Nokia E7 Mobile Phone Deals With All Your Business Needs
The highlight of the Nokia World show were two mobile phones – the Nokia N8 and the Nokia E7. The Nokia N8 has already been covered in numerous article, so in this article we will focus on the features of the E7.
The Nokia E7’s operating-system and UI is almost identical to Nokia N8 which was likewise demonstrated at the Nokia conference and will be released towards the end of the month. You will discover three home screens, each full of customisable widgets in addition to short-cuts.
The place that the Nokia E7 steps from the N8 is its slide out QWERTY keyboard in addition to tilting display. The kick slide itself is a little hit and also miss. It’s tough to get your fingers in the exact place to push it in a single sweep, even though the could be a fault of the prototype E7 model.
The fact that the screen tilts will always make it incredibly easier in order to be able to type on the Nokia E7 when it is seated on the tray on your train or plane. This is a feature that other mobile phone manufacturers should consider using on their designs in the future.
This particular large 4 Inch display is very impressive. Even so the resolution which is 640×360 pixels may not be as HD as you would discover on the Apple iPhone 4, it is even larger than the majority of phones as well as will do an first-class job and benefits the owner in a very large way.
Nokia’s new ClearBlack display technology should enhance visibility outside the house in bright sun rays. This will be a marked improvement on the AMOLED displays frequently found on Android cell phones.
The E7 also has something which has been called Web Kit on the internet browser. A Web Kit based internet browser bundled with Symbian 3 absolutely needs a mention in this review. It converts internet sites very well, even those with Flash content websites. This allows the users to view WebPages how they were meant to seen by the designer and not chopped up version. It really is simple to use to, as support for multi-touch gestures will allow for you to zoom in and out of pages is little bother. It is quite easy to modify web sites, include social bookmarks.
Nokia were very keen to highlight the business package available for the Nokia E7. This is maybe a attempt to catch up on lost business from Blackberry. Business mobile phones are not normally known for looking eye catching, but the Nokia E7 is different. The aluminium shell appears almost identical to the Nokia N8’s, featuring a sleek, rounded edges available in orange, dark grey as well as green.
All apart from the heaviest electronic mail end users has to be happy with the support for approximately ten e-mail accounts, like Exchange products. Nokia have formulated a whole new email interface for the touch screen display screen devices that lets you to switch between various folders or even different e-mail accounts easily and smoothly. Small pop-up menus show up from the file that you are within, whether or not that is the inbox, outbox or even sent folder, therefore you won’t need to close down the application.
Live Casino Gambling – More Than Just Gambling
Online Casino gambling, the much exciting gaming option for those who love to bet, is also the one that is very famous nowadays. Being a great source of enjoyment and entertainment for millions of players around the world, online casino gambling has become one of the fastest growing hobbies in the world. Skyrocketing in popularity over the past several years with the emergence of live casinos, online casino gambling has certainly changed the face of wagering. The way of gambling has changed and also changed the compulsions, which are associated with the traditional gambling. Not only now people have more time to enjoy gambling but also they have various options to play their favorite games.
With an advantage of having the opportunity to take part in their favorite form of entertainment anywhere and any time, people are able to play casino games according to their own will. There is no longer any need for you to go to a land casino especially when there are live casinos online to give you a real gambling experience with live Roulette, live Blackjack, live Baccarat, and also live Poker. You can play your favorite games only by just log in to a live casino. Today, when the world is changing very fast and everyone is under pressure, the online gaming gives people a great time to relax while enjoying their favorite games. By playing online, people are not only able to save time and money by placing their bets in the comfort of their home but also are enjoying their life with their near and dear ones.
The benefits of online gambling are many but the most obvious one is the sense of security that people feel when they play in their home environment. Live online casino has become the place of entertainment for gamblers that is not only safe but also offer fair and genuine deals to its players. It is a real thrill to win when you are wagering real money at internet casino games. Live casino gambling is something more than just gambling where not only you make money but also enjoying your playing time without affecting your personal life.
There are many live casinos online where you play your favorite games but it is a good practice to search internet for the most authentic live dealer casinos so that there would be no risk with your hard-earned money. Evaluate a site thoroughly and look for quality. It will be even better if you read the reviews of other players who are using their services. Live casino gambling is very safe; the only need is to carefully select the service before you start dealing with.
Cleaning Black Mold Can Be Health Threatening
There are several steps needed to effectively clean black mold contamination. Without you knowing it, there can be hundreds of mold types that can survive in your home and can contaminate the indoor air, harming your over all health. However, cleaning black molds can also subject you to health-threatening problems. It is thus recommended to take necessary precautions and protection when dealing with it.
Spores are fungi and are less than 4 microns in size. With such a small size, they can literally bypass a vacuum cleaner or the finest air filters around. What is most alarming is that they can go around your immune system and bloodstream by traveling through your respiratory system when you inhale them.
Black molds can produce negative health effects like inflammation, certain allergic reactions, memory impairment, skin rashes, and fever. The most common health concern from black molds is fever-like allergic symptoms. Those individuals most susceptible to mold-related health problems are especially those with existing respiratory conditions. In fact, some individuals with chronic respiratory diseases like asthma may even experience some forms of difficulty when breathing.
Infants and children are very susceptible to problems from mycotoxin exposure because of their weak immune system. Always seek professional medical help immediately with such cases.
There are reports even those toxic molds containing mycotoxins inside your homes can cause health conditions like pulmonary hemorrhage or can be a cause of memory loss. This is why it is so crucial to select necessary steps before the mycotoxins and spores can stimulate severe effects to our health.
The crucial thing to understand about cleaning up mold is that there is no kind of protection that can be thought too extreme. Remember and always take note that mold serve as a biohazard. Scraping a mold colony can let loose millions of spores into thin air. This can pollute the surrounding air and can cause certain allergies. The problem can be worsening if the spores are transferred by people or pets to other parts of the house.
The public is anxious over the health problems induced by black mold. A little spot of mold can bring about thousands of microscopic spores with mycotoxins. The hazards presented by molds that may contain mycotoxins should be considered well. Cleaning black mold can be threatening to your health as you are exposed to these spores. Find the best information before doing the mold clean up and stay protected.
Modern Trends in Sports Administration and Management
One of the major factors militating against the development of sports in Nigeria today is lack of effective management. A lot of solutions are being proffered by concerned and patriotic Nigerians daily to bail us out the quagmire. One of such solutions is this text entitled “Modern Trends in Sports Administration and Management”. It is written by Dr. Joseph Awoyinfa, a lecturer in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Nigeria; a researcher and educational consultant. I was the person invited by the author and the university to review the book when it was presented to the public on December 4, 2008 in Nigeria.
According to Awoyinfa, it is a truism all over the world that sport is now a reference issue which can no longer be ignored at various sectors of the economy and spheres of life. The author adds that this text thus takes a critical look at topical issues in sports administration and management, dwelling on theories and principles of modern trends in sports administration and management such as leadership, organisation, planning, motivation, etc.
The text contains 16 chapters. Chapter one is christened “the concept of sports management”. Here, Awoyinfa says management is a concept that implies different things to different people at different times, thus leading to its multiplicity of definitions. He explains that management has been variously described as an art, a science, a person or people, a discipline and a process.
This author expatiates that as an art, sports management is all about carrying out sports organisational functions and tasks through people; while as a science, sports management is about establishing sports philosophy, laws, theories, principles, processes and practices. As an organisation, according to him, sports management is defined as a means of creating formal structures and an establishment based on a mission, objectives, targets, functions and tasks.
Awoyinfa says as a person or group of people, sports management may refer to the head alone or to all the senior staff, committee, etc.; while as a discipline, management is a field of study with various subjects and topics. The author illuminates that sports management as a process is about a systematic way of doing things. Awoyinfa highlights management functions in sports administration as planning, organising, staffing, directing/leading, controlling, coordination, budgeting and evaluation. On whom a sports manager is, this author educates that a sports manager is anyone at any level of sport organisation who directs
the efforts of other people towards the achievement of organisational goals sport-wise.
Chapter two is based on the subject matter of evolution and trends of sports management thought. Here, Awoyinfa discloses that the development of thoughts on sports management dates back to the days when people first attempted to accomplish goals by working together in a group. In his words, “There was serious thinking and theorising about managing many years before the dawn of the twentieth (20th) century, which marked the beginning of modern sports management thought. Major efforts to develop theories and principles of sports management began from the early twentieth (20th) century with the work of Frederick Taylor and Henri Fayol. The industrial revolution of the nineteenth (19th) century probably provided the climate for this very serious theorising.”
Awoyinfa adds that since the turn of the 20th century, writers on sports management and business theory have been propounding different theories about how to manage work and personnel more efficiently and effectively. This author educates that the three main schools of management thought are: the classical; the human-behavioural; and the integrative. Awoyinfa also highlights early sports management theorists; principles and characteristics of scientific management; appraisal of the scientific management theory, etc., in this chapter.
Chapter three is thematically labelled “principles of sports management”. In this chapter, the educational consultant explains that sports principles are the basic laws on which the practice of sports management is built. He adds that management principles must therefore be based on general terms for them to be applicable within sport organisations of varying sizes and character. “Modern sports managers and administrators are expected to be able to identify and use appropriate principles that are relevant to particular situations. This is because no single principle can suit all administrative situations,” submits Awoyinfa.
He says the fundamental principles of sports are those applicable to all sports organisations and as a result of their general acceptability, they are sometimes referred to as “universal principles of sports management”. This author expatiates that some of these principles are: responsibility; delegation of authority and communication. As regards humanitarian principles of sports management, Awoyinfa identifies these as democracy, justice, human relations, sympathy, empathy, consideration and humility.
In chapter four based on the concept of behavioural and motivational theories in sports organisation, the author says human beings are unique creatures as they behave differently under different conditions and are mostly difficult to predict. Awoyinfa stresses that since human beings constitute the most important element in sports organisation, sports managers need some understanding of why people behave in one way or the other, so that they (sports managers) can influence people to perform exactly the way sports organisations find desirable.
One potent instrument this author suggests that can be used to elicit performance in athletes is motivation. In his words, “Motivation is something needed in sports organisations to make employees perform.
However, it has been an important and a puzzling subject for sports managers.” Awoyinfa further discusses development of motivational concepts in sports organisation; application of motivational theories to sports management; methods of behaviour modification, etc., in this chapter.
In chapters five to ten, the author beams his analytical searchlight on subject matters such as management techniques in sports organisation; the concept of sports organisation; setting design in sports organisation; the concept of planning in sports administration; making sports organisations more effective in Nigeria and staffing in sports organisations.
Chapter 11 is based on communication strategies in sports organisation. According to Awoyinfa here, communication is a crucial factor in any organisational effectiveness because organisations cannot function effectively when communication skills are lacking among members. “Since communication is the moving spirit in an organisation, its absence may make organisations standstill,” asserts this author.
In chapters 12 to 16, Awoyinfa X-rays concepts such as organisational changes and development in sports administration; leadership in sports administration and management; administration and management of soccer as a coach; teaching human kinetics and health education in schools and colleges; and organisation and administration of schools at various levels of education.
As regards mode of presentation, this text scores a pass mark. For instance, the language is comprehensible and the ideas are brilliantly articulated. The simplicity of the language is expected, given the author’s dual professional background as a lecturer and pastor. To ensure easy study of the text on readers’ part, Awoyinfa highlights the objectives of each chapter at the beginning and ends with review/revision questions.
What’s more, he creatively embroiders the text with graphics (pages 50, 97, 317, 330, 338, 395, etc.) to enhance readers’ understanding through visual communication. Awoyinfa includes references at the end of each chapter to fulfil academic obligation of source disclosure and offer readers opportunities to read more. Inclusion of many references also confirms the depth of his research. His use of visual distinction for the phrase “Modern Trends” in the title is emphatically creative.
If there are chapters that really make this text qualified as a compendium of modern solutions to the administrative and management problems plaguing our sports development in Nigeria, they are chapters four, eight, 11 and 13. This is because they discuss motivation, planning, communication and leadership respectively.
Meanwhile, the thematically greatest chapter of all is chapter four. The fact that it is consciously or unconsciously taken to be the greatest chapter finds practical expression in the deeper communication and cohesion between its subject matter on the one hand and the outer front cover’s allegorical visuals or metaphorical images such as goal post, cyclists racing, a lawn tennis player poised for action with her bat, sprinters competing and footballers struggling for ball possession, on the other hand. These are images used for illustration in motivational discourse.
However, some errors are noticed in this text. The errors are “Acknowledgement” (page iii), instead of “Acknowledgements”; non-paragraphing of the natural first few paragraphs of “Preface”; “Loosing” (pages 396 and 404), instead of “Losing”, etc. These errors need to be corrected in the next edition.
On a note of analytical finality, this text is a compendium of irresistible sports management tips. It is a must-read for all stakeholders in the sports sector, especially managers and administrators. It is simply fascinating.
GOKE ILESANMI, Editor-in-Chief/CEO of http://www.gokeilesanmi.com and Managing Consultant/CEO of Gokmar Communication Consulting, is a Certified Public Speaker/Emcee, (Business) Communication Specialist, Motivational Speaker, Career Management Coach, Renowned Book Reviewer, Corporate Leadership Expert and Editorial Consultant.
