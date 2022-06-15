The Importance of Custom Phone Numbers to Your Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

Many businesses, both big and small, are increasingly employing the use of custom phone numbers. That is because of the many potential benefits of custom telephone numbers. When ordering telephone services as a business, many mobile service providers and network operators often give their customers the option of selecting custom phone numbers. Custom phone numbers are toll-free or local mobile numbers that are very easy to recall and are used for marketing purposes.

When you have requested for custom telephone numbers, their availability to you will often depend on a number of factors. One factor is that the requested custom phone numbers should not have been assigned yet to another business or customer.

Using Custom Phone Numbers to communicate to customers

The way that your custom numbers have been selected should be able to promote or give information about your business to your customers. The function of custom phone numbers is not just for informing customers and or potential customers how to contact you but also communicate other important information.

The numbers and letters used may indicate what your business is dealing in, where your business is located, or even year of establishment. The use of vanity numbers, a special type of custom numbers, can greatly help in that respect. For example, if yours is a flooring company then the vanity phone number can be 0155 FLOORING.

Always remember when choosing custom telephone numbers that they be easy to remember, and also advertise your business. Consequently, here are the reasons why your business needs custom phone numbers.

I. Create a recognizable brand

You can employ the use of custom numbers to be able to spell out your product or business name to your customers out there. You can choose or create a number sequence that is easy for customers to remember like 800-567-1234 or the one that repeats like 888-555-3333. Alternatively, the vanity mobile phone numbers can serve to spell out a phrase that is memorable such as 855-TRY-EVOICE.

II. Give the perception that you are a trusted business

If your business is using the normal mobile number then the public perception will always be that the business is untrustworthy, new or just normal. If you use custom phone numbers, the message that will be conveyed to the public is that you are

established and ahead of your competitors.

III. Increase sales

Any serious business out there often wants to provide services and products to customers while still being able to make enough sales. Without enough sales over an

extended period of time, the business will eventually go down. The use of these kind of number by the business will be another important marketing channel or tool. If the number is easily remembered by customers, the return on investment can be invaluable. In fact, compared to leads generated online, inbound calls are approximated to be ten times more likely to result in revenue.

In conclusion, many businesses are increasingly using custom vanity numbers because of the numerous benefits discussed. It is able to give the businesses an edge over their competitors to be able to bring in more customers and clients. Your business should not be left behind.