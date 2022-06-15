Finance
The Fastest Way to Lose Money in Real Estate Investing
What is the fastest way to lose money in real estate investing? Paying too much for a property? Selecting bad tenants? Taking out adjustable rate mortgages? It’s none of these. But all of these guesses can result from not knowing the fastest way to lose money in real estate investing.
Let’s examine the steps a typical new investor in real estate may take to start up a business
1. The new investor hires a real estate agent to find him a good investment property. There are good agents who can truly help a new investor, but not all are. The agent in this example unloads a house on the new investor that has been on the market for a long time. The new investor isn’t in love with the location, it seems like a rough area, but he likes the fact that it’s a fixer upper, and he buys the house.
2. Since the new investor is not handy with tools, he pays professionals to paint, landscape and repair the house. It turns out to be expensive, but the house now looks nice.
3. The new investor isn’t a people person and thinks tenants may take advantage of him, so he hires a management company. He assumes the company knows what they are doing, so he rarely goes by to check on his new rental property. Later the new investor finds he is not making money on his property. The house it is difficult to rent because of the location. And, he finds that the management company has been making unnecessary repairs.
The new investor is discouraged and decides to cut his losses by selling his house for less than he put into it. He vows to never watch another Carleton Sheets infomercial.
What Went Wrong?
The critical mistake was that the new investor relied on “experts” to do everything for him instead of learning to do things himself.
The key is not to rely on the so-called real estate professionals. It is in your long-term best interests to learn to do all of these things yourself, just as you would learn all aspects of any profession or hobby that you pursue. It is more difficult to do it all yourself, but it is more financially rewarding, more deeply satisfying, and you will learn wide assortment of skills that that will serve you well throughout life.
Adopt a new philosophy that moves you in the direction of becoming independent and self-reliant
My philosophy in real estate is that you make money through careful attention to detail, finding houses in need of repair, adding value to them by fixing them up yourself, renting out the property, managing tenants, and making repairs when tenants leave.
I believe in hanging on to what I have and in being self-reliant. My money is made in the trenches, in doing what many people are unwilling to do, or don’t feel that the hard work is worth the reward.
But let me assure you, it is worth it.
If you learn:
1) to analyze and identify investment properties that have potential,
2) to enjoy doing the repairs, and
3) to apply the proven ways to deal with problem tenants, then you will succeed where many people fail.
One of the Best Goal Keepers in World Cup 2010 – Vincent Enyeama
Nicknamed “The Cat”, Vincent Enyeama is one of the most favorite players in the Nigerian National Squad by both fans in his country and coaches. For several years he had been the undisputed first choice by Nigeria’s coaches in goal for the squad. Born on August 29, 1982, he had been the top goalkeeper for the Super Eagles since he took over from Ike Shorunmu in his country’s final match at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.
Beginning his soccer career at an early age of 16 with the semi-professional club Ibom Stars, he continued to improve his skills until he was signed by the major club Enyimba Aba where he played for three seasons from 2001-2004. During his stint at that club, he won the CAF Champions League twice. However, he was always substituted before penalty shootouts by his coach. Not knowing the real reason behind this, but accepting the fact that he probably was not good enough for penalty kick stoppages, he work doubly hard and mentally trained himself to prepare for such events and not falter. He moved to FC Heartland for the 2005 season before transferring to Israel.
In Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv, a minor league club in Israel, he had a very productive first season showing his feline-like physical abilities and athletic skills. In his first season there, his contributions on the pitch helped his team qualify for the Israel State Cup and achieve fourth place in the Israeli Premier League which, in turn, qualified the team to the 2006 UEFA Cup. He stayed with the club for two seasons and in 2007 moved to Hapoel Tel Aviv where he is currently connected.
Although his team did not have a good 2007-08 season, Vincent Enyeama continued to grow and improve not only his goalkeeping skills but also his leadership skills as well. At one time when his club wasn’t performing well, he wrote his team a letter asking them to work together and fight for each other and the club. He had not only continued to improve as a player but also a leader which helped his team not only avoid relegation and but also contend for the state cup final. His consistent improvements are results of a superb training system that include not only physical conditioning but mental training as well to keep his focus intact every second of a match.
His consistent performance for his commercial clubs earned him a substitute spot for the 2002 World Cup where he played for only one match which was against England. During that last group game, he steadied is nerves and kept his composure to keep a clean sheet and salvage a draw against the powerhouse English squad. Since then he became his coaches’ top choice for goalkeeper when Ike Shorunmu retired from international soccer.
He had consistently contained his country’s goal during the 2004 and 2006 African Cup of Nations. He had a very memorable 2010 sequel of the tournament when he stopped three penalties in the quarterfinals against Tunisia but unfortunately lost to Cote d’Ivore in the semi-final.
The goalkeeper who had been substituted before penalty shootouts early in his career became the hero for many of Nigeria’s international games.
In the first group stage match against Argentina in the 2010 World Cup, had a superb performance by stopping and saving a variety of shots from some the top goal-scorers in the world such as Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain but could not save the game-winning header from Gabriel Heinze. Still, with that loss, he was named Man of the Match for his spectacular performance.
Even in the face of defeat, an athlete who had shown great resilience and desire against a mightier opponent is always given due recognition. Enyeama, who chose to be better than who he was before by consistently learning, is one goalkeeper who has etched his name as one of the best in the world of soccer.
Implementing VoIP Services Into a Business
Enhancing profitability and growing the business are key facets to any company’s success. Achieving both of those goals is typically influenced by a wide assortment of factors including telecommunications. Now that technology has given the world VoIP or Voice over Internet Protocol capability, it is important for forward-thinking businesses to implement VoIP services into their infrastructure as part of their continuing efforts to achieve success and push ahead of the competition. While it is true that land lines offer reliable communication systems, VoIP capability is faster and just as reliable. Plus, it also features a few additional benefits.
What is Voice over Internet Protocol?
Voice over Internet Protocol transmits calls via high speed Internet connections rather than using traditional methods. Fees are applied for both local and long distance services. However, the fees are generally the same for both local and long distance. This fact alone effectively reduces the cost of telecommunications for many businesses once they switch over. While additional fees typically apply for international calling, monetary savings of some type over traditional calling services generally come into play.
What About Voice over Internet Protocol and Existing Phone Numbers?
In most cases, businesses that make the transformation from land lines to VoIP can retain their existing phone numbers. Not only does this simplify the transaction, but it also assists in maintaining a positive flow in business activities. First and foremost, the company letterhead, stationery, business cards, etc will not have to undergo any changes. Therefore, no additional expense for those types of supplies will be incurred.
What Are the Features of Voice over Internet Protocol?
The quality of service with VoIP telecommunications is generally exceptional. Seamless calls with a high quality of service are the norm. The standard features of VoIP services are the same as those found with traditional land lines. Subscribers can have access to call forwarding, call waiting, voice mail, 3-way calling, and so much more. One of the perks of installing VoIP calling for your company is the one-click feature that allows your employees to click to call through the Internet. However, it is important to do your research since not all VoIP providers offer the same exact features with their stand plans.
What Is Needed to Utilize Voice over Internet Protocol Services?
Two basic choices exist when it comes to Voice over Internet Protocol set ups. Users have the option to purchase a special adapter that can be used with an existing phone. They can also opt to set up their VoIP service through the computer using a microphone and special software. The choice is a personal one that will vary from one company to the next. If the second option is chosen, the specific VoIP service provider that is selected to provide the service provides the software. One of the benefits of setting VoIP up to function through the computer is that this scenario frees up the caller’s hands, especially if the microphone is attached to a headset.
What Are the Primary Benefits of Implementing Voice over Internet Protocol Services?
Three main benefits exist when implementing Voice over Internet Protocol services into the workplace: a streamlined work environment, less expensive telecommunication costs, and a manageable contact list.
A streamlined work environment automatically occurs when VoIP is implemented into the workplace. VoIP connectivity often reduces the pile of items that typically sits on worker’s desks. In particular, land-line phones are replaced with slender hands-free microphones, freeing up desk space as well as the hands of the individuals placing the calls.
Less expensive telecommunication costs are one of the monetary benefits that result from a transfer from traditional calling to VoIP calling services. Since many VoIP providers offer less expensive rates for local, long distance, and international calling, the company can save quite a bit on their daily telecommunication costs. Think about how many different entities receive a phone call from your company on a regular basis- customers, potential customers, suppliers, service providers, and more. That is a lot of calling, so there is quite a potential for huge savings to result from switching over to VoIP. As the company’s cost goes down, their profits will go up.
A manageable contact list might appear to be a simple benefit at first glance, but it is not. How many wasted hours are involved over the course of a year when workers have to hunt for contact information? With VoIP, the contact list is simplified and constantly accessible. Not only that, but all of the pertinent information relating to any individual contact can be stored right along with the contact information on the computer, simplifying the work process for the employees.
As a result of the primary benefits of switching over to VoIP connectivity, productivity also increases, generating new growth and greater profits. Multi-tasking is much simpler when two hands are involved so your employees will be able to increase their output easier and with less physical stress. How many times have you seen your employees trying to juggle the phone between their neck and shoulder just so they could have both hands free for the keyboard or to hunt through important papers? With the hands-free head sets used with VoIP connectivity, your employees will be able to use both hands readily without straining their necks.
The portability of VoIP is another of the great aspects of this type of connectivity. VoIP can be taken and used anywhere that has high-speed Internet access. Necessary travel no longer precludes the ability to continue to make work calls on the company’s dime. Instead, work goes on as usual. In fact, the portability of VoIP eases the transition of a temporary office set up that simply must take place. No interruption to service or productivity results due to the transfer of the work location thanks to the abilities of Voice over Internet Protocol Services.
Voice over Internet Protocol Services is inexpensive to implement into a businesses telecommunication infrastructure. It leads to greater profits, enhanced productivity, and renewed growth. Is there any reason why you shouldn’t switch over to VoIP now? None whatsoever. Take advantage of VoIP technology today and propel your business ahead for the next wave of the future.
Information Technology and its Strategic Uses
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND IT’ S STRATEGIC USES
The success or failure of an organization in today’s highly competitive and technological business world depends on how they manage to streamline the flow of information between their departments and outside world. This is where IT comes into action. It deals with the application of technology to automate the flow of information in an organization’s information system. The strategic opportunities framework enables executives to identify opportunities for strategic use of IT.
The main areas to be considered to study the effects of IT are:
1. DEVELOPING AN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY
Issues like Critical Success Factors, IT planning and manpower are considered. Manpower is very important as it can decide on the Strategy being successful or not.
2. STRATEGIC USE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
This is a broad area where a lot of core issues come up. Questions like
a. Is IT necessary?
b. What impact has IT on the business world?
c. What opportunities have IT brought into the business areas of the Company?
d. Is IT of any worth to business are studied here?
The spotless blend of IT Strategy with Corporate Strategy has to be achieved through the principles of SUIT
3. QUALITY MANAGEMENT
Methods of Quality Control, Audits, different strategies used in TQM are dealt with in this area. As Quality cannot easily be defined, the study of Quality Control and its upkeep deserve our keen involvement and interest.
IT can be used to develop new products or processes or to improve existing products and processes so as to achieve a competitive edge in the market or to effect significant improvements in internal operations. The natural potential importance of IT for an organization depends upon the information intensity of processes and the information content of the products. The strategic use of IT in an organization is necessary for the bending of the IT strategy into the corporate strategy.
