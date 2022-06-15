Finance
The Importance of Custom Phone Numbers to Your Business
Many businesses, both big and small, are increasingly employing the use of custom phone numbers. That is because of the many potential benefits of custom telephone numbers. When ordering telephone services as a business, many mobile service providers and network operators often give their customers the option of selecting custom phone numbers. Custom phone numbers are toll-free or local mobile numbers that are very easy to recall and are used for marketing purposes.
When you have requested for custom telephone numbers, their availability to you will often depend on a number of factors. One factor is that the requested custom phone numbers should not have been assigned yet to another business or customer.
Using Custom Phone Numbers to communicate to customers
The way that your custom numbers have been selected should be able to promote or give information about your business to your customers. The function of custom phone numbers is not just for informing customers and or potential customers how to contact you but also communicate other important information.
The numbers and letters used may indicate what your business is dealing in, where your business is located, or even year of establishment. The use of vanity numbers, a special type of custom numbers, can greatly help in that respect. For example, if yours is a flooring company then the vanity phone number can be 0155 FLOORING.
Always remember when choosing custom telephone numbers that they be easy to remember, and also advertise your business. Consequently, here are the reasons why your business needs custom phone numbers.
I. Create a recognizable brand
You can employ the use of custom numbers to be able to spell out your product or business name to your customers out there. You can choose or create a number sequence that is easy for customers to remember like 800-567-1234 or the one that repeats like 888-555-3333. Alternatively, the vanity mobile phone numbers can serve to spell out a phrase that is memorable such as 855-TRY-EVOICE.
II. Give the perception that you are a trusted business
If your business is using the normal mobile number then the public perception will always be that the business is untrustworthy, new or just normal. If you use custom phone numbers, the message that will be conveyed to the public is that you are
established and ahead of your competitors.
III. Increase sales
Any serious business out there often wants to provide services and products to customers while still being able to make enough sales. Without enough sales over an
extended period of time, the business will eventually go down. The use of these kind of number by the business will be another important marketing channel or tool. If the number is easily remembered by customers, the return on investment can be invaluable. In fact, compared to leads generated online, inbound calls are approximated to be ten times more likely to result in revenue.
In conclusion, many businesses are increasingly using custom vanity numbers because of the numerous benefits discussed. It is able to give the businesses an edge over their competitors to be able to bring in more customers and clients. Your business should not be left behind.
The Tables Have Turned – It’s Officially a Seller’s Market
Private equity firms have raised so much capital over the last 12 months that they are vigorously competing with one another for opportunities to put their money to work. Business owners, who previously would have had to go hat-in-hand to investors, instead find themselves inundated with unsolicited offers for their companies. Companies with solid balance sheets, good management and strong growth prospects are able to tailor deals to their liking, and get solid valuations.
According to Private Equity Analyst, a newsletter that covers the private equity and venture capital industry, private equity groups raised $53.9 billion in 2004, more than double the $26.4 billion raised in 2003.
“All this money out there means business owners might be able to get a better value for their company or sell less of it or both” says Patrick Haden, a partner with Riordan, Lewis & Haden, a private equity firm in Los Angeles. “And it allows owners to choose the firm they want to work with, the firm that can help them the most”.
Before the wave of private equity fund raising, strategic buyers would often be in a position to pay up to 25% more than private equity buyers because of the synergies and economies of scale that they brought to the table. But now, flush with cash, private equity groups are largely matching the offers of strategic buyers and sometimes exceeding them.
Because of the amount of capital chasing middle market companies, private equity groups are finding it increasingly difficult to pinpoint good deals. According to Troy Noard, a managing director at Frontenac, a private equity firm in Chicago, “during the last six months, private equity firms have gotten very proactive about contacting business owners directly rather than waiting for investment bankers to bring them deals.”
From the owner’s perspective this is both good and bad. It’s good because owners are now beginning to realize they have options. It’s bad because private equity groups are trying to by-pass the controlled auction process that investment bankers run so that they don’t have to compete against other buyers in order to win the deal. This doesn’t allow the business owner to maximize the value of this company through an auction and, because the owner is only talking with one buyer, it shifts the negotiating power to the private equity.
Having multiple suitors to choose from also allows business owners to negotiate from a position of strength, greatly influencing the price, terms, and structure of the final deal. If a prospective buyer isn’t able to meet the owner’s key terms, the owner can walk away confidently knowing that he or she will be able to find a viable alternative.
For business owners this “Seller’s Market” means that they can take their time to investigate which private equity firm would be the best fit for them and their company. Many private equity groups actually want the former owner to stay involved in the company and retain a meaningful stake so that he is invested in the company’s future performance. As long as the business is on the right track, they will often ask the business owner to stay on, if not as the CEO, then in whatever role the owner prefers, such as sales, operations, or as a consultant.
If you own a company with revenues of between $5 million and $150 million, this is a unique time to consider your options. Valuations are at a four year high, capital gains rates are at a 40 year low, and institutional buyers are aggressively looking to make acquisitions. That makes this a unique time to consider selling your business.
Exclusive Remedy Provisions – Why You Cannot Sue Your Own Employer When Injured
Many clients, sometimes after years of litigating a workers’ compensation claim, get to the frustration point where they decide: “I guess I’m going to have to sue my employer.” It is at this point that the harsh reality must be revealed (or reiterated). In most cases, if you have a workers’ compensation claim, you cannot sue your employer, even if it was negligent, for the same injury. This article will try to explain the logic behind the exclusion commonly known as “the exclusive remedy provision”.
Before workers compensation statutes came into existence, the same rules applied to work related accidents as any other civil claim. If one was injured at work and the employer was negligent, a civil suit could be brought against the employer for damages. However, in many cases, the injured worker would be out of work and unable to feed his family or obtain medical treatment. If the case was complicated, attorney fees, court costs and expert witness fees could not be paid. The employer had a distinct advantage. Even if a favorable verdict was obtained, it took months and the losing side was entitled to appeal.
To even the playing field, beginning in the 1910s, lawmakers began creating the “workmen’s compensation” laws on which the current law are based. The concept was fairly simple: create a system where an injured employee received compensation and medical treatment where he or she was injured in an incident which arose out of and in the course of employment. Benefits were paid quickly and regardless of fault. If the case was disputed, it was handled administratively, generally without suit being filed and without a jury trial.
On the surface, these laws seem to favor employees. However, as time would tell, the benefit to employers was significant. Contingency fees and non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, were in their infancy in the 1920s. In the heyday of the pre tort reform era, a person could recover much more in a personal injury case than they could in a workers’ compensation claim, sometimes ten times as much or more. Therefore, in a case where an individual was killed on the job as a result of his employer’s negligence, benefits to his dependents under workers compensation are generally limited. If he or she had no dependents, in many states the employer would only have to pay for medical treatment before death. The same circumstances in a lawsuit would likely result in a six or seven figure settlement or verdict with the potential for punitive damages.
Also, as an incentive to industry, workers’ benefits under the act would be limited. Generally, an injured worker is entitled to two-thirds of his or her “average weekly wage” with a cap in place in many jurisdictions. In Georgia, for example, as of June 30, 1990, the maximum benefit an injured worker was entitled to was $175.00 per week, regardless of his or her injury or pre-injury wages. Even in 2006, after significant increases in the last fifteen years, the maximum rate in Georgia is less than $24,000 per year. (O.C.G.A 34-9-261) The median household income during the same period of time was $48,388.
([http://www.census.gov/hhes/www/income/income06/statemhi2.html]).
In some jurisdictions, there are exceptions to the exclusive remedy provision. If the employer is guilty of gross negligence or willful misconduct, an injured worker may be able to obtain benefits over and above those provided by workers’ compensation. For example, in Massachusetts, an employee’s compensation is doubled in these types of cases with the employer paying the additional benefits. At lease one jurisdiction allows a choice of remedies where the employer is guilty of gross or willful negligence.
There are other exceptions but they are rare. In certain contract cases, an employer may be brought in as a result of an indemnification agreement with a third party. Also, if the employer is acting in a different capacity than employer, the exclusive remedy bar may not apply. Another example is in a loaned servant situation such as an employee working for a temp service. However, most states treat the both the direct employer and the company that pays the leasing company as “employer” for workers’ compensation purposes.
The level of frustration is tremendous for both employees and attorneys in the area of exclusive remedy. It does not seem right that an employer can be negligent and be immune from suit. It is more unfair that an employer can cause injury due to gross or willful misconduct with no consequences in most jurisdictions. The frustration intensifies when you learn you cannot sue a company who is not your employer – the “statutory employer” concept but that discussion is for another article.
When your lawyer, family or a friend tells you “You cannot sue your employer”, it may not seem just or fair. Sadly, however, it is probably correct.
Investing in Screenplay and Film Production – A Unique Option
Investors are one of the driving forces behind nearly every aspect of our society. From technological advances to medicine, from new products to new music studios, there’s no end to the different things that investors help create. While an idea may be groundbreaking, without the funds it will never come to fruition. And one of the more unique investment opportunities you can find is that of investing in screenplay and film production. It certainly isn’t the same as buying a few shares of a company, but it can be rewarding in both financial terms and in personal ones, which explains why so many people actually do it.
There are numerous options if you’re thinking of investing in screenplay and film production. On a small scale, you can usually find a low budget film that needs funding. While it might not reach the levels of worldwide releases, it could actually provide a major return. Many micro budget films like The Blair Witch Project cost only a few thousand dollars to make but ended up netting their investors millions upon millions of dollars. Obviously that’s the exception rather than the norm, but with technology making it more affordable than ever to make a film it’s always a possibility and can usually be easy to find.
The key to investing in screenplay and film production is to find a project that you not only believe in, but one that you feel will yield rewards. There are several things to look for in these cases. A look at the credentials of the group trying to make the film is important. Directors with some experience are a plus, for sure. Also, many films may manage to gather some well-known actors who agree to perform if funds are raised. A document called a Letter of Intent is used as proof that these performers will take roles in the film if it finds the needed capital.
If you find a film production company with Letter of Intent from one or more respected actors and the budget seems to be right, investing in screenplay and film production could very well be a good call to make. Take a closer look at the fine details and treat it just as you would any investment – with a review of credit risk and debt to assets ratio along with any other factors. This will help you determine if you’re placing your money in good hands.
