Namibian Desert Wilderness Safari – Serra Cafema Camp
Namibia, a country of vast open spaces; extreme contrasts of harsh, arid deserts and green palm fringed oases, of thorn bush savannah and rugged mountains, of frosty cold winter nights and sweltering hot summer days. A country with European influence revealed in the German architecture, the lifestyle and language of many of the white population. A rich tribal population offers the traveller a unique cultural experience. Namibia is the driest country south of the Sahara, 5th largest country in Africa and yet has the smallest population.
Experiencing a harsh arid desert is not for everyone, but for me the experience was overwhelmingly beautiful. The peace and solitude reconnected me with nature, the abundance of space, the eerie stillness reminded me of the infinity of life in the universe. The contrasting colours of the landscape allow incredible photographic opportunities. The deep blue mostly cloudless skies, rugged brown lunar landscape sparsely dotted with unusual desert-like plant species, massive ever-changing earthy-orange sand dunes sculpted by winds of time. You will return home with a different perspective of life. This landscape leaves you with a feeling of peace and tranquillity.
As my intention here is to enlighten you on a true Namibian wilderness experience, I would like to channel your attention to the far northwestern corner of Namibia to a remote luxury wilderness camp situated right on the banks of the perennial Kunene River. The Wilderness Safaris camp, Serra Cafema is a premier camp offering you a true desert experience in the lap of luxury. A relatively small camp accommodating a maximum of 16 guests in beautiful chalets raised on wooden platforms made of thatch, canvass and wood blending into their natural surroundings. Serra Cafema is one of the most remote camps in southern Africa and getting there is best via light aircraft from Windhoek unless you have a couple of days to spare, a 4×4 and an adventurous spirit.
Once you arrive at Serra Cafema camp after a 45min drive from the airstrip, you are pampered by gracious, most caring, happy, bubbly staff that add to the experience of this remote camp. All meals deliciously prepared are included as are the activities such as nature drives in the Hartmann’s Valley in open Land Rovers, boating trips on the Kunene River, nature walks in the valleys and visits to the working Himba village should the nomadic people be in the area. Professional, experienced field guides accompany you on these activities. One of the highlights is a guided quad biking excursion that allows you to experience the untouched desert wilderness areas. The emphasis here is on providing information to you on the surrounding environment, on the endemic fauna and flora that blend so harmoniously into their environment and on a life of sustainable living within this balanced ecosystem.
Serra Cafema Camp is leased from the 300 000-hectare Marienfluss Conservancy, which is comprised primarily of local Himba people, one of the last semi-nomadic peoples on earth. Numbering approximately 12 000 individuals, the Himba live an isolated existence that has allowed them to preserve their culturally rich lifestyle.
Like all Wilderness Safaris camps, Serra Cafema really embraces unity amongst the local people, including those found on the Angolan side. The Himba community visited not only benefits in terms of direct employment but are also being supplied with staple foods like maize meal from the camp. This lifestyle, so different from many others’, is fascinating to visitors and it is important, when meeting the Himba, to maintain the delicate balance necessary to be able to share this insight without impacting negatively on the people and their customs. Wilderness Safaris’ Serra Cafema and Skeleton Coast Camp are both situated within Himba territory, and have approached the Himba people with respect, creating a positive relationship between the camps and the community.
An all year round destination, Namibia’s weather creates a variety of fascinating moods. Namibia receives the majority of its rain in February with an average of 25 to 30 ml/a. The rains bring with it the most incredible transformation of stark desert into lush green grasslands and colourful flowers that last only a couple of weeks and then return to hibernation until the next year.
Namibia has become a popular destination for its fly-in safaris and combining a couple of days on a desert wilderness experience with a big 5 authentic game viewing destination such as Kruger National Park in South Africa, would contribute to a very exciting African adventure.
Cheap Hotels in Salt Lake City Guide – A Look at Downtown Hotels, Ski Resorts, and Other Areas
As the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City is a highly populated city that offers unique dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities for visitors. Whether you plan to travel for business or fun, there are plenty of activities you might want to fit into your itinerary. If you don’t have much money to spend on accommodation, just take a bit of time to research cheap hotels in Salt Lake City.
There are a variety of hotels downtown and plenty of lodges at mountain resorts surrounding the city. Many hotels – including cheap ones like Super 8 and Candlewood Suites – offer free roundtrip airport shuttles for guests. There is also an extensive public transportation system set up by the Utah Transit Authority (UTA). During winter months, the UTA makes it easy for guests to make it safely to ski resorts. No matter where you want to stay, it shouldn’t be difficult to get to and from your hotel.
While downtown SLC is the best place to begin your search, there are other areas you might be interested in checking out as well, including Sugar House Park and Salt Lake Mountain. Sugar House Park is home to many must-see landmarks, such as the Utah State Capitol, Salt Palace, Eccles Stadium, Temple Square, Hogle Zoo, the Conference Center, etc… There are approximately 200 hotels in this area for you to look into.
There are many hotels in the Salt Lake Mountain area as well, including cozy mountain resorts. These are worth checking out if you plan to do any skiing. Sometimes you can find deals on ski vacation packages in areas like Alta, Brighton, Solitude Mountain, and Snowbird.
Where Else to Look for Cheap Hotels in Salt Lake City
Another area to look into is Park City (about 30 minutes away from downtown) – especially if you want to attend the Sundance Film Festival. If you do not, then you might want to wait another time to go, as it’s hard to find cheap hotels in Salt Lake City in January when 45,000+ other people are visiting the area for the Festival, in addition to the tourists flocking the ski resorts.
A good time to visit is in September and October, when the kids are still in school and the skiers have not arrived yet. Sometimes bargains can be found during springtime, even though the ground is soggy from the melted snow and higher levels of precipitation.
While notorious for all of its landmarks and outdoor activities, the city also offers great dining and shopping experiences. If this is what you’re after, keep the Gateway in mind when researching cheap hotels in Salt Lake City. Located in the downtown area, this 650,000-square foot plaza has over 100 shops and restaurants for you to explore.
Nokia E7 Mobile Phone Deals With All Your Business Needs
The highlight of the Nokia World show were two mobile phones – the Nokia N8 and the Nokia E7. The Nokia N8 has already been covered in numerous article, so in this article we will focus on the features of the E7.
The Nokia E7’s operating-system and UI is almost identical to Nokia N8 which was likewise demonstrated at the Nokia conference and will be released towards the end of the month. You will discover three home screens, each full of customisable widgets in addition to short-cuts.
The place that the Nokia E7 steps from the N8 is its slide out QWERTY keyboard in addition to tilting display. The kick slide itself is a little hit and also miss. It’s tough to get your fingers in the exact place to push it in a single sweep, even though the could be a fault of the prototype E7 model.
The fact that the screen tilts will always make it incredibly easier in order to be able to type on the Nokia E7 when it is seated on the tray on your train or plane. This is a feature that other mobile phone manufacturers should consider using on their designs in the future.
This particular large 4 Inch display is very impressive. Even so the resolution which is 640×360 pixels may not be as HD as you would discover on the Apple iPhone 4, it is even larger than the majority of phones as well as will do an first-class job and benefits the owner in a very large way.
Nokia’s new ClearBlack display technology should enhance visibility outside the house in bright sun rays. This will be a marked improvement on the AMOLED displays frequently found on Android cell phones.
The E7 also has something which has been called Web Kit on the internet browser. A Web Kit based internet browser bundled with Symbian 3 absolutely needs a mention in this review. It converts internet sites very well, even those with Flash content websites. This allows the users to view WebPages how they were meant to seen by the designer and not chopped up version. It really is simple to use to, as support for multi-touch gestures will allow for you to zoom in and out of pages is little bother. It is quite easy to modify web sites, include social bookmarks.
Nokia were very keen to highlight the business package available for the Nokia E7. This is maybe a attempt to catch up on lost business from Blackberry. Business mobile phones are not normally known for looking eye catching, but the Nokia E7 is different. The aluminium shell appears almost identical to the Nokia N8’s, featuring a sleek, rounded edges available in orange, dark grey as well as green.
All apart from the heaviest electronic mail end users has to be happy with the support for approximately ten e-mail accounts, like Exchange products. Nokia have formulated a whole new email interface for the touch screen display screen devices that lets you to switch between various folders or even different e-mail accounts easily and smoothly. Small pop-up menus show up from the file that you are within, whether or not that is the inbox, outbox or even sent folder, therefore you won’t need to close down the application.
Live Casino Gambling – More Than Just Gambling
Online Casino gambling, the much exciting gaming option for those who love to bet, is also the one that is very famous nowadays. Being a great source of enjoyment and entertainment for millions of players around the world, online casino gambling has become one of the fastest growing hobbies in the world. Skyrocketing in popularity over the past several years with the emergence of live casinos, online casino gambling has certainly changed the face of wagering. The way of gambling has changed and also changed the compulsions, which are associated with the traditional gambling. Not only now people have more time to enjoy gambling but also they have various options to play their favorite games.
With an advantage of having the opportunity to take part in their favorite form of entertainment anywhere and any time, people are able to play casino games according to their own will. There is no longer any need for you to go to a land casino especially when there are live casinos online to give you a real gambling experience with live Roulette, live Blackjack, live Baccarat, and also live Poker. You can play your favorite games only by just log in to a live casino. Today, when the world is changing very fast and everyone is under pressure, the online gaming gives people a great time to relax while enjoying their favorite games. By playing online, people are not only able to save time and money by placing their bets in the comfort of their home but also are enjoying their life with their near and dear ones.
The benefits of online gambling are many but the most obvious one is the sense of security that people feel when they play in their home environment. Live online casino has become the place of entertainment for gamblers that is not only safe but also offer fair and genuine deals to its players. It is a real thrill to win when you are wagering real money at internet casino games. Live casino gambling is something more than just gambling where not only you make money but also enjoying your playing time without affecting your personal life.
There are many live casinos online where you play your favorite games but it is a good practice to search internet for the most authentic live dealer casinos so that there would be no risk with your hard-earned money. Evaluate a site thoroughly and look for quality. It will be even better if you read the reviews of other players who are using their services. Live casino gambling is very safe; the only need is to carefully select the service before you start dealing with.
