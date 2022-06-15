Share Pin 0 Shares

Image Source

Once you place your loved ones in the nursing homes, you expect that they will receive the best care with the utmost respect. But it is not the case every time because nursing home neglect can affect the physical and mental health of your loved ones. If one of your family members is in a nursing home, then you must visit them frequently to learn about their condition. It helps you know whether they are given proper facilities and care or not.

Some of the nursing home neglect that occurs is not intentional, but some of them do happen on purpose. Understaffing is one of the major reasons for nursing home neglect and residents’ less attention due to it. Also, the hiring process of the nursing home is not ideal, which provides a chance for underqualified nurses to work. All facilities need to follow a proper screening process to ensure the hiring of qualified and competent nurses. You should know some of the common nursing neglect to stay aware and diligent in taking care of your loved ones. Let’s look at some types of nursing home neglect you should look out for.

Lack of Mobility

One of the major nursing home neglect that you need to keep an eye on is the lack of mobility which is a sign of neglect. Most nursing home facilities have policies to ensure the mobility of the residents. If residents are left in wheelchairs or beds for a long time, then it can cause health issues like stage 4 bedsores that can cause serious infections. If you notice such signs, then you have the right to take legal action against the nursing home.

Also, mobility issues can weaken muscles due to a lack of movement. Imagine you are just lying on a bed for the whole day doing nothing. It can also affect your mental health as well. Now think about those residents who have to face similar situations not for days but for months. If there is no blood flow in the body, how can you expect the person to remain in a good physical state? So, it affects the overall health of the residents and can make their condition worse.

Poor Hygiene

Residents in nursing homes require assistance with daily hygiene tasks. It includes taking a bath and brushing their teeth, so it is important to provide them with necessary assistance. You need to keep track of the hygiene of your loved ones in nursing homes. Keep track of their dental health and personal hygiene to ensure their hygiene needs are taken care of.

Poor hygiene can occur due to a lack of bathing that can increase. It can cause serious health issues, and it becomes worse, especially in hot weather conditions. Imagine if you are not taking a bath in summer for more than one day. What will be your condition? Similarly, if your loved ones have poor hygiene, it can cause affect their physical and mental health also, causing issues like stress and mental anxiety. Also, ensure that the clothes of your family member are regularly changed and washed. If residents continue wearing soiled or dirty clothes for days, then it can also cause health issues like skin infections.

Emotional Abuse

Emotional abuse is one of the common issues that residents have to go through while staying in nursing homes. It includes verbal insults or threats that are used to control residents. According to a report, around 30% of the nursing home staff have accepted of emotionally abusing the residents.

Some examples of emotional abuse in nursing homes are controlling activities of the residents against their will, insulting their appearance, and making threats. Residents who suffer from such emotional abuse can develop mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and PTSD. One of the common signs that a resident has been abused is the sudden change in their mood or behavior.

Physical Abuse

Physical abuse that occurs in the form of injuries is another common neglect in nursing homes. Around 9% of nurses have accepted physically abusing the residents. Some of the common examples of physical abuse in nursing homes are pushing, punching, and kicking residents.

As a result of physical abuse, residents can face suffering from different injuries like bruises, bleeding, and broken bones. Residents who already have some type of medical condition can face serious health issues in case of any injuries.

You should frequently visit your loved ones to look for any signs of injuries. It will compel nurses and other medical staff to stay careful while dealing with their loved ones. If you notice any sign of injury, you should immediately provide necessary medical attention to your loved one. On the other hand, you can also file a case against the nursing home if any such incident happens. It will help you receive financial compensation. In some cases, unexplained injuries can also occur as a result of the accident.

Poor Living Conditions

Unsatisfactory living conditions are another issue in nursing homes. Firstly, you have to ensure that while admitting your loved one to the nursing home, it has all the essential facilities. If you see dirt and pests everywhere, that place is probably not suitable for your family member to stay in.

Also, inadequate nutrition is another sign of neglect in nursing homes. If you notice that a resident is getting weaker day by day, then it is possible that they are not getting sufficient nutrition. It can cause weakness and serious health issues, so you need to keep track of such things.

You may think that you have done your part after admitting your loved one to the nursing facility. But it is not the truth, as you need to regularly check how a resident is doing in the nursing home and what is their mental and physical state. You should notice the signs of physical and emotional abuse, so you can take legal action right away against the culprits. You may have to find the right attorney to get legal assistance in such situations. First, you have to be able to notice that something is wrong with your loved one in a nursing home.