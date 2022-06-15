Finance
Study, Think and Plan Daily
Each day you need to spend some time with and for yourself. This time, which Napoleon Hill called “study, think and plan daily time” is crucial to continuous self improvement and development.
People who continuously improve themselves become more proficient at what they do and more valuable in the market place. As they become more valuable they are open to more opportunities, earn more money and are less likely to be laid off during difficult economic times or more able to find a new job.
The formula for study, thinking and planning daily is easy:
1. Think about your goals every day, at least once each day, preferably once in the morning and once before bed. View those goals with a positive mental attitude and know you will achieve them.
2. Inspect your attitudes each day, best in the evening. Reflect on how you can improve your attitudes and practice more positive thinking.
3. Inspect your actions and your thinking – are they contributing to success or slowing you down? Consider how to avoid negative thought and action patterns.
4. Read inspirational, self-help action materials, even if only a page a day and view them with a positive attitude.
5. Take time to study, to think, and to plan each day, and do so with a positive mental attitude.
Many have found this simple formula to be a powerful method of self improvement leading to success. Try it and see the difference it makes in your life. Try it for just 30 days and you will see a positive improvement in your life.
We know that people who repeat the same discipline for 30 days or more are likely to continue with that practice as it has then become a habit. Cultivate the habit of study, learning and planning to improve your life.
What Are Some of the Benefits and Risks of Clinical Trials?
Many people participate in clinical trials around the world for a variety of reasons. For those participating in early stage research, they could be entirely healthy but are looking to benefit from a financial reward or simply help contribute to the advancement of medicine. On the other hand, those who are ill could be looking for an alternative or complementary treatment for their malady.
For anyone who is participating in this kind of research for whatever reasons, there are several risks and benefits which should be kept in mind. These are important to know for anyone who is considering undergoing various treatments in the name of research, regardless of the stage of the trial and your level of health at the time.
Some of the main advantages include that it is possible that a treatment can have a very positive effect on the health of the participant. Indeed, for those who are suffering with various ailments the chance of a speedy recovery thanks to a newly developed treatment is very attractive. This is especially the case with more serious illnesses with lower chances of a positive outcome.
The reality is that when people are seriously ill, they will seek out various types of treatment that can help them overcome a potentially life-threatening illness. It is a natural solution to seek out trials, and although not all succeed, this is another ray of hope for those suffering from an illness.
It should be noted that a disadvantage is that not all the outcomes are successful, and that there can even be negative side effects to undergoing experimental treatment options. It can be discouraging when treatments do not work, although this can be made much worse if there are negative side effects to deal with as well.
As a result, if you do find a clinical trial that you are interested in, it is absolutely vital that you make sure that you talk extensively with the medical team and your doctor about undergoing such a treatment. Possible side effects and outcomes should be discussed in order to enable you to take the right next step in deciding if it is for you or not.
The next major advantage of taking part in clinical trials is that it will help you gain access to even more doctors and medical experts than you would otherwise have. This is because clinical trials are carefully monitored and administered by expert medical teams and physicians, ensuring that each participant receives the best care possible.
For this reason, it can be reassuring and encouraging for those who are suffering from various illnesses to be dealing with professionals who are experts in that particular area of treatment or disease. This expanded amount of medical attention is often a key driver as well in encouraging individual to take part in trials and is a significant advantage.
The disadvantage of this is that treatment may require a greater investment of time that your normal treatment options would. You may have to spend more time in hospital or being monitored that you normally would, which can significantly impact your day to day life.
You could also be required to be more meticulous with the dosages of medication that you give yourself and be required to stay in hospital for longer periods of time. If you are in individual who hopes to carry on living an active life while you recover from your illness this is definitely a disadvantage to bear in mind.
These are just a couple of the significant advantages and disadvantages of undergoing clinical trials for a certain illness or a disease. Indeed, some individuals may participate as healthy volunteers, in which case they will need to bear in mind that the negatives and positives apply to them too.
Top Five Reasons to Own Pre-Developed Real Estate in a Down Market
Many investors are rushing in to swoop up the great deals in real estate with our current state of economic trends. With many foreclosures on the market and more arriving there everyday. However with all of the great deals on the market there are tons of profits to be made.
However the largest profits in history have been made by farmers and land owners and the rules today have not changed just the technology and the location of these hidden profit centers. Land owners have always been the major centers of wealth. Farmers were some of the richest men in history not because of their hard work tilling the soil and planting crops but because of the hidden treasure at their feet.
If you really think about it land holds tons of hidden treasures depending on the area it’s located in. Precious metals, gem stones, oil, rich soil for planting crops and untold treasures of history have all wound up buried in the sand or the ocean. Imagine all of the treasures hidden in the soil at the bottom of the sea. Anyway as we start down the reasons why you can already see the resources and values in the land.
Next we take a look into the top ten reasons why to buy predeveloped land.
One: pre-developed land has more profit potential than any form of real estate. Pre developed means just that. It’s the land that has been allocated for future development. This means the research has been done to ensure proper measures have been taken to ensure all resources will be available for the future growth.
Two: pre-developed land has the ability to bank profits (land banking for investment), over the holding period you watch out lying communities & cities grow around you. This is where the profits come from. When you buy pre-developed real estate and the growth happens from the outside influences; this drives up the value of your property due to two main factors. 1) growth drives up value, supply become more limited as development happens.
Three: pre-developed land has the several benefits that no other piece of real estate can offer, the two T’s no trash and no tenants and no maintenance. If you weigh the benefits of owning real estate types this is the best reason for me as an investor. Sure there is no cash flow from the property unless you set up some creative ways of leasing pieces of the property.
Four: pre-developed real estate is the most sound piece of your investment portfolio. No loss of cash flow, you can sit on it for years and not have to worry about whether your investment is wearing out, The longer you hold the real estate the more profitable it becomes for you as an investor.
Five: pre-developed real estate has often been overlooked by investors for it’s lack of cash flow; for most investors cash is king and the allure of quick profits makes pre developed land not the diamond in the rough for most investors. This means more potential for you as an investor and more opportunity to compete in a less crowded marketplace.
Sure there are many, many reason to own real estate such as the profits, wealth generation, tax advantages and the ability to create a legacy for your family. Pre-developed real estate is the highest profit margin in this field of investment.
When Cable and DSL Fail, Satellite Internet Service May Be Your Only Option
Satellite Internet service as its name suggests is an Internet access which is obtained by means of satellite dish. The advantage is that, no matter where you are in the world, you can pick up satellite service by installing a satellite dish. So, no matter how rural or remote the location, Internet access is possible. TV stations use satellite Internet service on their mobile vans. Satellite service is a provider around the world by means of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.
If you have the availability of geostationary satellites, this provides higher speed service. However, this satellite Internet service is not available in all areas. Some polar regions do not have this option. The quality of the satellite service greatly depends on the type of satellite system. These vary greatly in features and technical capabilities.
DSL services on the other hand, cannot be used in remote areas where land line telephone service is not available. DSL has many pluses for businesses because it does not require dial-up to connect to the Internet. It is always connected. DSL – if it is available-is most convenient in the following situations:
· A small business office use
· At-home business office
· Family Internet use
· Remote Internet access for corporations and larger business
· Businesses or corporations with large offices and networked computers.
Where there is only one computer to connect to Internet, DSL is an economical option. DSL provides fast Internet service but this service may fluctuate during peak business hours. If you have a networking set up in your home or office you may want to consider an enhanced DSL service. In some cases, cost becomes a factor.
If your business is considering DSL service you need to be sure you can upgrade as your business grows and that the DSL service you select provides fast, reliable service. Investigate whether the DSL provider you are considering has ADSL and/or IDSL service options.
Cable Internet service as the name suggests connects your computer to Internet service by means of a telephone or TV cable service. It provides fast Internet service but it is not cheap. As opposed to dial-up, cable Internet is always on. The speed of the cable service depends on the latency and bandwidth of the cable Internet host service. Bandwidth refers to the width of the “Internet highway” down which your data is travelling. As with a highway, the wider the bandwidth the more lanes on which your data can travel.
Whether you are using DSL, cable or satellite, latency and bandwidth are important. If you download music, movies or large files often, you need a service with a wide bandwidth.
Latency is the speed at which your information can travel to or from your computer. The lower the latency, the faster data can reach your computer.
Satellite Internet services are most often utilized where DSL, cable and even dial-up are not options such as: remote areas, and rural locations. It is also a great option if your location moves frequently such as a mining operation or a portable service. Some type of satellite service is available anywhere in the world. Learn more about satellite Internet.
