‘That was serious pitching’: Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease improves to 10-0 versus the Detroit Tigers
Victor Reyes and Harold Castro singled to begin the bottom of the fifth for the Detroit Tigers.
Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz went to the mound to have a discussion with starter Dylan Cease, who was looking to hold on to a three-run lead.
“He was just trying to slow me down, saying ‘hey, you execute your pitch right here, good things are going to happen,’ ” Cease said.
Cease executed and the good things followed for the right-hander. He struck out Willi Castro looking and induced Austin Meadows to hit a grounder to first, where José Abreu threw to second for a force. Javier Báez flied out to left fielder AJ Pollock as Cease escaped the jam without allowing a run.
Cease allowed one unearned run on seven hits in five innings, pitching the Sox to a 5-1 victory against the Tigers in front of 16,450 on Tuesday at Comerica Park. He struck out eight and walked one in the 108-pitch outing.
“I was able to compete and get through five,” Cease said. “Would have liked to have gone deeper to help the pen out a little bit more. It was good for the most part.”
Andrew Vaughn paced the offense, matching a career high with four hits. He also drove in a run and scored once as the Sox took their second straight in the series.
“It’s what we’re here to do, to get hits,” Vaughn said. “It’s tough to get hits in this league.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa was equally impressed with Vaughn’s walk in the eighth inning.
“He just doesn’t throw at-bats away,” La Russa said. “When you don’t throw at-bats away and you’re a hungry hitter looking for hits, those guys are very productive in this league.”
Vaughn’s RBI single in the second tied the game at 1. Luis Robert followed with an RBI, giving the Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Robert had two hits and scored once.
The RBI hits in the second came with two outs. The Sox had three two-out RBIs on Tuesday after collecting four two-out RBIs in Monday’s 9-5 victory.
“When we’re good, that’s one thing we do,” La Russa said. “We’ve had our share of giving up two-out RBIs. (All three Tuesday) were two-out, nobody on, right? That shows you you’ve got to play to three outs. State of mind as much as anything else.”
While the Sox came through in those clutch situations, Cease (5-3) made sure the Tigers didn’t. The only run came when, with the bases loaded in the first, he made a throwing error attempting to pick a runner off second.
The Tigers had runners on first and second with two outs in the second when Cease got Harold Castro to ground out to second.
“To get out of trouble a couple of times (Tuesday), obviously that’s the difference between winning and losing a lot of games,” Cease said. “I’m happy I gave us a shot.”
Cease’s only 1-2-3 inning came in the fourth, which featured two strikeouts. He exited after working out of trouble in the fifth.
La Russa said Cease showed “composure” as he navigated his way through the fifth.
“You could see him growing right before your eyes,” La Russa said. “He never looked like he was flustered. He knows his job was to make pitches and get out of that thing. That was serious pitching.
“He’s shown that to us so much.”
Cease improved to 10-0 in 11 career starts against the Tigers.
“It’s obviously great,” Cease said of the mark. “I try not to give it too much stock because I don’t want to jinx myself, but it’s something cool and something special, for sure. But there’s still more work to be done, so it’s not something that I’m going to coast on by any means.”
()
Trump’s influence tested in S.C., Nevada GOP primaries
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party was being tested in a Nevada primary Tuesday while his attempts to shape GOP contests across the country in South Carolina were having mixed results.
Nevada Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a candidate with a political pedigree and Trump’s backing or a political newcomer as their choice to try to unseat one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators in the country this fall.
The primary race was originally expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt, one of Nevada’s most prominent Republicans who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primary, Nevada’s former attorney general faced a surprisingly spirited challenge from Sam Brown. A retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, Brown has appeared before swelling crowds drawn to his profile as a political outsider. He bolstered his campaign with strong fundraising numbers, particularly among small-dollar donors who often represent the party’s grassroots.
Long lines kept some polling places open more than an hour late in Clark County, where about three-quarters of the state’s population lives, after polls were officially slated to close at 7 p.m. local time.
In South Carolina, Rep. Tom Rice, one of 10 Republicans who supported Trump’s second impeachment, lost his South Carolina primary Tuesday in another sign of Trump’s enduring hold on his party. The former president endorsed Rice’s rival, state Rep. Russell Fry, and traveled to the district earlier this year to support Fry.
But in another South Carolina House race, incumbent Republican Rep. Nancy Mace prevailed in her primary despite Trump recruiting someone to try to unseat her. Mace defeated former state lawmaker Katie Arrington even though she had drawn Trump’s ire for criticizing his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
But much of the focus Tuesday was on Nevada, where the winner in a GOP Senate contest would go on to face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in what may be the GOP’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat and regain control of the chamber.
Despite the intrigue surrounding the race, many Republicans still see Laxalt as best positioned to win the nomination, in no small part because of Trump’s backing.
“President Trump is the most popular Republican official in America by a long shot,” said Corry Bliss, a Republican strategist who works on campaigns around the U.S. “If you have his endorsement and you have resources to advertise that, you should win.”
Republicans in Nevada were also choosing a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Elsewhere, Republicans in South Carolina were weighing whether to support two U.S. House members who have crossed Trump. And two longtime rivals in Maine were poised to advance to what will likely be one of the most competitive governor’s races in the U.S. this fall.
Still, Nevada’s Senate race is the highest-profile contest Tuesday.
Laxalt is well-known in the state for having served for four years as Nevada’s attorney general and campaigned unsuccessfully for governor in 2018. He’s also the grandson of former U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt.
And perhaps most importantly in GOP circles, he’s got ties to Trump. Laxalt worked on Trump’s reelection campaign and promoted his lies about election fraud in the state after the 2020 election. Trump in turn hosted Laxalt for a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and appeared in a campaign ad for Laxalt.
But the party’s anti-establishment base has muscled behind Brown, who was badly burned by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan and has highlighted his personal story in his outsider crusade.
“I wasn’t born into power,” Brown declared in a recent campaign ad in which he recounted how he nearly died in Afghanistan. He then smiles, saying, “It turns out I’m hard to kill.”
Brown, to the surprise of many in the state, won the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party at a convention vote in late April and a straw poll of the Las Vegas-area GOP at a May gathering. Recent polls have shown him closing in on Laxalt, though the state, with a transient population and many late-shift workers due to the state’s tourism and casino industry, is considered fickle for pollsters.
Though Laxalt is still considered the favorite to win, both candidates are expected to have a similar chance in November at defeating Cortez Masto, who is expected to handily win her party’s endorsement over several little-known competitors.
“I imagine that Laxalt would be a stronger candidate in the general than Brown, but I don’t think it’s a substantial difference,” said Kenneth Miller, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
That’s because Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate and successor of the late Sen. Harry Reid, is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats running for reelection this year.
Democrats broadly are facing headwinds this year, burdened by an unpopular president and rising costs. In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas.
Those same factors could imperil the reelection of Sisolak, whose Republican challenger will emerge from Tuesday’s primary.
In the Nevada governor’s race, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is considered the favorite in a crowded field and has earned the coveted endorsement from Trump.
The former president notably snubbed another Republican candidate in the race, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, who was once a critic of Trump’s and earned a public scolding from the then-president.
Also challenging Lombardo is Joey Gilbert, a northern Nevada lawyer and former professional boxer who was outside the U.S. Capitol when it was stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Like Brown in the Senate race, Gilbert has picked up support from the party’s base.
Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election are laced throughout some of Tuesday’s contests, including what’s normally a little-watched race for Nevada secretary of state. Republican Barbara Cegavske, who was censured by the Nevada GOP for declaring there was no fraud and defending the results as accurate, is term-limited. A crowded field of Republicans who have embraced “election integrity” concerns to varying degrees are vying to replace her.
___
Price reported from Washington.
___
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at and on Twitter at
Concert review: New Kids on the Block goes for nostalgia with the help of En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley
Fourteen years after reuniting, the New Kids on the Block continue to surprise. And they did once again Tuesday at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center for a crowd of about 10,500.
Now in their early 50s, save for 49-year-old baby of the group Joey McIntyre, the New Kids have used about three years’ worth of boy band success as the base for a series of consistently entertaining live tours. The current outing, dubbed the Mixtape Tour, is their ninth since 2008 and they also host a wildly popular annual cruise that returns to action in October.
As they did last time we saw them in 2019, NKOTB upended the traditional role of an opening act and worked mini sets from Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley into their own show, turning it into a non-stop late ’80s/early ’90s nostalgia trip that ran well over two hours straight.
They opened with a seven-song set with both old favorites (“You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl”) and reunion-era songs that weren’t radio hits but have become familiar to the group’s loyal fan base (“Dirty Dancing,” “Summertime”). By the time they got to “The Whisper,” the guys were making their way through the crowd to a second stage near the back of the arena floor.
From there, we got the first appearances from En Vogue (“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Free Your Mind”) and Rick Astley (“Together Forever,” “It Would Take a Strong Strong Man”). Both acts, along with Salt-N-Pepa, each returned several more times throughout the show and focused on their biggest singles, including En Vogue joining SNP for their smash joint hit “Whatta Man.”
The New Kids worked in a short DJ set with remixes, mashups and samples (including Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mac” and Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”). Later, they led the audience in a singalong of old hits like Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and Bel Biv DeVoe’s “Poison.” After the crowd screamed their way through Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the cameras focused on Donnie Wahlberg’s grinning mug. And then the arena got Rickrolled in real life when the 56-year-old Astley came out to sing “Never Gonna Give You Up” with the song’s iconic music video playing on the screen behind him. (The New Kids briefly lingered behind him, acting as backup dancers.)
A big part of what makes New Kids shows such fun is that the guys absolutely do not take themselves seriously. They keep the mood light, frothy and celebratory. They bump and grind like they’re auditioning for roles in the next “Magic Mike” sequel. And, yes, once again they had a camera feed from their changing room that gave the almost entirely female crowd the chance to ogle their waxed chests and bulging muscles.
State golf: Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon leads Class 3A girls after opening-round 65
The Class 3A high school girls golf state tournament has belonged to the McCauley sisters the past few years.
But Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine could change all that this week.
VanArragon, who won this tournament in 2018, took the opening-round lead of the 2022 tournament, cruising around Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids on her way to an impressive 7-under 65.
Isabella McCauley, a Simley senior, won the state tournament in 2019. Then, after the event took a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, her sister Reese McCauley, a Simley sophomore, won the 2021 state title. Isabella did not play in last year’s tournament after she created a scheduling conflict by qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open.
And both of the McCauleys are lurking this week.
Isabella, a University of Minnesota commit who is ranked No. 1 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, shot a 67 on Tuesday to trail VanArragon by two shots going into Wednesday’s final 18-hole round. Reese, ranked No. 2, is one shot back after opening with a 68.
VanArragon entered the tournament ranked No. 3 in the state.
Alexandria, the defending team champion, is back on top in the team competition with a score of 318, nine shots in front of Maple Grove.. Eastview is third at 331, Lakeville South seventh at 353 and Stillwater eighth at 356.
Boys: Edina leads the Class 3A boys competition with a first-round score of 298, three shots in front of second-place Spring Lake Park (301) at Bunker Hills. Lakeville North and Alexandria are tied for third at 304. Eastview is sixth at 313, and Stillwater is seventh at 327.
Jack Wetzel of Edina and Nate Stevens of Northfield are tied for the individual lead at 2-under 70. Four players are tied for third at 71 — Owen Rexing of Rosemount, Tyler Gandrud of Anoka, Bennett Olsen of Alexandria and Isaac Ahn of Rochester Mayo.
CLASS 2A
Boys: Sam Udovich of St. Croix Lutheran is tied for the individual lead in Class 2A with Jacob Ferrin of Southwest Christian after both shot 71 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Pine Island leads the team event at 309, 11 shots in front of second-place Totino-Grace.
Girls: Lake City opened up a big lead in the girls meet, shooting an opening-round team score of 330. Fergus Falls is second at 357. St. Croix Lutheran is sixth at 382.
Mallory Belka of Perham is the individual leader at 76.
CLASS A
Boys: Cole Witherow of New Life Academy in Woodbury shot a first-round 73 to share the Class A tournament’s 18-hole individual lead with Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Fertile-Beltrami leads the team event at 323. New Life Academy is sixth at 360.
Girls: Legacy Christian and Lac qui Parle Valley are tied for first in the team competition at 354. Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian is the individual leader with an 81.
