Blockchain

Multi-Sate Investigation on BlockFi and Ordered to Pay $943,000

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Editors News
  • BlockFi facing a nearly $1 million fine imposed by the State of Iowa.
  • 53 jurisdictions are involved in the investigation.

The leading trading platform BlockFi was ordered to pay more than $943,000 by the Iowa Insurance Division (IID) for failing to register securities in the state, and the order came after a multistate investigation. According to the state regulator, BlockFi is not registered as a broker-dealer or an agent.

Violation of The State’s Securities Act

On June 14, the press release by the Iowa Insurance Division, BlockFi had offered and sold assets in Iowa that were not registered or permitted for sale in the state. The trading platform offered and sold securities in Iowa without being licensed. 

In violation of the state’s Securities Act, BlockFi was ordered by the IID to pay a $943,396.22 administrative penalty and to avoid making any inaccurate claim of material facts relating to securities.

The division order came after a multi-state inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and securities regulators from 53 authorities that were members of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).

BlockFi will also have to pay $50 million to the SEC and another $50 million to the 53 investigating jurisdictions, according to the press release. 

Blockchain

Ethereum Could Resume Decline Below $1,100, Bears In Control

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Ethereum
Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below $1,200 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down unless it surges past the $1,280 resistance.

  • Ethereum remains in a downtrend below the $1,200 and $1,280 levels.
  • The price is now trading below $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,245 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could resume its decline below the $1,120 and $1,100 levels in the near term.

Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles

Ethereum settled well below the $1,500 support zone. The price traded as low as $1,073 and recently started a minor upside correction.

There was a recovery wave above the $1,120 and $1,150 levels. Ether price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,545 swing high to $1,072 low. However, the price is still trading below $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The bears were active near the $1,260 resistance zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,245 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,240 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,280 and $1,300 levels. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,545 swing high to $1,072 low is also near the $1,300 zone.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the trend line resistance and then $1,300 could start a recovery wave. The next major resistance is near the $1,350 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,440 resistance.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,280 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,120 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,070 zone. A clear move and break below the $1,070 zone could put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,000 support zone in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,070

Major Resistance Level – $1,280

Blockchain

Litecoin Market Cap Caves In From Bearish Trends, Sheds Over $2 Billion Last Month

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Litecoin
Litecoin market cap crashes as triggered by the bearish movement of the crypto market. Litecoin’s market cap was down by more than 30% compared to its performance in the first week of May wherein the digital asset was in top shape. Litecoin market valuation closed the previous month at $4.82 billion; a disappointing number to say the least.

LTC was one of the cryptocurrencies that felt the blow on the eve of the crypto crash in May. The coin was down by 11.04% on Monday, dubbed the token’s most significant percentage loss by far.

Its market cap spiraled down to $3.012 billion. For comparison, note that the LTC’s highest market cap by far is at $25.609 billion.

Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Shed 91% Of Its Value Since 2021 High – A Musk Tweet To Pump DOGE?

Litecoin Shaved Off 33.59% In TCV  

Meanwhile, LTC traded between $41.200 to $48.300 in the past 24 hours. Litecoin has also declined in value, losing as much as 33.59% and traded 0.75% or around $1.135B of the total crypto volume.

The coin plunged by 89.83% compared to its all-time high, wherein it peaked at $420 on December 12, 2017.

Evidently, it started May with a bang at $96.17. May 1 had LTC soaring at a trading volume of $592.41 million, equivalent to a market cap of $6.98 billion. The crypto asset also reached a monthly high that peaked at $106.80 or on May 4.

LTC total market cap at $3.1 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

It also tested and dipped to a monthly low on May 12 at $55.32; and consequently ended May at a trading price burrowed at $68.41. The figures reveal that LTC has dropped immensely when you look at its opening and closing prices in May.

LTC Hurt By Crypto Market Crash In May

LTC resorted to an aggressive sell-off due to the market cap disequilibrium. Like other cryptocurrencies, it is toughing it out in rough times. Many factors have triggered this rupture, such as inflation, stock market crisis, economic and political events, and increased interest in precious metals like gold, silver, and the like.

Litecoin Market Cap Caves In From Bearish Trends Sheds Over

Huge transactions with LTC peaked on May 18 at 12,910, equivalent to roughly 84.31 million worth of transactions priced at $70. This generally translates to a total transaction volume amounting to $5.9 billion.

LTC opened May 18 at $72.97, which capsized at an intraday low of $66.42. The trading volume shows a remarkable decline of 33% in the market value of the coin since May 1.

Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1,400, Pummeled By US Inflation And Difficulty Bomb Setback

Featured image from ITNext, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Bitcoin Shows Signs of Recovery, $23K Presents Resistance

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin formed a base near the $21,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is attempting a recovery wave, but the bears might protect gains above $23,000.

  • Bitcoin traded as low as $20,824 before the bulls took a stand.
  • The price is now trading below the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $23,000 resistance zone to start a decent recovery wave.

Bitcoin Price Remains In Downtrend

Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone below the $25,000 support zone. The price spiked below the $21,000 level and settled well below the $23,000 level.

A low was formed near $20,824 and the price is now attempting an upside correction. There was a move above the $22,000 resistance level. However, the price is still well below the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,100 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The first major resistance is near the $22,600 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from $28,300 swing high to $20,825 low.  If there is a clear move above the trend line, the pair could rise towards the $23,000 resistance.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The main resistance is near the $24,600 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from $28,300 swing high to $20,825 low. A clear move above the $24,500 and $25,000 levels could set the pace for a strong upward move.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,600 resistance zone and the trend line, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,250 level.

The next major support is near the $21,000 level. A downside break below the $21,000 support could send the price towards the $20,825 swing low. Any more losses may perhaps call for a test of $20,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is still below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $21,250, followed by $21,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $22,100, $22,600 and $23,000.

