout the movie. He is nimble and can heal rapidly after falling or after a fight, he is strong and can also fly, and uses a bat’s echolocation to find someone irrespective of where they are.

Milo also has the same abilities as he also took the same serum as Morbius. But surprisingly Milo doesn’t get these abilities which give Morbius an additional advantage at least for a while. The biggest differentiator between their abilities is how long can each of the last. Milo can feed human blood much longer even while the blood is pulsating through the body, to resume the kick he feels.

He can fly, leap and walk and he has a more shiny glow because Milo doesn’t feel the drawbacks of blood bags. While vampires can intake 1 or 2 blood bags at a time which reduces their span from 6 to 4 hours. Milo is powerful all the time because he doesn’t stop killing people for blood.

Doctor Martine Becomes A Living Vampire.

Doctor Martine was the one who supported Morbius in the whole movie. Very briefly she was also involved with Morbius romantically. Martine was written by Milo when he used her to lure Morbius out in open. Milo killed Martine and it was sure that her character is over but Martin was bitten by Morbius and she was saved but she became a vampire herself.

Now the side effects that she will feel can be different and she doesn’t have any blood problems so she won’t need to feed regularly on blood to keep her strength in check, but as a vampire, she will have the lust for the blood just like Milo and Morbius.

Post Credit Scene In Morbius

In the post-credit scene Vulture aka Adrian Toomes appears in a jail cell after the opening of the multiverse from the No way Home events. He gets out of jail and has not committed any crime in this world. He sets up a discussion with Mobius and tells him that people with gifts like them should team up and blames Spider-Man for dropping him into another parallel world.

It looks like Morbius is unaware of who spiderman is and he has no way of trusting Vulture but seems curious to work with him.



As the Venom is introduced, Morbius and the return of other evil villains like Goblin, the post-credit scene indicates that Sony is planning for a Sinister Six team-up really soon. This is the only reason behind the involvement of Vulture in the Morbius movie as he also had no role in the plot of the main movie. Sony has done this to shape the Morbius and Sinister Six future with the Spider-Man movie.

