Streamline Your Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaign
Throughout any sales process advertising has taken place somewhere along the line to convert a prospect into a customer. With the nearly instantaneous sales process of the internet, you need to be at the top of the advertising game or your prospects will go elsewhere quicker than the blink of an eye or click of a back button.
Advertising on the internet has become big business; Google alone has managed to take a multi-billion dollar stake in the Pay per Click or PPC Industry. However, if you are reading this article you already know that. The premise here is how to create good ad-copy and avoid costly mistakes within your PPC campaign, a checklist so to speak from keywords to tracking.
Pay-per-Click Keywords
The objective for this article is to bring down the overall cost per acquisition or CPA, also known as cost per action. The first thing to do would be to develop a very broad base of keywords or search terms related to your products or services you are offering. You can make use of online tools to research your keywords such as Overture’s Keyword Selector tool or WordTracker. After you select your keywords, you’ll need to create the hardest part of the PPC campaign process, your ad-copy.
Pay-per-Click Ad-Copy
Google AdWords is currently the leader in the PPC game. Matter of fact, the originator, Overture, now Yahoo Search Marketing, has recently changed their ad displays to be more “Google-like” in appearance. Presently, the long descriptive ads synonymous with Yahoo Search Marketing have been truncated to better compete with Google Adwords.
With that stated, I’ll stick to the fundamentals of Google AdWords herein for my examples. First, you will want to create one ad-group for each keyword. Next, create around 3-9 ads per keyword. The key here is to test, test, and test until you are running an ad that had both a high Click Through Rate and secondly a high Conversion Rate. Again your objective is lowest possible CPA. When you test, don’t use your opinion on what you think your customers want. Use the ad with the best data representing CTR and highest conversion even if the ad is not something you feel is very good, always go by the numbers.
Ad-copy is a funnel process, from the attention getter to the call to action. There are 4 display lines in Google AdWords ads:
1. Title -The attention Grabber – 25 Characters Max
2. Description Line 1 – Talk about the product or service offered – 35 Characters Max
3. Description Line 2 – Call to action – 35 Characters Max
4. Display URL – 35 Characters Max
Tip: Ensure the ad-copy that you are creating is relevant to the keywords that you are creating the copy for.
Pay-per-Click Landing Pages
This is the page where prospects turn into leads, the page where the lead is persuaded about your product or service. The tips here are easy to explain, do not send all your prospects to the same landing page for each keyword or ad. Your landing page needs to be relevant to your ad. So, if your ad was targeting tires and your ad sends the prospect to the homepage talking about everything from seat covers to dash covers you will lose the prospect which will result in a low conversion rate. If your ad is about tires, send the prospect to your tires page. You have roughly three seconds to grab the attention of your visitors so ensure the landing page is the correct one or they will go back and click on a competing ad to find what they are looking for.
You will also want to ensure your landing page loads correctly in all browsers. Although your landing page may appear within Internet Explorer, it may not load correctly within Mozilla Firefox. The page will need to load as quickly as possible, stay away from using a lot of large graphics and flash elements.
Less is more in regards to content on a landing page. Have your call to action at the bottom of the page and ensure your landing page is giving what the prospect is looking for in a clear and easy to read format. Make use of your 800 phone number if you have one for your business. You may not have a toll-free number. If you don’t have one that is fine, use your regular phone number.
Paid Search Tracking
Tracking can be done simply by using the free tools provided by Google. Conversion Tracker within Google AdWords can be used to track Conversion Rates for each keyword. Google Analytics is free and is good for monitoring which keywords and which ads are converting best. Other tools that charge a fee are Did-it, KeywordMax and Atlas One-Point.
Be realistic about conversion rates and click through rates. Do not expect unrealistic returns. Realistic click through rates are 1% – 2% and realistic conversion rates are 1-2%, but anything below 3% for conversion rates is considered low when your PPC campaign is managed correctly. I’ve personally achieved conversion rates as high as 44% with click through rates at 1.8%. I have also had Click Through rates of 21% with conversion rates at 6%. Stick with what works according to your statistics, not according to your opinion.
Truth in Numbers
The best method is to use what works for your business in the most cost effective manner. By applying the techniques above, you could improve your campaign. However, how well your PPC campaign performs is based on keyword centric ad-copy relevant to your business, short and sweet landing pages that not only load quickly but that give the prospect what they want, and lastly good tracking so you can see what works and what doesn’t by focusing on the numbers, not your opinion.
Asset Protection – What You Need to Know Now
The first question you will be asked by a Financial Advisor is about what coverage you have on your personal insurance program? Having proper coverage is integral to protecting your assets. Insurance contracts vary. Consider these points when determining if you have proper protection:
– Excess Liability vs Umbrella. Just like “Kleenex” has become the generic label for facial tissue, “Umbrella” has become the generic label used for liability policies with high limits. These days, “true” umbrellas are harder to find. Most of these policies are actually “excess liability” policies which means you must have an underlying primary policy covered loss (such as an auto or home policy) for the excess liability policy to provide any coverage. That’s great if your loss is covered by your auto or home policy but what if you rent a boat or motor home on your next vacation? “True” umbrellas may cover additional exposures and provide more protection.
– Board of Directors, anyone? Nonprofits and associations commonly have a managing board of directors. If you gave up a few evenings a month to serve on one, you certainly want to make sure they are providing “Directors and Officers” insurance for you especially if it is a paid position otherwise any act by the board that results in bodily injury, property damage or personal injury to others, could hold you personally responsible.
– Personal Injury coverage- to have or not to have? This was just mentioned in the previous point and also applies to you personally – especially if you own rental dwelling properties. Personal Injury covers things like libel, slander, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, invasion of privacy, defamation of character and wrongful eviction.
– Maintain liability limits required by your umbrella. Did you call the “lizard” that you saw on a television commercial to make sure you were not paying too much for your auto insurance? Do you have an umbrella policy? Umbrella policies require that certain underlying liability limits be maintained for the higher limits to respond. If you have $15,000/$30,000 limits on your auto policy and the umbrella or excess liability requires you maintain $250,000/$500,000 limits- you have a significant “gap” in coverage. That’s an expensive mistake!
– How much coverage do you need? Add together the equity in your home and any other “real” property you own, personal belongings, investments outside of a retirement account (Retirement accounts such as 401k’s are usually “judgment proof.”) Also include savings, checking accounts and future wages. (Most people forget about future wages.) The total is the amount of total liability coverage you should have.
Contrary to popular belief, you are not paying “extra” to have an independent insurance agent guiding you on the coverage you need for your particular situation. Contact your agent today if you have any questions on your personal insurance program to be sure you’re getting the protection you think you have.
Forex News: Finding Refuge in the USD
In the first quarter of 2022, the well-traded currency pairs featuring the US dollar were driven by inflation worries, the crisis in Ukraine, and a healthy US economy. The American currency is a target for safe haven seekers in times of economic uncertainty so, at the beginning of March, the news was that “The dollar is in a significant groove right now, benefiting from safe haven flows and the solid shape of the US economy”, explained Joe Manimbo of Western Union Business Solutions. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had stated he was in favour of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike for later in the month, further bolstering the dollar. The EUR/USD currency pair, which pits the euro against the dollar, had fallen for four consecutive weeks, finding itself at 1.1060.
On the side of the euro, one factor exerting a great deal of pressure was rising oil prices. “The Ukraine crisis has really lit a fire under oil, and… that’s really becoming a source of significant weakness for the euro and a major source of strength for commodity currencies”, Manimbo elaborated, a claim which included the Australian dollar, which was up 0.3% against the US currency on May 3rd. Read more about EUR/USD as well as other top currency pairs including USD/MXN and GBP/USD.
EUR/USD
In early May, EUR/USD sunk as low as 1.0349, its lowest in five years, owing to a surge of interest in the US dollar off the heels of the Ukraine conflict and a frail stock market. There was an atmosphere of risk avoidance behind the weakness in equity markets, which fuelled interest in the dollar. Optimism about the European economy was at a low ebb, especially because the continent’s continued natural gas imports from Russia were in question. President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, was therefore in the difficult position of having to face problematic inflation rates without causing damage to the economy. Tightening interest rates would, perhaps, curb inflation, but indebted nations like Italy would be left economically vulnerable as a result. “The euro itself is not an attractive currency at the moment”, pronounced Francesco Pesole of ING Groep NV in the middle of the month.
In the last week of May, however, the euro recovered 0.4% to leave the EUR/USD at 1.0729. Even though equities were being sold off, the dollar failed to benefit from the search for safe havens. The trigger for the euro’s comeback was Lagarde’s statement that interest rates would be hiked before the end of the summer.
USD/MXN
By the last week of March, forex traders were anticipating an announcement on monetary policy by Mexico’s central bank. Inflation in the country was up 7.3% year-on-year in February, so the feeling was that interest rates should be hiked by a half-percentage-point, for the third straight time. The end of February and beginning of March had brought a boost to the USD/MXN, but in the two weeks preceding March 23rd, the pair was down 6% to roughly 20.15. Commodity prices like those of grain, metal and oil were well up, which bolstered the Brazilian real against the USD, but, since Mexico is more of an oil importer than exporter, and sends out mostly manufactured goods, the MXN did not benefit.
In mid-May, the Bank of Mexico (BOM) was keeping interest rates at 4%, because, despite high inflation, the official view was that it would not last. The USD/MXN dropped to 19.91807 on May 13th, with the peso supported by high crude oil prices, according to one opinion. The next date marked on forex traders’ calendars was June 24th, when the BOM would meet again, and analysts believed that, if inflation would remain elevated for several more months, The BOM might have to grow hawkish.
USD/GBP
By May 12th, the Bank of England’s dovish approach to interest rates was holding down the pound, so that the USD/GBP was up to 0.81985. One thing encouraging the trend was a set of economic data showing that there was a risk of recession. When the spectre of dulled economic growth, due to China lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict, was added to this, it seemed England’s central bank would likely remain dovish into the near future, and this weighed on the pound.
In the days following this, however, other data – this time on unemployment in the UK – showed that jobless numbers were low, which fuelled hopes interest rates would be raised in June. The pound rallied the most in 17 months, eventually settling on $1.2464, on May 17th. At the same time, there was a period of weakening for the dollar due to renewed risk appetite. Still, many analysts were unimpressed by the UK jobs statistics, and much more impressed by the fact that inflation increased 9.1% in April year-over-year, and so retained a bearish attitude to the pound.
Moving Ahead
In the next few weeks, forex traders ought to be keeping an ear out for Christine Lagarde’s next announcements, and an eye out for any ease-up in China’s lockdowns. Also, follow the progress of the conflict in Ukraine, which could affect both the European economy as well as key commodities, which may have a knock-on effect in the markets.
How to Play Online Poker: Are Your the Only One That Hasn’t Learned How?
How to Play Online Poker
Millions of poker players around the world dream of bringing down a high stakes pot worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in an online poker game. As the popularity of poker continues to improve, more poker players are turning that dream into a reality. However, even today’s top poker hotshots had to start somewhere, and most began by learning how to play poker online.
Learning Texas Hold’em
Texas Hold’em is the most popular Internet poker game, and if you’re interested in learning how to play poker online, you’re likely to be specifically interested in Texas Hold’em game play. Texas Hold’em unfolds in the following steps:
A big and small blind are entered by the players to the left of the dealer. The small and big blinds are forced bets that must be made to start a game of Texas Hold’em. The big blind is the minimum bet amount while the small blind is usually half that amount.
Two hole cards are dealt to each player. You keep your hole cards to yourself and will refer to them later on during the round.
The first betting round will resume with the player who is left of the small blind. You will be able to check, make your own bet, match the previous player’s bet or forfeit by folding.
The first three community cards dealt are called the flop and a second betting around occurs afterwards.
The fourth community card, called the turn, is dealt face up and a third betting round commences.
The final river community card is dealt and is succeeded by the last betting round.
A showdown then occurs where the remaining players show their cards. You may combine your hole cards and the community cards to make the best 5-card hand that corresponds to the standard poker hand ranking system.
Tips for Learning Online Poker
Figuring out the game play structure of poker games such as Texas Hold’em is just the tip of the iceberg. The real reward comes in learning how to become better at playing poker through experience.
For example, play a couple of rounds of poker online and you’ll quickly find out how important your starting hand selection really is. Receiving a good starting hand such as a pair of Jacks, Ace-Queen or King-Jack can automatically improve your chances of winning by 15 to 20%. Eventually, the true test of your poker knowledge and understanding will come from how you fare with mediocre or poor starting hands. Learning when to fold and how to make the best out of mediocre or poor hands in poker will go towards become a skilled poker player.
You’ll also quickly realize the importance that table position has when learning how to play poker online. For example, you’ll always be able to make more informed poker decisions when you’re one of the last players in the betting round because you’ve been able to view the actions of the previous players. The betting positions rotate after each round of online poker, so you will ultimately learn how to play online poker while keeping your table position as well as your starting hand strength in mind.
You won’t figure out any variation of online poker in the first couple of rounds. Nearly all online poker games are steeped in strategy, mathematical odds, probabilities and just plain old luck, so there’s almost always something new to learn from each round of poker online.
